Hospital, ICU bed availability falls in southwest IL as COVID-19 case rate stays static

Staffed hospital bed availability again dropped sharply in the metro-east Tuesday as the region’s case rate remained the same.

As of Wednesday, 14.7% of the metro-east’s staffed hospital beds were available for patient use, down from 17.7% Tuesday. Meanwhile, the region’s intensive care unit availability also fell Wednesday, dropping to 22.4% from 25.1% on Tuesday.

For Tier 3 mitigation metrics to be relaxed or to move to Tier 2, the region must have a seven-day rolling average testing positivity rate of less than 12% for three consecutive days while also seeing 20% available intensive care unit and medical/surgical bed availability for three consecutive days.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has said he isn’t ready to lift mitigations on the state, even as some regions see caseloads and hospitalizations and ICU usage decrease.

Tier 3 restrictions went into place statewide on Friday, Nov. 20. The third tier tightens restrictions on indoor dining, bars and social gatherings while adding restrictions to casinos, retailers, video gaming and museums.

Officials have continued to stress the possibility of the region running low on hospital and ICU beds, prompting some area hospitals to temporarily cease elective surgeries. Additionally, officials say they worry a spike of new COVID-19 cases could be on the way due to Christmas celebrations.

Region 4’s rolling seven-day average positivity rate, meanwhile, was 12.1% Wednesday, the same rate as Tuesday. The new rate is based on tests recorded as of Dec. 27. A region’s positivity rate is the percentage of positive COVID-19 tests versus the number of tests taken over a seven-day period.

The state classifies the metro-east as Region 4, which covers seven counties: St. Clair, Madison, Monroe, Bond, Washington, Clinton and Randolph. County-by-county data is available on the state health department’s website.

Additionally, the region reported a daily positivity rate did drop sharply to 11.5%, down from 14.5% on Tuesday.

State of Illinois announces new cases, deaths

Meanwhile, the state of Illinois announced 7,374 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, bringing the total to 955,380. The state health department also announced 178 additional deaths to bring the total to 16,357 since the pandemic began.

Also within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 74,573 new tests have been administered for a total of 13,178,017.

As of Tuesday, when the latest data was available, 4,244 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 882 patients were in the ICU and 496 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests from Dec. 23-29 is 7.6%.