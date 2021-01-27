Coronavirus
Southwestern Illinois counties see uptick in COVID-19 vaccinations, report fewer cases
COVID summary for Wednesday, Jan. 27
The seven-day positivity rate for Region 4 was below 8% for a third straight day Wednesday, coming in at 7.5%. This is one key metric for loosening COVID restrictions. However, the ICU bed availability was below 20% again on Wednesday, sitting at 18%, meaning the metro-east still cannot move out of Tier 2 mitigations. The metro-east also has eclipsed 30,000 total vaccinations, according to data the state released Wednesday. Additionally, St. Clair County reported 8 new deaths Wednesday.
Wednesday’s breakdown for Region 4
New cases (as of 4:30 p.m.; includes Washington County’s data from Tuesday): 115 (-142)
New deaths (as of 4:30 p.m.): 8 (-5) (St. Clair County reported 8 new deaths.)
Total vaccines doses administered: 30,926 (+2,168)
Daily positivity rate (as of Sunday): 5.4% (-2.3)
7-day average positivity rate (as of Sunday): 7.5% (-0.2)
Regional hospitalizations: 168 (+2) (provided by St. Clair County)
Regional patients on ventilators: 13 (+4) (provided by St. Clair County)
ICU bed availability (as of Monday): 18% (-1.0)
New cases from nearby counties outside Region 4 (as of 4:30 p.m.): 10 (-25)
New deaths from nearby counties outside Region 4 (as of 4:30 p.m.): 1 (-2) (Calhoun County reported 1 new death.)
ST. CLAIR COUNTY
Wednesday’s new data: 92 new positives, 8 new deaths, 1,106 new tests administered, 131 new recoveries, 3 fewer patients hospitalized, 3 additional patients on ventilators
Total overall: 25,591 positives, 406 deaths, 249,218 tests administered, 23,908 recoveries, 91 patients hospitalized with 6 on ventilators
Vaccines administered: 818 doses Tuesday, bringing the total to 10,712
% of population fully vaccinated: 0.74%
Additional data: Individuals who tested positive ranged in age from under 10 to their 90s. Of the 92 new positives, 43 individuals were under the age of 40.
Congregate living facilities: Cambridge House of Swansea reported 1 new case; Caseyville Nursing and Rehab reported 1 new death; Integrity Healthcare of Belleville reported 1 new death; Mercy Rehab & Care Center in Swansea reported 1 new case; and St. Paul’s Home in Belleville reported 1 new case.
Positivity rates (as of Sunday): Daily — 3.2% (-4.9); 7-day average — 6.0% (-0.2)
MADISON COUNTY
Wednesday’s new data: No new data as of 4:30 p.m.
Total overall: 25,080 positives, 428 deaths, 229,131 tests administered, 15,787 recoveries, 51 patients hospitalized with 4 on ventilators
Vaccines administered: 843 doses Tuesday, bringing the total to 10,934
% of population fully vaccinated: 0.86%
Additional data: No new data as of 4:30 p.m.
Positivity rates (as of Sunday): Daily — 11.2% (+0.8); 7-day average — 10.3% (-0.2)
CLINTON COUNTY
Wednesday’s new data: No new data as of 4:30 p.m.
Total overall: 5,165 positives, 79 deaths, 4,853 recoveries, 2 patients hospitalized
Vaccines administered: 99 doses Tuesday, bringing the total to 3,397
% of population fully vaccinated: 1.68%
Positivity rates (as of Sunday): Daily — 9.5% (+5.6); 7-day average —8.4% (+0.3)
RANDOLPH COUNTY
Wednesday’s new data: No new data as of 4:30 p.m.
Total overall: 3,843 positives, 76 deaths, 3,692 recoveries, 4 patients hospitalized
Vaccines administered: 274 doses Tuesday, bringing the total to 2,525
% of population fully vaccinated: 1.49%
Positivity rates (as of Sunday): Daily — 0.5% (-1.4); 7-day average — 4.3% (-0.8)
MONROE COUNTY
Wednesday’s new data: 10 new positives, 1 additional patient hospitalized
Total overall: 3,756 positives, 76 deaths, 33 patients hospitalized
Vaccines administered: 63 doses Tuesday, bringing the total to 1,692
% of population fully vaccinated: 0.66%
Positivity rates (as of Sunday): Daily — 23.6% (+18.3); 7-day average — 8.7% (+0.4)
BOND COUNTY
Wednesday’s new data: No new data as of 4:30 p.m.
Total overall: 1,907 positives, 19 deaths, 36,190 tests administered
Vaccines administered: 43 doses since Tuesday, bringing the total to 887
% of population fully vaccinated: 1.21%
Positivity rates (as of Sunday): Daily — 7.2% (+6.4); 7-day average — 4.8% (+0.4)
WASHINGTON COUNTY
Wednesday’s new data (includes Tuesday data): 13 new positives, 13 new recoveries
Total overall: 1,517 positives, 24 deaths, 1,457 recoveries, 1 patient hospitalized
Vaccines administered: 66 doses Tuesday, bringing the total to 816
% of population fully vaccinated: 0.87%
Positivity rates (as of Sunday): Daily — 9.8% (-4.7); 7-day average — 10.3% (-0.3)
MACOUPIN COUNTY
Wednesday’s new data: No new data as of 4:30 p.m.
Total overall: 4,222 positives, 99 deaths, 2,951 recoveries
Vaccines administered: 167 doses Tuesday, bringing the total to 3,326
% of population fully vaccinated: 1.33%
Positivity rates (as of Sunday): Daily — 8.6% (+3.7); 7-day average — 6.9% (-0.5)
JERSEY COUNTY
Wednesday’s new data: No new data as of 4:30 p.m.
Total overall: 2,317 positives, 44 deaths, 22,887 tests administered, 2,191 recoveries
Vaccines administered: 44 doses Tuesday, bringing the total to 1,768
% of population fully vaccinated: 1.09%
Positivity rates (as of Sunday): Daily — 18.5% (+1.3); 7-day average — 9.0% (+0.1)
PERRY COUNTY
Wednesday’s new data: 6 new positives
Total overall: 2,929 positives, 57 deaths, 2,712 recoveries
Vaccines administered: 108 doses Tuesday, bringing the total to 1,348
% of population fully vaccinated: 1.56%
Positivity rates (as of Sunday): Daily — 3.9% (-2.5); 7-day average — 5.5% (-0.9)
CALHOUN COUNTY
Wednesday’s new data: 4 new positives, 1 new death
Total overall: 466 positives, 5 deaths, 449 recoveries
Vaccines administered: 39 doses Tuesday, bringing the total to 465
% of population fully vaccinated: 1.56%
Positivity rates (as of Sunday): Daily — 0.0% (same as Tuesday); 7-day average — 5.0% (-0.6)
Editor’s note: The number of new COVID-19 cases by ZIP code in each county is reported on Mondays and shows the increase for the past week. Information comes from county sources and the Illinois Department of Public Health website.
Illinois reports new COVID cases, deaths Wednesday
This information is provided by the Illinois Department of Public Health. The number in parentheses shows the difference from the previous day’s increase or total.
New cases of COVID-19: 3,751 (+84)
New deaths: 81 (-6)
New COVID-19 tests: 80,124 (+5,922)
Total cases: 1,112,181
Total deaths: 18,964
Total tests: 15,633,443
Total Illinoisans fully vaccinated against COVID-19: 159,996, or 1.26% of the population
Total vaccine doses administered: 773,623 (+53,628)
Hospitalizations: 2,931 (-70)
People in ICU: 591 (-17)
People on ventilators: 300 (-20)
Statewide positivity rate (from Jan. 20-26): 4.5% (-0.1)
Nation, world COVID-19 statistics
Here are the latest available statistics from the Illinois Department of Public Health and Johns Hopkins University’s coronavirus map as of Wednesday afternoon.
- U.S.: 26,011,222 cases, 435,452 deaths, 15,767,413 recoveries
- World: 100,843,401 cases, 2,167,316 deaths, 72,879,848 recoveries
Testing sites in southwestern Illinois
Here are some upcoming coronavirus testing options:
- Thursday, Jan. 28: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Bond County Fairgrounds, 200 W. College Ave., Greenville.
- Friday, Jan. 29: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at First United Presbyterian Church, 200 E. Church St., Collinsville.
- Saturday, Jan. 30: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Madison County Health Department, 101 E. Edwardsville Road, Wood River.
- Saturday, Jan. 30: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at McKendree University – The Hett, 400 N. Alton St., Lebanon.
Sunday, Jan. 31: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at McKendree University – The Hett, 400 N. Alton St., Lebanon.
Sunday, Jan. 31: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at New Life in Christ Interdenominational Church, 689 Scott Troy Road, O’Fallon.
- Every Tuesday and Thursday: 9-11 a.m. COVID-19 rapid testing at the Clinton County Fairgrounds, 1899 Methodist St., Carlyle
The testing site at the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Center in East St. Louis has been moved to St. Clair Square mall, in the parking lot behind Dillards. It’s open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. It’s a drive-thru with four tents, allowing people to stay in their cars.
The Illinois Department of Public Health will continue to deploy mobile testing teams to locations in East St. Louis, including 4601 State St., from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Sunday and Monday. Capacity is limited, and hours of operation are subject to change based on available equipment.
St. Clair County has a new service center at 330 W. Main St. in Belleville. Its regular hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays; and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays.
Touchette Regional Hospital and Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation also offer daily testing in Belleville and Wood River. Call 618-646-2596 for an appointment.
COVID-19 definition key
- Region 4: The state-defined metro-east region includes St. Clair, Madison, Clinton, Monroe, Randolph, Bond and Washington counties.
- Daily positivity rate: The percentage of tests performed in a single day that were positive for COVID-19. Source: dph.illinois.gov/regionmetrics
- 7-day average positivity rate: The number of positive tests in a week divided by the total number of tests performed in that time. It is one measure Illinois uses to determine whether business restrictions should be strengthened or loosened because it gives an indication of the rate of infection in a community. The state-defined target is 8% or less. Source: dph.illinois.gov/regionmetrics
- Hospitalizations: The number of patients in the hospital who have COVID-19 or are suspected of having the disease.
- ICU bed availability: The number of staffed intensive care unit beds that are empty over seven days divided by the total number of beds in the region. It is another measure the state uses to make decisions about business restrictions. The state-defined target is 20% or more. Source: dph.illinois.gov/regionmetrics
- Vaccine doses administered: The number of shots provided to individuals. Authorized COVID-19 vaccines require two shots. Source: dph.illinois.gov/covid19/vaccinedata
- % population vaccinated: The number of county residents who received both shots of an authorized COVID-19 vaccine divided by the county’s total population. Source: dph.illinois.gov/covid19/vaccinedata
