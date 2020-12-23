St. Clair County officials lament rising COVID-19 death toll as positivity rate drops

St. Clair County had a mixed bag of COVID-19 case information to announce Wednesday.

On the plus side, the county reported its lowest rolling seven-day positivity rate since Nov. 6 at 9.7%, while seeing its daily case total fall from 159 on Tuesday to 117 on Wednesday.

But the county also reported its 51st death in December, already a sharp rise from November’s total of 30. Overall, St. Clair County has had 306 COVID-19-related deaths since the pandemic began.

While pleased with the positivity rate progress, St. Clair County Board Chairman Mark Kern expressed frustration and sadness over December’s death toll.

“The deaths are just way too high,” he said during Wednesday’s daily briefing. “And we have really seen an uptick in the number of deaths in December. It’s been a tragic month. Every month since this started has been filled with tragedy. But December is just setting a record that we don’t want to set.”

St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency Director Herb Simmons noted Wednesday’s death was a man in his 60s.

“It’s not just in the elderly, higher age bracket,” Simmons said. “It’s everywhere ... 55 patients under the age of 40 were diagnosed yesterday. As we say every day, it’s out there in all the age groups. We’ve got to stay vigilant. The numbers are slowly going down, but they can turn on a dime.”

Kern then stressed the importance of avoiding large gatherings during the holidays if possible, a theme county officials have been stressing for weeks.

“We’ve got to be vigilant,” he said. “We can’t look at these numbers and think we’re headed down and now we can let our guard down during the holidays — we cannot let our guard down. We have to wear our mask, wash our hands and watch our social distance and watch those crowds.

“If you don’t have to gather, if it’s not something that is absolutely essential, we ask that everyone just hold on, don’t gather and wait for this vaccine, get your vaccine and we’ll be back to being able to gather some time later in the coming year.”

Overloading already-crowded hospitals is still a mounting concern. Over the past weeks, officials have warned about the possibility of the region running low on hospital and ICU beds, prompting some area hospitals to temporarily cease elective surgeries.

Vaccine update from St. Clair, Monroe counties

St. Clair County Health Department Emergency Response Coordinator Sam Bierman also provided a vaccine update during Wednesday’s briefing.

She said, at present, getting hospital workers and other front line health care personnel vaccinated remains the focus. Bierman said the county hopes to receive another vaccine shipment in the next couple weeks, which not only would go to first responders but some physicians’ offices that do not fall under a hospital umbrella.

“We want to make sure that we are reaching all those physicians who don’t fall under an umbrella along with other health care providers, such as dentists,” Bierman said. “There will be a lot of information coming out in the next week or two and then we’ll be moving forward as quickly as we can for what our allotment is for our vaccine.

“That’s how they’re categorizing people is in tiers. That was devised by CDC, and then IDPH passed it down to us. So we follow those tiers. As we finish one tier, we’re able to move on to the next. As soon as we have everything we need, we will be ready for everyone.”

Added Kern, “And the good news is a lot of people have been vaccinated. The front line health care workers are now protected at least with the first dose. That’s a good thing. They’ll be getting their second dose in a couple weeks and they’ll be at 95 percent. And eventually it’s going to help with these positivity numbers because we’ll have more and more immunity all the time in the community.”

Kern also pointed out the county is not stockpiling vaccine doses.

“We’re using it when we get it,” he said. “And when get through one tier where that has been satisfied and then we move on to the next tier and the next tier and hopefully get into the general population; it’s estimated perhaps some time in late February or early March.”

Bierman said the entire health department is thrilled to have the vaccine.

“It wasn’t too long ago that we weren’t sure when the vaccine was going to be available. Now that we’re at this point, it feels like we’ve come so far and we’re all ready to move to that next step,” she said.

Meanwhile, nearby Monroe County received its first shipment of the vaccine Wednesday. Monroe County Heath Department Administrator John Wagner said the county received 100 doses, which were administered to medical workers with patient contact.

“We will be getting additional doses in the coming weeks. You must provide proof of employment as a medical worker at the time of vaccination. Badge, paycheck stub etc.,” Wagner said.

Metro-east’s positivity rate

The metro-east’s rolling seven-day average positivity rate stayed below a key threshold for a fourth consecutive day Wednesday.

Region 4’s positivity rate was 11.8% on Wednesday. While that was a rise from 11.6% on Tuesday, it marked the fourth consecutive day the rate has been below 12%. The new rate is based on tests recorded as of Dec. 20. A region’s positivity rate is its percentage of positive COVID-19 tests versus the number of tests taken over a seven-day period.

For Tier 3 mitigation metrics to be relaxed or to move to Tier 2, the region must experience a less than 12% seven-day rolling average positivity rate for three consecutive days while also seeing 20% available intensive care unit and medical/surgical bed availability for three consecutive days.

The state classifies the metro-east as Region 4, which covers seven counties: St. Clair, Madison, Monroe, Bond, Washington, Clinton and Randolph. County-by-county data is available on the state health department’s website.

But last week Pritzker said that while numbers are heading in the right direction, the state may not be ready for relaxed mitigations in any of its 11 regions. State health officials also are worried about upcoming holiday gatherings and the possible effect on new cases further straining hospital capacity, he said.

Tier 3 restrictions went into place statewide on Friday, Nov. 20. The third tier tightens restrictions on indoor dining, bars and social gatherings while adding restrictions to casinos, retailers, video gaming and museums.

Additionally, the region reported a daily positivity rate of 11.7% on Wednesday, up from 11.1% on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the metro-east’s hospital bed availability fell again Wednesday ahead of Christmas celebrations that some officials worry could bring on a spike in COVID-19 cases.

As of Wednesday, 15.5% of the metro-east’s staffed hospital beds were available for patient use, down from 15.6% on Tuesday. The metro-east’s hospital bed availability has been under that threshold since Nov. 16. The region’s intensive care unit availability, however, was at 17.9% on Wednesday, up from 17.4% on Tuesday.

Over the past weeks, officials have warned about the possibility of the region running low on hospital and ICU beds, prompting some area hospitals to temporarily cease elective surgeries.

Illinois reports new cases, deaths Wednesday

This information is provided by the Illinois Department of Public Health. The number in parentheses shows the difference from the previous day’s increase or total.

New cases: 6,762 (+523)

New deaths: 135 (+37)

New tests: 82,328 (-2,436)

Total cases: 918,070

Total deaths: 15,547

Total tests: 12,688,071

Hospitalizations: 4,593 (+22)

People in ICU: 953 (-28)

People on ventilators: 536 (-21)

Statewide positivity rate (from Dec. 16-22): 9.0% (+1.6%)

Wednesday’s breakdown for Region 4

New cases (as of 4:30 p.m.): 144 (-351)

New deaths (as of 4:30 p.m.): 1 (-7) (St. Clair County reported 1 new death)

Daily positivity rate (as of Sunday): 11.7% (+0.6%)

Seven-day rolling average positivity rate (as of Sunday): 11.8% (+0.2%)

Regional hospitalizations: 221 (-3) (provided by St. Clair County)

Regional patients on ventilators: 16 (-2) (provided by St. Clair County)

Hospital bed availability: 15.5% (-0.1%)

ICU bed availability: 17.9% (+0.5%)

New cases from nearby counties outside Region 4 (as of 4:30 p.m.): 0 (-63)

New deaths from nearby counties outside Region 4 (as of 4:30 p.m.): 0 (-1)

ST. CLAIR COUNTY

Wednesday’s new data: 117 new positives, 1 new death, 1,325 new tests administered, 178 new recoveries, 4 fewer patients hospitalized, 1 fewer patient on a ventilator

Total overall: 19,580 positives, 306 deaths, 196,085 tests administered, 17,653 recoveries, 114 patients hospitalized with 9 patients on ventilators

Additional data: New positives include residents who ranged in age from under 10 up to the 90s. Of the 117 new positives, 55 were individuals under the age of 40.

Congregate living facilities: Caseyville Nursing and Rehab reported 1 new case; Freeburg Care Center reported 1 new case; Four Fountains of Belleville reported 2 new cases; Integrity Healthcare of Belleville reported 2 new cases; and Mercy Rehab and Care Center in Swansea reported 9 new cases.

Positivity rates (as of Sunday): Daily — 9.4% (-0.5%); 7-day average — 10.4% (no change from Tuesday)

MADISON COUNTY

Wednesday’s new data: No new data as of 4:30 p.m.

Total overall: 19,135 positives, 344 deaths, 180,895 tests administered, 10,326 recoveries, 75 patients hospitalized with 8 patients on ventilators

Additional data: New positives include residents who ranged in age from under 10 up to the 90s. Of the 117 new positives, 55 were individuals under the age of 40.

Positivity rates (as of Sunday): Daily — 13.8% (+2.9%); 7-day average — 12.8% (+0.3%)

CLINTON COUNTY

Wednesday’s new data: No new data as of 4:30 p.m.

Total overall: 4,175 positives, 75 deaths, 3,572 recoveries, 11 patients hospitalized

Positivity rates (as of Sunday): Daily — 7.0% (-7.1%); 7-day average — 13.0% (-0.1%)

RANDOLPH COUNTY

Wednesday’s new data: No new data as of 4:30 p.m.

Total overall: 3,086 positives, 40 deaths, 2,817 recoveries, 7 patients hospitalized

Positivity rates (as of Sunday): Daily — 13.4% (-1.5%); 7-day average — 11.0% (+0.4%)

MONROE COUNTY

Wednesday’s new data: 27 new positives, 2 additional patients hospitalized

Total overall:: 2,894 positives, 56 deaths, 24 patients hospitalized

Positivity rates (as of Sunday): Daily — 17.37% (+3.4%); 7-day average — 14.4% (+0.1%)

BOND COUNTY

Wednesday’s new data: No new data as of 4:30 p.m.

Total overall: 1,554 positives, 14 deaths, 34,602 tests administered

Positivity rates (as of Sunday): Daily — 11.5%% (+4.9%); 7-day average — 9.0% (+0.3%)

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Wednesday’s new data: No new data as of 4:30 p.m.

Total overall: 1,082 positives, 12 deaths, 950 recoveries, 2 patients hospitalized

Positivity rates (as of Sunday): Daily — 26.3% (+6.3%); 7-day average — 17.2% (+1.1%)

MACOUPIN COUNTY

Wednesday’s new data: No new data as of 4:30 p.m.

Total overall: 3,213 positives, 77 deaths, 1,273 recoveries

Positivity rates (as of Sunday): Daily — 6.7% (-4.2%); 7-day average — 8.8% (+0.8%)

JERSEY COUNTY

Wednesday’s new data: No new data as of 4:30 p.m.

Total overall: 1,823 positives, 26 deaths, 17,213 tests administered, 1,636 recoveries

Positivity rates (as of Sunday): Daily — 15.6% (-4.9%); 7-day average — 10.4% (-1.2%)

PERRY COUNTY

Wednesday’s new data: No new data as of 4:30 p.m.

Total overall: 1,908 positives, 47 deaths, 1,443 recoveries

Positivity rates (as of Sunday): Daily — 61.2% (+42.0%); 7-day average — 22.1% (+2.7%)

CALHOUN COUNTY

Wednesday’s new data: No new data as of 4:30 p.m.

Total overall: 374 positives, 1 death, 352 recoveries

Positivity rates (as of Sunday): Daily — 9.5% (-17.8%); 7-day average — 8.6% (-1.7%)

Editor’s note: The number of new COVID-19 cases for ZIP codes in each county are reported on Mondays. Information comes from county sources and the IDPH website.

State, nation, world COVID-19 statistics

Here are the latest available statistics from the Illinois Department of Public Health and Johns Hopkins University’s coronavirus map as of Wednesday afternoon:

Illinois: 918,070 cases, 15,547 deaths, 12,688,071 tests





918,070 cases, 15,547 deaths, 12,688,071 tests U.S.: 18,684,628 cases, 330,824 deaths, 10,945,097 recoveries

18,684,628 cases, 330,824 deaths, 10,945,097 recoveries World: 78,366,708 cases, 1,724,050 deaths, 55,128,966 recoveries

Testing sites in southwestern Illinois

Here are some upcoming coronavirus testing options:

Saturday, Dec. 26: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Belle-Clair Fairgrounds & Expo Center, 200 S. Belt East, #2650.





8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Belle-Clair Fairgrounds & Expo Center, 200 S. Belt East, #2650. Monday, Dec. 28: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Monroe County Annex, 901 Illinois Ave., Waterloo

Wednesday, Dec. 30: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Monroe County Annex, 901 Illinois Ave., Waterloo

8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Monroe County Annex, 901 Illinois Ave., Waterloo Thursday, Dec. 31: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Belle-Clair Fairgrounds & Expo Center, 200 S. Belt E. #2650

8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Belle-Clair Fairgrounds & Expo Center, 200 S. Belt E. #2650 Saturday, Jan. 2: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Belle-Clair Fairgrounds & Expo Center, 200 S. Belt East, #2650

8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Belle-Clair Fairgrounds & Expo Center, 200 S. Belt East, #2650 Every Tuesday and Thursday: 9-11 a.m. COVID-19 rapid testing at the Clinton County Fairgrounds, 1899 Methodist St., Carlyle

The testing site at the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Center in East St. Louis has been moved to St. Clair Square mall, behind Dillards. It’s open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. It’s a drive-thru with four tents, allowing people to stay in their cars.

The Illinois Department of Public Health will continue to deploy mobile testing teams to locations in East St. Louis, including to 4601 State St., from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Sunday and Monday. Capacity is limited, and hours of operation are subject to change based on available equipment.

In addition, St. Clair County hosted a “soft opening” of its new service center on Tuesday at 330 W. Main St. in Belleville. Here are the available testing dates and times:

Monday, Dec. 28; Tuesday, Dec. 29; and Wednesday, Dec. 30 (holiday hours): 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The regular hours for the location starting Monday, Jan. 4, will be 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Tuesday-Wednesday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday; and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday.

“To get the new location at the old bank building up and going within about a five or six week time, it’s remarkable the job everyone has done,” Simmons said. “It’s going to be great to have a central location that is being used for a testing site and once the vaccine gets in place, it’s going to really be great. I think it’s really going to be a smooth operation that we can all be happy it came together so quickly.”

Touchette Regional Hospital and Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation offer daily testing in Belleville and Wood River. Call 618-646-2596 for an appointment.