One Southwest IL county used all its vaccinations; another has fewer hospitalizations

By 2:15 p.m. on Monday, Monroe County had just seven doses of the COVID-19 vaccine left, county Health Department Administrator John Wagner said.

Monroe County, a largely rural county with no major medical facilities, had doses left over from its state-allocated supply. The county offered to vaccinate 600 people age 85 and older starting at 9 a.m. on Monday at Monroe County Fairgrounds in Waterloo.

“The only limiting factor is the number of vaccines we have,” Wagner said.

The vaccinations were supposed to go until 3 p.m. Wagner said they were expecting to use all of the vaccinations Monday, but didn’t think they’d run out so early.

At one point, Wagner said the line stretched down Illinois Route 156 back to a roundabout a mile away from the fairgrounds entrance.

Illinois residents don’t have to be vaccinated in their home counties; Wagner said they suspected a lot of people were coming in from outside Monroe County.

Monroe County is part of Region 4, along with St. Clair, Madison, Clinton, Bond, Randolph and Washington counties.

St. Clair County officials reported Monday that the county’s hospitalization numbers were the lowest they had been in over a month, since Dec. 10.

“The clock is ticking, and we’re working every minute of every day,” said Herb Simmons, director of the St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency.

COVID-19 can spread when an infected person coughs, sneezes, talks or breathes around other people, according to the CDC. The best ways to avoid transmission are to wear a mask, social distance and wash your hands often.

Illinois reports new cases, deaths Monday

This information is provided by the Illinois Department of Public Health. The number in parentheses shows the difference from the previous day’s increase or total.

New cases: 3,385 (-777)

New deaths: 50 (+21)

New tests: 63,002 (-33,843)

Total cases: 1,072,214

Total deaths: 18,258

Total vaccines administered: 495,563 (+8,523)

Total tests: 14,826,995

Hospitalizations: 3,345 (-61)

People in ICU: 705 (-15)

People on ventilators: 392 (+5)

Statewide positivity rate (from Jan. 11-17): 7.0% (+0.9%)

Monday’s breakdown for Region 4

New cases: 142 new cases (only St. Clair, Monroe and Washington Counties reporting)

New deaths: 0 (only St. Clair, Monroe and Washington Counties reporting)

Total vaccines administered: 179 (-19,265)

Daily positivity rate (as of Friday): 8.1% (-0.1%)

Seven-day rolling average positivity rate (as of Friday): 8.9% (-0.3%)

Regional hospitalizations: 170 (-5) (provided by St. Clair County)

Regional patients on ventilators: 19 (+3) (provided by St. Clair County)

Hospital bed availability (as of Saturday): 14% (+1%)

ICU bed availability: 24.5% (+2.5%)

New cases from nearby counties outside Region 4: 69 new cases (only Jersey County reporting for Saturday and Sunday)

New deaths from nearby counties outside Region 4: 3 new deaths (only Jersey County reporting for Saturday and Sunday)

ST. CLAIR COUNTY

Monday’s new data: 117 new positives, 1,170 new tests administered, 330 new recoveries, 7 fewer hospitalized, 1 fewer on ventilator

Total overall: 24,431 positives, 376 deaths, 236,326 tests administered, 22,337 recoveries, 93 hospitalized with 11 on ventilators

Vaccines administered: 7 doses since Sunday, bringing total to 6,739

Additional data: 77 of the 117 new cases reported Monday were people under the age of 50

Congregate living facilities: No change

Positivity rates (as of Friday): Daily — 6.8% (-+0.7); 7-day average — 7.6% (-0.3)

MADISON COUNTY

Monday’s new data: No new data as of 6 p.m.

Total overall (as of Sunday): 23,745 positives, 404 deaths, 216,891 tests administered, 14,437 recoveries, 59 patients hospitalized with 4 patients on ventilators

Vaccines administered: 119 doses since Sunday, bringing total to 7,379

Additional data: No new data

Positivity rates (as of Friday): Daily — 10.9% (no change); 7-day average — 10.5% (no change)

CLINTON COUNTY

Monday’s new data: No new data as of 6 p.m.

Total overall (as of Friday): 4,910 positives, 77 deaths, 4,524 recoveries, 4 patients hospitalized

Vaccines administered: 45 doses since Sunday, bringing total to 2,173

Positivity rates (as of Friday): Daily — 6.9% (-8.0); 7-day average — 9.3% (-0.7)

RANDOLPH COUNTY

Monday’s new data: No new data as of 6 p.m.

Total overall (as of Sunday): 3,730 positives, 66 deaths, 3,493 recoveries

Vaccines administered: 1 dose since Sunday, bringing total to 1,368

Positivity rates (as of Friday): Daily — 5.4% (+1.7); 7-day average — 7.6% (-1.4%)

MONROE COUNTY

Monday’s new data: 12 new positives

Total overall: 3,590 positives, 69 deaths, 28 patients hospitalized

Vaccines administered: 5 doses since Saturday, bringing total to 993

Positivity rates (as of Friday): Daily — 11.8% (+5.2%); 7-day average — 9.1% (-0.5)

BOND COUNTY

Monday’s new data: No new data as of 6 p.m.

Total overall (as of Saturday): 1,854 positives, 18 deaths, 35,835 tests administered

Vaccines administered: 0 doses since Sunday, bringing total to 502

Positivity rates (as of Friday): Daily — 5.2% (-4.7); 7-day average — 10.8% (-0.8%)

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Monday’s new data: 13 new positives, 28 new recoveries

Total overall: 1,459 positives, 23 deaths, 1,375 recoveries, 3 patients hospitalized

Vaccines administered: 2 doses since Sunday, bringing total to 466

Positivity rates (as of Friday): Daily — 17.6% (+3.0%); 7-day average — 15.9% (-0.3%)

MACOUPIN COUNTY

Monday’s new data: No new data as of 6 p.m.

Total overall (as of Sunday): 3,987 positives, 96 deaths, 2,633 recoveries

Vaccines administered: 12 doses since Sunday, bringing total to 2,483

Positivity rates (as of Friday): Daily — 7.1% (-1.4%); 7-day average — 8.1% (no change)

JERSEY COUNTY

Monday’s new data (includes Saturday and Sunday): 69 new positives, 3 deaths, 49 recoveries

Total overall: 2,137 positives, 40 deaths, 21,683 tests administered, 2,080 recoveries

Vaccines administered: 1,190 doses since Sunday, bringing total to 1,228

Positivity rates (as of Friday): Daily — 9.2% (+2.9%); 7-day average — 7.5% (+0.9%)

PERRY COUNTY

Monday’s new data: No new data as of 6 p.m.

Total overall (as of Friday): 2,702 positives, 52 deaths, 2,319 recoveries

Vaccines administered: 0 doses since Sunday, bringing total to 856

Positivity rates (as of Friday): Daily — 8.0% (+0.8%); 7-day average — 6.3% (+0.3%)

CALHOUN COUNTY

Monday’s new data: No new data as of 6 p.m.

Total overall (as of Friday): 449 positives, 4 deaths, 415 recoveries

Vaccines administered: 2 doses since Sunday, bringing total to 252

Positivity rates (as of Friday): Daily — 8.8% (-7.9%); 7-day average — 9.6% (-1.2%)

Editor’s note: The number of new COVID-19 cases for ZIP codes in each county is reported on Mondays and shows the cumulative increase for the past week. Information comes from county sources and the IDPH website. Due to Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the ZIP code data will be reported on Tuesday this week.

State, nation, world COVID-19 statistics

Here are the latest available statistics from the Illinois Department of Public Health, Worldometer coronavirus map and Johns Hopkins University’s coronavirus map as of Monday afternoon.

Illinois: 1,072,214 cases, 18,258 deaths, 14,826,995 tests





1,072,214 cases, 18,258 deaths, 14,826,995 tests U.S.: 24,041,339 cases, 398,588 deaths





24,041,339 cases, 398,588 deaths World: 95,435,122 cases, 2,037,076 deaths





Testing sites in southwestern Illinois

Here are some upcoming coronavirus testing options:

Every Tuesday and Thursday: 9-11 a.m. COVID-19 rapid testing at the Clinton County Fairgrounds, 1899 Methodist St., Carlyle

9-11 a.m. COVID-19 rapid testing at the Clinton County Fairgrounds, 1899 Methodist St., Carlyle Tuesday, Jan. 19: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Southwestern Illinois College in Belleville

8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Southwestern Illinois College in Belleville Tuesday, Jan. 19: 9 a.m. to noon at Calvary Baptist Church in Alton

The testing site at the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Center in East St. Louis has been moved to St. Clair Square mall, in the parking lot behind Dillards. It’s open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. It’s a drive-thru with four tents, allowing people to stay in their cars.

The Illinois Department of Public Health will continue to deploy mobile testing teams to locations in East St. Louis, including 4601 State St., from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Sunday and Monday. Capacity is limited, and hours of operation are subject to change based on available equipment.

Additionally, St. Clair County has a new service center at 330 W. Main St. in Belleville. Its regular hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays; and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays.

Touchette Regional Hospital and Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation also offer daily testing in Belleville and Wood River. Call 618-646-2596 for an appointment.