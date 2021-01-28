Coronavirus
Southwest Illinois counties report fewer cases and deaths, more COVID-19 vaccinations
COVID summary for Thursday, Jan. 28
The ICU bed availability for Region 4 remained below 20% on Thursday — resting at 18% for a second straight day — meaning the metro-east still cannot move out of Tier 2 mitigations. Meanwhile, the metro-east’s seven-day positivity rate was below 8% for a fourth-straight day Thursday, coming in at 7.5%. Region 4 counties have fully vaccinated nearly 7,000 residents and more than 33,000 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine. The state of Illinois surpassed 19,000 COVID-related deaths Thursday.
Thursday’s breakdown for Region 4
New cases (as of 4 p.m.): 157 (-141)
New deaths (as of 4 p.m.): 3 (-6) (Clinton County reported 2 new deaths and St. Clair County reported 1 new death.)
Total vaccines doses administered: 33,140 (+2,214)
Daily positivity rate (as of Monday): 9.6% (+4.2)
7-day average positivity rate (as of Monday): 7.5% (no change)
Regional hospitalizations: 171 (+3) (provided by St. Clair County)
Regional patients on ventilators: 9 (-4) (provided by St. Clair County)
ICU bed availability (as of Wednesday): 18% (no change)
New cases from nearby counties outside Region 4 (as of 4 p.m.): 0 (-22)
New deaths from nearby counties outside Region 4 (as of 4 p.m.): 0 (-2)
ST. CLAIR COUNTY
Thursday’s new data: 127 new positives, 1 new death, 1,453 new tests administered, 116 new recoveries, 4 fewer patients on ventilators
Total overall: 25,715 positives, 407 deaths, 250,671 tests administered, 24,024 recoveries, 91 patients hospitalized with 2 on ventilators
Vaccines administered: 1,263 doses Wednesday, bringing the total to 11,975
% of population fully vaccinated: 0.92%
Additional data: Individuals who tested positive ranged in age from under 1 to their 80s. Of the 127 new positives, 54 individuals were under the age of 40.
Congregate living facilities: St. Paul’s Home in Belleville reported 1 new case.
Positivity rates (as of Monday): Daily — 9.9% (+6.7); 7-day average — 5.8% (-0.2)
MADISON COUNTY
Thursday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.
Total overall: 25,216 positives, 429 deaths, 230,373 tests administered, 15,952 recoveries, 60 patients hospitalized with 5 on ventilators
Vaccines administered: 1,029 doses Wednesday, bringing the total to 11,963
% of population fully vaccinated: 1.02%
Additional data: No new data as of 4 p.m.
Positivity rates (as of Monday): Daily — 9.0% (-2.2); 7-day average — 10.3% (no change from Wednesday)
CLINTON COUNTY
Thursday’s new data: 18 new positives, 2 new deaths, 56 new recoveries, 2 additional patients hospitalized
Total overall: 5,265 positives, 81 deaths, 4,930 recoveries, 6 patients hospitalized
Vaccines administered: 336 doses Wednesday, bringing the total to 3,733
% of population fully vaccinated: 2.23%
Positivity rates (as of Monday): Daily — 12.7% (+3.2); 7-day average —8.6% (+0.2)
RANDOLPH COUNTY
Thursday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.
Total overall: 3,851 positives, 76 deaths, 3,700 recoveries, 2 patients hospitalized
Vaccines administered: 185 doses Wednesday, bringing the total to 2,710
% of population fully vaccinated: 1.52%
Positivity rates (as of Monday): Daily — 2.5% (+2.0); 7-day average — 4.7% (+0.4)
MONROE COUNTY
Thursday’s new data: 12 new positives
Total overall: 3,769 positives, 76 deaths, 33 patients hospitalized
Vaccines administered: 35 doses Wednesday, bringing the total to 1,690
% of population fully vaccinated: 0.70%
Positivity rates (as of Monday): Daily — 11.8% (-11.8); 7-day average — 8.3% (-0.4)
BOND COUNTY
Thursday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.
Total overall: 1,907 positives, 19 deaths, 36,190 tests administered
Vaccines administered: 182 doses since Wednesday, bringing the total to 1,069
% of population fully vaccinated: 1.57%
Positivity rates (as of Monday): Daily — 7.8% (+0.6); 7-day average — 4.9% (+0.1)
WASHINGTON COUNTY
Thursday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.
Total overall: 1,517 positives, 24 deaths, 1,457 recoveries, 1 patient hospitalized
Vaccines administered: 144 doses Wednesday, bringing the total to 960
% of population fully vaccinated: 1.46%
Positivity rates (as of Monday): Daily — 16.3% (+7.1); 7-day average — 10.4% (+0.1)
MACOUPIN COUNTY
Thursday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.
Total overall: 4,234 positives, 100 deaths, 2,991 recoveries
Vaccines administered: 193 doses Wednesday, bringing the total to 3,519
% of population fully vaccinated: 1.64%
Positivity rates (as of Monday): Daily — 7.8% (-0.8); 7-day average — 7.5% (+0.6)
JERSEY COUNTY
Thursday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.
Total overall: 2,317 positives, 44 deaths, 22,887 tests administered, 2,191 recoveries
Vaccines administered: 79 doses Wednesday, bringing the total to 1,847
% of population fully vaccinated: 1.22%
Positivity rates (as of Monday): Daily — 7.2% (-11.3); 7-day average — 7.6% (-1.4)
PERRY COUNTY
Thursday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.
Total overall: 2,929 positives, 57 deaths, 2,712 recoveries
Vaccines administered: 119 doses Wednesday, bringing the total to 1,467
% of population fully vaccinated: 1.66%
Positivity rates (as of Monday): Daily — 2.7% (-1.2); 7-day average — 5.4% (-0.1)
CALHOUN COUNTY
Thursday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.
Total overall: 466 positives, 5 deaths, 449 recoveries
Vaccines administered: 2 doses Wednesday, bringing the total to 467
% of population fully vaccinated: 1.64%
Positivity rates (as of Monday): Daily — 1.9% (+1.9); 7-day average — 4.4% (-0.6)
Editor’s note: The number of new COVID-19 cases by ZIP code in each county is reported on Mondays and shows the increase for the past week. Information comes from county sources and the Illinois Department of Public Health website.
Illinois reports new COVID cases, deaths Thursday
This information is provided by the Illinois Department of Public Health. The number in parentheses shows the difference from the previous day’s increase or total.
New cases of COVID-19: 4,191 (+440)
New deaths: 103 (+22)
New COVID-19 tests: 100,119 (+19,955)
Total cases: 1,116,372
Total deaths: 19,067
Total tests: 15,733,562
Total Illinoisans fully vaccinated against COVID-19: 178,684 (+18,688) — or 1.40% of the population
Total vaccine doses administered: 829,488 (+55,865)
Hospitalizations: 2,802 (-129)
People in ICU: 567 (-24)
People on ventilators: 292 (-8)
Statewide positivity rate (from Jan. 21-27): 4.3% (-0.2)
Nation, world COVID-19 statistics
Here are the latest available statistics from the Illinois Department of Public Health and Johns Hopkins University’s coronavirus map as of Thursday afternoon.
- U.S.: 26,166,423 cases, 439,521 deaths, 15,942,827 recoveries
- World: 101,457,202 cases, 2,184,619 deaths, 73,349,218 recoveries
Testing sites in southwestern Illinois
Here are some upcoming coronavirus testing options:
- Friday, Jan. 29: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at First United Presbyterian Church, 200 E. Church St., Collinsville.
- Saturday, Jan. 30: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Madison County Health Department, 101 E. Edwardsville Road, Wood River.
- Saturday, Jan. 30: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at McKendree University – The Hett, 400 N. Alton St., Lebanon.
Sunday, Jan. 31: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at McKendree University – The Hett, 400 N. Alton St., Lebanon.
Sunday, Jan. 31: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at New Life in Christ Interdenominational Church, 689 Scott Troy Road, O’Fallon.
- Every Tuesday and Thursday: 9-11 a.m. COVID-19 rapid testing at the Clinton County Fairgrounds, 1899 Methodist St., Carlyle
The testing site at the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Center in East St. Louis has been moved to St. Clair Square mall, in the parking lot behind Dillards. It’s open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. It’s a drive-thru with four tents, allowing people to stay in their cars.
The Illinois Department of Public Health will continue to deploy mobile testing teams to locations in East St. Louis, including 4601 State St., from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Sunday and Monday. Capacity is limited, and hours of operation are subject to change based on available equipment.
St. Clair County has a new service center at 330 W. Main St. in Belleville. Its regular hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays; and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays.
Touchette Regional Hospital and Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation also offer daily testing in Belleville and Wood River. Call 618-646-2596 for an appointment.
COVID-19 definition key
- Region 4: The state-defined metro-east region includes St. Clair, Madison, Clinton, Monroe, Randolph, Bond and Washington counties.
- Daily positivity rate: The percentage of tests performed in a single day that were positive for COVID-19. Source: dph.illinois.gov/regionmetrics
- 7-day average positivity rate: The number of positive tests in a week divided by the total number of tests performed in that time. It is one measure Illinois uses to determine whether business restrictions should be strengthened or loosened because it gives an indication of the rate of infection in a community. The state-defined target is 8% or less. Source: dph.illinois.gov/regionmetrics
- Hospitalizations: The number of patients in the hospital who have COVID-19 or are suspected of having the disease.
- ICU bed availability: The number of staffed intensive care unit beds that are empty over seven days divided by the total number of beds in the region. It is another measure the state uses to make decisions about business restrictions. The state-defined target is 20% or more. Source: dph.illinois.gov/regionmetrics
- Vaccine doses administered: The number of shots provided to individuals. Authorized COVID-19 vaccines require two shots. Source: dph.illinois.gov/covid19/vaccinedata
- % population vaccinated: The number of county residents who received both shots of an authorized COVID-19 vaccine divided by the county’s total population. Source: dph.illinois.gov/covid19/vaccinedata
Comments