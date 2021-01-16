Indoor restaurant dining can begin again in much of southern Il, but not the metro-east

Much of southern Illinois - not the metro-east - can resume indoor dining at restaurants, the Illinois Department of Public Health announced Saturday.

The state health department said effective immediately, the area known as Region 5 would move into Rebuild Illinois’ Tier 1 COVID-19 mitigations, meaning indoor dining at restaurants and bars may resume, with capacity limits and some curfew restrictions.

Region 5 includes Alexander, Edwards, Franklin, Gallatin, Hamilton, Hardin, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnson, Marion, Massac, Perry, Pope, Pulaski, Saline, Union, Wabash, Wayne, White and Williamson counties.

Meanwhile, the metro-east still remains in Tier 3, which doesn’t allow indoor dining. Tier 3 restrictions began statewide in November.

The metro-east, which the state defines as Region 4, covers seven counties in southwestern Illinois: St. Clair, Madison, Monroe, Bond, Washington, Clinton and Randolph.

St. Clair County Mark Kern said this week that while the metro-east is heading in the right direction, none of the metrics has been met to move to Tier 1 restrictions.

According to data posted Saturday, the region has a 9.8% seven-day average positivity rate, and 13% of hospital beds and 18.3% of intensive care unit beds are available for COVID-19 patients.

For Tier 3 restrictions to be relaxed or to move to Tier 2, the region must have a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of less than 12% for three consecutive days while also seeing at least 20% available intensive care unit and medical/surgical bed availability for three consecutive days.

Kern said the region could see a reentry into Tier 2 mitigations soon if metrics continue to improve, but he said it may take some time to reach Tier 1.

To move from Tier 2 to Tier 1, a region must see a seven-day rolling average positivity rate below 8% for three consecutive days, a 20% or greater three-day rolling average of ICU and medical/surgical bed availability for three consecutive days, and no sustained increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations for seven out of 10 days on a seven-day average.

As of Saturday, Region 5 has had nine days of falling COVID-19 hospitalizations and a seven-day average COVID-19 positivity rate of 6.5%. Additionally, 32.6% of hospital beds and 26.4% of intensive care unit beds are available, according to the state health department.

Under Tier 1 rules, all bars and restaurants must close at 11 p.m. and can reopen no earlier than 6 a.m. Service will also be limited to 25 guests or fewer or 25% capacity per room. Only four people are allowed per party, according to the state health department.

At bars, the state health department says, all patrons should be seated at tables, and there should be no ordering or congregating at the bar. Dancing is prohibited.

On Friday, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Region 5 would move into Tier 2, meaning businesses could restart group fitness classes and lower risk youth sports. Casinos, gaming and cultural institutions such as museums also were allowed to reopen with a 25% capacity and social distancing.

Pritzker said as vaccine shipments increase, he’s hopeful the rest of Illinois’ region would be able to move into lower tiers.

“Gradually, as we move through the spring, we will see meaningful reductions in COVID illnesses and death,” Pritzker said in a news conference in Chicago. “I’m happy to report today that the majority of Illinois regions are making good progress.”