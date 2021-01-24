Southwest Illinois nursing homes, care centers add 235 COVID cases, 23 deaths in a week

During the past week, 235 people who live or work in metro-east nursing homes or other long-term care facilities contracted the novel coronavirus, according to health officials.

Long-term care residents are among the most vulnerable to severe illness or death from the virus, which causes the COVID-19 respiratory disease.

As of Friday, state and local health officials had recorded a total of 5,881 cases of COVID-19 and 610 deaths tied to the metro-east’s long-term care centers since the coronavirus pandemic began.

The region includes Madison, St. Clair, Clinton, Monroe, Randolph, Washington and Bond counties.

Jan. 22 is the latest date numbers for the entire region were available. Statistics for most counties come from the state, which provides updates each Friday.

Weekly increases at a glance

Here is a breakdown of the weekly increases by county since Dec. 25.

From Dec. 26 to Jan. 1, 382 new COVID-19 diagnoses:

121 from Madison County

110 from St. Clair County

90 from Monroe County

37 from Bond County

20 from Randolph County

4 from Clinton County

From Jan. 2-8, 331 new diagnoses:

181 from St. Clair County

100 from Madison County

20 from Clinton County

20 from Randolph County

10 from Monroe County

From Jan. 9-15, 175 new diagnoses:

96 from St. Clair County

53 from Madison County

11 from Clinton County

8 from Randolph County

6 from Monroe County

1 from Washington County

From Jan. 16-22, 235 new diagnoses:

88 from Madison County

60 from Washington County

52 from St. Clair County

17 from Monroe County

13 from Clinton County

5 from Randolph County

Southwestern Illinois coronavirus outbreak statistics

The Illinois Department of Public Health’s updates on long-term care facility outbreaks in every county come once a week at dph.illinois.gov/covid19/long-term-care-facility-outbreaks-covid-19.

The St. Clair County Health Department also makes announcements about numbers from its long-term care centers. It provides daily updates on the outbreaks and other developments in the county on the St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency’s Facebook page.

The state and local agencies say they include residents and employees of the facilities in their numbers. Locations with fewer than two cases of the virus are not reported.

Here is the latest information from health officials on the total number of people who have been infected with the coronavirus at each facility since the start of the pandemic:

MADISON COUNTY

Total: 2,157 people infected and 243 deaths as of Friday. Long-term care facility residents and staff accounted for 9% of the infections countywide and 59% of the deaths.

Increase breakdown: 121 new infections and nine deaths from Dec. 26 to Jan. 1; 100 new infections and five deaths from Jan. 2-8; 53 new infections and three deaths from Jan. 9-15; and 88 new infections and nine deaths from Jan. 16-22

180-bed facility Riverside Rehab and Healthcare — 187 people infected, including 27 who died (19 new infections and three deaths from Dec. 26 to Jan. 1; 37 new infections from Jan. 2-8; one new infection from Jan. 9-15; and one new infection from Jan. 16-22.)

(19 new infections and three deaths from Dec. 26 to Jan. 1; 37 new infections from Jan. 2-8; one new infection from Jan. 9-15; and one new infection from Jan. 16-22.) 70-bed facility Meridian Village — 152 people infected, including nine who died (five new infections and one death from Dec. 26 to Jan. 1; 11 new infections from Jan. 2-8; seven new infections from Jan. 9-15; and one death from Jan. 16-22.)

University Care Center — 132 people infected, including 15 who died (nine new infections from Jan. 2-8.; three fewer deaths than what was reported Dec. 25.)

116-bed facility Care Center at Center Grove in Edwardsville — 126 people infected, including nine who died (one death from Jan. 2-8; two new infections from Jan. 9-15; and one new infection from Jan. 16-22.)

Liberty Village of Maryville — 115 people infected, including 11 who died (eight new infections from Dec. 26 to Jan. 1 and one new infection from Jan. 2-8.)

109-bed facility Stearns Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Granite City — 115 people infected, including 20 who died (one new infection from Jan. 2-8.)

Eden Village Care Center in Glen Carbon — 110 people infected, including 28 who died (three new infections and one death from Jan. 2-8; two new infections from Jan. 9-15; and one new infection from Jan. 16-22.)

120-bed facility Edwardsville Care Center — 108 people infected, including 22 who died (three fewer infections than what was reported Dec. 25.)

Alton Mental Health Center — 105 people infected, according to the Illinois Department of Human Services (four new infections from Dec. 25-31; five new infections from Jan. 1-8; and 17 new infections from Jan. 9-22.)

86-bed facility Granite City Nursing and Rehab — 103 people infected, including 26 who died (five fewer infections than what was reported Dec. 25.)

106-bed facility Integrity Healthcare of Wood River — 98 people infected, including seven who died (73 new infections and four deaths from Dec. 26 to Jan. 1 and five new infections and one death from Jan. 2-8.)

68-bed facility Integrity of Godfrey — 95 people infected, including 12 who died (one new infection from Jan. 9-15.)

Beverly Farm in Godfrey — 86 people infected, including one who died

104-bed facility Elmwood Nursing and Rehab in Maryville — 77 people infected, including two who died (two new infections from Dec. 26 to Jan. 1; three new infections from Jan. 2-8; six new infections from Jan. 9-15; and 43 new infections and two deaths from Jan. 16-22.)

64-bed facility Alton Memorial Rehab and Therapy — 75 people infected, including 13 who died (five new infections from Jan. 2-8.)

59-bed facility Hitz Memorial Home in Alhambra — 62 people infected, including five who died (one new infection from Jan. 2-8 and one new infection from Jan. 9-15.)

Cedarhurst of Bethalto — 51 people infected, including seven who died (two deaths from Jan. 16-22; two fewer infections than what was reported Dec. 25.)

128-bed facility Highland Healthcare Center — 50 people infected, including six who died (nine new infections and one death from Jan. 2-8; 10 new infections from Jan. 9-15; and 25 new infections and four deaths from Jan. 16-22.)

181-bed facility Integrity Healthcare of Alton — 48 people infected, including four who died (two fewer infections and one fewer death than what was reported Dec. 25.)

Foxes Grove Supportive Living Community — 35 people infected, including two who died (one death from Dec. 26 to Jan. 1 and two new infections from Jan. 2-8.)

San Gabriel Memory Care in Godfrey — 30 people infected, including three who died

Cedarhurst of Highland — 25 people infected, including three who died

Eden Village Retirement Community — 21 people infected (one new infection from Jan. 2-8.)

Evergreen Place in Alton — 20 people infected, including one who died (two new infections from Dec. 26 to Jan. 1.)

Cedarhurst of Granite City — 17 people infected, including one who died (two new infections from Dec. 26 to Jan. 1; one death from Jan. 2-8; and five new infections from Jan. 9-15.)

Cedarhurst of Collinsville — 16 people infected, including three who died (one death from Jan. 9-15.)

Aspen Creek Memory Care — 14 people infected (two new infections from Dec. 26 to Jan. 1.)

84-bed facility Alhambra Rehab and Healthcare — 12 people infected (six new infections from Jan. 16-22.)

Morningside of Godfery — 10 people infected, including two deaths (seven new infections from Jan. 2-8 and three new infections and two deaths from Jan. 9-15.)

Cambridge House of Maryville — 10 people infected (four new infections from Dec. 26 to Jan. 1 and one new infection from Jan. 9-15.)

94-bed facility Collinsville Rehabilitation and Healthcare — 10 people infected, including three who died

Cedarhurst of Godfrey — 10 people infected

Villas of Holly Brook in Bethalto — eight people infected

Morningside of Troy — six people infected, including one who died (one fewer infection than what was reported Dec. 25.)

Stillwater Senior Living — five people infected (five new infections from Jan. 16-22.)

Cedarhurst of Edwardsville — five people infected (three new infections from Jan. 9-15.)

Fountain View Manor — three people infected

Faith Countryside — three people infected

Faith Countryside Homes Assisted Living — two people infected

ST. CLAIR COUNTY

Total: 2,124 people infected and 209 deaths as of Friday. Long-term care facility residents and staff accounted for 9% of the infections countywide and 54% of the deaths.

Increase breakdown: 110 new infections and 14 deaths from Dec. 26 to Jan. 1; 181 new infections and 15 deaths from Jan. 2-Jan. 8; 96 new infections and 12 deaths from Jan. 9-15; and 52 new infections and 10 deaths from Jan. 16-22.)

116-bed facility Cedar Ridge of Lebanon — 169 people infected, including 20 who died (three new infections and one death from Dec. 26 to Jan. 1; 11 new infections from Jan. 9-15; and 13 new infections from Jan. 16-Jan. 22. Outbreak first reported May 27.)

150-bed facility Caseyville Nursing and Rehab — 161 people infected, including 11 who died (one death from Dec. 26 to Jan. 1; one death from Jan. 2-8; and one new infection and one death from Jan.-22. Outbreak first reported May 28.)

108-bed facility St. Paul’s Home in Belleville — 152 people infected, including 28 who died (12 new infections and two deaths from Dec. 26 to Jan. 1; eight new infections and three deaths from Jan. 2-8; one new infection and four deaths from Jan. 9-15; and one death from Jan. 16-22. Outbreak first reported April 24.)

156-bed facility Four Fountains in Belleville — 152 people infected, including 29 who died (five new infections from Dec. 26 to Jan. 1; six new infections from Jan. 2-8; 14 new infections from Jan. 9-15; and four new infections from Jan. 16-22. Outbreak first reported April 19.)

118-bed facility Freeburg Care Center — 137 people infected, including 10 who died (24 new infections and two deaths from Dec. 26 to Jan. 1; 50 new infections and two deaths from Jan. 2-8; 14 new infections and three deaths from Jan. 9-15; and three new infections and three deaths from Jan. 16-22. Outbreak first reported Aug. 9.)

120-bed facility Mercy Rehab and Care Center in Swansea — 126 people infected, including 17 who died (18 new infections and six deaths from Dec. 26 to Jan. 1; four new infections and five deaths from Jan. 2-8; one new infection from Jan. 9-15; and three deaths from Jan. 16-22. Outbreak first reported June 17.)

180-bed facility Integrity Healthcare in Belleville — 96 people infected, including four who died (One new infection from Dec. 26 to Jan. 1; four new infections from Jan. 2-8; 11 new infections and one death from Jan. 9-15; and one new infection and one death from Jan. 16-22. Outbreak first reported July 1.)

150-bed facility Autumn Meadows in Cahokia — 88 people infected, including three who died, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health (seven new infections and one death from Dec. 26 to Jan. 1; seven new infections from Jan. 2-8; one new infection and two deaths from Jan. 9-15; and one new infection from Jan. 16-22. Outbreak first reported June 26.)

140-bed facility BRIA of Belleville — 88 people infected, including eight who died (three new infections from Dec. 26 to Jan. 1; four new infections from Jan. 9-15; and three new infections from Jan. 16-22. Outbreak first reported April 19.)

90-bed facility Lebanon Care Center — 85 people infected, including 12 who died. (Outbreak first reported April 24.)

53-bed facility New Athens Home for the Aged — 81 people infected, including 10 who died (Outbreak first reported May 19.)

133-bed facility BRIA of Cahokia — 79 people infected, including four who died, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health (13 new infections from Jan. 2-8; eight new infections from Jan. 9-15; and 11 new infections from Jan. 16-22. Outbreak first reported May 2.)

Colonnade Senior Living in O’Fallon — 72 people infected, including four who died (58 new infections and two deaths from Jan. 2-8; seven new infections and two deaths from Jan. 9-15; and one new infection from Jan. 16-22. Outbreak first reported April 19.)

101-bed facility Integrity Healthcare of Smithton — 69 people infected, including 10 who died (two new infections from Dec. 26 to Jan. 1 and one new infection from Jan. 9-15. Outbreak first reported Sept. 2.)

The Esquiline at the National Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows, including the Dammert and St. Francis centers — 65 people infected, including 11 who died (Outbreak first reported June 23.)

Caritas Family Solutions in Belleville region — 61 people infected (Outbreak first reported May 4.)

82-bed facility Memorial Care Center in Belleville — 50 people infected, including five who died (Outbreak first reported April 19.)

94-bed facility Swansea Rehab and Care Center — 48 people infected, including eight who died (one new infection from Dec. 26 to Jan. 1 and one new infection from Jan. 9-15. Outbreak first reported May 12.)

Cedar Trails in Freeburg — 33 people infected, including one who died (12 new infections from Dec. 26 to Jan. 1; five new infections and one death from Jan. 2-8; 10 new infections from Jan. 9-15; and six new infections from Jan. 16-22. Outbreak first reported Jan. 1.)

Sycamore Village — 33 people infected, including one who died (one death from Dec. 26 to Jan. 1; six new infections from Jan. 2-8; and five new infections from Jan. 16-22. Outbreak first reported Nov. 3.)

76-bed facility Mar-Ka Nursing and Rehab — 33 people infected, including three who died (Outbreak first reported Nov. 1.)

Cambridge House of Swansea — 26 people infected (four new infections from Dec. 26 to Jan. 1; four new infections from Jan. 2-8; seven new infections from Jan. 9-15; and two new infections from Jan. 16-22. Outbreak first reported Nov. 24.)

Cedarhurst of Shiloh — 25 people infected (three new infections from Dec. 26 to Jan. 1 and one new infection from Jan. 2-8. Outbreak first reported May 24.)

Brightly Senior Living — 23 people infected, including one who died (one new infection from Jan. 2-8. Outbreak first reported Oct. 16.)

Morningside of Shiloh — 22 people infected, including two who died (13 new infections from Dec. 26 to Jan. 1; three new infections and one death from Jan. 2-8; and one new infection from Jan. 9-15. Outbreak first reported Nov. 17.)

16-bed facility Freeburg Terrace — 21 people infected, according to the facility (Outbreak first reported Aug. 24.)

Cambridge House of O’Fallon — 20 people infected, including one who died (one new infection from Jan. 16-22. Outbreak first reported Aug. 13.)

Knollwood Retirement Center in Caseyville — 14 people infected, including one who died (one new infection from Dec. 26 to Jan. 1; three new infections from Jan. 2-8; and one new infection from Jan. 9-15. Outbreak first reported May 14.)

120-bed facility Willowcreek in Belleville — 13 people infected, including two who died (one new infection from Dec. 26 to Jan. 1. Outbreak first reported Dec. 7.)

Bradford Place in Swansea — 13 people infected (Outbreak first reported July 14.)

Lebanon Terrace — 12 people infected (Outbreak first reported Dec. 4.)

55-bed facility Aperion Care Center in Mascoutah — 11 people infected (one new infection from Jan. 2-8. Outbreak first reported Sept. 4.)

Joe’s Place in Shiloh — 10 people infected, including one who died (seven new infections from Jan. 2-8; three new infections from Jan. 9-15; and one death from Jan. 16-22. Outbreak first reported Jan. 7.)

Parkway Gardens in Fairview Heights — eight people infected, including one who died (Outbreak first reported Aug. 11.)

TDL Inc. in Belleville — eight people infected (Outbreak first reported May 6.)

Help at Home in Belleville — six people infected, including one who died (Outbreak first reported May 23.)

Help at Home in O’Fallon — five people infected (Outbreak first reported May 4.)

30-bed facility St. John Bosco Children’s Center — three people infected (Outbreak first reported July 16.)

Adaptive Illinois in Belleville — two people infected (Outbreak first reported July 5.)

Cedars of Lebanon — two people infected (Outbreak first reported June 23.)

Atrium of Belleville — two people infected (Outbreak first reported June 8.) Roberto Roma, the Atrium of Belleville’s executive director, said the two people were an employee who quarantined and a resident who moved out of the facility in March.

CLINTON COUNTY

Total: 695 people infected and 51 deaths as of Friday. Long-term care facility residents and staff accounted for 13% of the infections countywide and 65% of the deaths.

Increase breakdown: Four new infections from Dec. 26 to Jan. 1; 20 new infections from Jan. 2-8; 11 new infections from Jan. 9-15; and 13 new infections from Jan. 16-22.

Warren G. Murray Developmental Center — 229 people infected, according to the Illinois Department of Human Services (three new infections from Dec. 25-31; two new infections from Jan. 1-8; and six new infections from Jan. 9-22.)

109-bed facility Carlyle HealthCare Center — 123 people infected, including 16 who died (one new infection from Jan. 9-15 and one new infection from Jan. 16-22.)

97-bed facility Aviston Countryside Manor — 68 people infected, including 16 who died (one new infection from Jan. 2-8.)

Clinton Manor Living Facility — 59 people infected, including one who died (two new infections from Jan. 2-8; one new infection from Jan. 9-15; and one new infection from Jan. 16-22.)

112-bed facility Breese Nursing Home — 51 people infected, including eight who died, according to the facility

The Villas at St. James — 45 people infected, including four who died (one new infection from Dec. 26 to Jan. 1.)

Villa Catherine — 39 people infected, including three who died (two fewer deaths than what was reported Dec. 25.)

Trenton Village Retirement — 37 people infected, including three who died

Royal Living Center’s Community Integrated Living Arrangements — 16 people infected (14 new infections from Jan. 2-8 and two new infections from Jan. 16-22.)

Cedarhurst of Breese — 13 people infected (two new infections from Jan. 9-15 and four new infections from Jan. 16-22.)

Clinton Manor Living, intermediate care facility for people who have developmental disabilities — 12 people infected (One new infection from Jan. 2-8; two new infections from Jan. 9-15; and four new infections from Jan. 16-22.)

Royal Living Center — three people infected

MONROE COUNTY

Total: 361 people infected and 49 deaths as of Friday. Long-term care facility residents and staff accounted for 10% of the infections countywide and 69% of the deaths.

Increase breakdown: 90 new infections and one death from Dec. 26 to Jan. 1; 10 new infections and one death from Jan. 2-8; six new infections and four deaths from Jan. 9-15; and 17 new infections and two deaths from Jan. 16-22.

144-bed facility Oak Hill in Waterloo — 152 people infected, including 23 who died (14 new infections and one death from Dec. 26 to Jan. 1; seven new infections from Jan. 2-8; five new infections and four deaths from Jan. 9-15; and nine new infections from Jan. 16-22.)

Garden Place Waterloo — 75 people infected, including three who died (75 new infections from Dec. 26 to Jan. 1; one death from Jan. 2-8; and two deaths from Jan. 16-22.)

119-bed facility Integrity Healthcare-Columbia Rehab and Care Center — 50 people infected, including nine who died (one new infection from Dec. 26 to Jan. 1; three new infections from Jan. 2-8; one new infection from Jan. 9-15; and eight new infections from Jan. 16-22.)

Garden Place Columbia — 38 people infected, including 11 who died

Cedarhurst Senior Living in Waterloo — 25 people infected, including two who died

Reflections at Garden Place — 21 people infected, including one who died

RANDOLPH COUNTY

Total: 325 people infected and 32 deaths as of Friday. Long-term care facility residents and staff accounted for 9% of the infections countywide and 46% of the deaths. Increase breakdown: 20 new infections and one death from Dec. 26 to Jan. 1; 20 new infections and seven deaths from Jan. 2-8; eight new infections and three deaths from Jan. 9-15; and five new infections and two deaths from Jan. 16-22. 115-bed facility Red Bud Regional Care Center — 128 people infected, including 12 who died (one new infection from Dec. 26 to Jan 1 and one new infection from Jan. 16-22.)

75-bed facility Coulterville Rehabilitation & Health Care Center — 87 people infected, including 17 who died (three new infections and one death from Dec. 26 to Jan. 1; seven deaths from Jan. 2-8; one new infection and one death from Jan. 9-15; and one death from Jan. 16-22.)

Cedarhurst of Sparta — 42 people infected, including three who died (five new infections from Dec. 26 to Jan. 1; 13 new infections from Jan. 2-8; one new infection and one death from Jan. 9-15; and one new infection and one death from Jan. 16-22.)

Garden Place Red Bud — 30 people infected (two new infections from Jan. 2-8; five new infections from Jan. 9-15; and two new infections from Jan. 16-22.)

Sparta Terrace — 17 people infected (11 new infections from Dec. 26 to Jan. 1 and one new infection from Jan. 2-8.)

The Manor at Craig Farms — eight people infected (four new infections from Jan. 2-8; one new infection from Jan. 9-15; and one new infection from Jan. 16-22.)

R&R Country Care — five people infected

100-bed facility Randolph County Care Center — four people infected

83-bed facility Three Springs Lodge — four people infected WASHINGTON COUNTY Total: 124 infections and 18 deaths as of Friday. Long-term care facility residents and staff accounted for 8% of the infections countywide and 75% of the deaths. Increase breakdown: Six deaths from Dec. 26 to Jan. 1; two deaths from Jan. 2-8; one new infection from Jan. 9-15; and 60 new infections from Jan. 16-22 — all at Friendship Manor Health Care in Nashville. 120-bed facility Friendship Manor Health Care — 118 people infected, including 17 who died

Joshua Manor — four people infected (one fewer infection than what was reported Dec. 25)

Washington County Hospital, long-term care unit — two people infected, including one who died BOND COUNTY Total: 95 people infected and eight deaths as of Friday. Long-term care facility residents and staff accounted for 5% of the infections countywide and 42% of the deaths. Increase breakdown: 37 new infections and three deaths from Dec. 26 to Jan. 1. 90-bed facility Greenville Nursing and Rehab — 58 people infected, including three who died (35 new infections and two deaths from Dec. 26 to Jan. 1)

Cedarhurst of Greenville — 18 people infected, including three who died

The Glenwood — 11 people infected, including two who died (two new infections and one death from Dec. 26 to Jan. 1)

Fayco in Greenville — eight people infected

State data discrepancies

The Illinois Department of Public Health’s update did not match information from the St. Clair County Health Department for 20 long-term care centers on Friday.

The Department of Public Health said there were more cases or deaths at the locations, including three facilities where St. Clair County had not reported an outbreak as of Friday.

The BND has not included numbers announced by the state in calculating totals if a county health department reports lower numbers.

The state relies on health departments for the information it reports and says on its website that the local agencies will have “the most up-to-date data.”

Health departments and individual facilities in the metro-east have previously said the state’s data was off.

The BND uses Illinois Department of Public Health data when local health officials do not provide updates.