Coronavirus

Southwest Illinois nursing homes, care centers add 235 COVID cases, 23 deaths in a week

Click to read about nursing homes in your county:

During the past week, 235 people who live or work in metro-east nursing homes or other long-term care facilities contracted the novel coronavirus, according to health officials.

Long-term care residents are among the most vulnerable to severe illness or death from the virus, which causes the COVID-19 respiratory disease.

As of Friday, state and local health officials had recorded a total of 5,881 cases of COVID-19 and 610 deaths tied to the metro-east’s long-term care centers since the coronavirus pandemic began.

The region includes Madison, St. Clair, Clinton, Monroe, Randolph, Washington and Bond counties.

Jan. 22 is the latest date numbers for the entire region were available. Statistics for most counties come from the state, which provides updates each Friday.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING

How to share your story

Help the Belleville News-Democrat report on nursing homes and other long-term care centers across southwestern Illinois during the coronavirus pandemic. We’re looking for nursing home owners, managers, workers, residents and family members who are willing to share their experiences of the pandemic with us. Contact investigative reporter Lexi Cortes at acortes@bnd.com or 618-239-2528.

Weekly increases at a glance

Here is a breakdown of the weekly increases by county since Dec. 25.

From Dec. 26 to Jan. 1, 382 new COVID-19 diagnoses:

From Jan. 2-8, 331 new diagnoses:

From Jan. 9-15, 175 new diagnoses:

From Jan. 16-22, 235 new diagnoses:

Southwestern Illinois coronavirus outbreak statistics

The Illinois Department of Public Health’s updates on long-term care facility outbreaks in every county come once a week at dph.illinois.gov/covid19/long-term-care-facility-outbreaks-covid-19.

The St. Clair County Health Department also makes announcements about numbers from its long-term care centers. It provides daily updates on the outbreaks and other developments in the county on the St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency’s Facebook page.

The state and local agencies say they include residents and employees of the facilities in their numbers. Locations with fewer than two cases of the virus are not reported.

Here is the latest information from health officials on the total number of people who have been infected with the coronavirus at each facility since the start of the pandemic:

MADISON COUNTY

Total: 2,157 people infected and 243 deaths as of Friday. Long-term care facility residents and staff accounted for 9% of the infections countywide and 59% of the deaths.

Increase breakdown: 121 new infections and nine deaths from Dec. 26 to Jan. 1; 100 new infections and five deaths from Jan. 2-8; 53 new infections and three deaths from Jan. 9-15; and 88 new infections and nine deaths from Jan. 16-22

ST. CLAIR COUNTY

Total: 2,124 people infected and 209 deaths as of Friday. Long-term care facility residents and staff accounted for 9% of the infections countywide and 54% of the deaths.

Increase breakdown: 110 new infections and 14 deaths from Dec. 26 to Jan. 1; 181 new infections and 15 deaths from Jan. 2-Jan. 8; 96 new infections and 12 deaths from Jan. 9-15; and 52 new infections and 10 deaths from Jan. 16-22.)

CLINTON COUNTY

Total: 695 people infected and 51 deaths as of Friday. Long-term care facility residents and staff accounted for 13% of the infections countywide and 65% of the deaths.

Increase breakdown: Four new infections from Dec. 26 to Jan. 1; 20 new infections from Jan. 2-8; 11 new infections from Jan. 9-15; and 13 new infections from Jan. 16-22.

MONROE COUNTY

Total: 361 people infected and 49 deaths as of Friday. Long-term care facility residents and staff accounted for 10% of the infections countywide and 69% of the deaths.

Increase breakdown: 90 new infections and one death from Dec. 26 to Jan. 1; 10 new infections and one death from Jan. 2-8; six new infections and four deaths from Jan. 9-15; and 17 new infections and two deaths from Jan. 16-22.

RANDOLPH COUNTY

Total: 325 people infected and 32 deaths as of Friday. Long-term care facility residents and staff accounted for 9% of the infections countywide and 46% of the deaths.

Increase breakdown: 20 new infections and one death from Dec. 26 to Jan. 1; 20 new infections and seven deaths from Jan. 2-8; eight new infections and three deaths from Jan. 9-15; and five new infections and two deaths from Jan. 16-22.

  • 115-bed facility Red Bud Regional Care Center — 128 people infected, including 12 who died (one new infection from Dec. 26 to Jan 1 and one new infection from Jan. 16-22.)
  • 75-bed facility Coulterville Rehabilitation & Health Care Center — 87 people infected, including 17 who died (three new infections and one death from Dec. 26 to Jan. 1; seven deaths from Jan. 2-8; one new infection and one death from Jan. 9-15; and one death from Jan. 16-22.)
  • Cedarhurst of Sparta — 42 people infected, including three who died (five new infections from Dec. 26 to Jan. 1; 13 new infections from Jan. 2-8; one new infection and one death from Jan. 9-15; and one new infection and one death from Jan. 16-22.)
  • Garden Place Red Bud — 30 people infected (two new infections from Jan. 2-8; five new infections from Jan. 9-15; and two new infections from Jan. 16-22.)
  • Sparta Terrace — 17 people infected (11 new infections from Dec. 26 to Jan. 1 and one new infection from Jan. 2-8.)
  • The Manor at Craig Farms — eight people infected (four new infections from Jan. 2-8; one new infection from Jan. 9-15; and one new infection from Jan. 16-22.)
  • R&R Country Care — five people infected
  • 100-bed facility Randolph County Care Center — four people infected
  • 83-bed facility Three Springs Lodge — four people infected

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Total: 124 infections and 18 deaths as of Friday. Long-term care facility residents and staff accounted for 8% of the infections countywide and 75% of the deaths.

Increase breakdown: Six deaths from Dec. 26 to Jan. 1; two deaths from Jan. 2-8; one new infection from Jan. 9-15; and 60 new infections from Jan. 16-22 — all at Friendship Manor Health Care in Nashville.

  • 120-bed facility Friendship Manor Health Care — 118 people infected, including 17 who died
  • Joshua Manor — four people infected (one fewer infection than what was reported Dec. 25)
  • Washington County Hospital, long-term care unit — two people infected, including one who died

BOND COUNTY

Total: 95 people infected and eight deaths as of Friday. Long-term care facility residents and staff accounted for 5% of the infections countywide and 42% of the deaths.

Increase breakdown: 37 new infections and three deaths from Dec. 26 to Jan. 1.

  • 90-bed facility Greenville Nursing and Rehab — 58 people infected, including three who died (35 new infections and two deaths from Dec. 26 to Jan. 1)
  • Cedarhurst of Greenville — 18 people infected, including three who died
  • The Glenwood — 11 people infected, including two who died (two new infections and one death from Dec. 26 to Jan. 1)
  • Fayco in Greenville — eight people infected

State data discrepancies

The Illinois Department of Public Health’s update did not match information from the St. Clair County Health Department for 20 long-term care centers on Friday.

The Department of Public Health said there were more cases or deaths at the locations, including three facilities where St. Clair County had not reported an outbreak as of Friday.

The BND has not included numbers announced by the state in calculating totals if a county health department reports lower numbers.

The state relies on health departments for the information it reports and says on its website that the local agencies will have “the most up-to-date data.”

Health departments and individual facilities in the metro-east have previously said the state’s data was off.

The BND uses Illinois Department of Public Health data when local health officials do not provide updates.

Profile Image of Lexi Cortes
Lexi Cortes
The metro-east is home for investigative reporter Lexi Cortes. She was raised in Granite City, graduated from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville in 2014 and now lives in Collinsville. Lexi joined the Belleville News-Democrat in 2014 and has won multiple state awards for her investigative and community service reporting. Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service