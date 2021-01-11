St. Clair County reports its fourth deadliest day since the COVID-19 pandemic began

St. Clair County on Monday reported its fourth highest death toll since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

The county also announced eight new deaths during the daily briefing. Only Dec. 12 (12 deaths), Aug. 21 (10 deaths) and Dec. 28 (nine deaths) had higher totals.

Deaths in St. Clair County now total 362. The deaths included a man in his 80s with underlying health conditions; and a man in his 50s, a woman in her 70s, three women in their 80s, a woman in her 90s and a man in his 90s, all with unknown health conditions.

St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency Director Herb Simmons expressed sorrow over the eight new deaths during Monday’s daily briefing.

“We have to continue to fight this thing, because it’s not going to go away on it’s own,” he said. “We’re going to continue to be here until the end. There is a light at the end of the tunnel. Hopefully more vaccines are going to be coming into the county. Everybody is working day and night to try to get us through this thing. Please hang in there with us and we’ll get through this.”

Added St. Clair County Board Chairman Mark Kern, “It’s a long tunnel, but there is a light at the end of it. It is going to take time to vaccinate the number of people we have in this county. There is a lot of logistics left to make happen. But with the state’s help and we think the federal government has made some changes that are going to be important, I think we’ll be able to get this vaccine in arms more quickly than what it looked like a couple weeks ago.”

COVID-19 positivity rate drops in southwestern Illinois

Region 4’s COVID-19 positivity rate showed two promising trends Monday.

The metro-east’s rolling seven-day average positivity rate was 11.9% on Monday, the lowest it’s been since Dec. 25 and a drop from 12.6% on Sunday. Additionally, the region reported a daily positivity rate of 9.9% on Monday, the lowest figure since Nov. 1 and a drop from 11.1% on Sunday.

The number of available hospital beds in the seven-county metro-east, meanwhile, had minor fluctuations Monday, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

As of Monday, 11.9% of the metro-east’s staffed hospital beds were available for patient use, up from 11.6% the previous day, according to state health department data. Additionally, 19.1% of the region’s intensive care unit beds were available as of Monday, down slightly from 19.2% the day prior.

Monday also marked the 14th-consecutive day the region’s hospital bed availability has been under the state-set threshold of 20%, which plays a part in determining whether COVID-19 restrictions need to be tightened or relaxed. Currently, the entire state is in Tier 3 mitigations.

Overall, Region 4 still has the highest positivity rate in the state, and the lowest hospital bed availability statewide.

For Tier 3 mitigation metrics to be relaxed or to move to Tier 2, the region must experience a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of less than 12% for three consecutive days while also seeing at least 20% available intensive care unit and medical/surgical bed availability for three consecutive days.

The new testing positivity rate is based on data recorded as of Jan. 8, and the hospital and ICU bed availability is based on data recorded as of Jan. 10. A region’s positivity rate is its percentage of positive COVID-19 tests versus the number of tests taken over a seven-day period.

Restrictions on Illinois businesses may be lifted as early as Friday, Jan. 15, depending on the level of COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations in their communities, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Wednesday. Illinois officials had paused any removal of restrictions through the end of year holidays, even as statistics improved in some areas of the state.

Officials picked Jan. 15 as the earliest date for that to happen because it is outside of the time frame when the state may see any potential surge in COVID-19 diagnoses from holiday gatherings.

Tier 3 restrictions went into place statewide on Friday, Nov. 20. The third tier tightens restrictions on indoor dining, bars and social gatherings while adding restrictions to casinos, retailers, video gaming and museums.

Officials in the metro-east have continuously warned about the possibility of the region running low on hospital and ICU beds, prompting some area hospitals to temporarily cease elective surgeries. Officials also worry a spike of new COVID-19 cases still could be on the way due to New Year’s Eve celebrations.

The state classifies the metro-east as Region 4, which covers seven counties: St. Clair, Madison, Monroe, Bond, Washington, Clinton and Randolph. County-by-county data is available on the state health department’s website.

Illinois reports new cases, deaths Monday

This information is provided by the Illinois Department of Public Health. The number in parentheses shows the difference from the previous day’s increase or total.

New cases: 4,776 (+65)

New deaths: 53 (-28)

New tests: 66,697 (-11,078)

Total cases: 1,033,526

Total deaths: 17,627

Total tests: 14,169,986

Hospitalizations: 3,540 (+13)

People in ICU: 759 (+19)

People on ventilators: 401 (+10)

Statewide positivity rate (from Jan. 4-10): 7.6% (-0.3%)

Monday’s breakdown for Region 4

New cases (as of 4 p.m.): 153

New deaths (as of 4 p.m.): 8 (St. Clair County reported 8 new deaths)

Daily positivity rate (as of Friday): 9.9% (-1.2%)

Seven-day rolling average positivity rate (as of Friday): 11.9% (-0.7%)

Regional hospitalizations: 193 (provided by St. Clair County)

Regional patients on ventilators: 14 (provided by St. Clair County)

Hospital bed availability: 11.9% (+0.3%)

ICU bed availability: 19.1% (-0.1%)

New cases from nearby counties outside Region 4 (as of 4 p.m.; includes Sunday’s data from Perry County): 45

New deaths from nearby counties outside Region 4 (as of 4 p.m.): 0

Editor’s note: The number of new COVID-19 cases for ZIP codes in each county is reported on Mondays and shows the cumulative increase for the past week. Information comes from county sources and the IDPH website.

ST. CLAIR COUNTY

Monday’s new data: 141 new positives, 8 new deaths, 1047 new tests administered, 798 new recoveries, 1 fewer patient hospitalized, 2 fewer patients on ventilators

Total overall: 23,150 positives, 354 deaths, 223,441 tests administered, 20,798 recoveries, 103 patients hospitalized with 9 patients on ventilators

Additional data: Individuals who tested positives ranged from under the age of 1 to their 90s. Of the 141 new positives, 90 individuals were under the age of 40.

Congregate living facilities: Cedar Trails in Freeburg reported 1 new case; The Colonnade Senior Living in O’Fallon reported 1 new case and 2 new deaths, Freeburg Care Center reported 5 cases and 1 new death; Joe’s Place in Shiloh reported 2 new cases; Knollwood St. Clair Retirement Center in Caseyville reported 1 new case; St. Paul’s Home in Belleville reported 1 new case and 1 new death; and Swansea Rehab & Health Care Center reported 1 new case.

Positivity rates (as of Friday): Daily — 8.2% (-2.5%); seven-day average — 10.7% (-1.0%)

ZIP codes with positives:

62059 (Brooklyn): 34

62201 (East St. Louis): 480 (+20)

62203 (East St. Louis, Centreville, Washington Park, Caseyville): 533 (+14)

62204 (East St. Louis): 345 (+20)

62205 (East St. Louis, Alorton, Centreville): 544 (+23)

62206 (East St. Louis, Cahokia): 1,081 (+45)

62207 (East St. Louis, Centreville, Alorton): 498 (+20)

62208 (Fairview Heights): 1,313 (+66)

62220 (Belleville, Smithton): 1,586 (+90)

62221 (Belleville): 2,227 (+150)

62223 (Belleville, Swansea): 1,388 (+75)

62225 (Scott Air Force Base): 117 (+12)

62226 (Belleville, Swansea): 2,527 (+181)

62232 (Fairview Heights, Caseyville): 753 (+59)

62239 (Dupo): 370 (+33)

62240 (Dupo): 119 (+11)

62243 (Freeburg): 608 (+66)

62254 (Lebanon): 657 (+31)

62255 (Lenzburg): 59 (+3)

62257 (Marissa): 262 (+17)

62258 (Mascoutah, Fayetteville) 827 (+44)

62260 (Millstadt): 593 (+52)

62264 (New Athens): 278 (+27)

62269 (O’Fallon): 2,601 (+195)

62282 (St. Libory): 50 (+4)

62285 (Smithton): 435 (+18)

62289 (Summerfield): 43 (+2)

MADISON COUNTY

Monday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Total overall: 22,518 positives, 387 deaths, 206,321 tests administered, 13,286 recoveries, 62 patients hospitalized with 4 patients on ventilators

Additional data: Individuals who tested positive ranged from under the age of 1 to their 90s. Of the 168 new positives, 105 individuals were under the age of 50.

Positivity rates (as of Friday): Daily — 11.2% (-1.6%); 7-day average — 12.9% (-0.4%)

ZIP codes with positives:

62040 (Granite City, Pontoon Beach): 2,954

62025 (Edwardsville, Glen Carbon, Pontoon Beach, Roxana): 2,573

62002 (Alton, East Alton, Godfrey): 2,515

62234 (Collinsville, Pontoon Beach, State Park Place): 2,166

62035 (Godfrey): 1,488

62249 (Highland): 1,499

62294 (Troy): 1,278

62034 (Glen Carbon): 992

62010 (Bethalto): 980

62095 (Wood River): 877

62062 (Maryville): 702

62024 (East Alton): 626

62060 (Granite City, Madison, Venice): 279

62281 (St. Jacob): 270

62018 (Alton, Bethalto, East Alton): 199

62067 (Moro): 213

62097 (Prairietown, Worden): 210

62001 (Kaufman, Alhambra): 139

62061 (Marine): 135

62084 (Edwardsville, Wood River, Pontoon Beach, Roxana, South Roxana): 114

62087 (Edwardsville, Roxana, South Roxana, Hartford): 118

62048 (Edwardsville, Granite City, Roxana, Hartford): 97

97 62090 (Madison, Venice): 91

62046 (Hamel): 86

62275 (Pocahontas, Old Ripley, Jamestown): 49

62012 (Godfrey): 41

62021 (Dorsey): 58

62074 (New Douglas): 49

62293: (St. Morgan): 22

62088 (Staunton, Livingston, Williamson): 45

62058 (Livingston): 45

62201: (Fairmont City, Madison): 10

CLINTON COUNTY

Monday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Total overall: 4,754 positives, 76 deaths, 4,330 recoveries, 12 patients hospitalized

Positivity rates (as of Friday): Daily — 11.6% (+5.0%); 7-day average — 11.7% (-0.2%)

ZIP codes with positives:

62215 (Albers, Damiansville): 235 (+7)

62216 (Aviston): 482 (+23)

62218 (Bartelso): 233 (+24)

62230 (Breese): 996 (+63)

62231 (Carlyle): 888 (+24)

62245 (Germantown): 225 (+12)

62265 (New Baden): 456 (+33)

62293 (Trenton): 491 (+38)

62801 (Centralia): 2,268 (+121)

RANDOLPH COUNTY

Monday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Total overall: 3,574 positives, 60 deaths, 3,314 recoveries, 4 patients hospitalized

Positivity rates (as of Friday): Daily — 10.8% (+0.7%); 7-day average — 11.4% (-0.2%)

ZIP codes with positives:

62217 (Baldwin): 76 (+2)

62233 (Chester): 908 (+58)

62237 (Coulterville): 277 (+16)

62241 (Ellis Grove): 105 (+8)

62242 (Evansville): 122 (+10)

62272 (Percy): 184 (+6)

62277 (Prairie Du Rocher): 191 (+90)

62278 (Red Bud): 885 (+61)

62286 (Sparta): 677 (+31)

62288 (Steeleville): 373 (+15)

62292 (Tilden): 48 (+5)

62297 (Walsh): 34

62916 (Campbell Hill): 85 (+9)

MONROE COUNTY

Monday’s new data: 12 new positives

Total overall: 3,446 positives, 62 deaths, 38 patients hospitalized

Positivity rates (as of Friday): Daily — 13.7% (-0.8%); seven-day average — 13.2% (+0.1%)

ZIP codes with positives:

62236 (Columbia): 1,327 (+73)

62244 (Fults): 86 (+10)

62295 (Valmeyer): 138 (+9)

62298 (Waterloo): 1,761 (+97)

BOND COUNTY

Monday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Total overall: 1,74 positives, 17 deaths, 35,536 tests administered

Positivity rates (as of Friday): Daily — 9.0% (-4.3%); seven-day average — 11.4% (-0.5%)

ZIP codes with positives:

62086 (Sorento): 102 (+5)

62246 (Greenville): 1,035 (+61)

62262 (Mulberry Grove): 195 (+13)

62275 (Pocahontas, Old Ripley): 326 (+26)

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Monday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Total overall: 1,374 positives, 23 deaths, 1,238 recoveries, 7 patients hospitalized

Positivity rates (as of Friday): Daily — 18.4% (-3.7%); 7-day average — 23.7% (-2.1%)

ZIP codes with positives:

62214 (Venedy, Addieville): 112 (+10)

62263 (Nashville, New Minden): 600 (+42)

62268 (Oakdale): 48 (+3)

62271 (Okawville): 170 (+18)

62808 (Ashley): 140 (+15)

62848 (Irvington): 50

MACOUPIN COUNTY

Monday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Total overall: 3,756 positives,92 deaths, 2,320 recoveries

Positivity rates (as of Friday): Daily — 7.4% (-1.2%); 7-day average — 9.5% (-0.8%)

ZIP codes with positives:

62009 (Benld, Sawyerville, Mount Clare): 121 (+10)

62012 (Brighton): 567 (+25)

62014 (Bunker Hill): 265 (+36)

62033 (Gillespie): 438 (+27)

62063 (Medora, Summerville, Kemper, Rockbridge): 107 (+1)

62069 (Mount Olive): 241 (+21)

62088 (Staunton): 552 (+45)

62626 (Carlinville): 722 (+43)

62640 (Girard): 182 (+7)

62674 (Palmyra, Barr): 63 (+5)

62685 (Royal Lakes, Plainview, Shipman): 151 (+7)





62690 (Virden): 302 (+15)

JERSEY COUNTY

Monday’s new data: 10 new positives, 133 new tests administered, 10 new recoveries,

Total overall: 2,110 positives, 32 deaths, 20,501 tests administered, 2,006 recoveries

Positivity rates (as of Friday): Daily — 3.4% (-5.5%); 7-day average — 8.7% (-1.3%)

ZIP codes with positives:

62022 (Newbern): 106 (+6)

62028 (Elsah): 33 (+2)

62031 (Fieldon): 80 (+2)

62037 (Grafton): 168 (+5)

62052 (Jerseyville): 1,354 (+53)

PERRY COUNTY

Monday’s new data (includes Sunday data): 35 new positives, 3 new recoveries

Total overall: 2,595 positives, 52 deaths, 2,148 recoveries

Positivity rates (as of Friday): Daily — 17.9% (-9.8%); 7-day average — 16.3% (+0.4%)

ZIP codes with positives:

62238 (Cutler): 58 (+1)

62274 (Pinckneyville): 1,186 (+239)

62832 (Du Quoin): 935 (+41)

62888 (Tamaroa): 150 (+2)

62997 (Willisville): 40 (+1)

CALHOUN COUNTY

Monday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Total overall: 421 positives, 3 deaths, 372 recoveries

Positivity rates (as of Friday): Daily — 18.4% (+14.8); 7-day average — 5.2% (+0.1)

ZIP codes with positives:

62036 (Golden Eagle): 64 (+2)

62047 (Hardin): 146 (+5)

State, nation, world COVID-19 statistics

Here are the latest available statistics from the Illinois Department of Public Health and Johns Hopkins University’s coronavirus map as of Monday afternoon.

Illinois: 984,880 cases, 16,834 deaths, 13,530,371 tests





984,880 cases, 16,834 deaths, 13,530,371 tests U.S.: 22,925,341 cases, 383,318 deaths, 13,484,204 recoveries





22,925,341 cases, 383,318 deaths, 13,484,204 recoveries World: 90,799,621 cases, 1,945,134 deaths, 64,923,255 recoveries





Testing sites in southwestern Illinois

Here are some upcoming coronavirus testing options:

Every Tuesday and Thursday: 9-11 a.m. COVID-19 rapid testing at the Clinton County Fairgrounds, 1899 Methodist St., Carlyle

The testing site at the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Center in East St. Louis has been moved to St. Clair Square mall, behind Dillards. It’s open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. It’s a drive-thru with four tents, allowing people to stay in their cars.

The Illinois Department of Public Health will continue to deploy mobile testing teams to locations in East St. Louis, including to 4601 State St., from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Sunday and Monday. Capacity is limited, and hours of operation are subject to change based on available equipment.

Additionally, St. Clair County has a new service center at 330 W. Main St. in Belleville. The regular hours for the location are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays; and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays.

Touchette Regional Hospital and Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation also offer daily testing in Belleville and Wood River. Call 618-646-2596 for an appointment.