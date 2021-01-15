Coronavirus

Southernmost Illinois, but not metro-east, can move into less restrictive COVID tier

Southernmost Illinois had met requirements Friday to move immediately into a less restrictive COVID-19 tier in the state’s coronavirus mitigation plan.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker said the state-defined Region 5, which include most of southern Illinois except the metro-east, can now restart group fitness classes and lower risk youth sports. Casinos, gaming and cultural institutions such as museums can reopen with a 25% capacity and social distancing.

Indoor service at bars and restaurants is still not allowed under Tier 2 in the state’s Restore Illinois plan. Limited indoor service will be allowed in Tier 1.

This chart shows what is allowed under each tier in Illinois’ COVID-19 mitigation plan. Illinois Department of Public Health

Region 5 includes Alexander, Edwards, Franklin, Gallatin, Hamilton, Hardin, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnson, Marion, Massac, Perry, Pope, Pulaski, Saline, Union, Wabash, Wayne, White and Williamson counties.

Regions 1 and 2 were also allowed to move into Tier 2. The metro-east and all other regions were still in Tier 3 as of Friday, though they were nearing loosened restrictions.

For Tier 3 mitigation metrics to be relaxed or to move to Tier 2, the region must experience a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of less than 12% for three consecutive days while also seeing at least 20% available intensive care unit and medical/surgical bed availability for three consecutive days.

As of Thursday, Region 4’s COVID-19 seven-day positivity rate continued to drop Thursday, reporting its lowest rate since Nov. 1, when it was 10.3%. Only 12.2% of the region’s hospital beds were available, while 15.3% of ICU beds are available.

Lower-risk sports include:

