Southernmost Illinois, but not metro-east, can move into less restrictive COVID tier

Southernmost Illinois had met requirements Friday to move immediately into a less restrictive COVID-19 tier in the state’s coronavirus mitigation plan.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker said the state-defined Region 5, which include most of southern Illinois except the metro-east, can now restart group fitness classes and lower risk youth sports. Casinos, gaming and cultural institutions such as museums can reopen with a 25% capacity and social distancing.

Indoor service at bars and restaurants is still not allowed under Tier 2 in the state’s Restore Illinois plan. Limited indoor service will be allowed in Tier 1.

This chart shows what is allowed under each tier in Illinois’ COVID-19 mitigation plan. Illinois Department of Public Health

Region 5 includes Alexander, Edwards, Franklin, Gallatin, Hamilton, Hardin, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnson, Marion, Massac, Perry, Pope, Pulaski, Saline, Union, Wabash, Wayne, White and Williamson counties.

Regions 1 and 2 were also allowed to move into Tier 2. The metro-east and all other regions were still in Tier 3 as of Friday, though they were nearing loosened restrictions.

For Tier 3 mitigation metrics to be relaxed or to move to Tier 2, the region must experience a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of less than 12% for three consecutive days while also seeing at least 20% available intensive care unit and medical/surgical bed availability for three consecutive days.

As of Thursday, Region 4’s COVID-19 seven-day positivity rate continued to drop Thursday, reporting its lowest rate since Nov. 1, when it was 10.3%. Only 12.2% of the region’s hospital beds were available, while 15.3% of ICU beds are available.

Lower-risk sports include:

Archery

Badminton

Baseball

Bass fishing

Bowling

Climbing

Competitive cheer

Competitive dance

Crew

Cross country

Cycling

Disc golf

Fencing

Gymnastics

Horseback riding

Ice skating

Ropes courses

Sailing, canoeing, kayaking

Scholastic golf

Sideline spirit

Skateboarding

Softball

Skiing

Swimming/diving

Tennis

Track and field

Weight lifting