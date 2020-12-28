Belleville News-Democrat Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Coronavirus

Southwest Illinois nursing homes, care centers add 220 COVID cases, 28 deaths in a week

During the past week, 220 people who live or work in metro-east nursing homes or other long-term care facilities contracted the new coronavirus, according to health officials.

Long-term care residents are among the most vulnerable to severe illness or death from the virus, which causes COVID-19, a respiratory disease.

As of Friday, state and local health officials had recorded a total of 4,772 cases of COVID-19 and 507 deaths from the disease that have been tied to the metro-east’s long-term care centers since the coronavirus pandemic began.

The region includes St. Clair, Madison, Clinton, Monroe, Bond, Randolph and Washington counties.

Of the 220 people to contract the virus between Dec. 19 and Dec. 25, 96 of them were from Madison County, 87 from St. Clair County, 21 from Randolph County, eight from Clinton County and eight from Bond County.

The region also reported an increase of 28 deaths in one week from the facilities.

Dec. 25 is the latest date numbers for the entire region were available.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING

How to share your story

Help the Belleville News-Democrat report on nursing homes and other long-term care centers across southwestern Illinois during the coronavirus pandemic. We’re looking for nursing home owners, managers, workers, residents and family members who are willing to share their experiences of the pandemic with us. Contact investigative reporter Lexi Cortes at acortes@bnd.com or 618-239-2528.

Southwestern Illinois coronavirus outbreak statistics

The Illinois Department of Public Health’s updates on long-term care facility outbreaks in every county come once a week — on Fridays — at dph.illinois.gov/covid19/long-term-care-facility-outbreaks-covid-19.

The St. Clair County Health Department also makes announcements about numbers from its long-term care centers. It provides daily updates on the outbreaks and other developments in the county on the St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency’s Facebook page.

The state and local agencies say they include residents and employees of the facilities in their numbers. Locations with fewer than two cases of the virus are not reported.

Here is the latest information from health officials on the total number of people who have been infected with the coronavirus at each facility since the start of the pandemic:

MADISON COUNTY

Total: 1,808 people infected and 221 deaths as of Friday, an increase of 96 new infections and 14 deaths since Dec. 18. Long-term care facility residents and staff accounted for 9% of the infections countywide and 63% of the deaths.

ST. CLAIR COUNTY

Total: 1,685 people infected and 158 deaths as of Friday, an increase of 87 new infections and six deaths since Dec. 18. Long-term care facility residents and staff accounted for 9% of the infections countywide and 52% of the deaths.

CLINTON COUNTY

Total: 647 people infected and 53 deaths as of Friday, an increase of eight new infections and three deaths since Dec. 18. Long-term care facility residents and staff accounted for 15% of the infections countywide and 71% of the deaths.

RANDOLPH COUNTY

Total: 272 people infected and 19 deaths as of Friday, an increase of 21 new infections and three deaths since Dec. 18. Long-term care facility residents and staff accounted for 9% of the infections countywide and 44% of the deaths.

  • 115-bed facility Red Bud Regional Care Center — 126 people, including 12 deaths (One new infection announced since Dec. 18.)
  • 75-bed facility Coulterville Rehabilitation & Health Care Center — 83 people, including seven deaths (12 new infections and three deaths announced since Dec. 18.)
  • Cedarhurst of Sparta — 22 people (Five new infections announced since Dec. 18.)
  • Garden Place Red Bud — 21 people
  • Sparta Terrace — five people (Three new infections announced since Dec. 18.)
  • R&R Country Care — five people
  • 100-bed facility Randolph County Care Center — four people
  • 83-bed facility Three Springs Lodge — four people
  • The Manor at Craig Farms — two people

MONROE COUNTY

Total: 238 people infected and 41 deaths as of Friday. Long-term care facility residents and staff accounted for 8% of the infections countywide and 73% of the deaths.

  • 144-bed facility Oak Hill in Waterloo — 117 people, including 18 deaths
  • Garden Place Columbia — 38 people, including 11 deaths
  • 119-bed facility Integrity Healthcare-Columbia Rehab and Care Center — 37 people, including nine deaths
  • Cedarhurst Senior Living in Waterloo — 25 people, including two deaths
  • Reflections at Garden Place — 21 people, including one death

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Total: 64 people infected and 10 deaths as of Friday, an increase of two deaths since Dec. 18. Long-term care facility residents and staff accounted for 6% of the infections countywide and 53% of the deaths.

  • 120-bed facility Friendship Manor Health Care — 57 people, including nine deaths (Two deaths announced since Dec. 18.)
  • Joshua Manor — five people
  • Washington County Hospital, long-term care unit — two people, including one death

BOND COUNTY

Total: 58 people infected and five deaths as of Friday, an increase of eight new infections since Dec. 18. Long-term care facility residents and staff accounted for 4% of the infections countywide and 31% of the deaths.

  • 90-bed facility Greenville Nursing and Rehab — 23 people, including one death
  • Cedarhurst of Greenville — 18 people, including three deaths (Two fewer infections than what was reported Dec. 18.)
  • The Glenwood — nine people, including one death
  • Fayco in Greenville — eight people (Outbreak first reported Friday.)

State data discrepancies

The Illinois Department of Public Health’s update did not match information from St. Clair County Health Departments for 17 long-term care centers on Friday.

The Department of Public Health said there were more cases or deaths at the locations, including three facilities where St. Clair County had not reported an outbreak as of Friday.

The BND has not included numbers announced by the state in calculating totals if a county health department reports lower numbers.

The state relies on health departments for the information it reports and says on its website that the local agencies will have “the most up-to-date data.”

Health departments and individual facilities in the metro-east have previously said the state’s data was off.

The BND uses Illinois Department of Public Health data when local health officials do not provide updates.

Profile Image of Lexi Cortes
Lexi Cortes
The metro-east is home for investigative reporter Lexi Cortes. She was raised in Granite City, graduated from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville in 2014 and now lives in Collinsville. Lexi joined the Belleville News-Democrat in 2014 and has won multiple state awards for her investigative and community service reporting. Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service