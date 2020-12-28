Southwest Illinois nursing homes, care centers add 220 COVID cases, 28 deaths in a week

During the past week, 220 people who live or work in metro-east nursing homes or other long-term care facilities contracted the new coronavirus, according to health officials.

Long-term care residents are among the most vulnerable to severe illness or death from the virus, which causes COVID-19, a respiratory disease.

As of Friday, state and local health officials had recorded a total of 4,772 cases of COVID-19 and 507 deaths from the disease that have been tied to the metro-east’s long-term care centers since the coronavirus pandemic began.

The region includes St. Clair, Madison, Clinton, Monroe, Bond, Randolph and Washington counties.

Of the 220 people to contract the virus between Dec. 19 and Dec. 25, 96 of them were from Madison County, 87 from St. Clair County, 21 from Randolph County, eight from Clinton County and eight from Bond County.

The region also reported an increase of 28 deaths in one week from the facilities.

Dec. 25 is the latest date numbers for the entire region were available.

Southwestern Illinois coronavirus outbreak statistics

The Illinois Department of Public Health’s updates on long-term care facility outbreaks in every county come once a week — on Fridays — at dph.illinois.gov/covid19/long-term-care-facility-outbreaks-covid-19.

The St. Clair County Health Department also makes announcements about numbers from its long-term care centers. It provides daily updates on the outbreaks and other developments in the county on the St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency’s Facebook page.

The state and local agencies say they include residents and employees of the facilities in their numbers. Locations with fewer than two cases of the virus are not reported.

Here is the latest information from health officials on the total number of people who have been infected with the coronavirus at each facility since the start of the pandemic:

MADISON COUNTY

Total: 1,808 people infected and 221 deaths as of Friday, an increase of 96 new infections and 14 deaths since Dec. 18. Long-term care facility residents and staff accounted for 9% of the infections countywide and 63% of the deaths.

180-bed facility Riverside Rehab and Healthcare — 129 people, including 24 deaths (23 new infections and three deaths announced since Dec. 18.)

70-bed facility Meridian Village — 129 people, including seven deaths

University Care Center — 123 people, including 18 deaths (Two deaths announced since Dec. 18.)

116-bed facility Care Center at Center Grove in Edwardsville — 123 people, including eight deaths (One death announced since Dec. 18.)

109-bed facility Stearns Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Granite City — 114 people, including 20 deaths

120-bed facility Edwardsville Care Center — 111 people, including 22 deaths (Three new infections announced since Dec. 18.)

86-bed facility Granite City Nursing and Rehab — 108 people, including 26 deaths (One death announced since Dec. 18.)

Liberty Village of Maryville — 106 people, including 11 deaths (Three deaths announced since Dec. 18.)

Eden Village Care Center in Glen Carbon — 104 people, including 27 deaths

68-bed facility Integrity of Godfrey — 94 people, including 12 deaths (Two new infections announced since Dec. 18.)

Beverly Farm in Godfrey — 86 people, including one death

Alton Mental Health Center — 79 people, as of Dec. 24, according to the Illinois Department of Human Services (Five new infections announced since Dec. 18.)

64-bed facility Alton Memorial Rehab and Therapy — 70 people, including 13 deaths (One new infection announced since Dec. 18.)

59-bed facility Hitz Memorial Home in Alhambra — 60 people, including five deaths (One new infection announced since Dec. 18.)

Cedarhurst of Bethalto — 53 people, including five deaths (11 new infections announced since Dec. 18.)

181-bed facility Integrity Healthcare of Alton — 50 people, including five deaths (18 new infections and two deaths announced since Dec. 18.)

Foxes Grove Supportive Living Community — 33 people, including one death (13 new infections and one death announced since Dec. 18.)

San Gabriel Memory Care in Godfrey — 30 people, including three deaths

Cedarhurst of Highland — 25 people, including three deaths

104-bed facility Elmwood Nursing and Rehab in Maryville — 23 people

106-bed facility Integrity Healthcare of Wood River — 20 people, including two deaths (14 new infections announced since Dec. 18.)

Eden Village Retirement Community — 20 people (Two new infections announced since Dec. 18.)

Evergreen Place in Alton — 18 people, including one death

Cedarhurst of Collinsville — 16 people, including two deaths

Aspen Creek Memory Care — 12 people (One new infection announced since Dec. 18.)

Cedarhurst of Granite City — 10 people (Two new infections announced since Dec. 18.)

94-bed facility Collinsville Rehabilitation and Healthcare — 10 people, including three deaths

Cedarhurst of Godfrey — 10 people

Villas of Holly Brook in Bethalto — eight people

Morningside of Troy — seven people, including one death (One death announced since Dec. 18.)

128-bed facility Highland Healthcare Center — six people, including one death

84-bed facility Alhambra Rehab and Healthcare — six people

Cambridge House of Maryville — five people

Fountain View Manor — three people

Faith Countryside — three people

Faith Countryside Homes Assisted Living — two people

Cedarhurst of Edwardsville — two people

ST. CLAIR COUNTY

Total: 1,685 people infected and 158 deaths as of Friday, an increase of 87 new infections and six deaths since Dec. 18. Long-term care facility residents and staff accounted for 9% of the infections countywide and 52% of the deaths.

150-bed facility Caseyville Nursing and Rehab — 160 people, including eight deaths (Four new infections announced since Dec. 18. Outbreak first reported May 28.)

116-bed facility Cedar Ridge of Lebanon — 142 people, including 19 deaths (Outbreak first reported May 27.)

108-bed facility St. Paul’s Home in Belleville — 131 people, including 18 deaths (Nine new infections and one death announced since Dec. 18. Outbreak first reported April 24.)

156-bed facility Four Fountains in Belleville — 123 people infected, including 29 deaths (Five new infections announced since Dec. 18. Outbreak first reported April 19.)

120-bed facility Mercy Rehab and Care Center in Swansea — 103 people, including three deaths (37 new infections and three deaths announced since Dec. 18. Outbreak first reported June 17.)

90-bed facility Lebanon Care Center — 84 people, including 12 deaths (Outbreak first reported April 24.)

53-bed facility New Athens Home for the Aged — 81 people, including 10 deaths (Outbreak first reported May 19.)

180-bed facility Integrity Healthcare in Belleville — 79 people, including two deaths (Three new infections announced since Dec. 18. Outbreak first reported July 1.)

140-bed facility BRIA of Belleville — 78 people, including eight deaths (Outbreak first reported April 19.)

150-bed facility Autumn Meadows in Cahokia — 72 people, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health (13 new infections announced since Dec. 18. Outbreak first reported June 26.)

101-bed facility Integrity Healthcare of Smithton — 66 people, including 10 deaths (Outbreak first reported Sept. 2.)

The Esquiline at the National Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows, including the Dammert and St. Francis centers — 65 people, including 11 deaths (Outbreak first reported June 23.)

Caritas Family Solutions in Belleville region — 61 people (Outbreak first reported May 4.)

82-bed facility Memorial Care Center in Belleville — 50 people, including five deaths (Outbreak first reported April 19.)

133-bed facility BRIA of Cahokia — 47 people, including four deaths, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health (Outbreak first reported May 2.)

118-bed facility Freeburg Care Center — 46 people (12 new infections announced since Dec. 18. Outbreak first reported Aug. 9.)

94-bed facility Swansea Rehab and Care Center — 46 people, including eight deaths (Outbreak first reported May 12.)

76-bed facility Mar-Ka Nursing and Rehab — 33 people, including three deaths (Outbreak first reported Nov. 1.)

Sycamore Village — 22 people (Outbreak first reported Nov. 3.)

Brightly Senior Living — 22 people, including one death (Outbreak first reported Oct. 16.)

16-bed facility Freeburg Terrace — 21 people, according to the facility (Outbreak first reported Aug. 24.)

Cedarhurst of Shiloh — 21 people (One new infection announced since Dec. 18. Outbreak first reported May 24.)

Cambridge House of O’Fallon — 19 people, including one death (Outbreak first reported Aug. 13.)

Bradford Place in Swansea — 13 people (Outbreak first reported July 14.)

120-bed facility Willowcreek in Belleville — 12 people, including two deaths (Two new infections and two deaths announced since Dec. 18. Outbreak first reported Dec. 7.)

Lebanon Terrace — 12 people (Outbreak first reported Dec. 4.)

55-bed facility Aperion Care Center in Mascoutah — 10 people (Outbreak first reported Sept. 4.)

Cambridge House of Swansea — nine people (Outbreak first reported Nov. 24.)

Knollwood Retirement Center in Caseyville — nine people, including one death (Outbreak first reported May 14.)

Parkway Gardens in Fairview Heights — eight people, including one death (Outbreak first reported Aug. 11.)

TDL Inc. in Belleville — eight people (Outbreak first reported May 6.)

Help at Home in Belleville — six people, including one death (Outbreak first reported May 23.)

Colonnade Senior Living in O’Fallon — six people (Outbreak first reported April 19.)

Morningside of Shiloh — five people, including one death (Outbreak first reported Nov. 17.)

Help at Home in O’Fallon — five people (Outbreak first reported May 4.)

30-bed facility St. John Bosco Children’s Center — three people (Outbreak first reported July 16.)

Adaptive Illinois in Belleville — two people (Outbreak first reported July 5.)

Cedars of Lebanon — two people (Outbreak first reported June 23.)

Atrium of Belleville — two people (Outbreak first reported June 8.) Roberto Roma, the Atrium of Belleville’s executive director, said the two people affected were an employee who quarantined and a resident who moved out of the facility in March.

CLINTON COUNTY

Total: 647 people infected and 53 deaths as of Friday, an increase of eight new infections and three deaths since Dec. 18. Long-term care facility residents and staff accounted for 15% of the infections countywide and 71% of the deaths.

Warren G. Murray Developmental Center — 218 people, as of Dec. 24, according to the Illinois Department of Human Services (Three new infections announced since Dec. 18.)

109-bed facility Carlyle HealthCare Center — 121 people, including 16 deaths

97-bed facility Aviston Countryside Manor — 67 people, including 16 deaths (One new infection and announced since Dec. 18.)

Clinton Manor Living Facility — 55 people, including one death (One new infection announced since Dec. 18.)

112-bed facility Breese Nursing Home — 51 people, including eight deaths, according to the facility

The Villas at St. James — 44 people, including four deaths (Two new infections and one death announced since Dec. 18.)

Villa Catherine — 39 people, including five deaths (Two deaths announced since Dec. 18.)

Trenton Village Retirement — 37 people, including three deaths

Cedarhurst of Breese — seven people (One new infection announced since Dec. 18.)

Clinton Manor Living, intermediate care facility for people who have developmental disabilities — five people

Royal Living Center — three people

RANDOLPH COUNTY

Total: 272 people infected and 19 deaths as of Friday, an increase of 21 new infections and three deaths since Dec. 18. Long-term care facility residents and staff accounted for 9% of the infections countywide and 44% of the deaths. 115-bed facility Red Bud Regional Care Center — 126 people, including 12 deaths (One new infection announced since Dec. 18.)

75-bed facility Coulterville Rehabilitation & Health Care Center — 83 people, including seven deaths (12 new infections and three deaths announced since Dec. 18.)

Cedarhurst of Sparta — 22 people (Five new infections announced since Dec. 18.)

Garden Place Red Bud — 21 people

Sparta Terrace — five people (Three new infections announced since Dec. 18.)

R&R Country Care — five people

100-bed facility Randolph County Care Center — four people

83-bed facility Three Springs Lodge — four people

The Manor at Craig Farms — two people MONROE COUNTY Total: 238 people infected and 41 deaths as of Friday. Long-term care facility residents and staff accounted for 8% of the infections countywide and 73% of the deaths. 144-bed facility Oak Hill in Waterloo — 117 people, including 18 deaths

Garden Place Columbia — 38 people, including 11 deaths

119-bed facility Integrity Healthcare-Columbia Rehab and Care Center — 37 people, including nine deaths

Cedarhurst Senior Living in Waterloo — 25 people, including two deaths

Reflections at Garden Place — 21 people, including one death WASHINGTON COUNTY Total: 64 people infected and 10 deaths as of Friday, an increase of two deaths since Dec. 18. Long-term care facility residents and staff accounted for 6% of the infections countywide and 53% of the deaths. 120-bed facility Friendship Manor Health Care — 57 people, including nine deaths (Two deaths announced since Dec. 18.)

Joshua Manor — five people

Washington County Hospital, long-term care unit — two people, including one death BOND COUNTY Total: 58 people infected and five deaths as of Friday, an increase of eight new infections since Dec. 18. Long-term care facility residents and staff accounted for 4% of the infections countywide and 31% of the deaths. 90-bed facility Greenville Nursing and Rehab — 23 people, including one death

Cedarhurst of Greenville — 18 people, including three deaths (Two fewer infections than what was reported Dec. 18.)

The Glenwood — nine people, including one death

Fayco in Greenville — eight people (Outbreak first reported Friday.)

State data discrepancies

The Illinois Department of Public Health’s update did not match information from St. Clair County Health Departments for 17 long-term care centers on Friday.

The Department of Public Health said there were more cases or deaths at the locations, including three facilities where St. Clair County had not reported an outbreak as of Friday.

The BND has not included numbers announced by the state in calculating totals if a county health department reports lower numbers.

The state relies on health departments for the information it reports and says on its website that the local agencies will have “the most up-to-date data.”

Health departments and individual facilities in the metro-east have previously said the state’s data was off.

The BND uses Illinois Department of Public Health data when local health officials do not provide updates.