COVID-19 positivity rate for southwestern Illinois drops as hospitals remain full

Region 4’s COVID-19 positivity rate showed two promising trends Monday.

The metro-east’s rolling seven-day average positivity rate was 11.9% on Monday, the lowest it’s been since Dec. 25 and a drop from 12.6% on Sunday. Additionally, the region reported a daily positivity rate of 9.9% on Monday, the lowest figure since Nov. 1 and a drop from 11.1% on Sunday.

The number of available hospital beds in the seven-county metro-east, meanwhile, had minor fluctuations Monday, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

As of Monday, 11.9% of the metro-east’s staffed hospital beds were available for patient use, up from 11.6% the previous day, according to state health department data. Additionally, 19.1% of the region’s intensive care unit beds were available as of Monday, down slightly from 19.2% the day prior.

Monday also marked the 14th-consecutive day the region’s hospital bed availability has been under the state-set threshold of 20%, which plays a part in determining whether COVID-19 restrictions need to be tightened or relaxed. Currently, the entire state is in Tier 3 mitigations.

For Tier 3 mitigation metrics to be relaxed or to move to Tier 2, the region must experience a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of less than 12% for three consecutive days while also seeing at least 20% available intensive care unit and medical/surgical bed availability for three consecutive days.

The new testing positivity rate is based on data recorded as of Jan. 8, and the hospital and ICU bed availability is based on data recorded as of Jan. 10. A region’s positivity rate is its percentage of positive COVID-19 tests versus the number of tests taken over a seven-day period.

Restrictions on Illinois businesses may be lifted as early as Friday, Jan. 15, depending on the level of COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations in their communities, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Wednesday. Illinois officials had paused any removal of restrictions through the end of year holidays, even as statistics improved in some areas of the state.

Officials picked Jan. 15 as the earliest date for that to happen because it is outside of the time frame when the state may see any potential surge in COVID-19 diagnoses from holiday gatherings.

Tier 3 restrictions went into place statewide on Friday, Nov. 20. The third tier tightens restrictions on indoor dining, bars and social gatherings while adding restrictions to casinos, retailers, video gaming and museums.

Officials in the metro-east have continuously warned about the possibility of the region running low on hospital and ICU beds, prompting some area hospitals to temporarily cease elective surgeries. Officials also worry a spike of new COVID-19 cases still could be on the way due to New Year’s Eve celebrations.

The state classifies the metro-east as Region 4, which covers seven counties: St. Clair, Madison, Monroe, Bond, Washington, Clinton and Randolph. County-by-county data is available on the state health department’s website.

State of Illinois announces new cases, deaths

Meanwhile, the state of Illinois announced 4,776 new COVID-19 cases Monday, bringing the total to 1,033,526. The state health department also announced 53 additional deaths to bring the total to 17,627 since the pandemic began.

Also within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 66,697 new tests have been administered for a total of 14,169,986.

As of Sunday, when the latest data was available, 3,540 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 759 patients were in the ICU and 401 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests from Jan. 4-10 is 7.6%.

BND reporter Lexi Cortes contributed to this story.