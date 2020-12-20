St. Clair County hits hospitalization record, even as rates drop on COVID-19 tests

St. Clair County’s positivity rates on coronavirus tests are dropping, but its hospitals hit a record Sunday with 119 people hospitalized due to COVID-19.

St. Clair County Health Department Director Barb Holht reported a daily positivity rate of 6.6% during Sunday’s live-streamed briefing of the St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency. That compares to 8.1% as of Thursday, the latest figure available from the Illinois Department of Public Health.

“Even though our positivity rate is going down, we still have a lot of very sick people who are in the hospital, so please continue to wear your mask and wash your hands and do the social distancing,” Holht said.

St. Clair County Board Chairman Mark Kern also commented on the troubling number of hospitalizations.

“Those are records we don’t ever want to reach again,” he said.

State officials consider the seven-day rolling average positivity rate on coronavirus tests to be a good indicator of level of community spread, and it’s a factor they consider when making decisions on restrictions such as bans on indoor dining or occupancy limits in retail stores.

The rate has been dropping almost daily since Dec. 7 in Region 4, which consists of St. Clair, Madison, Randolph, Bond, Clinton, Monroe and Washington counties under the Restore Illinois plan:

15.2% on Dec. 7

14.5% on Dec. 8

14% on Dec. 9

13.1% on Dec. 10

13% on Dec. 11

12.7% on Dec. 12

12.4% on Dec. 13

12% on Monday

12% on Tuesday

12% on Wednesday

11.7% on Sunday

Another factor the state considers when making decisions on restrictions is whether regions have enough hospital beds for COVID-19 patients. Availability of regular beds decreased slightly in Region 4, from 17.4% on Saturday to 17.1% on Sunday. Availability of intensive-care-unit beds increased from 16.5% to 17.7%

Officials consider anything below 20% to be risky. Region 4 has remained below that threshold on both regular and ICU beds for 12 consecutive days.

Illinois reports new cases, deaths Sunday

This information is provided by the Illinois Department of Public Health. The number in parentheses shows the difference from the previous day’s increase or total.

New cases: 6,003 (-1,559)

New deaths: 79 (-29)

New tests: 78,079 (-18,772)

Total cases: 900,370

Total deaths: 15,202

Total tests: 12,434,525

Hospitalizations: 3,398 (-1,226)

People in ICU: 991 (-9)

People on ventilators: 546 (-16)

Statewide positivity rate (from Dec. 13-19): 7.8% (-0.4)

Sunday’s breakdown for Region 4

New cases: 170 (only St. Clair County and Monroe counties reporting as of 6 p.m.)

New deaths: 2 (only St. Clair County and Monroe counties reporting as of 6 p.m.)

Daily positivity rate (as of Thursday): 10.6% (-1.5%)

Seven-day rolling average positivity rate (as of Thursday): 11.7% (-0.3%)

Regional hospitalizations: 209 (-2) (provided by St. Clair County)

Regional patients on ventilators: 20 (-1) (provided by St. Clair County)

Hospital bed availability: 17.1% (-0.3%)

ICU bed availability: 17.7% (+1.2%)

New cases from nearby counties outside Region 4: No new data

New deaths from nearby counties outside Region 4: No new data

ST. CLAIR COUNTY

Sunday’s new data: 114 new positives, two new deaths, 1,716 new tests administered

Total overall: 19,162 positives, 297 deaths, 193,413 tests administered, 17,051 recoveries, 119 patients hospitalized with 13 patients on ventilators

Additional data: The two people who died were both males, one in his 70s and one in his 80s, with unknown health issues

Congregate living facilities: Four Fountains in Belleville reported two new cases, for a total of 120 cases and 29 deaths; and Mercy Rehab and Care Center in Swansea reported 10 new cases for a total of 83 cases and no deaths.

Positivity rates (as of Thursday): Daily — 8.1% (-2.4%); 7-day average — 10% (+0.5%)

MADISON COUNTY

Sunday’s new data: No new data as of 6 p.m.

Total overall (as of Saturday): 18,695 positives, 334 deaths, 177,419 tests administered, 9,974 recoveries, 83 patients hospitalized with 9 patients on ventilators

Positivity rates (as of Thursday): Daily — 13.7% (+1.1%); 7-day average — 13.1% (+0.2%)

CLINTON COUNTY

Sunday’s new data: No new data

Total overall (as of Friday): 4,117 positives, 73 deaths, 3,541 recoveries, 11 patients hospitalized

Positivity rates (as of Thursday): Daily — 10.8% (-3.4%); 7-day average — 13.6% (-0.8%)

RANDOLPH COUNTY

Sunday’s new data: No new data

Total overall (as of Friday): 2,958 positives, 38 deaths, 2,717 recoveries, 7 patients hospitalized

Positivity rates (as of Thursday): Daily — 8.8% (-1.9%); 7-day average — 10% (+0.2%)

MONROE COUNTY

Sunday’s new data: 56 new cases, no new deaths

Total overall:: 2,823 positives, 56 deaths, 20 patients hospitalized

Positivity rates (as of Thursday): Daily — 13% (-2.6%); 7-day average — 14% (-0.3%)

BOND COUNTY

Sunday’s new data: No new data

Total overall (as of Friday): 1,371 positives, 11 deaths, 34,223 tests administered

Positivity rates (as of Thursday): Daily — 10.8% (+2.5%); 7-day average — 11% (-0.6%)

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Sunday’s new data: No new data

Total overall (as of Friday): 1,058 positives, 10 deaths, 914 recoveries, 3 patients hospitalized

Positivity rates (as of Thursday): Daily — 11% (-5.1%); 7-day average — 17.6% (-4.2%)

MACOUPIN COUNTY

Sunday’s new data: No new data

Total overall (as of Friday): 3,106 positives, 74 deaths, 1,050 recoveries

Positivity rates (as of Thursday): Daily — 4.2% (-7.7%); 7-day average — 8.1% (-1.2%)

JERSEY COUNTY

Sunday’s new data: No new data

Total overall (as of Friday): 1,740 positives, 26 deaths, 16,784 tests administered, 1,568 recoveries

Positivity rates (as of Thursday): Daily — 8.7% (+0.3%); 7-day average — 11.2% (-0.6%)

PERRY COUNTY

Sunday’s new data: No new data

Total overall (as of Friday): 1,617 positives, 45 deaths, 1,346 recoveries

Positivity rates (as of Thursday): Daily — 22.9% (+12.2%); 7-day average — 17.5% (+0.6%)

CALHOUN COUNTY

Sunday’s new data: No new data

Total overall (as of Friday): 362 positives, 1 death, 307 recoveries

Positivity rates (as of Thursday): Daily — not available; 7-day average — 14.5% (-1.8%)

Editor’s note: The number of new COVID-19 cases for ZIP codes in each county are reported on Mondays. Information comes from county sources and the IDPH website.

State, nation, world COVID-19 statistics

Here are the latest available statistics from the Illinois Department of Public Health and Johns Hopkins University’s coronavirus map as of Sunday afternoon:

Illinois: 900,370 cases, 15,202 deaths, 12,434,525 tests





900,370 cases, 15,202 deaths, 12,434,525 tests U.S.: 17,805,599 cases, 317,387 deaths

17,805,599 cases, 317,387 deaths World: 76,694,601 cases, 1,691,024 deaths

Testing sites in southwestern Illinois

Here are some upcoming coronavirus testing options:

Monday, Dec. 21: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Monroe County Annex, 901 Illinois Ave., Waterloo

8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Monroe County Annex, 901 Illinois Ave., Waterloo Wednesday, Dec. 23: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Monroe County Annex, 901 Illinois Ave., Waterloo

8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Monroe County Annex, 901 Illinois Ave., Waterloo Saturday, Dec. 26: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Belle-Clair Fairgrounds & Expo Center, 200 S. Belt East, #2650.

8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Belle-Clair Fairgrounds & Expo Center, 200 S. Belt East, #2650. Monday, Dec. 28: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Monroe County Annex, 901 Illinois Ave., Waterloo

Wednesday, Dec. 30: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Monroe County Annex, 901 Illinois Ave., Waterloo

8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Monroe County Annex, 901 Illinois Ave., Waterloo Thursday, Dec. 31: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Belle-Clair Fairgrounds & Expo Center, 200 S. Belt E. #2650

8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Belle-Clair Fairgrounds & Expo Center, 200 S. Belt E. #2650 Saturday, Jan. 2: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Belle-Clair Fairgrounds & Expo Center, 200 S. Belt East, #2650

8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Belle-Clair Fairgrounds & Expo Center, 200 S. Belt East, #2650 Every Tuesday and Thursday: 9-11 a.m. COVID-19 rapid testing at the Clinton County Fairgrounds, 1899 Methodist St., Carlyle

The testing site at the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Center in East St. Louis has been moved to St. Clair Square mall, behind Dillards. It’s open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. It’s a drive-thru with four tents, allowing people to stay in their cars.

In addition, St. Clair County will host a “soft opening” of its new service center on Tuesday at 330 W. Main St. in Belleville, according to Holht.

The Illinois Department of Public Health will continue to deploy mobile testing teams to locations in East St. Louis, including to 4601 State St., from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Sunday and Monday. Capacity is limited, and hours of operation are subject to change based on available equipment.

Touchette Regional Hospital and Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation offer daily testing in Belleville and Wood River. Call 618-646-2596 for an appointment.