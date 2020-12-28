St. Clair County officials report ‘shockingly unacceptable’ nine new COVID-19 deaths

St. Clair County officials reported nine new COVID-19 deaths Monday, bringing the county’s death toll from the virus to 321.

The nine people who died include a woman in her 60s, three men in their 80s, four women in their 80s and a woman in her 90s. Officials said everyone also had unknown health conditions. No further information was available.

St. Clair County Chairman Mark Kern called the number of deaths in the county “unacceptable” during a daily COVID-19 briefing, where 146 new cases of COVID-19 were also announced. The county has had 20,350 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began.

“We’re way above that national average of one in a thousand people in our county,” Kern said. “We need to arrest that number. Nine deaths is shockingly unacceptable.”

According to John Hopkins University, COVID-19 has killed 1 in 1,000 Americans since the pandemic began.

Kern and county emergency management director Herb Simmons also shared frustration over continued comparisons of COVID-19 to the common flu in response to a comment about testing during the daily briefing by a viewer. The update is streamed live on Facebook and Twitter.

“To compare this to the flu is apples and oranges as far as I’m concerned,” Simmons said. “You can get a flu shot. Right now we’re just in the early process of getting the vaccine for the COVID.”

“Nine new deaths in one day is just horrible,” Simmons added.

Hospital bed, ICU availability improves in metro-east

Meanwhile, Hospital bed and intensive care unit availability improved Monday in the metro-east as the region’s positivity rate dipped below 12%.

As of Monday, 21.5% of the metro-east’s staffed hospital beds were available for patient use, up from 21.4% Sunday. The metro-east’s hospital bed availability has been over the state-set threshold for two consecutive days after weeks of being under 20%.

Additionally, the region’s intensive care unit availability was at 23.6% on Monday, up from 21.5% Sunday.

For Tier 3 mitigation metrics to be relaxed or to move to Tier 2, the region must experience a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of less than 12% for three consecutive days while also seeing 20% available intensive care unit and medical/surgical bed availability for three consecutive days.

However, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has said he isn’t ready to lift mitigations on the state, even as some regions see caseloads, hospitalizations and ICU usage decrease.

Tier 3 restrictions went into place statewide on Friday, Nov. 20. The third tier tightens restrictions on indoor dining, bars and social gatherings while adding restrictions to casinos, retailers, video gaming and museums.

Over the past weeks, officials have warned about the possibility of the region running low on hospital and ICU beds, prompting some area hospitals to temporarily cease elective surgeries. Officials also worry a spike of new COVID-19 cases could be on the way due to Christmas celebrations.

Region 4’s rolling seven-day average positivity rate was 11.7% Monday, down 12% from Sunday. The new rate is based on tests recorded as of Dec. 25. A region’s positivity rate is its percentage of positive COVID-19 tests versus the number of tests taken over a seven-day period.

The state classifies the metro-east as Region 4, which covers seven counties: St. Clair, Madison, Monroe, Bond, Washington, Clinton and Randolph. County-by-county data is available on the state health department’s website.

Additionally, the region reported a daily positivity rate of 10.7% on Monday, down from 12.4% on Sunday.

Illinois reports new cases, deaths Monday

This information is provided by the Illinois Department of Public Health. The number in parentheses shows the difference from the previous day’s increase or total.

New cases: 4,453 (+686)

New deaths: 105 (+1)

New tests: 51,046 (-4,820)

Total cases: 942,362

Total deaths: 16,074

Total tests: 13,036,658

Hospitalizations: 4,243 (+160)

People in ICU: 884 (-21)

People on ventilators: 515 (+18)

Statewide positivity rate (from Dec. 21-27): 7.2% (+0.4)

Monday’s breakdown for Region 4

New cases: 487

New deaths: 17 (St. Clair County reported nine deaths, Randolph County reported six and Monroe County and Madison County each reported one)

Daily positivity rate (as of Thursday): 10.7% (-1.7)

Seven-day rolling average positivity rate (as of Thursday): 11.7% (-0.3)

Regional hospitalizations: 207(+18) (provided by St. Clair County)

Regional patients on ventilators: 20 (-3) (provided by St. Clair County)

Hospital bed availability: 21.5% (+0.1)

ICU bed availability: 23.6% (+2.1)

ST. CLAIR COUNTY

Monday’s new data: 146 positives, 1,016 tests administered, 9 new deaths

Total overall: 20,350 positives, 321 deaths, 203,350 tests administered, 18,570 recoveries, 118 patients hospitalized with 14 patients on ventilators

Additional data: 84 of the 146 people who tested positive Sunday are under the age of 50.

Congregate living facilities: Bria of Belleville reported one case, Integrity Healthcare in Belleville reported one new case, Cambridge House in Swansea reported four new cases, Caseyville Nursing and Rehab reported one new death, Mercy Rehab in Swansea reported three new deaths and Freeburg Care Center reported three new cases and one additional death.

Positivity rates (as of Friday): Daily — 10.1% (-1.6); 7-day average — 10.4% (-0.2)

ZIP codes with positives:

62059 (Brooklyn): 34

62201 (East St. Louis): 449 (+7)

62203 (East St. Louis, Centreville, Washington Park, Caseyville): 502 (+18)

62204 (East St. Louis): 318 (+7)

62205 (East St. Louis, Alorton, Centreville): 505 (+25)

62206 (East St. Louis, Cahokia): 971 (+43)

62207 (East St. Louis, Centreville, Alorton): 452 (+59)

62208 (Fairview Heights): 1,163 (+62)

62220 (Belleville, Smithton): 1,393 (+53)

62221 (Belleville): 1,954 (+137)

62223 (Belleville, Swansea): 1,223 (+57)

62225 (Scott Air Force Base): 94

62226 (Belleville, Swansea): 2,208 (+118)

62232 (Fairview Heights, Caseyville): 664 (+27)

62239 (Dupo): 314 (+27)

62240 (Dupo): 103 (+8)

62243 (Freeburg): 480 (+27)

62254 (Lebanon): 601 (+12)

62255 (Lenzburg): 55 (+2)

62257 (Marissa): 224 (+14)

62258 (Mascoutah, Fayetteville) 735 (+35)

62260 (Millstadt): 506 (+20)

62264 (New Athens): 225 (+14)

62269 (O’Fallon): 2,199 (+144)

62282 (St. Libory): 45 (+2)

62285 (Smithton): 384 (+20)

62289 (Summerfield): 36

MADISON COUNTY

Monday’s new data: 108 new confirmed positives, two new probable positives, one new death, 805 new tests administered

Total overall: 20,018 positives, 358 deaths, 188,291 tests administered, 10,911 recoveries, 59 patients hospitalized with 6 patients on ventilators

Positivity rates (as of Friday): Daily — 10.1% (-2.4); 7-day average — 12% (-0.4)

ZIP codes with positives:

62040 (Granite City, Pontoon Beach): 2,774 (+145)

62025 (Edwardsville, Glen Carbon, Pontoon Beach, Roxana): 2,310 (+112)

62002 (Alton, East Alton, Godfrey): 2,399 (+94)

62234 (Collinsville, Pontoon Beach, State Park Place): 2,060 (+88)

62035 (Godfrey): 1,407 (+66)

62249 (Highland): 1,408 (+97)

62294 (Troy): 1,189 (+68)

62034 (Glen Carbon): 940 (+35)

62010 (Bethalto): 942 (+43)

62095 (Wood River): 822 (+110)

62062 (Maryville): 672 (+26)

62024 (East Alton): 598 (+27)

62060 (Granite City, Madison, Venice): 268 (+16)

62281 (St. Jacob): 254 (+21)

62018 (Alton, Bethalto, East Alton): 188 (+2)

62067 (Moro): 200 (+13)

62097 (Prairietown, Worden): 183 (+12)

62001 (Kaufman, Alhambra): 131 (+4)

62061 (Marine): 135 (+6)

62084 (Edwardsville, Wood River, Pontoon Beach, Roxana, South Roxana): 105 (+10)

62087 (Edwardsville, Roxana, South Roxana, Hartford): 112 (+9)

62048 (Edwardsville, Granite City, Roxana, Hartford): 84 (+3)

84 (+3) 62090 (Madison, Venice): 92 (+25)

62046 (Hamel): 79 (+2)

62275 (Pocahontas, Old Ripley, Jamestown): 45

62012 (Godfrey): 39

62021 (Dorsey): 53 (+3)

62074 (New Douglas): 45 (+1)

62293: (St. Morgan): 21

62088 (Staunton, Livingston, Williamson): 41 (+8)

62058 (Livingston): 34 (+5)

62201: (Fairmont City, Madison): 9

CLINTON COUNTY

Monday’s new data (Dec. 24-28): 85 new positives

Total overall: 4,352positives, 75 deaths, 3,821 recoveries, 11 patients hospitalized

Positivity rates (as of Friday): Daily — 13.9% (+2.7); 7-day average — 11.4% (+0.4)

ZIP codes with positives:

62215 (Albers, Damiansville): 215 (+7)

62216 (Aviston): 439 (+6)

62218 (Bartelso): 200 (+17)

62230 (Breese): 892 (+39)

62231 (Carlyle): 833 (+66)

62245 (Germantown): 205 (+17)

62265 (New Baden): 393 (+14)

62293 (Trenton): 416 (+18)

62801 (Centralia): 2,048 (+119)

RANDOLPH COUNTY

Monday’s new data Dec. 27-28: 56 new positives, three new deaths

Total overall: 3,245 positives, 46 deaths, 2,975 recoveries, 5 patients hospitalized

Positivity rates (as of Friday): Daily — 7.2% (-4.8); 7-day average — 13.2% (No changes from Sunday)

ZIP codes with positives:

62217 (Baldwin): 66 (+9)

62233 (Chester): 807 (+26)

62237 (Coulterville): 251 (+6)

62241 (Ellis Grove): 96 (+3)

62242 (Evansville): 106 (+7)

62272 (Percy): 168 (+4)

62277 (Prairie Du Rocher): 99 (+5)

62278 (Red Bud): 776 (+49)

62286 (Sparta): 616 (+82)

62288 (Steeleville): 344 (+13)

62292 (Tilden): 41 (+3)

62297 (Walsh): 28

62916 (Campbell Hill): 68 (+3)

MONROE COUNTY

Monday’s new data: 15 new positives, one new death

Total overall: 3,026 positives, 58 deaths, 26 patients hospitalized

Positivity rates (as of Friday): Daily — 11.0% (-20.9); 7-day average — 13.7% (-1.0)

ZIP codes with positives:

62236 (Columbia): 1,190 (+58)

62244 (Fults): 74 (+3)

62295 (Valmeyer): 119 (+12)

62298 (Waterloo): 1,529 (+109)

BOND COUNTY

Monday’s new data (Dec. 24-28): 47 new positives

Total overall: 1,642 positives, 16 deaths, 35,055 tests administered

Positivity rates (as of Friday): Daily — 13.3% (+11); 7-day average — 14.6% (+0.7)

ZIP codes with positives:

62086 (Sorento): 96 (+8)

62246 (Greenville): 918 (+39)

62262 (Mulberry Grove): 175 (+6)

62275 (Pocahontas, Old Ripley): 288 (+17)

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Monday’s new data: 28 new positives,

Total overall: 1,173 positives, 20 deaths, 1,041 recoveries

Positivity rates (as of Friday): Daily — 45.2% (+24.1); 7-day average — 17.4% (+1.4)

ZIP codes with positives:

62214 (Venedy, Addieville): 98 (+12)

62263 (Nashville, New Minden): 511 (+38)

62268 (Oakdale): 42 (+2)

62271 (Okawville): 142 (+9)

62808 (Ashley): 113 (+15)

62848 (Irvington): 50

MACOUPIN COUNTY

Monday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Total overall: 3,298 positives, 80 deaths, 1,535 recoveries

Positivity rates (as of Friday): Daily — 10.1% (+4.4); 7-day average — 7.2% (-0.5)

ZIP codes with positives:

62009 (Benld, Sawyerville, Mount Clare): 100 (+8)

62012 (Brighton): 519 (+23)

62014 (Bunker Hill): 214 (+10)

62033 (Gillespie): 380 (+13)

62063 (Medora, Summerville, Kemper, Rockbridge): 98 (+4)

62069 (Mount Olive): 189 (+23)

62088 (Staunton): 462 (+45)

62626 (Carlinville): 693 (+19)

62640 (Girard): 165 (+5)

62674 (Palmyra, Barr): 54 (+3)

62685 (Royal Lakes, Plainview, Shipman): 140 (+3)





62690 (Virden): 277 (+4)

JERSEY COUNTY

Monday’s new data: 22 new positives, 3 new deaths

Total overall: 1,935 positives, 29 deaths, 18,295 tests administered, 1,783 recoveries

Positivity rates (as of Friday): Daily — 5.3% (-5.7); 7-day average — 9.1% (No changes from Sunday)

ZIP codes with positives:

62022 (Newbern): 95(+7)

62028 (Elsah): 26 (+2)

62031 (Fieldon): 77 (+5)

62037 (Grafton): 163 (+6)

62052 (Jerseyville): 1,243 (+113)

PERRY COUNTY

Monday’s new data (Dec. 25-28): 144 new positives

Total overall: 1,981 positives, 47 deaths, 1,492 recoveries

Positivity rates (as of Friday): Daily — 17.6% (+8.5); 7-day average — 17.8% (-1.6)

ZIP codes with positives:

62238 (Cutler): 57 (+5)

62274 (Pinckneyville): 857 (+138)

62832 (Du Quoin): 828 (+60)

62888 (Tamaroa): 138 (+14)

62997 (Willisville): 36 (+3)

CALHOUN COUNTY

Monday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Total overall: 381 positives, 3 deaths, 355 recoveries

Positivity rates (as of Friday): Daily — 0.0% (No changes from Sunday); 7-day average — 12.8% (+2.1)

ZIP codes with positives:

62036 (Golden Eagle): 57 (+4)

62047 (Hardin): 133 (+4)

Editor’s note: The number of new COVID-19 cases for ZIP codes in each county is reported on Mondays. Information comes from county sources and the IDPH website.

State, nation, world COVID-19 statistics

Here are the latest available statistics from the Illinois Department of Public Health and Johns Hopkins University’s coronavirus map as of Monday afternoon:

Illinois: 942,362 cases, 16,074 deaths, 13,036,658 tests





942,362 cases, 16,074 deaths, 13,036,658 tests U.S.: 19,093,241 cases, 332,866 deaths, 11,101,866 recoveries

19,093,241 cases, 332,866 deaths, 11,101,866 recoveries World: 80,671,407 cases, 1,762,630 deaths, 45,612,622 recoveries

Testing sites in southwestern Illinois

Here are some upcoming coronavirus testing options:

Wednesday, Dec. 30: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Monroe County Annex, 901 Illinois Ave., Waterloo

8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Monroe County Annex, 901 Illinois Ave., Waterloo Thursday, Dec. 31: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Belle-Clair Fairgrounds & Expo Center, 200 S. Belt E. #2650

8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Belle-Clair Fairgrounds & Expo Center, 200 S. Belt E. #2650 Saturday, Jan. 2: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Belle-Clair Fairgrounds & Expo Center, 200 S. Belt East, #2650

8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Belle-Clair Fairgrounds & Expo Center, 200 S. Belt East, #2650 Every Tuesday and Thursday: 9-11 a.m. COVID-19 rapid testing at the Clinton County Fairgrounds, 1899 Methodist St., Carlyle

The testing site at the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Center in East St. Louis has been moved to St. Clair Square mall, behind Dillards. It’s open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. It’s a drive-thru with four tents, allowing people to stay in their cars.

The Illinois Department of Public Health will continue to deploy mobile testing teams to locations in East St. Louis, including to 4601 State St., from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Sunday and Monday. Capacity is limited, and hours of operation are subject to change based on available equipment.

St. Clair County hosted a “soft opening” of its new service center on Tuesday at 330 W. Main St. in Belleville. Here are the available testing dates and times:

Monday, Dec. 28; Tuesday, Dec. 29; and Wednesday, Dec. 30 (holiday hours): 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The regular hours for the location starting Monday, Jan. 4, will be 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays; and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays.

“To get the new location at the old bank building up and going within about a five- or six-week time, it’s remarkable the job everyone has done,” said Herb Simmons, director of the St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency. “It’s going to be great to have a central location that is being used for a testing site and once the vaccine gets in place, it’s going to really be great.

“I think it’s really going to be a smooth operation that we can all be happy it came together so quickly.”

Touchette Regional Hospital and Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation also offer daily testing in Belleville and Wood River. Call 618-646-2596 for an appointment.