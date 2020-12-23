Southwest IL COVID trends continue as positivity rates inched up and ICU beds fill

The metro-east’s rolling seven-day average positivity rate for COVID-19 tests stayed below a key threshold for a fourth consecutive day Wednesday.

So has the percentage of available hospital and intensive care unit beds.

Region 4’s positivity rate was 11.8% on Wednesday. While that represents an increase from 11.6% on Tuesday, it marked the fourth consecutive day the rate has been below 12%.

The new rate is based on tests recorded as of Dec. 20. A region’s positivity rate is its percentage of positive COVID-19 tests versus the number of tests taken over a seven-day period.

For Tier 3 mitigation metrics to be relaxed or to move to Tier 2, the region must experience a less than 12% seven-day rolling average positivity rate for three consecutive days while also seeing 20% available intensive care unit and medical/surgical bed availability for three consecutive days.

The state classifies the metro-east as Region 4, which covers seven counties: St. Clair, Madison, Monroe, Bond, Washington, Clinton and Randolph. County-by-county data is available on the state health department’s website.

But last week Pritzker said that while numbers are heading in the right direction, the state may not be ready for relaxed mitigations in any of its 11 regions. State health officials also are worried about upcoming holiday gatherings and the possible effect on new cases further straining hospital capacity, he said.

Tier 3 restrictions went into place statewide on Friday, Nov. 20. The third tier tightens restrictions on indoor dining, bars and social gatherings while adding restrictions to casinos, retailers, video gaming and museums.

Additionally, the region reported a daily positivity rate of 11.7% on Wednesday, up from 11.1% on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the metro-east’s hospital bed availability fell again Wednesday ahead of Christmas celebrations some officials worry could bring on a spike in COVID-19 cases.

As of Wednesday, 15.5% of the metro-east’s staffed hospital beds were available for patient use, down from 15.6% on Tuesday. The metro-east’s hospital bed availability has been under that threshold since Nov. 16. The region’s intensive care unit availability, however, was at 17.9% on Wednesday, up from 17.4% on Tuesday.

Over the past weeks, officials have warned about the possibility of the region running low on hospital and ICU beds, prompting some area hospitals to temporarily cease elective surgeries.

State of Illinois announces new cases, deaths

The state of Illinois announced 6,762 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, bringing the total to 918,070. The state health department also announced 135 additional deaths to bring the total to 15,547 since the pandemic began.

Also within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 82,328 new tests have been administered for a total of 12,688,071.

As of Tuesday, when the latest data was available, 4,593 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 953 patients were in the ICU and 536 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests from Dec. 16-22 is 9.0%.