Southwest IL COVID-19 case rate continues to fall as 1A vaccinations continue

The metro-east’s COVID-19 positivity rate continued to fall Saturday, marking the eighth consecutive day the rate has fallen.

The region’s rolling seven-day average positivity rate was 9.8% on Saturday, down from 9.9% on Friday. Saturday marked the eight-consecutive day the rate has fallen and the lowest rate has been since Oct. 30, when it was 9.7%

Additionally, the region reported a daily positivity rate of 9.2% on Saturday, down from 9.8% Friday.

Additionally, the number of available intensive care unit beds in the seven-county metro-east improved Saturday, according to the state health department.

As of Saturday, 18.3% of the region’s intensive care unit beds were available as of Saturday, up from 15.9% Friday. Additionally, 13% of the metro-east’s staffed hospital beds were available for patient use, the same as Friday, according to state health department data.

Saturday also marked the 19th consecutive day the region’s hospital bed availability has been below the state-set threshold of at least 20% and the tenth-straight day the region’s ICU availability has been under the threshold, which plays a part in determining whether COVID-19 restrictions need to be tightened or relaxed.

For Tier 3 mitigation metrics to be relaxed or to move to Tier 2, the region must have a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of less than 12% for three consecutive days while also seeing at least 20% intensive care unit and medical/surgical bed availability for three consecutive days.

The new testing positivity rate is based on data recorded as of Jan. 13, and the hospital and ICU bed availability is based on data recorded as of Jan. 15. A region’s positivity rate is its percentage of positive COVID-19 tests versus the number of tests taken over a seven-day period.

Gov. J. B. Pritzker announced Friday that southernmost Illinois, except the metro-east, had met requirements to move immediately into tier two, a less restrictive COVID-19 tier in the state’s coronavirus mitigation plan.

The state-defined Region 5 can now restart group fitness classes and lower risk youth sports. Casinos, gaming and cultural institutions such as museums can reopen with a 25% capacity and social distancing.

Region 5 includes Alexander, Edwards, Franklin, Gallatin, Hamilton, Hardin, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnson, Marion, Massac, Perry, Pope, Pulaski, Saline, Union, Wabash, Wayne, White and Williamson counties.

Regions 1 and 2 were also allowed to move into Tier 2. The metro-east and all other regions were still in Tier 3 as of Friday, though they were nearing loosened restrictions.

Tier 3 restrictions went into place statewide on Friday, Nov. 20. The third tier tightens restrictions on indoor dining, bars and social gatherings while adding restrictions to casinos, retailers, video gaming and museums.

The state classifies the metro-east as Region 4, which covers seven counties: St. Clair, Madison, Monroe, Bond, Washington, Clinton and Randolph. County-by-county data is available on the state health department’s website.

Vaccine update for southwestern Illinois, St. Clair County

As of Saturday, 4,071 people have received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in the metro-east’s seven counties, while a total of 18,996 vaccines have been administered, 774 more than the previous day, according to state health department data.

Madison County has administered the most vaccines, with a total of 7,076 as of Saturday, while St. Clair County has fully vaccinated the most people in the region with a total of 1,585.

Vaccinations of health care workers and other members of the 1A group began in mid-December and have been ongoing since.

The state reported Saturday that roughly 0.81% of its entire population has been vaccinated, or 103,711 people.

Here is the breakdown of vaccinations per county:

St. Clair County has fully vaccinated 0.61% of its population





Madison County has fully vaccinated 0.54% of its population

Monroe County has fully vaccinated 0.39% of its population

Washington County has fully vaccinated 0.75% of its population

Randolph County has fully vaccinated 0.96% of its population

Bond County has fully vaccinated 0.52% of its population

Clinton County has fully vaccinated 1.07% of its population

Vaccine distribution is still in its earliest stage, known as 1A. Those who work in healthcare or work or are living in long-term care facilities are eligible to be vaccinated during the 1A phase.

The second phase of vaccinations, 1B, will include first responders and other healthcare workers. Officials expect the total vaccination of the 1A group to take at least another month.

Illinois reports new cases, deaths Saturday

This information is provided by the Illinois Department of Public Health. The number in parentheses shows the difference from the previous day’s increase or total.

New cases: 5,343 (-1,299)

New deaths: 130(+7)

New tests: 102,372 (-4,784)

Total cases: 1,064,667

Total deaths: 18,179

Total vaccines administered: 471,157 (+23,809)

Total tests: 14,667,148

Hospitalizations: 3,406 (-40)

People in ICU: 711 (-1)

People on ventilators: 379 (-7)

Statewide positivity rate (from Jan. 9-15): 6.3% (-0.2)

Saturday’s breakdown for Region 4

New cases (as of 4 p.m.): 187

New deaths (as of 4 p.m.): 5 (St. Clair County reported four deaths and Monroe County reported one.)

Total vaccines administered: 18,996 (+774)

Daily positivity rate (as of Wednesday): 9.2% (-0.6)

Seven-day rolling average positivity rate (as of Wednesday): 9.8% (-0.1)

Regional hospitalizations: 177 (+4) (provided by St. Clair County)

Regional patients on ventilators: 18 (+1) (provided by St. Clair County)

Hospital bed availability: 13.0% (No changes from Friday)

ICU bed availability: 18.3% (+2.4)

New cases from nearby counties outside Region 4: No new data as of 4 p.m.

New deaths from nearby counties outside Region 4: No new data as of 4 p.m.

ST. CLAIR COUNTY

Saturday’s new data: 152 new positives, 4 new deaths, 1,762 new tests administered, 158 new recoveries, 1 fewer patient hospitalized, 1 fewer patient on a ventilator

Total overall: 24,172 positives, 375 deaths, 233,482 tests administered, 21,694 recoveries, 97 patients hospitalized with 11 patients on ventilators

Vaccines administrated: St. Clair County is reporting 431 vaccine doses have been administered since Friday, bringing the total to 6,539.

Additional data: People who tested positive ranged from under the age of 10 to their 80s. Of the 152 new positives, 71 individuals were under the age of 40.

Congregate living facilities: Cedar Ridge of Lebanon reported one new case, Cedar Trails of Freeburg reported two new cases, Freeburg Care Center reported one new case, Four Fountains in Belleville reported three new cases, Mercy Rehab and Care Center in Swansea reported one new death, St. Paul’s Home reported one new death and Sycamore Village in Swansea reported one new case.

Positivity rates (as of Wednesday): Daily — 7.7% (-3.2); 7-day average — 8.8% (-0.2)

MADISON COUNTY

Saturday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Total overall: 23,431 positives, 402 deaths, 213,707 tests administered, 14,221 recoveries, 52 patients hospitalized with 5 patients on ventilators

Vaccines administrated: Madison County is reporting 205 vaccine doses have been administered since Friday, bringing the total to 7,076.

Additional data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Positivity rates (as of Wednesday): Daily — 10.9% (+0.5); 7-day average — 10.8% (-0.2)

CLINTON COUNTY

Saturday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Total overall: 4,910 positives, 77 deaths, 4,524 recoveries, 4 patients hospitalized

Vaccines administrated: Clinton County is reporting 27 vaccine doses have been administered since Friday, bringing the total to 2,072.

Positivity rates (as of Wednesday): Daily — 4.7% (-7.3); 7-day average — 8.4% (-1.5)

RANDOLPH COUNTY

Saturday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Total overall: 3,709 positives, 66 deaths, 3,449 recoveries

Vaccines administrated: Randolph County is reporting 19 vaccine doses have been administered since Friday, bringing the total to 1,341.

Positivity rates (as of Wednesday): Daily — 7.8% (+0.8); 7-day average — 9.5% (No changes from Friday)

MONROE COUNTY

Saturday’s new data: 35 new positives, 1 new death

Total overall: 3,534 positives, 69 deaths, 29 patients hospitalized

Vaccines administrated: Monroe County is reporting 56 vaccine doses have been administered since Friday, bringing the total to 988.

Positivity rates (as of Wednesday): Daily — 12.6% (+9.1); seven-day average — 10.8% (-0.2)

BOND COUNTY

Saturday’s new data: 24 new positives, 1 new death

Total overall: 1,854 positives, 18 deaths, 35,835 tests administered

Vaccines administrated: Bond County is reporting 8 vaccine doses have been administered since Friday, bringing the total to 495.

Positivity rates (as of Wednesday): Daily — 13.2% (+2.8); seven-day average — 13.2% (+1.9)

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Saturday’s new data: 20 new positives

Total overall: 1,446 positives, 23 deaths, 1,347 recoveries, 4 patients hospitalized

Vaccines administrated: Washington County is reporting 20 vaccine doses have been administered since Friday, bringing the total to 459.

Positivity rates (as of Wednesday): Daily — 18.4% (+6.9); 7-day average — 17.2% (+0.2)

MACOUPIN COUNTY

Saturday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Total overall: 3,934 positives, 94 deaths, 2,550 recoveries

Vaccines administrated: Macoupin County is reporting 240 vaccine doses have been administered since Friday, bringing the total to 1,844.

Positivity rates (as of Wednesday): Daily — 7.6% (-2.0); 7-day average — 8.2% (-0.8)

JERSEY COUNTY

Saturday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Total overall: 2,137 positives, 37 deaths, 20,768 tests administered, 2,031 recoveries

Vaccines administrated: Jersey County is reporting 85 vaccine doses have been administered since Friday, bringing the total to 892.

Positivity rates (as of Wednesday): Daily — 6.1% (-0.6); 7-day average — 6.5% (-0.6)

PERRY COUNTY

Saturday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Total overall: 2,702 positives, 52 deaths, 2,319 recoveries

Vaccines administrated: Perry County is reporting 5vaccine doses have been administered since Friday bringing the total to 799.

Positivity rates (as of Wednesday): Daily — 5.8% (-9.9); 7-day average — 5.6% (No changes from Friday)

CALHOUN COUNTY

Saturday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Total overall: 449 positives, 4 deaths, 415 recoveries

Vaccines administrated: Calhoun County is reporting 8 people have been vaccinated since Friday, bringing the total to 247.

Positivity rates (as of Wednesday): Daily — 16.7% (+11.4); 7-day average — 13.6% (+1.8)

Editor’s note: The number of new COVID-19 cases for ZIP codes in each county is reported on Mondays and shows the cumulative increase for the past week. Information comes from county sources and the IDPH website.

State, nation, world COVID-19 statistics

Here are the latest available statistics from the Illinois Department of Public Health, Worldometer coronavirus map, and Johns Hopkins University’s coronavirus map as of Saturday afternoon.

Illinois: 1,064,667 cases, 18,179 deaths, 14,667,148 tests





1,064,667 cases, 18,179 deaths, 14,667,148 tests U.S.: 23,397,662 cases, 390,513 deaths, 13,822,761 recoveries





23,397,662 cases, 390,513 deaths, 13,822,761 recoveries World: 92,306,227 cases, 1,977,735 deaths, 66,035,726 recoveries





Testing sites in southwestern Illinois

Here are some upcoming coronavirus testing options:

Every Tuesday and Thursday: 9-11 a.m. COVID-19 rapid testing at the Clinton County Fairgrounds, 1899 Methodist St., Carlyle





The testing site at the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Center in East St. Louis has been moved to St. Clair Square mall, behind Dillards. It’s open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. It’s a drive-thru with four tents, allowing people to stay in their cars.

The Illinois Department of Public Health will continue to deploy mobile testing teams to locations in East St. Louis, including to 4601 State St., from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Sunday and Monday. Capacity is limited, and hours of operation are subject to change based on available equipment.

Additionally, St. Clair County has a new service center at 330 W. Main St. in Belleville. The regular hours for the location are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays; and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays.

Touchette Regional Hospital and Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation also offer daily testing in Belleville and Wood River. Call 618-646-2596 for an appointment.