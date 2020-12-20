Southwest Illinois nursing homes, care centers add 326 COVID cases, 30 deaths in a week

During the past week, 326 people who live or work in metro-east nursing homes or other long-term care facilities contracted the new coronavirus, according to health officials.

Long-term care residents are among the most vulnerable to severe illness or death from the virus, which causes COVID-19, a respiratory disease.

As of Friday, state and local health officials had recorded a total of 4,554 cases of COVID-19 and 479 deaths from the disease that have been tied to the metro-east’s long-term care centers since the coronavirus pandemic began.

The region includes St. Clair, Madison, Clinton, Monroe, Bond, Randolph and Washington counties.

Of the 326 people to contract the virus between Dec. 12 and Dec. 18, 119 of them were from St. Clair County, 74 from Madison County, 45 from Randolph County, 41 from Washington County, 31 from Clinton County, 10 from Bond County and six were from Monroe County.

The region also reported an increase of 30 deaths in one week from the facilities.

Dec. 18 is the latest date numbers for the entire region were available.

Southwestern Illinois coronavirus outbreak statistics

The Illinois Department of Public Health’s updates on long-term care facility outbreaks in every county come once a week — on Fridays — at dph.illinois.gov/covid19/long-term-care-facility-outbreaks-covid-19.

The St. Clair County Health Department also makes announcements about numbers from its long-term care centers. It provides daily updates on the outbreaks and other developments in the county on the St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency’s Facebook page.

The state and local agencies say they include residents and employees of the facilities in their numbers. Locations with fewer than two cases of the virus are not reported.

Here is the latest information from health officials on the total number of people who have been infected with the coronavirus at each facility since the start of the pandemic:

MADISON COUNTY

Total: 1,712 people infected and 207 deaths as of Friday, an increase of 74 new infections and 15 deaths since Dec. 11. Long-term care facility residents and staff accounted for 9% of the infections countywide and 62% of the deaths.

70-bed facility Meridian Village — 129 people, including seven deaths (11 new infections announced since Dec. 11.)

University Care Center — 123 people, including 16 deaths (Two deaths announced since Dec. 11.)

116-bed facility Care Center at Center Grove in Edwardsville — 123 people, including seven deaths (Six new infections and three deaths announced since Dec. 11.)

109-bed facility Stearns Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Granite City — 114 people, including 20 deaths (Three new infections announced since Dec. 11.)

86-bed facility Granite City Nursing and Rehab — 108 people, including 25 deaths (Nine new infections and two deaths announced since Dec. 11.)

120-bed facility Edwardsville Care Center — 108 people, including 22 deaths (One new infection announced since Dec. 11.)

180-bed facility Riverside Rehab and Healthcare — 106 people, including 21 deaths (16 new infections and four deaths announced since Dec. 11.)

Liberty Village of Maryville — 106 people, including eight deaths (One new infection and one death announced since Dec. 11.)

Eden Village Care Center in Glen Carbon — 104 people, including 27 deaths (Two new infections announced since Dec. 11.)

68-bed facility Integrity of Godfrey — 92 people, including 12 deaths

Beverly Farm in Godfrey — 86 people, including one death

Alton Mental Health Center — 74 people, according to the Illinois Department of Human Services (Three new infections announced since Dec. 11.)

64-bed facility Alton Memorial Rehab and Therapy — 69 people, including 13 deaths (Two new infections and one death announced since Dec. 11.)

59-bed facility Hitz Memorial Home in Alhambra — 59 people, including five deaths

Cedarhurst of Bethalto — 42 people, including five deaths

181-bed facility Integrity Healthcare of Alton — 32 people, including three deaths (Two deaths announced since Dec. 11.)

San Gabriel Memory Care — 30 people, including three deaths

Cedarhurst of Highland — 25 people, including three deaths

104-bed facility Elmwood Nursing and Rehab in Maryville — 23 people (Two new infections announced since Dec. 11.)

Foxes Grove Supportive Living Community — 20 people (Eight new infections announced since Dec. 11.)

Eden Village Retirement Community — 18 people (Two new infections announced since Dec. 11.)

Evergreen Place in Alton — 18 people, including one death (One new infection announced since Dec. 11.)

Cedarhurst of Collinsville — 16 people, including two deaths

Aspen Creek Memory Care — 11 people (Two new infections announced since Dec. 11.)

94-bed facility Collinsville Rehabilitation and Healthcare — 10 people, including three deaths

Cedarhurst of Godfrey — 10 people

Cedarhurst of Granite City — eight people (One new infection announced since Dec. 11.)

Villas of Holly Brook in Bethalto — eight people

Morningside of Troy — seven people (Four new infections announced since Dec. 11.)

106-bed facility Integrity Healthcare of Wood River — six people, including two deaths

128-bed facility Highland Healthcare Center — six people, including one death

84-bed facility Alhambra Rehab and Healthcare — six people

Cambridge House of Maryville — five people

Fountain View Manor — three people

Faith Countryside — three people

Faith Countryside Homes Assisted Living — two people

Cedarhurst of Edwardsville — two people

ST. CLAIR COUNTY

Total: 1,598 people infected and 152 deaths as of Friday, an increase of 119 new infections since Dec. 11. Long-term care facility residents and staff accounted for 8% of the infections countywide and 52% of the deaths.

150-bed facility Caseyville Nursing and Rehab — 156 people, including eight deaths (Five new infections announced since Dec. 11. Outbreak first reported May 28.)

116-bed facility Cedar Ridge of Lebanon — 142 people, including 19 deaths (One new infection announced since Dec. 11. Outbreak first reported May 27.)

108-bed facility St. Paul’s Home in Belleville — 122 people, including 17 deaths (26 new infections announced since Dec. 11. Outbreak first reported April 24.)

156-bed facility Four Fountains in Belleville — 118 people infected, including 29 deaths (One new infection announced since Dec. 11. Outbreak first reported April 19.)

90-bed facility Lebanon Care Center — 84 people, including 12 deaths (Three new infections announced since Dec. 11. Outbreak first reported April 24.)

53-bed facility New Athens Home for the Aged — 81 people, including 10 deaths (Outbreak first reported May 19.)

140-bed facility BRIA of Belleville — 78 people, including eight deaths (Two new infections announced since Dec. 11. Outbreak first reported April 19.)

180-bed facility Integrity Healthcare in Belleville — 76 people, including two deaths (Two new infections announced since Dec. 11. Outbreak first reported July 1.)

101-bed facility Integrity Healthcare of Smithton — 66 people, including 10 deaths (Two new infections announced since Dec. 11. Outbreak first reported Sept. 2.)

120-bed facility Mercy Rehab and Care Center in Swansea — 66 people (23 new infections announced since Dec. 11. Outbreak first reported June 17.)

The Esquiline at the National Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows, including the Dammert and St. Francis centers — 65 people, including 11 deaths (One new infection announced since Dec. 11. Outbreak first reported June 23.)

Caritas Family Solutions in Belleville region — 61 people (Two new infections announced since Dec. 11. Outbreak first reported May 4.)

150-bed facility Autumn Meadows in Cahokia — 59 people, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health (21 new infections announced since Dec. 11. Outbreak first reported June 26.)

82-bed facility Memorial Care Center in Belleville — 50 people, including five deaths (Outbreak first reported April 19.)

133-bed facility BRIA of Cahokia — 47 people, including four deaths, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health (Three new infections announced since Dec. 11. Outbreak first reported May 2.)

94-bed facility Swansea Rehab and Care Center — 46 people, including eight deaths (Outbreak first reported May 12.)

118-bed facility Freeburg Care Center — 34 people (17 new infections announced since Dec. 11. Outbreak first reported Aug. 9.) Freeburg Care Center administrator Amy Bonta said 15 residents and 19 employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

76-bed facility Mar-Ka Nursing and Rehab — 33 people, including three deaths (Outbreak first reported Nov. 1.)

Sycamore Village — 22 people (One new infection announced since Dec. 11. Outbreak first reported Nov. 3.)

Brightly Senior Living — 22 people, including one death (Outbreak first reported Oct. 16.)

16-bed facility Freeburg Terrace — 21 people, according to the facility (Outbreak first reported Aug. 24.)

Cedarhurst of Shiloh — 20 people (Outbreak first reported May 24.)

Cambridge House of O’Fallon — 19 people, including one death (Outbreak first reported Aug. 13.)

Bradford Place in Swansea — 13 people (Outbreak first reported July 14.)

Lebanon Terrace — 12 people (Outbreak first reported Dec. 4.)

120-bed facility Willowcreek in Belleville — 10 people (Seven new infections announced since Dec. 11. Outbreak first reported Dec. 7.)

55-bed facility Aperion Care Center in Mascoutah — 10 people (One new infection announced since Dec. 11. Outbreak first reported Sept. 4.)

Cambridge House of Swansea — nine people (Outbreak first reported Nov. 24.)

Knollwood Retirement Center in Caseyville — nine people, including one death (Outbreak first reported May 14.)

Parkway Gardens in Fairview Heights — eight people, including one death (Outbreak first reported Aug. 11.)

TDL Inc. in Belleville — eight people (Outbreak first reported May 6.)

Help at Home in Belleville — six people, including one death (Outbreak first reported May 23.)

Colonnade Senior Living in O’Fallon — six people (Outbreak first reported April 19.)

Morningside of Shiloh — five people, including one death (One new infection announced since Dec. 11. Outbreak first reported Nov. 17.)

Help at Home in O’Fallon — five people (Outbreak first reported May 4.)

30-bed facility St. John Bosco Children’s Center — three people (Outbreak first reported July 16.)

Adaptive Illinois in Belleville — two people (Outbreak first reported July 5.)

Cedars of Lebanon — two people (Outbreak first reported June 23.)

Atrium of Belleville — two people (Outbreak first reported June 8.) Roberto Roma, the Atrium of Belleville’s executive director, said the two people affected were an employee who quarantined and a resident who moved out of the facility in March.

CLINTON COUNTY

Total: 639 people infected and 50 deaths as of Friday, an increase of 31 new infections and three deaths since Dec. 11. Long-term care facility residents and staff accounted for 15% of the infections countywide and 68% of the deaths.

Warren G. Murray Developmental Center — 215 people, according to the Illinois Department of Human Services (17 new infections announced since Dec. 11.)

109-bed facility Carlyle HealthCare Center — 121 people, including 16 deaths

97-bed facility Aviston Countryside Manor — 66 people, including 16 deaths (Three new infections and one death announced since Dec. 11.)

Clinton Manor Living Facility — 54 people, including one death (One new infection announced since Dec. 11.)

112-bed facility Breese Nursing Home — 51 people, including eight deaths, according to the facility

The Villas at St. James — 42 people, including three deaths (Two deaths announced since Dec. 11.)

Villa Catherine — 39 people, including three deaths (Four new infections announced since Dec. 11.)

Trenton Village Retirement — 37 people, including three deaths (One fewer death than what had been reported Dec. 11.)

Cedarhurst of Breese — six people (One fewer infection than what had been reported Dec. 11.)

Clinton Manor Living, intermediate care facility for people who have developmental disabilities — five people (Three new infections announced since Dec. 11.)

Royal Living Center — three people (Outbreak first reported Friday.)

RANDOLPH COUNTY

Total: 251 people infected and 16 deaths as of Friday, an increase of 45 new infections and three deaths since Dec. 11. Long-term care facility residents and staff accounted for 8% of the infections countywide and 42% of the deaths. 115-bed facility Red Bud Regional Care Center — 125 people, including 12 deaths

75-bed facility Coulterville Rehabilitation & Health Care Center — 71 people, including four deaths (37 new infections and three deaths announced since Dec. 11.)

Garden Place Red Bud — 21 people (Five new infections announced since Dec. 11.)

Cedarhurst of Sparta — 17 people (One new infection announced since Dec. 11.)

R&R Country Care — five people

100-bed facility Randolph County Care Center — four people

83-bed facility Three Springs Lodge — four people

Sparta Terrace — two people (Outbreak first reported Friday.)

The Manor at Craig Farms — two people MONROE COUNTY Total: 238 people infected and 41 deaths as of Friday, an increase of six new infections and one death since Dec. 11. Long-term care facility residents and staff accounted for 9% of the infections countywide and 73% of the deaths. 144-bed facility Oak Hill in Waterloo — 117 people, including 18 deaths (Three new infections announced since Dec. 11.)

Garden Place Columbia — 38 people, including 11 deaths

119-bed facility Integrity Healthcare-Columbia Rehab and Care Center — 37 people, including nine deaths (Two new infections announced since Dec. 11.)

Cedarhurst Senior Living in Waterloo — 25 people, including two deaths (One new infection and one death announced since Dec. 11.)

Reflections at Garden Place — 21 people, including one death WASHINGTON COUNTY Total: 64 people infected and eight deaths as of Friday, an increase of 41 new infections and seven deaths since Dec. 11. Long-term care facility residents and staff accounted for 6% of the infections countywide and 80% of the deaths. 120-bed facility Friendship Manor Health Care — 57 people, including seven deaths (41 new infections and seven deaths announced since Dec. 11.)

Joshua Manor — five people

Washington County Hospital, long-term care unit — two people, including one death BOND COUNTY Total: 52 people infected and five deaths as of Friday, an increase of 10 new infections and one death since Dec. 11. Long-term care facility residents and staff accounted for 4% of the infections countywide and 36% of the deaths. 90-bed facility Greenville Nursing and Rehab — 23 people, including one death (One new infection announced since Dec. 11.)

Cedarhurst of Greenville — 20 people, including three deaths

The Glenwood — nine people, including one death (Outbreak first reported Friday.)

State data discrepancies

The Illinois Department of Public Health’s update did not match information from St. Clair County Health Departments for 17 long-term care centers on Friday.

The Department of Public Health said there were more cases or deaths at the locations, including three facilities where St. Clair County had not reported an outbreak as of Friday.

The BND has not included numbers announced by the state in calculating totals if a county health department reports lower numbers.

The state relies on health departments for the information it reports and says on its website that the local agencies will have “the most up-to-date data.”

Health departments and individual facilities in the metro-east have previously said the state’s data was off.

The BND uses Illinois Department of Public Health data when local health officials do not provide updates.