Southwestern Illinois counties see uptick in COVID-19 vaccinations, report fewer cases

COVID summary for Wednesday, Jan. 27

The seven-day positivity rate for Region 4 was below 8% for a third straight day Wednesday, coming in at 7.5%. This is one key metric for loosening COVID restrictions. However, the ICU bed availability was below 20% again on Wednesday, sitting at 18%, meaning the metro-east still cannot move out of Tier 2 mitigations. The metro-east also has eclipsed 30,000 total vaccinations, according to data the state released Wednesday. Additionally, St. Clair County reported 8 new deaths Wednesday.

Wednesday’s breakdown for Region 4

New cases (as of 4:30 p.m.; includes Washington County’s data from Tuesday): 115 (-142)

New deaths (as of 4:30 p.m.): 8 (-5) (St. Clair County reported 8 new deaths.)

Total vaccines doses administered: 30,926 (+2,168)

Daily positivity rate (as of Sunday): 5.4% (-2.3)

7-day average positivity rate (as of Sunday): 7.5% (-0.2)

Regional hospitalizations: 168 (+2) (provided by St. Clair County)

Regional patients on ventilators: 13 (+4) (provided by St. Clair County)

ICU bed availability (as of Monday): 18% (-1.0)

New cases from nearby counties outside Region 4 (as of 4:30 p.m.): 10 (-25)

New deaths from nearby counties outside Region 4 (as of 4:30 p.m.): 1 (-2) (Calhoun County reported 1 new death.)

ST. CLAIR COUNTY

Wednesday’s new data: 92 new positives, 8 new deaths, 1,106 new tests administered, 131 new recoveries, 3 fewer patients hospitalized, 3 additional patients on ventilators

Total overall: 25,591 positives, 406 deaths, 249,218 tests administered, 23,908 recoveries, 91 patients hospitalized with 6 on ventilators

Vaccines administered: 818 doses Tuesday, bringing the total to 10,712

% of population fully vaccinated: 0.74%

Additional data: Individuals who tested positive ranged in age from under 10 to their 90s. Of the 92 new positives, 43 individuals were under the age of 40.

Congregate living facilities: Cambridge House of Swansea reported 1 new case; Caseyville Nursing and Rehab reported 1 new death; Integrity Healthcare of Belleville reported 1 new death; Mercy Rehab & Care Center in Swansea reported 1 new case; and St. Paul’s Home in Belleville reported 1 new case.

Positivity rates (as of Sunday): Daily — 3.2% (-4.9); 7-day average — 6.0% (-0.2)

MADISON COUNTY

Wednesday’s new data: No new data as of 4:30 p.m.

Total overall: 25,080 positives, 428 deaths, 229,131 tests administered, 15,787 recoveries, 51 patients hospitalized with 4 on ventilators

Vaccines administered: 843 doses Tuesday, bringing the total to 10,934

% of population fully vaccinated: 0.86%

Additional data: No new data as of 4:30 p.m.

Positivity rates (as of Sunday): Daily — 11.2% (+0.8); 7-day average — 10.3% (-0.2)

CLINTON COUNTY

Wednesday’s new data: No new data as of 4:30 p.m.

Total overall: 5,165 positives, 79 deaths, 4,853 recoveries, 2 patients hospitalized

Vaccines administered: 99 doses Tuesday, bringing the total to 3,397

% of population fully vaccinated: 1.68%

Positivity rates (as of Sunday): Daily — 9.5% (+5.6); 7-day average —8.4% (+0.3)

RANDOLPH COUNTY

Wednesday’s new data: No new data as of 4:30 p.m.

Total overall: 3,843 positives, 76 deaths, 3,692 recoveries, 4 patients hospitalized

Vaccines administered: 274 doses Tuesday, bringing the total to 2,525

% of population fully vaccinated: 1.49%

Positivity rates (as of Sunday): Daily — 0.5% (-1.4); 7-day average — 4.3% (-0.8)

MONROE COUNTY

Wednesday’s new data: 10 new positives, 1 additional patient hospitalized

Total overall: 3,756 positives, 76 deaths, 33 patients hospitalized

Vaccines administered: 63 doses Tuesday, bringing the total to 1,692

% of population fully vaccinated: 0.66%

Positivity rates (as of Sunday): Daily — 23.6% (+18.3); 7-day average — 8.7% (+0.4)

BOND COUNTY

Wednesday’s new data: No new data as of 4:30 p.m.

Total overall: 1,907 positives, 19 deaths, 36,190 tests administered

Vaccines administered: 43 doses since Tuesday, bringing the total to 887

% of population fully vaccinated: 1.21%

Positivity rates (as of Sunday): Daily — 7.2% (+6.4); 7-day average — 4.8% (+0.4)

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Wednesday’s new data (includes Tuesday data): 13 new positives, 13 new recoveries

Total overall: 1,517 positives, 24 deaths, 1,457 recoveries, 1 patient hospitalized

Vaccines administered: 66 doses Tuesday, bringing the total to 816

% of population fully vaccinated: 0.87%

Positivity rates (as of Sunday): Daily — 9.8% (-4.7); 7-day average — 10.3% (-0.3)

MACOUPIN COUNTY

Wednesday’s new data: No new data as of 4:30 p.m.

Total overall: 4,222 positives, 99 deaths, 2,951 recoveries

Vaccines administered: 167 doses Tuesday, bringing the total to 3,326

% of population fully vaccinated: 1.33%

Positivity rates (as of Sunday): Daily — 8.6% (+3.7); 7-day average — 6.9% (-0.5)

JERSEY COUNTY

Wednesday’s new data: No new data as of 4:30 p.m.

Total overall: 2,317 positives, 44 deaths, 22,887 tests administered, 2,191 recoveries

Vaccines administered: 44 doses Tuesday, bringing the total to 1,768

% of population fully vaccinated: 1.09%

Positivity rates (as of Sunday): Daily — 18.5% (+1.3); 7-day average — 9.0% (+0.1)

PERRY COUNTY

Wednesday’s new data: 6 new positives

Total overall: 2,929 positives, 57 deaths, 2,712 recoveries

Vaccines administered: 108 doses Tuesday, bringing the total to 1,348

% of population fully vaccinated: 1.56%

Positivity rates (as of Sunday): Daily — 3.9% (-2.5); 7-day average — 5.5% (-0.9)

CALHOUN COUNTY

Wednesday’s new data: 4 new positives, 1 new death

Total overall: 466 positives, 5 deaths, 449 recoveries

Vaccines administered: 39 doses Tuesday, bringing the total to 465

% of population fully vaccinated: 1.56%

Positivity rates (as of Sunday): Daily — 0.0% (same as Tuesday); 7-day average — 5.0% (-0.6)

Editor’s note: The number of new COVID-19 cases by ZIP code in each county is reported on Mondays and shows the increase for the past week. Information comes from county sources and the Illinois Department of Public Health website.

Illinois reports new COVID cases, deaths Wednesday

This information is provided by the Illinois Department of Public Health. The number in parentheses shows the difference from the previous day’s increase or total.

New cases of COVID-19: 3,751 (+84)

New deaths: 81 (-6)

New COVID-19 tests: 80,124 (+5,922)

Total cases: 1,112,181

Total deaths: 18,964

Total tests: 15,633,443

Total Illinoisans fully vaccinated against COVID-19: 159,996, or 1.26% of the population

Total vaccine doses administered: 773,623 (+53,628)

Hospitalizations: 2,931 (-70)

People in ICU: 591 (-17)

People on ventilators: 300 (-20)

Statewide positivity rate (from Jan. 20-26): 4.5% (-0.1)

Nation, world COVID-19 statistics

Here are the latest available statistics from the Illinois Department of Public Health and Johns Hopkins University’s coronavirus map as of Wednesday afternoon.

U.S.: 26,011,222 cases, 435,452 deaths, 15,767,413 recoveries





26,011,222 cases, 435,452 deaths, 15,767,413 recoveries World: 100,843,401 cases, 2,167,316 deaths, 72,879,848 recoveries





Testing sites in southwestern Illinois

Here are some upcoming coronavirus testing options:

Thursday, Jan. 28: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Bond County Fairgrounds, 200 W. College Ave., Greenville.





8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Bond County Fairgrounds, 200 W. College Ave., Greenville. Friday, Jan. 29: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at First United Presbyterian Church, 200 E. Church St., Collinsville.

8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at First United Presbyterian Church, 200 E. Church St., Collinsville. Saturday, Jan. 30: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Madison County Health Department, 101 E. Edwardsville Road, Wood River.

8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Madison County Health Department, 101 E. Edwardsville Road, Wood River. Saturday, Jan. 30: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at McKendree University – The Hett, 400 N. Alton St., Lebanon.





8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at McKendree University – The Hett, 400 N. Alton St., Lebanon. Sunday, Jan. 31: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at McKendree University – The Hett, 400 N. Alton St., Lebanon.

Sunday, Jan. 31: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at New Life in Christ Interdenominational Church, 689 Scott Troy Road, O’Fallon.

Every Tuesday and Thursday: 9-11 a.m. COVID-19 rapid testing at the Clinton County Fairgrounds, 1899 Methodist St., Carlyle

The testing site at the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Center in East St. Louis has been moved to St. Clair Square mall, in the parking lot behind Dillards. It’s open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. It’s a drive-thru with four tents, allowing people to stay in their cars.

The Illinois Department of Public Health will continue to deploy mobile testing teams to locations in East St. Louis, including 4601 State St., from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Sunday and Monday. Capacity is limited, and hours of operation are subject to change based on available equipment.

St. Clair County has a new service center at 330 W. Main St. in Belleville. Its regular hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays; and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays.

Touchette Regional Hospital and Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation also offer daily testing in Belleville and Wood River. Call 618-646-2596 for an appointment.

COVID-19 definition key