New Madison County state’s attorney won’t prosecute violations of COVID restrictions

Madison County’s new state’s attorney said his office won’t prosecute violations of state COVID-19 restrictions, arguing that they’re not “criminally enforceable.”

State’s Attorney Tom Haine released a two-page legal opinion analyzing the enforceability of executive orders issued by Gov. J.B. Pritzker and an emergency rule from the Illinois Department of Public Health related to the coronavirus.

“Since taking office earlier this month as Madison County state’s attorney I have directed a close review of all the various legal issues regarding the various applicable COVID-19 mandates,” Haine stated in a news release.

“I am now making these legal opinions public to provide a clear reference point for both public officials and private citizens relating to COVID-19 enforcement in Madison County, and to alleviate the concerns of many individuals who rightly feel an obligation to follow the law but are confused as to what the law actually is regarding the many COVID-19 mitigation protocols issued over the past months.”

Haine concluded that “an individual would not be committing a crime if he or she were to violate the emergency rule issued by the Illinois Department of Public Health or any of the governor’s COVID-19 executive orders, as these mandates do not contain a legal basis for prosecution against an individual citizen.

“Accordingly, my office is neither able nor willing to file criminal charges against anyone suspected of violating these directives from the state of Illinois,” he stated in the news release.

Haine is a Republican who replaced former Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Gibbons. Gibbons, a Democrat, left office to run for circuit judge but lost that bid in the Nov. 3 election. Haine defeated Crystal Uhe, Gibbons’ former first assistant state’s attorney.

A recent News-Democrat examination of how metro-east counties enforce state COVID-19 restrictions found that it largely depends on the political party in charge, with Democrats being more and Republicans being less stringent.

Haine’s legal opinion went on to analyze other legal rules and considerations related to COVID-19 and provide guidance to businesses on how to navigate customers’ individual rights while requiring basic COVID-19 precautions, according to the news release.

“While my office cannot charge any individual with a crime for not following these COVID-19-related state directives, we can prosecute individuals for trespass or disorderly conduct if someone refuses to leave an establishment after being asked by the business owner,” Haine stated.

“Just as individual citizens have rights, businesses also have rights which will be protected. Businesses must be given discretion on how and when to operate in accordance with applicable guidelines and subject to their own risk management.”

Haine acknowledged that the Madison County Health Department may seek a court order requiring isolation or quarantine or a business to close, based on a COVID outbreak or infection, which his office will handle on a case-by-case basis, according to the news release.

Haine also stated that his office has no involvement and no legal authority to prosecute anyone suspected of violating Edwardsville’s mask mandate.

On Dec. 1, Edwardsville City Council passed an ordinance that requires people to wear face coverings in public, with a few exceptions, to slow the spread of the coronavirus. It gives Edwardsville Police Department authority to issue tickets with fines ranging from $25 to $500.

“In exercising the discretion of my office, we will protect the rights of individuals and businesses,” Haine stated in the news release. “Our Constitutional rights are not suspended during a pandemic.”