St. Clair County reports six COVID-19 deaths, officials worry over holiday spike

St. Clair County officials reported Monday that six more county residents have died of COVID-19 amid worries that Christmas and New Year’s Eve celebrations could bring on another spike in cases.

According to the county health department, a man in his 70s, two women in their 70s, a female in her 80s and two men in their 90s, died from the virus. All but one of the individuals had unknown health conditions. A man in his 90s had underlying health conditions, it reported.

The new deaths brought the county’s death toll from COVID-19 to 336. Nearby, in Madison County, five COVID-19 deaths were reported bringing the county’s death toll to 377.

County Board Chairman Mark Kern said the deaths may be the first of more to come as the effects of the December holidays become more clear.

“Not a great way to start the year,” Kern said. “Six new deaths today is a terrible way to start the year. We’re hoping everyone did what they were supposed to do over the holidays.”

“I think these numbers are showing some people didn’t,” added County Emergency Management Agency Director Herb Simmons.

Simmons said new case numbers have been climbing regionally as well, hintingthat another spike in cases may be on the way.

“It’s just terrible,” Simmons said. “They keep climbing and again when we sit and review the comments it amazes me how people continue to think it’s going to go away as quickly as it got here. It just isn’t.”

COVID-19 case rate climbs in metro-east

The metro-east’s COVID-19 testing positivity rate increased for the fifth consecutive day Monday.

Region 4’s rolling seven-day average positivity rate was 13.2%, up from 13% Sunday.

The new rate is based on tests recorded as of Jan. 1. A region’s positivity rate is its percentage of positive COVID-19 tests versus the number of tests taken over a seven-day period.

Additionally, the region reported a daily positivity rate of 12.8% on Monday, down from 13.1% on Sunday.

As of Monday, 25.6% of the metro-east’s staffed hospital beds were available for patient use, the same as Sunday. The metro-east’s hospital bed availability has been over the state-set threshold for nine consecutive days after weeks of being under 20%.

Additionally, the region’s intensive care unit availability was at 15.9% on Monday, down from 16% Sunday.

For Tier 3 mitigation metrics to be relaxed or to move to Tier 2, the region must experience a less than 12% seven-day rolling average positivity rate for three consecutive days while also seeing 20% available intensive care unit and medical/surgical bed availability for three consecutive days.

However, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has said he isn’t ready to lift mitigations on the state, even as some regions see caseloads and hospitalizations and ICU usage decrease.

Tier 3 restrictions went into place statewide on Friday, Nov. 20. The third tier tightens restrictions on indoor dining, bars and social gatherings while adding restrictions to casinos, retailers, video gaming and museums.

Over the past weeks, officials have warned about the possibility of the region running low on hospital and ICU beds, prompting some area hospitals to temporarily cease elective surgeries. Officials also worry a spike of new COVID-19 cases could be on the way due to Christmas celebrations.

The state classifies the metro-east as Region 4, which covers seven counties: St. Clair, Madison, Monroe, Bond, Washington, Clinton and Randolph. County-by-county data is available on the state health department’s website.

Illinois reports new cases, deaths Tuesday

This information is provided by the Illinois Department of Public Health. The number in parentheses shows the difference from the previous day’s increase or total.

New cases: 5,059 (-585 from previous day)

New deaths: 79 (-27 from previous day)

New tests: 48,254 (-18,532 from previous day)

Total cases: 984,880

Total deaths: 16,834

Total tests: 13,530,371

Hospitalizations: 3,948 (-329)

People in ICU: 816 (-88)

People on ventilators: 471 (-35)

Statewide positivity rate (from Dec. 28-Jan. 3): 8.6% (+0.2)

Monday’s breakdown for Region 4

New cases: 376

New deaths: 11 (St. Clair County reported six deaths and Madison County reported 5)

Daily positivity rate (as of Friday): 12.8% (-0.3)

Seven-day rolling average positivity rate (as of Friday): 13.2% (+0.2)

Regional hospitalizations: 194 (provided by St. Clair County)

Regional patients on ventilators: 16 (provided by St. Clair County)

Hospital bed availability: 15.9% (-0.1)

ICU bed availability: 25.6% (No changes from Monday)

New cases from nearby counties outside Region 4: No new data

New deaths from nearby counties outside Region 4: No new data

ST. CLAIR COUNTY

Monday’s new data: 160 new positives, 1,033 new tests administered, six new deaths

Total overall: 21,701 positives, 336 deaths, 213,036 tests administered, 19,449 recoveries, 123 patients hospitalized with 12 patients on ventilators

Additional data: Individuals who tested positives ranged from under the age of 10 to their 80s. Of the 160 new positives, 98 individuals were under the age of 50.

Congregate living facilities: Cambridge House of Swansea reported one new case, Cedarhurst of Shiloh reported one new case, Cedar Trails in Freeburg reported one new case, Freeburg Care Center reported three new cases and two deaths, Four Fountains of Belleville reported one new case, Mercy Rehab and Care Center reported two deaths and Sycamore Village in Swansea reported one new case.

Positivity rates (as of Friday): Daily — 12.5% (-2.7); seven-day average — 13.1% (+0.2)

ZIP codes with positives:

62059 (Brooklyn): 34

62201 (East St. Louis): 460 (+11)

62203 (East St. Louis, Centreville, Washington Park, Caseyville): 519 (+17)

62204 (East St. Louis): 325 (+6)

62205 (East St. Louis, Alorton, Centreville): 521 (+16)

62206 (East St. Louis, Cahokia): 1,036 (+65)

62207 (East St. Louis, Centreville, Alorton): 478 (+26)

62208 (Fairview Heights): 1,247 (+84)

62220 (Belleville, Smithton): 1,496 (+103)

62221 (Belleville): 2,077 (+123)

62223 (Belleville, Swansea): 1,313 (+90)

62225 (Scott Air Force Base): 105 (+11)

62226 (Belleville, Swansea): 2,346 (+138)

62232 (Fairview Heights, Caseyville): 694 (+30)

62239 (Dupo): 337 (+23)

62240 (Dupo): 108 (+5)

62243 (Freeburg): 542 (+60)

62254 (Lebanon): 626 (+25)

62255 (Lenzburg): 56 (+1)

62257 (Marissa): 245 (+21)

62258 (Mascoutah, Fayetteville) 783 (+48)

62260 (Millstadt): 541 (+35)

62264 (New Athens): 251 (+26)

62269 (O’Fallon): 2,406 (+207)

62282 (St. Libory): 46 (+1)

62285 (Smithton): 417 (+33)

62289 (Summerfield): 41 (+5)

MADISON COUNTY

Monday’s new data: 148 confirmed new positives, 20 probable new positives, 5 new deaths, 821 new tests administered

Total overall: 21,262 positives, 377 deaths, 196,757 tests administered, 22,816 recoveries, 47 patients hospitalized with 3 patients on ventilators

Additional data: Individuals who tested positive ranged from under the age of 1 to their 90s. Of the 168 new positives, 105 individuals were under the age of 50.

Positivity rates (as of Friday): Daily — 12.6% (+0.3); 7-day average — 13.2% (+0.3)

ZIP codes with positives:

62040 (Granite City, Pontoon Beach): 2,954 (+180)

62025 (Edwardsville, Glen Carbon, Pontoon Beach, Roxana): 2,573 (+263)

62002 (Alton, East Alton, Godfrey): 2,515 (+116)

62234 (Collinsville, Pontoon Beach, State Park Place): 2,166 (+106)

62035 (Godfrey): 1,488 (+81)

62249 (Highland): 1,499 (+91)

62294 (Troy): 1,278 (+89)

62034 (Glen Carbon): 992 (+52)

62010 (Bethalto): 980 (+38)

62095 (Wood River): 877 (+55)

62062 (Maryville): 702 (+30)

62024 (East Alton): 626 (+28)

62060 (Granite City, Madison, Venice): 279 (+11)

62281 (St. Jacob): 270 (+16)

62018 (Alton, Bethalto, East Alton): 199 (+11)

62067 (Moro): 213 (+13)

62097 (Prairietown, Worden): 210 (+27)

62001 (Kaufman, Alhambra): 139

62061 (Marine): 135 (+6)

62084 (Edwardsville, Wood River, Pontoon Beach, Roxana, South Roxana): 114 (+6)

62087 (Edwardsville, Roxana, South Roxana, Hartford): 118 (+6)

62048 (Edwardsville, Granite City, Roxana, Hartford): 97 (+13)

97 (+13) 62090 (Madison, Venice): 91

62046 (Hamel): 86 (+5)

62275 (Pocahontas, Old Ripley, Jamestown): 49 (+4)

62012 (Godfrey): 41 (+2)

62021 (Dorsey): 58 (+5)

62074 (New Douglas): 49 (+4)

62293: (St. Morgan): 22 (+1)

62088 (Staunton, Livingston, Williamson): 45 (+4)

62058 (Livingston): 45 (+11)

62201: (Fairmont City, Madison): 10 (+1)

CLINTON COUNTY

Monday’s new data: No new data as of 5:30 p.m.

Total overall: 4,485 positives, 75 deaths, 4,014 recoveries, nine patients hospitalized

Positivity rates (as of Friday): Daily — 13.6% (+7.2); 7-day average — 10.8% (+0.1)

ZIP codes with positives:

62215 (Albers, Damiansville): 228 (+13)

62216 (Aviston): 459 (+20)

62218 (Bartelso): 209 (+9)

62230 (Breese): 933 (+41)

62231 (Carlyle): 864 (+31)

62245 (Germantown): 213 (+8)

62265 (New Baden): 423 (+30)

62293 (Trenton): 453 (+40)

62801 (Centralia): 2,147 (+99)

RANDOLPH COUNTY

Monday’s new data: No new data as of 5:30 p.m.

Total overall: 3,367 positives, 53 deaths, 3,149 recoveries, four patients hospitalized

Positivity rates (as of Friday): Daily — 11.6% (-0.2); 7-day average — 13.8% (+0.3)

ZIP codes with positives:

62217 (Baldwin): 74 (+8)

62233 (Chester): 850 (+43)

62237 (Coulterville): 261 (+10)

62241 (Ellis Grove): 97 (+5)

62242 (Evansville): 112 (+7)

62272 (Percy): 178 (+10)

62277 (Prairie Du Rocher): 100 (+1)

62278 (Red Bud): 824 (+48)

62286 (Sparta): 646 (+30)

62288 (Steeleville): 358 (+14)

62292 (Tilden): 43 (+2)

62297 (Walsh): 34 (+4)

62916 (Campbell Hill): 76 (+8)

MONROE COUNTY

Monday’s new data: 17 new positives

Total overall: 3,246 positives, 59 deaths, 28 patients hospitalized

Positivity rates (as of Friday): Daily — 13.1% (-8.7); seven-day average — 14.2% (+0.1)

ZIP codes with positives:

62236 (Columbia): 1,254 (+64)

62244 (Fults): 76 (+2)

62295 (Valmeyer): 129 (+10)

62298 (Waterloo): 1,664 (+135)

BOND COUNTY

Monday’s new data (Dec. 31-Jan 1.): 31 new positives

Total overall: 1,698 positives, 16 deaths, 35,318 tests administered

Positivity rates (as of Friday): Daily — 12.9% (+8.7); seven-day average — 10.3% (No changes from Sunday)

ZIP codes with positives:

62086 (Sorento): 97 (+1)

62246 (Greenville): 974 (+56)

62262 (Mulberry Grove): 182 (+7)

62275 (Pocahontas, Old Ripley): 300 (+12)

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Monday’s new data: No new data as of 5:30 p.m.

Total overall: 1,205 positives, 21 deaths, 1,081 recoveries

Positivity rates (as of Friday): Daily — 29.4% (+9.4); 7-day average — 24.1% (-1.0)

ZIP codes with positives:

62214 (Venedy, Addieville): 102 (+5)

62263 (Nashville, New Minden): 558 (+47)

62268 (Oakdale): 45 (+3)

62271 (Okawville): 152 (+12)

62808 (Ashley): 125 (+12)

62848 (Irvington): 50

MACOUPIN COUNTY

Monday’s new data: No new data as of 5:30 p.m.

Total overall: 3,428 positives, 85 deaths, 1,760 recoveries

Positivity rates (as of Friday): Daily — 15.9% (+10.5); 7-day average — 8.8% (+0.5)

ZIP codes with positives:

62009 (Benld, Sawyerville, Mount Clare): 111 (+11)

62012 (Brighton): 542 (+23)

62014 (Bunker Hill): 229 (+15)

62033 (Gillespie): 411 (+31)

62063 (Medora, Summerville, Kemper, Rockbridge): 106 (+6)

62069 (Mount Olive): 220 (+31)

62088 (Staunton): 507 (+45)

62626 (Carlinville): 718 (+25)

62640 (Girard): 175 (+10)

62674 (Palmyra, Barr): 58 (+4)

62685 (Royal Lakes, Plainview, Shipman): 144 (+4)





62690 (Virden): 287 (+10)

JERSEY COUNTY

Monday’s new data: No new data as of 5:30 p.m.

Total overall: 1,972 positives, 30 deaths, 18,750 tests administered, 1,972 recoveries

Positivity rates (as of Friday): Daily — 7.7% (No changes from Sunday); 7-day average — 11.6% (+0.2)

ZIP codes with positives:

62022 (Newbern): 102 (+7)

62028 (Elsah): 31 (+5)

62031 (Fieldon): 78 (+1)

62037 (Grafton): 163

62052 (Jerseyville): 1,301 (+58)

PERRY COUNTY

Monday’s new data: 7 new positives, 4 new deaths

Total overall: 2,419 positives, 52 deaths, 1,902 recoveries

Positivity rates (as of Friday): Daily — 4.7% (-24.3); 7-day average — 13.1% (-3.3)

ZIP codes with positives:

62238 (Cutler): 57

62274 (Pinckneyville): 1,066 (+209)

62832 (Du Quoin): 894 (+66)

62888 (Tamaroa): 148 (+10)

62997 (Willisville): 39 (+3)

CALHOUN COUNTY

Monday’s new data: No new data as of 5:30 p.m.

Total overall: 404 positives, three deaths, 372 recoveries

Positivity rates (as of Friday): Daily — 18.4% (+14.8); 7-day average — 5.2% (+0.1)

ZIP codes with positives:

62036 (Golden Eagle): 62 (+5)

62047 (Hardin): 141 (+8)

Editor’s note: The number of new COVID-19 cases for ZIP codes in each county is reported on Mondays. Information comes from county sources and the IDPH website.

State, nation, world COVID-19 statistics

Here are the latest available statistics from the Illinois Department of Public Health and Johns Hopkins University’s coronavirus map as of Monday night

Illinois: 984,880 cases, 16,834 deaths, 13,530,371 tests





984,880 cases, 16,834 deaths, 13,530,371 tests U.S.: 20,495,829 cases, 351,060 deaths, 12,404,823 recoveries





20,495,829 cases, 351,060 deaths, 12,404,823 recoveries World: 84,898,547 cases, 1,840,268 deaths, 47,756,782 recoveries





Testing sites in southwestern Illinois

Here are some upcoming coronavirus testing options:

Tuesday, Jan. 5: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Clyde C. Jordan Senior Center, 6755 State St., East St Louis

8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Clyde C. Jordan Senior Center, 6755 State St., East St Louis Every Tuesday and Thursday: 9-11 a.m. COVID-19 rapid testing at the Clinton County Fairgrounds, 1899 Methodist St., Carlyle

9-11 a.m. COVID-19 rapid testing at the Clinton County Fairgrounds, 1899 Methodist St., Carlyle Monday, Jan 4. and Wednesday, Jan. 6: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Bond County Fairgrounds in Greenville

The testing site at the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Center in East St. Louis has been moved to St. Clair Square mall, behind Dillards. It’s open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. It’s a drive-thru with four tents, allowing people to stay in their cars.

The Illinois Department of Public Health will continue to deploy mobile testing teams to locations in East St. Louis, including to 4601 State St., from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Sunday and Monday. Capacity is limited, and hours of operation are subject to change based on available equipment. Hohlt said that facility will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 2, and Sunday, Jan. 3 as well.

St. Clair County hosted a “soft opening” of its new service center Dec. 22 at 330 W. Main St. in Belleville. The regular hours for the location starting Monday, Jan. 4, will be 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays; and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays.

Additionally, the Monroe County Health Department will have a drive-thru COVID vaccination clinic for Monroe County health care workers with direct patient contact from noon to 4 p.m. Monday, Jan. 4, at the Monroe County Fairgrounds, 4177 Illinois 156, Waterloo.

Touchette Regional Hospital and Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation also offer daily testing in Belleville and Wood River. Call 618-646-2596 for an appointment.