COVID positivity rates, hospital bed vacancies down slightly in southwest Illinois

The Illinois Department of Public Health provides daily updates on each region’s progress related to the coronavirus at dph.illinois.gov/regionmetrics. Individual county health departments also post information on their websites on a regular basis.

Below is a summary for Region 4 and surrounding counties.

Tier 3 restrictions went into place statewide on Friday, Nov. 20, under the Restore Illinois plan. It tightened restrictions on restaurants, bars, social gatherings, retailers and fitness centers while closing casinos and museums and temporarily halting video gaming.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in our area and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Illinois reports new cases, deaths Sunday

This information is provided by the Illinois Department of Public Health. The numbers in parentheses show the difference from the previous day’s increases or totals.

New cases: 7,216 (-1,521)

New deaths: 115 (-11)

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

New tests: 65,650 (-126,888)

Total cases: 848,904

Total deaths: 14,291

Total tests: 11,776,832

Hospitalizations: 5,073 (+25)

People in ICU: 1,080 (+8)

People on ventilators: 612 (-15)

Statewide positivity rate (from Dec. 5-11): 10.8% (-0.3%)

Sunday’s COVID-19 breakdown for Region 4

New cases: 179 in St. Clair County and 303 in Madison County for a total of 482. No new data from Monroe, Randolph, Washington, Bond or Clinton counties.

New deaths: One in St. Clair and three in Madison County for a total of four. No new data from other counties.

Daily positivity rate (as of Thursday): 12.3% (+0.2%)

Seven-day rolling average positivity rate (as of Thursday): 13.1% (-0.9%)

Regional hospitalizations (as of Saturday): 217 (+1) (provided by St. Clair County)

Regional patients on ventilators (as of Saturday): 15 (-4) (provided by St. Clair County)

Hospital bed availability (as of Saturday): 12.8% (-0.2%)

ICU bed availability (as of Saturday): 17.1% (-3.9%)

ST. CLAIR COUNTY

Sunday’s new data: 179 positives, 1 deaths, 1,871 tests administered, 159 recoveries

Total overall: 17,959 positives, 181,476 tests administered, 290 deaths, 15,383 recoveries

Current hospitalizations: 103 patients hospitalized with eight on ventilators

Additional data: New positives include residents who range in age from under 1 to 90s.

Congregate living facilities: Mercy Rehab and care in Swansea had 2 new cases; Sycamore Village in Swansea had 1 new case; and Freeburg Care Center had one new case.

Positivity rates: Daily: 9.6% (-1.8%); 7-day average — 14.1% (-0.4%)

MADISON COUNTY

Sunday’s new data: 303 positives, three deaths, 1,508 tests administered, 68 recoveries

Total overall: 17,336 positives, 311 deaths, 167,738 tests administered, 9,000 recoveries,

Current hospitalizations: 93 patients hospitalized with seven on ventilators

Positivity rates (as of Thursday): Daily — 12.7% (+0.6%); 7-day average — 13.1% (-0.2%)

CLINTON COUNTY

Sunday’s new data: No new data

Total overall (as of Friday): 3,796 positives, 63 deaths, 3,283 recoveries,

Current hospitalizations (as of Friday): 16 patients hospitalized

Positivity rates (as of Thursday): Daily — 14.5% (+3.2%); 7-day average — 12.7% (-0.6%)

RANDOLPH COUNTY

Sunday’s new data: No new data

Total overall (as of Friday): 2,776 positives, 33 deaths, 2,442 recoveries

Current hospitalizations (as of Friday): 5 patients hospitalized

Positivity rates (as of Thursday): Daily — 8.5% (-6.7%); 7-day average — 15% (-1.8%)

MONROE COUNTY

Sunday’s new data: No new data

Total overall (as of Saturday): 2,534 positives, 53 deaths

Current hospitalizations (as of Saturday): 17 patients hospitalized

Positivity rates (as of Thursday): Daily — 15.2% (-0.3%); 7-day average — 13.7% (-1.1%)

BOND COUNTY

Sunday’s new data: No new data

Total overall (as of Friday): 1,193 positives, 13 deaths, 33,237 tests administered

Positivity rates (as of Thursday): Daily — 13.8% (-0.2%); 7-day average — 11.8% (-0.3%)

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Sunday’s new data: No new data

Total overall (as of Friday): 957 positives, six deaths with the latest one reported late Friday of a man in his 70s, 780 recoveries

Current hospitalizations (as of Friday): Five patients hospitalized

Positivity rates (as of Thursday): Daily — 27.2% (+11.2%); 7-day average — 21% (-1.7%)

MACOUPIN COUNTY

Sunday’s new data: No new data

Total overall (as of Friday): 2,867 positives, 60 deaths, 886 recoveries

Positivity rates (as of Thursday): Daily — 9.5% (+1.1%); 7-day average — 9.3% (+1.6%)

JERSEY COUNTY

Sunday’s new data: No new data

Total overall (as of Friday): 1,555 positives, 23 deaths, 14,969 tests administered, 1,297 recoveries

Positivity rates (as of Thursday): Daily — 13.8% (+4.9%); 7-day average — 14.3% (+0.3%)

PERRY COUNTY

Sunday’s new data: No new data

Total overall (as of Friday): 1,477 positives, 37 deaths, 1,115 recoveries

Positivity rates (as of Thursday): Daily —16.8% (-2.5%); 7-day average — 16.7% (-0.4%)

CALHOUN COUNTY

Sunday’s new data: No new data

Total overall (as of Friday): 345 positives, 1 death, 279 recoveries

Positivity rates (as of Thursday): Daily — 6.8% (-21.5%); 7-day average — 14.2% (+0.1%)

Editor’s note: The number of new COVID-19 cases for ZIP codes in each county are reported on Mondays. Information comes from county sources and the IDPH website.

State, nation, world COVID-19 statistics

Here are the latest available statistics from the Illinois Department of Public Health and Johns Hopkins University’s coronavirus map as of Monday morning:

Illinois: 848,904 cases, 14,291 deaths, 11,777,832 tests





848,904 cases, 14,291 deaths, 11,777,832 tests U.S.: 16,280,842 cases, 299,370 deaths, 6,298,082 recoveries





World: 72,417,335 cases, 1,615,421 deaths, 47,380,338 recoveries