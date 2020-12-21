New COVID deaths take St. Clair County over 300 since pandemic began

St. Clair County officials announced six additional COVID-19 deaths Monday, bringing the county’s toll from the virus to 302.

The six deaths included a woman in her 60s, a man in his 70s, two women in their 80s and two women in their 90s, all of whom had unknown health conditions.

Herb Simmons, the county’s emergency management agency director, said citizens need to keep the rising death toll in mind ahead of the Christmas holiday, which he said could cause a spike in cases and eventual deaths.

“We have to continue to stay alert and keep everybody on guard because if we let our foot off the gas now we’ll see that spike,” he said, noting that the county avoided a spike after the Thanksgiving holiday. “Please stay away from large crowds, especially with the holiday coming up.”

Simmons and County Chairman Mark Kern pleaded with the public to continue to watch their distance, wash their hands and wear a mask.

“I remember when we had the first death, we never thought then we’d see 302 of our county residents pass way to this deadly virus,” Simmons said. “One is too many.”

Southwest IL nears COVID testing milestone

The metro-east is a day away from reaching a milestone that, by state COVID-19 rules, could lower restrictions on indoor dining and other businesses. Gov. J.B. Pritzker has said, however, that reduced mitigations probably are not coming.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 16.5% of staffed intensive care beds in the metro-east were available as of Saturday, down from 16.8% Friday. On Monday, 23.5% of ICU beds were available in the region.

Region 4’s rolling seven-day average positivity rate was 11.7% Monday, making it two consecutive days that it’s been below 12%. The new rate is based on tests recorded as of Dec. 18. A region’s positivity rate is its percentage of positive COVID-19 tests versus the number of tests taken over a seven-day period.

The state classifies the metro-east as Region 4, which covers seven counties: St. Clair, Madison, Monroe, Bond, Washington, Clinton and Randolph. County-by-county data is available on the state health department’s website.

For Tier 3 mitigation metrics to be relaxed or to move to Tier 2, the region must experience a less than 12% seven-day rolling average positivity rate for three consecutive days while also seeing 20% available intensive care unit and medical/surgical bed availability for three consecutive days.

But last week Pritzker said, while numbers are heading in the right direction, the state may not be ready for relaxed mitigations in any of its 11 regions. State health officials are worried upcoming holiday gatherings and the possible effect new cases from gatherings could further strain hospital capacity, he said.

As of Monday, 16% of the metro-east’s staffed hospital beds were available for patient use, down from 17.1% Sunday. The metro-east’s hospital bed availability has been under that threshold for 11 consecutive days. Additionally, the region’s intensive care unit availability was at 17.7% on Monday, the same as Sunday.

Over the past weeks, officials have warned about the possibility of the region running low on hospital and ICU beds, prompting some area hospitals to temporarily cease elective surgeries.

Tier 3 restrictions went into place statewide on Friday, Nov. 20. The third tier tightens restrictions on indoor dining, bars and social gatherings while adding restrictions to casinos, retailers, video gaming and museums.

Additionally, the region reported a daily positivity rate of 12.8% on Monday, up from 10.6% on Sunday.

Illinois reports new cases, deaths Monday

This information is provided by the Illinois Department of Public Health. The number in parentheses shows the difference from the previous day’s increase or total.

New cases: 4,699 (-1,304)

New deaths: 98 (-19)

New tests: 78,079 (-18,772)

Total cases: 905,069

Total deaths: 15,299

Total tests: 12,520,979

Hospitalizations: 4,460 (+71)

People in ICU: 981 (-10)

People on ventilators: 546 (No change from Sunday)

Statewide positivity rate (from Dec. 14-20): 7.5% (-0.3)

Monday’s breakdown for Region 4

New cases: 258

New deaths: 9 (St. Clair County reported six new deaths and Bond County reported three)

Daily positivity rate (as of Friday): 12.8% (+2.2)

Seven-day rolling average positivity rate (as of Friday): 11.7% (No change from Sunday)

Regional hospitalizations: 219 (+10) (provided by St. Clair County)

Regional patients on ventilators: 19 (-1) (provided by St. Clair County)

Hospital bed availability: 16% (-1.1)

ICU bed availability: 17.7% (No change from Sunday)

New cases from nearby counties outside Region 4: 279

New deaths from nearby counties outside Region 4: 1

ST. CLAIR COUNTY

Monday’s new data: 142 new positives, two new deaths, 1,249 new tests administered, 6 new deaths

Total overall: 19,162 positives, 303 deaths, 194,662 tests administered, 17,286 recoveries, 110 patients hospitalized with 11 patients on ventilators

Additional data: The two people who died were both males, one in his 70s and one in his 80s, with unknown health issues 62 under 40

Congregate living facilities: Four Fountains reported one new case, Integrity Healthcare Belleville reported one new case, Mercy Rehab and Care Center in Swansea reported one new case and three deaths, Caseyville Nursing and Rehab reported one new case, St. Paul’s Home reported one new case and one death and Willowcreek in Belleville reported two deaths.

Positivity rates (as of Friday): Daily — 11.7% (+3.6); 7-day average — 10% (No changes from Monday)

ZIP codes with positives:

62059 (Brooklyn): 33 (+6)

62201 (East St. Louis): 437 (+27)

62203 (East St. Louis, Centreville, Washington Park, Caseyville): 453 (+29)

62204 (East St. Louis): 294 (+27)

62205 (East St. Louis, Alorton, Centreville): 449 (+35)

62206 (East St. Louis, Cahokia): 883 (+63)

62207 (East St. Louis, Centreville, Alorton): 421 (+17)

62208 (Fairview Heights): 1,029 (+82)

62220 (Belleville, Smithton): 1,254 (+130)

62221 (Belleville): 1,694 (+132)

62223 (Belleville, Swansea): 1,088 (+69)

62225 (Scott Air Force Base): 90 (+7)

62226 (Belleville, Swansea): 1,955 (+176)

62232 (Fairview Heights, Caseyville): 600 (+44)

62239 (Dupo): 267 (+20)

62240 (Dupo): 92 (+10)

62243 (Freeburg): 411 (+52)

62254 (Lebanon): 559 (+30)

62255 (Lenzburg): 47 (+5)

62257 (Marissa): 196 (+30)

62258 (Mascoutah, Fayetteville) 671 (+46)

62260 (Millstadt): 450 (+54)

62264 (New Athens): 209 (+61)

62269 (O’Fallon): 1,909 (+177)

62282 (St. Libory): 44 (+1)

62285 (Smithton): 354 (+28)

MADISON COUNTY

Monday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Total overall (as of Saturday): 18,695 positives, 334 deaths, 177,419 tests administered, 9,974 recoveries, 83 patients hospitalized with 9 patients on ventilators

Positivity rates (as of Friday): Daily — 13.9% (+0.2); 7-day average — 12.7% (-0.4)

ZIP codes with positives:

62040 (Granite City, Pontoon Beach): 2,493 (+257)

62025 (Edwardsville, Glen Carbon, Pontoon Beach, Roxana): 2,095 (+200)

62002 (Alton, East Alton, Godfrey): 2,150 (+220)

62234 (Collinsville, Pontoon Beach, State Park Place): 1,804 (+217)

62035 (Godfrey): 1,269 (+109)

62249 (Highland): 1,225 (+102)

62294 (Troy): 1,040 (+125)

62034 (Glen Carbon): 862 (+86)

62010 (Bethalto): 831 (+97)

62095 (Wood River): 633 (+87)

62062 (Maryville): 625 (+101)

62024 (East Alton): 540 (+72)

62060 (Granite City, Madison, Venice): 252 (+28)

62281 (St. Jacob): 232 (+58)

62018 (Alton, Bethalto, East Alton): 176 (+20)

62067 (Moro): 176

62097 (Prairietown, Worden): 170 (+27)

62001 (Kaufman, Alhambra): 126 (+18)

62061 (Marine): 120 (+16)

62084 (Edwardsville, Wood River, Pontoon Beach, Roxana, South Roxana): 92 (+12)

62087 (Edwardsville, Roxana, South Roxana, Hartford): 97 (+21)

62048 (Edwardsville, Granite City, Roxana, Hartford): 81 (+8)

81 (+8) 62090 (Madison, Venice): 65 (+7)

62046 (Hamel): 72 (+17)

62275 (Pocahontas, Old Ripley, Jamestown): 44 (+4)

62012 (Godfrey): 38 (+1)

62021 (Dorsey): 49 (+14)

62074 (New Douglas): 49 (+16)

62293: (St. Morgan): 21

62088 (Staunton, Livingston, Williamson): 28 (+3)

62058 (Livingston): 26 (+5)

62201: (Fairmont City, Madison): 9

CLINTON COUNTY

Monday’s new data (Dec. 19-21): 58 new positives

Total overall (as of Friday): 4,175 positives, 73 deaths, 3,620 recoveries, 11 patients hospitalized

Positivity rates (as of Friday): Daily — 10.8% (-1.3); 7-day average — 13.2% (-0.4)

ZIP codes with positives:

62215 (Albers, Damiansville): 208 (+20)

62216 (Aviston): 433 (+8)

62218 (Bartelso): 183 (+27)

62230 (Breese): 853 (+48)

62231 (Carlyle): 806 (+49)

62245 (Germantown): 188 (+17)

62265 (New Baden): 379 (+27)

62293 (Trenton): 398 (+22)

62801 (Centralia): 1,929 (+147)

RANDOLPH COUNTY

Monday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Total overall (as of Friday): 2,958 positives, 38 deaths, 2,717 recoveries, 7 patients hospitalized

Positivity rates (as of Friday): Daily — 11.0% (+2.2); 7-day average — 10.5% (+0.5)

ZIP codes with positives:

62217 (Baldwin): 57 (+3)

62233 (Chester): 781 (+43)

62237 (Coulterville): 245 (+15)

62241 (Ellis Grove): 93 (+6)

62242 (Evansville): 99 (+6)

62272 (Percy): 164 (+3)

62277 (Prairie Du Rocher): 94 (+7)

62278 (Red Bud): 727 (+59)

62286 (Sparta): 534 (+56)

62288 (Steeleville): 331 (+27)

62292 (Tilden): 38 (+2)

62297 (Walsh): 28 (+1)

62916 (Campbell Hill): 65 (+3)

MONROE COUNTY

Monday’s new data: 13 new positives

Total overall:: 2,836 positives, 56 deaths, 20 patients hospitalized

Positivity rates (as of Friday): Daily — 21.1% (+8.1); 7-day average — 14.3% (+0.3)

ZIP codes with positives:

62236 (Columbia): 1,132 (+86)

62244 (Fults): 71 (+6)

62295 (Valmeyer): 107 (+12)

62298 (Waterloo): 1,420 (+126)

BOND COUNTY

Monday’s new data: 45 new positives, , 3 new deaths

Total overall (as of Friday): 1,554 positives, 14 deaths, 34,602 tests administered

Positivity rates (as of Friday): Daily — 8.1% (-2.7); 7-day average — 10.9% (-0.1)

ZIP codes with positives:

62086 (Sorento): 88 (+7)

62246 (Greenville): 879 (+49)

62262 (Mulberry Grove): 169 (+13)

62275 (Pocahontas, Old Ripley): 271 (+18)

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Monday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.a

Total overall (as of Friday): 1,058 positives, 10 deaths, 914 recoveries, 3 patients hospitalized

Positivity rates (as of Friday): Daily — 18.6 (+7.6); 7-day average — 17.1% (-0.5)

ZIP codes with positives:

62214 (Venedy, Addieville): 86 (+2)

62263 (Nashville, New Minden): 473(+61)

62268 (Oakdale): 40 (+4)

62271 (Okawville): 134 (+4)

62808 (Ashley): 98 (+10)

62848 (Irvington): 50 (+4)

MACOUPIN COUNTY

Monday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Total overall (as of Friday): 2,149 positives, 74 deaths, 1,051 recoveries

Positivity rates (as of Friday): Daily — 12.4% (+8.2); 7-day average — 8.2% (+0.1)

ZIP codes with positives:

62009 (Benld, Sawyerville, Mount Clare): 92 (+13)

62012 (Brighton): 496 (+35)

62014 (Bunker Hill): 204 (+20)

62033 (Gillespie): 367 (+47)

62063 (Medora, Summerville, Kemper, Rockbridge): 94 (+10)

62069 (Mount Olive): 166 (+7)

62088 (Staunton): 417 (+47)

62626 (Carlinville): 674 (+27)

62640 (Girard): 160 (+14)

62674 (Palmyra, Barr): 51 (+2)

62685 (Royal Lakes, Plainview, Shipman): 137 (+10)





62690 (Virden): 274 (+1)

JERSEY COUNTY

Monday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Total overall (as of Friday): 1,740 positives, 26 deaths, 16,784 tests administered, 1,568 recoveries

Positivity rates (as of Friday): Daily — 7.9% (-0.9); 7-day average — 10.6% (-0.6)

ZIP codes with positives:

62022 (Newbern): 88 (+4)

62028 (Elsah): 24 (+3)

62031 (Fieldon): 72 (+3)

62037 (Grafton): 157 (+9)

62052 (Jerseyville): 1,130 (+82)

PERRY COUNTY

Monday’s new data (Dec. 18-21): 279 new positives, one new death

Total overall (as of Friday): 1,896 positives, 46 deaths, 1,346 recoveries

Positivity rates (as of Friday): Daily — 26.5% (+3.6); 7-day average — 19.3% (+1.8)

ZIP codes with positives:

62238 (Cutler): 52 (+7)

62274 (Pinckneyville): 719 (+271)

62832 (Du Quoin): 768 (+49)

62888 (Tamaroa): 124 (+13)

62997 (Willisville): 33

CALHOUN COUNTY

Monday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Total overall (as of Friday): 362 positives, 1 death, 307 recoveries

Positivity rates (as of Friday): Daily — 11.5 (-3.0) 7-day average — 11.5% (-3.0)

ZIP codes with positives:

62036 (Golden Eagle): 54 (+3)

62047 (Hardin): 129 (+5)

Editor’s note: The number of new COVID-19 cases for ZIP codes in each county are reported on Mondays. Information comes from county sources and the IDPH website.

State, nation, world COVID-19 statistics

Here are the latest available statistics from the Illinois Department of Public Health and Johns Hopkins University’s coronavirus map as of Monday afternoon:

Illinois: 905,069 cases, 15,299 deaths, 12,520,979 tests





905,069 cases, 15,299 deaths, 12,520,979 tests U.S.: 17,805,599 cases, 317,387 deaths

17,805,599 cases, 317,387 deaths World: 76,694,601 cases, 1,691,024 deaths

Testing sites in southwestern Illinois

Here are some upcoming coronavirus testing options:

Wednesday, Dec. 23: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Monroe County Annex, 901 Illinois Ave., Waterloo

8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Monroe County Annex, 901 Illinois Ave., Waterloo Saturday, Dec. 26: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Belle-Clair Fairgrounds & Expo Center, 200 S. Belt East, #2650.

8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Belle-Clair Fairgrounds & Expo Center, 200 S. Belt East, #2650. Monday, Dec. 28: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Monroe County Annex, 901 Illinois Ave., Waterloo

Wednesday, Dec. 30: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Monroe County Annex, 901 Illinois Ave., Waterloo

8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Monroe County Annex, 901 Illinois Ave., Waterloo Thursday, Dec. 31: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Belle-Clair Fairgrounds & Expo Center, 200 S. Belt E. #2650

8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Belle-Clair Fairgrounds & Expo Center, 200 S. Belt E. #2650 Saturday, Jan. 2: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Belle-Clair Fairgrounds & Expo Center, 200 S. Belt East, #2650

8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Belle-Clair Fairgrounds & Expo Center, 200 S. Belt East, #2650 Every Tuesday and Thursday: 9-11 a.m. COVID-19 rapid testing at the Clinton County Fairgrounds, 1899 Methodist St., Carlyle

The testing site at the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Center in East St. Louis has been moved to St. Clair Square mall, behind Dillards. It’s open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. It’s a drive-thru with four tents, allowing people to stay in their cars.

In addition, St. Clair County will host a “soft opening” of its new service center on Tuesday at 330 W. Main St. in Belleville, according to Holht.

The Illinois Department of Public Health will continue to deploy mobile testing teams to locations in East St. Louis, including to 4601 State St., from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Sunday and Monday. Capacity is limited, and hours of operation are subject to change based on available equipment.

Touchette Regional Hospital and Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation offer daily testing in Belleville and Wood River. Call 618-646-2596 for an appointment.