COVID-19 case rate continues to climb in southwestern IL

The metro-east’s COVID-19 testing positivity rate increased for the fifth consecutive day Monday.

Region 4’s rolling seven-day average positivity rate was 13.2%, up from 13% Sunday.

The new rate is based on tests recorded as of Jan. 1. A region’s positivity rate is its percentage of positive COVID-19 tests versus the number of tests taken over a seven-day period.

Additionally, the region reported a daily positivity rate of 12.8% on Monday, down from 13.1% on Sunday.

As of Monday, 25.6% of the metro-east’s staffed hospital beds were available for patient use, the same as Sunday. The metro-east’s hospital bed availability has been over the state-set threshold for nine consecutive days after weeks of being under 20%.

Additionally, the region’s intensive care unit availability was at 15.9% on Monday, down from 16% Sunday.

For Tier 3 mitigation metrics to be relaxed or to move to Tier 2, the region must experience a less than 12% seven-day rolling average positivity rate for three consecutive days while also seeing 20% available intensive care unit and medical/surgical bed availability for three consecutive days.

However, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has said he isn’t ready to lift mitigations on the state, even as some regions see caseloads and hospitalizations and ICU usage decrease.

Tier 3 restrictions went into place statewide on Friday, Nov. 20. The third tier tightens restrictions on indoor dining, bars and social gatherings while adding restrictions to casinos, retailers, video gaming and museums.

Over the past weeks, officials have warned about the possibility of the region running low on hospital and ICU beds, prompting some area hospitals to temporarily cease elective surgeries. Officials also worry a spike of new COVID-19 cases could be on the way due to Christmas celebrations.

The state classifies the metro-east as Region 4, which covers seven counties: St. Clair, Madison, Monroe, Bond, Washington, Clinton and Randolph. County-by-county data is available on the state health department’s website.

State of Illinois announces new cases, deaths

Meanwhile, the state of Illinois announced 5,059 new COVID-19 cases Monday, bringing the total to 984,880. The state health department also announced 79 additional deaths to bring the total to 16,834 since the pandemic began.

Also within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 48,254 new tests have been administered for a total of 13,530,371.

As of Sunday, when the latest data was available, 3,948 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 816 patients were in the ICU and 471 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests from Dec. 28-Jan. 3 is 9.8%.