Southwest Illinois counties report fewer cases and deaths, more COVID-19 vaccinations

COVID summary for Thursday, Jan. 28

The ICU bed availability for Region 4 remained below 20% on Thursday — resting at 18% for a second straight day — meaning the metro-east still cannot move out of Tier 2 mitigations. Meanwhile, the metro-east’s seven-day positivity rate was below 8% for a fourth-straight day Thursday, coming in at 7.5%. Region 4 counties have fully vaccinated nearly 7,000 residents and more than 33,000 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine. The state of Illinois surpassed 19,000 COVID-related deaths Thursday.

Thursday’s breakdown for Region 4

New cases (as of 4 p.m.): 157 (-141)

New deaths (as of 4 p.m.): 3 (-6) (Clinton County reported 2 new deaths and St. Clair County reported 1 new death.)

Total vaccines doses administered: 33,140 (+2,214)

Daily positivity rate (as of Monday): 9.6% (+4.2)

7-day average positivity rate (as of Monday): 7.5% (no change)

Regional hospitalizations: 171 (+3) (provided by St. Clair County)

Regional patients on ventilators: 9 (-4) (provided by St. Clair County)

ICU bed availability (as of Wednesday): 18% (no change)

New cases from nearby counties outside Region 4 (as of 4 p.m.): 0 (-22)

New deaths from nearby counties outside Region 4 (as of 4 p.m.): 0 (-2)

ST. CLAIR COUNTY

Thursday’s new data: 127 new positives, 1 new death, 1,453 new tests administered, 116 new recoveries, 4 fewer patients on ventilators

Total overall: 25,715 positives, 407 deaths, 250,671 tests administered, 24,024 recoveries, 91 patients hospitalized with 2 on ventilators

Vaccines administered: 1,263 doses Wednesday, bringing the total to 11,975

% of population fully vaccinated: 0.92%

Additional data: Individuals who tested positive ranged in age from under 1 to their 80s. Of the 127 new positives, 54 individuals were under the age of 40.

Congregate living facilities: St. Paul’s Home in Belleville reported 1 new case.

Positivity rates (as of Monday): Daily — 9.9% (+6.7); 7-day average — 5.8% (-0.2)

MADISON COUNTY

Thursday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Total overall: 25,216 positives, 429 deaths, 230,373 tests administered, 15,952 recoveries, 60 patients hospitalized with 5 on ventilators

Vaccines administered: 1,029 doses Wednesday, bringing the total to 11,963

% of population fully vaccinated: 1.02%

Additional data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Positivity rates (as of Monday): Daily — 9.0% (-2.2); 7-day average — 10.3% (no change from Wednesday)

CLINTON COUNTY

Thursday’s new data: 18 new positives, 2 new deaths, 56 new recoveries, 2 additional patients hospitalized

Total overall: 5,265 positives, 81 deaths, 4,930 recoveries, 6 patients hospitalized

Vaccines administered: 336 doses Wednesday, bringing the total to 3,733

% of population fully vaccinated: 2.23%

Positivity rates (as of Monday): Daily — 12.7% (+3.2); 7-day average —8.6% (+0.2)

RANDOLPH COUNTY

Thursday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Total overall: 3,851 positives, 76 deaths, 3,700 recoveries, 2 patients hospitalized

Vaccines administered: 185 doses Wednesday, bringing the total to 2,710

% of population fully vaccinated: 1.52%

Positivity rates (as of Monday): Daily — 2.5% (+2.0); 7-day average — 4.7% (+0.4)

MONROE COUNTY

Thursday’s new data: 12 new positives

Total overall: 3,769 positives, 76 deaths, 33 patients hospitalized

Vaccines administered: 35 doses Wednesday, bringing the total to 1,690

% of population fully vaccinated: 0.70%

Positivity rates (as of Monday): Daily — 11.8% (-11.8); 7-day average — 8.3% (-0.4)

BOND COUNTY

Thursday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Total overall: 1,907 positives, 19 deaths, 36,190 tests administered

Vaccines administered: 182 doses since Wednesday, bringing the total to 1,069

% of population fully vaccinated: 1.57%

Positivity rates (as of Monday): Daily — 7.8% (+0.6); 7-day average — 4.9% (+0.1)

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Thursday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Total overall: 1,517 positives, 24 deaths, 1,457 recoveries, 1 patient hospitalized

Vaccines administered: 144 doses Wednesday, bringing the total to 960

% of population fully vaccinated: 1.46%

Positivity rates (as of Monday): Daily — 16.3% (+7.1); 7-day average — 10.4% (+0.1)

MACOUPIN COUNTY

Thursday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Total overall: 4,234 positives, 100 deaths, 2,991 recoveries

Vaccines administered: 193 doses Wednesday, bringing the total to 3,519

% of population fully vaccinated: 1.64%

Positivity rates (as of Monday): Daily — 7.8% (-0.8); 7-day average — 7.5% (+0.6)

JERSEY COUNTY

Thursday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Total overall: 2,317 positives, 44 deaths, 22,887 tests administered, 2,191 recoveries

Vaccines administered: 79 doses Wednesday, bringing the total to 1,847

% of population fully vaccinated: 1.22%

Positivity rates (as of Monday): Daily — 7.2% (-11.3); 7-day average — 7.6% (-1.4)

PERRY COUNTY

Thursday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Total overall: 2,929 positives, 57 deaths, 2,712 recoveries

Vaccines administered: 119 doses Wednesday, bringing the total to 1,467

% of population fully vaccinated: 1.66%

Positivity rates (as of Monday): Daily — 2.7% (-1.2); 7-day average — 5.4% (-0.1)

CALHOUN COUNTY

Thursday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Total overall: 466 positives, 5 deaths, 449 recoveries

Vaccines administered: 2 doses Wednesday, bringing the total to 467

% of population fully vaccinated: 1.64%

Positivity rates (as of Monday): Daily — 1.9% (+1.9); 7-day average — 4.4% (-0.6)

Editor’s note: The number of new COVID-19 cases by ZIP code in each county is reported on Mondays and shows the increase for the past week. Information comes from county sources and the Illinois Department of Public Health website.

Illinois reports new COVID cases, deaths Thursday

This information is provided by the Illinois Department of Public Health. The number in parentheses shows the difference from the previous day’s increase or total.

New cases of COVID-19: 4,191 (+440)

New deaths: 103 (+22)

New COVID-19 tests: 100,119 (+19,955)

Total cases: 1,116,372

Total deaths: 19,067

Total tests: 15,733,562

Total Illinoisans fully vaccinated against COVID-19: 178,684 (+18,688) — or 1.40% of the population

Total vaccine doses administered: 829,488 (+55,865)

Hospitalizations: 2,802 (-129)

People in ICU: 567 (-24)

People on ventilators: 292 (-8)

Statewide positivity rate (from Jan. 21-27): 4.3% (-0.2)

Nation, world COVID-19 statistics

Here are the latest available statistics from the Illinois Department of Public Health and Johns Hopkins University’s coronavirus map as of Thursday afternoon.

U.S.: 26,166,423 cases, 439,521 deaths, 15,942,827 recoveries





26,166,423 cases, 439,521 deaths, 15,942,827 recoveries World: 101,457,202 cases, 2,184,619 deaths, 73,349,218 recoveries





Testing sites in southwestern Illinois

Here are some upcoming coronavirus testing options:

Friday, Jan. 29: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at First United Presbyterian Church, 200 E. Church St., Collinsville.





8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at First United Presbyterian Church, 200 E. Church St., Collinsville. Saturday, Jan. 30: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Madison County Health Department, 101 E. Edwardsville Road, Wood River.

8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Madison County Health Department, 101 E. Edwardsville Road, Wood River. Saturday, Jan. 30: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at McKendree University – The Hett, 400 N. Alton St., Lebanon.





8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at McKendree University – The Hett, 400 N. Alton St., Lebanon. Sunday, Jan. 31: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at McKendree University – The Hett, 400 N. Alton St., Lebanon.

Sunday, Jan. 31: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at New Life in Christ Interdenominational Church, 689 Scott Troy Road, O’Fallon.

Every Tuesday and Thursday: 9-11 a.m. COVID-19 rapid testing at the Clinton County Fairgrounds, 1899 Methodist St., Carlyle

The testing site at the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Center in East St. Louis has been moved to St. Clair Square mall, in the parking lot behind Dillards. It’s open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. It’s a drive-thru with four tents, allowing people to stay in their cars.

The Illinois Department of Public Health will continue to deploy mobile testing teams to locations in East St. Louis, including 4601 State St., from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Sunday and Monday. Capacity is limited, and hours of operation are subject to change based on available equipment.

St. Clair County has a new service center at 330 W. Main St. in Belleville. Its regular hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays; and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays.

Touchette Regional Hospital and Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation also offer daily testing in Belleville and Wood River. Call 618-646-2596 for an appointment.

COVID-19 definition key