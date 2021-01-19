Vaccinations for those over 65, first responders may begin Monday in St. Clair County

St. Clair County officials say COVID-19 vaccinations for the 1B population could start as early as this coming Monday.

That would include individuals who are 65 years of age or older and first responders, said County Board Chairman Mark Kern said.

Here is the group eligible for vaccination in Phase 1B of Illinois’ plan after Phase 1A is “substantially completed,” which could be this week in St. Clair County, Kern said.

People who are 65 years old or older

Firefighters

Law enforcement officers

911 workers

Security personnel

Teachers, principals and school support staff members

Daycare workers

Food and agriculture workers

Manufacturing workers

Corrections workers and inmates

U.S. Postal Service workers

Public transit workers, including those who work for ride-sharing services

Grocery store workers

Staff members at homeless shelters and women’s shelters

Kern noted that when the county enters into 1B vaccinations, individuals in their 80s and above will most likely be vaccinated first. County Health Department Emergency Response Coordinator Sam Bierman noted the speed at which the next group can be vaccinated depends on an important factor.

“This all hinges on the amount of vaccines we get from the state. We can’t give what we don’t have,” Bierman said. “Hopefully that will increase so we can get more individuals vaccinated as time goes on.”

In the meantime, Kern encouraged people to continue to wash their hands, wear a mask and maintain social distance to reduce the virus’ spread, even after they are vaccinated.

The county reported 187 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday and seven new deaths caused by the virus. Those who died included a female in her 60s, two women in their 80s, a man in his 80s, two women in their 90s and one man in his 90s. Each individual had unknown health conditions, Bierman said.

County Emergency Management Agency Director Herb Simmons said people need to continue to stay vigilant to curb the number of additional infections and deaths.

“We can’t lose sight,” Simmons said. “We have to make sure this thing isn’t spreading.”

Bierman reminded county residents to sign up to be notified when they are eligible for a vaccine at the county’s website: www.co.st-clair.il.us.

Metro-east positivity rate continues to fall

The metro-east’s COVID-19 positivity rate has fallen for 11 consecutive days, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health data.

The region’s rolling seven-day average positivity rate was 8.8% on Tuesday, down slightly from 8.9% on Monday. Tuesday marked the lowest rate since Oct. 29, when it was 9.1%.

The region has seen improvements in its seven-day average all through the month of January. On the first of the month, the rate stood at 13.2%.

The region also reported a daily positivity rate of 8.7% on Tuesday, up from 8.1% Monday.

Also Tuesday, 20% of the metro-east’s intensive care unit beds were available for patient use, down from 22% on Monday, according to state health department data. The region’s available staffed hospital bed metrics were not available Tuesday.

Tuesday marked the second consecutive day the region’s ICU availability has been above the state-set threshold of at least 20%, which plays a part in determining whether COVID-19 restrictions need to be tightened or relaxed.

The new testing positivity rate is based on data recorded as of Jan. 16, and the hospital and ICU bed availability is based on data recorded as of Jan. 18. A region’s positivity rate is its percentage of positive COVID-19 tests versus the number of tests taken over a seven-day period.

The state classifies the metro-east as Region 4, which covers seven counties: St. Clair, Madison, Monroe, Bond, Washington, Clinton and Randolph. County-by-county data is available on the state health department’s website.

The metro-east remains under Tier 3 restrictions, which includes a ban on in-door dining at restaurants and bars, among other things. On Monday, state officials announced that nine of the state’s 11 regions have had restrictions eased. The metro-east was not among them.

For Tier 3 restrictions to be relaxed or to move to Tier 2, the metro-east region must have a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of less than 12% for three consecutive days while also seeing at least 20% intensive care unit and medical/surgical bed availability for three consecutive days.

On Saturday, Region 5, Illinois’ southernmost region, had met requirements to move immediately into Tier one, a less restrictive COVID-19 tier in the state’s coronavirus mitigation plan just a day after being moved to Tier 2 by Gov. J.B. Pritzker.

The state-defined Region 5 can now allow indoor dining and services with some restrictions on capacity and curfew. It is the first region in the state to re-enter Tier 1 after Tier 3 restrictions went into place statewide on Friday, Nov. 20.

Region 5 includes Alexander, Edwards, Franklin, Gallatin, Hamilton, Hardin, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnson, Marion, Massac, Perry, Pope, Pulaski, Saline, Union, Wabash, Wayne, White and Williamson counties.

Vaccinations continue in Southwest Illinois

Meanwhile, 4,234 people have received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in the metro-east’s seven counties, while a total of 19,414 shots have been administered.

Madison County has administered the most vaccines, with a total of 7,627 as of Tuesday, while St. Clair County has fully vaccinated the most individuals with a total of 1,617.

Here is the breakdown of vaccinations per county:

St. Clair County has fully vaccinated 0.62% of its population





Madison County has fully vaccinated 0.59% of its population





Monroe County has fully vaccinated 0.41% of its population





Washington County fully vaccinated 0.76% of its population





Randolph County has fully vaccinated 0.98% of its population





Bond County has fully vaccinated 0.53% of its population





Clinton County has fully vaccinated 1.09% of its population

Vaccinations of healthcare workers and other members of the 1A vaccinations group began in mid-December and have been ongoing since. Randolph County is slated to enter 1B vaccinations this week, which include people 65 years or older, first responders and some educators.

The state reported Tuesday that roughly 0.85% of its entire population has been vaccinated, or 108,479 individuals.

Illinois reports new cases, deaths Tuesday

This information is provided by the Illinois Department of Public Health. The number in parentheses shows the difference from the previous day’s increase or total.

New cases: 4,318 (+933)

New deaths: 33 (-17)

New tests: 71,533 (+8,531)

Total cases: 1,076,532

Total deaths: 18,291

Total vaccines doses administered: 508,732 (+13,169)

Total tests: 14,898,528

Hospitalizations: 3,335 (-10)

People in ICU: 713 (+8)

People on ventilators: 395 (+3)

Statewide positivity rate (from Jan. 12-18): 5.7% (-1.3)

Tuesday’s breakdown for Region 4

New cases: 340

New deaths: 13 (St. Clair County reported 7 deaths, Madison County reported 3, Randolph County reported 2 and Monroe County reported 1)

Total vaccines doses administered: 19,414

Daily positivity rate (as of Saturday): 87% (+0.6)

Seven-day rolling average positivity rate (as of Saturday): 8.8% (-0.1)

Regional hospitalizations: 180 (+10) (provided by St. Clair County)

Regional patients on ventilators: 16 (-3) (provided by St. Clair County)

Hospital bed availability (as of Sunday): Not available Tuesday

ICU bed availability: 20%

New cases from nearby counties outside Region 4: 89

New deaths from nearby counties outside Region 4: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Editor’s note: The number of new COVID-19 cases for ZIP codes in each county is reported on Mondays and shows the cumulative increase for the past week. Information comes from county sources and the IDPH website. Due to Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the ZIP code data will be reported on Tuesday this week.

ST. CLAIR COUNTY

Tuesday’s new data: 187 new positives, 1,763 new tests administered, 7 new deaths, one fewer patients hospitalized

Total overall: 24,618 positives, 383 deaths, 238,089 tests administered, 22,598 recoveries, 92 hospitalized with 9 on ventilators

Vaccines administered: 303 doses since Monday, bringing the total to 7,042

Additional data: Individuals who tested positive ranged from under the age of 10 to their 80s. Of the 187 new positives, 128 individuals were under the age of 40.

Congregate living facilities: BRIA of Belleville reported one new case, Cambridge House in O’Fallon reported one new case, Cedar Ridge of Lebanon reported eight new cases, The Colonnade reported one new case and one new death, Freeburg Care Center reported three new deaths, Four Fountains of Belleville reported new case, Joe’s Place in Shiloh reported one new death and Mercy Rehab & Care Center in Swansea reported one new death.

Positivity rates (as of Saturday): Daily — 8.6% (+1.8); 7-day average — 7.3% (-0.3)

ZIP codes with positives:

62059 (Brooklyn): 35 (+1)

62201 (East St. Louis): 515 (+35)

62203 (East St. Louis, Centreville, Washington Park, Caseyville): 540 (+7)

62204 (East St. Louis): 353 (+8)

62205 (East St. Louis, Alorton, Centreville): 561 (+17)

62206 (East St. Louis, Cahokia): 1,117 (+36)

62207 (East St. Louis, Centreville, Alorton): 518 (+20)

62208 (Fairview Heights): 1,368 (+55)

62220 (Belleville, Smithton): 1,680 (+94)

62221 (Belleville): 2,345 (+118)

62223 (Belleville, Swansea): 1,462 (+74)

62225 (Scott Air Force Base): 123 (+6)

62226 (Belleville, Swansea): 2,670 (+143)

62232 (Fairview Heights, Caseyville): 780 (+27)

62239 (Dupo): 389 (+19)

62240 (Dupo): 129 (+10)

62243 (Freeburg): 640 (+32)

62254 (Lebanon): 691 (+34)

62255 (Lenzburg): 63 (+4)

62257 (Marissa): 278 (+16)

62258 (Mascoutah, Fayetteville) 878 (+51)

62260 (Millstadt): 637 (+44)

62264 (New Athens): 303 (+25)

62269 (O’Fallon): 2,756 (+155)

62282 (St. Libory): 52 (+2)

62285 (Smithton): 461 (+27)

62289 (Summerfield): 43 (no change)

MADISON COUNTY

Tuesday’s new data: 88 new confirmed positives, 28 probable positives, 3 new deaths, 1,191 new tests administered

Total overall: 23,973 positives, 408 deaths, 219,078 tests administered, 14,779 recoveries, 60 patients hospitalized with 7 patients on ventilators

Vaccines administered: 248 doses since Monday, bringing the total to 7,627

Additional data: Individuals who tested positive ranged from under the age of 10 to their 90s. Of the 116 new positives, 68individuals were under the age of 40.

Positivity rates (as of Saturday): Daily — 9.4% (+1.5); 7-day average — 10.8% (+0.3)

ZIP codes with positives:

62040 (Granite City, Pontoon Beach): 3,313 (+359)

62025 (Edwardsville, Glen Carbon, Pontoon Beach, Roxana): 2,962 (+389)

62002 (Alton, East Alton, Godfrey): 2,786 (+271)

62234 (Collinsville, Pontoon Beach, State Park Place): 2,442 (+276)

62249 (Highland): 1,726 (+227)

62035 (Godfrey): 1,627 (+139)

62294 (Troy): 1,470 (+192)

62034 (Glen Carbon): 1,128 (+136)

62010 (Bethalto): 1,106 (+126)

62095 (Wood River): 993 (+116)

62062 (Maryville): 791 (+89)

62024 (East Alton): 731 (+105)

62281 (St. Jacob): 306 (+46)

62060 (Granite City, Madison, Venice): 301 (+22)

62097 (Prairietown, Worden): 246 (+21)

62067 (Moro): 244 (+15)





62018 (Alton, Bethalto, East Alton): 223 (+23)





62061 (Marine): 162 (+5)

62001 (Kaufman, Alhambra): 153 (+4)

62087 (Edwardsville, Roxana, South Roxana, Hartford): 136 (+11)

62084 (Edwardsville, Wood River, Pontoon Beach, Roxana, South Roxana): 124 (+7)

62048 (Edwardsville, Granite City, Roxana, Hartford): 112 (+7)

62046 (Hamel): 96 (+4)





62090 (Madison, Venice): 77 (+2)

62021 (Dorsey): 66 (+3)

62088 (Staunton, Livingston, Williamson): 58 (+4)

62074 (New Douglas): 54 (+2)

62275 (Pocahontas, Old Ripley, Jamestown): 50 (+1)

62058 (Livingston): 49 (+2)

62012 (Godfrey): 47 (+3)

62293: (St. Morgan): 25 (no change)

62201: (Fairmont City, Madison): 11 (+1)

CLINTON COUNTY

Tuesday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Total overall: 4,910 positives, 77 deaths, 4,524 recoveries, 4 patients hospitalized

Vaccines administered: 20 doses since Monday, bringing the total to 2,193

Positivity rates (as of Saturday): Daily — 9.0% (+2.1); 7-day average — 9.2% (-0.1)

ZIP codes with positives:

62215 (Albers, Damiansville): 238 (+3)

62216 (Aviston): 507 (+25)

62218 (Bartelso): 250 (+17)

62230 (Breese): 1,029 (+33)

62231 (Carlyle): 922 (+34)

62245 (Germantown): 236 (+11)

62265 (New Baden): 473 (+17)

62293 (Trenton): 505 (+14)

62801 (Centralia): 2,340 (+72)

RANDOLPH COUNTY

Tuesday’s new data: 18 new positives, 2 new positives

Total overall: 3,748 positives, 68 deaths, 3,556 recoveries

Vaccines administered: 103 dose since Monday, bringing the total to 1,471

Positivity rates (as of Saturday): Daily — 7.7% (+2.3); 7-day average — 7.9% (+0.3)

ZIP codes with positives:

62217 (Baldwin): 81 (+5)

62233 (Chester): 940 (+32)

62237 (Coulterville): 286 (+9)

62241 (Ellis Grove): 105 (no change)

62242 (Evansville): 136 (+14)

62272 (Percy): 184 (no change)

62277 (Prairie Du Rocher): 112 (-79)

62278 (Red Bud): 924 (+40)

62286 (Sparta): 701 (+24)

62288 (Steeleville): 382 (+9)

62292 (Tilden): 49 (+1)

62297 (Walsh): 38 (+4)

62916 (Campbell Hill): 84 (-1)

MONROE COUNTY

Tuesday’s new data: 19 new positives, 1 new death

Total overall: 3,609 positives, 70 deaths, 29 patients hospitalized

Vaccines administered: 98 doses since Monday, bringing the total to 1,091

Positivity rates (as of Saturday): Daily — 6.3% (-5.5; 7-day average — 8.6% (-0.5)

ZIP codes with positives:

62236 (Columbia): 1,376 (+49)

62244 (Fults): 87 (+1)

62295 (Valmeyer): 142 (+4)

62298 (Waterloo): 1,822 (+61)

BOND COUNTY

Tuesday’s new data: No new data as of 6 p.m.

Total overall: 1,854 positives, 18 deaths, 35,835 tests administered

Vaccines administered: 2 doses since Monday, bringing the total to 504

Positivity rates (as of Saturday): Daily — 10.0% (+4.8); 7-day average — 11.5% (+0.7)

ZIP codes with positives:

62086 (Sorento): 110 (+8)

62246 (Greenville): 1,058 (+23)

62262 (Mulberry Grove): 211 (+16)

62275 (Pocahontas, Old Ripley): 350 (+24)

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Tuesday’s new data: No new data as of 6 p.m.

Total overall: 1,459 positives, 23 deaths, 1,375 recoveries, 3 patients hospitalized

Vaccines administered: 10 doses since Monday, bringing the total to 476

Positivity rates (as of Saturday): Daily — 2.4% (-15.6); 7-day average — 14.4% (-1.5)

ZIP codes with positives:

62214 (Venedy, Addieville): 117 (+5)

62263 (Nashville, New Minden): 631 (+31)

62268 (Oakdale): 52 (+4)

62271 (Okawville): 179 (+9)

62808 (Ashley): 146 (+6)

62848 (Irvington): 51 (+1)

MACOUPIN COUNTY

Tuesday’s new data: No new data as of 6 p.m.

Total overall: 3,987 positives, 96 deaths, 2,633 recoveries

Vaccines administered: 14 doses since Monday, bringing the total to 2,497

Positivity rates (as of Saturday): Daily — 9.2% (+2.1); 7-day average — 7.6% (-0.5)

ZIP codes with positives:

62009 (Benld, Sawyerville, Mount Clare): 128 (+7)

62012 (Brighton): 598 (+31)

62014 (Bunker Hill): 286 (+21)

62033 (Gillespie): 457 (+19)

62063 (Medora, Summerville, Kemper, Rockbridge): 108 (+1)

62069 (Mount Olive): 254 (+13)

62088 (Staunton): 584 (+32)

62626 (Carlinville): 834 (+112)

62640 (Girard): 194 (+12)

62674 (Palmyra, Barr): 66 (+3)

62685 (Royal Lakes, Plainview, Shipman): 156 (+5)





62690 (Virden): 309 (+7)

JERSEY COUNTY

Tuesday’s new data: No new data as of 6 p.m.

Total overall: 2,137 positives, 40 deaths, 21,683 tests administered, 2,080 recoveries

Vaccines administered: 16 doses since Monday, bringing the total to 1,244

Positivity rates (as of Saturday): Daily — 15.9% (+6.7); 7-day average — 8.2% (+07)

ZIP codes with positives:

62022 (Newbern): 111 (+5)

62028 (Elsah): 37 (+4)

62031 (Fieldon): 81 (+1)

62037 (Grafton): 173 (+5)

62052 (Jerseyville): 1,419 (+65)

PERRY COUNTY

Tuesday’s new data (Jan. 14-19) : 89 new positives

Total overall: 2,791 positives, 52 deaths, 2,419 recoveries

Vaccines administered: 8 doses since Monday, bringing the total to 864

Positivity rates (as of Friday): Daily — 4.4% (-3.6); 7-day average — 6.9% (+0.6)

ZIP codes with positives:

62238 (Cutler): 60 (+2)

62274 (Pinckneyville): 1,305 (+119)

62832 (Du Quoin): 962 (+27)

62888 (Tamaroa): 161 (+11)

62997 (Willisville): 40 (no change)

CALHOUN COUNTY

Tuesday’s new data: No new data as of 6 p.m.

Total overall: 449 positives, 4 deaths, 415 recoveries

Vaccines administered: 1 dose since Monday, bringing the total to 253

Positivity rates (as of Saturday): Daily — 0.0% (-8.8); 7-day average — 9.8% (+0.2)

ZIP codes with positives:

62036 (Golden Eagle): 68 (+4)

62047 (Hardin): 149 (+3)

State, nation, world COVID-19 statistics

Here are the latest available statistics from the Illinois Department of Public Health, Worldometer coronavirus map and Johns Hopkins University’s coronavirus map as of Tuesday afternoon.

Illinois: 1,076,532 cases, 18,291 deaths, 14,898,528 tests





1,076,532 cases, 18,291 deaths, 14,898,528 tests U.S.: 24,637,611 cases, 408,762 deaths, 14,554,257 recoveries

24,637,611 cases, 408,762 deaths, 14,554,257 recoveries World: 96,222,720 cases, 2,055,696 deaths,68,840,860 recoveries

Testing sites in southwestern Illinois

Here are some upcoming coronavirus testing options:

Every Tuesday and Thursday: 9-11 a.m. COVID-19 rapid testing at the Clinton County Fairgrounds, 1899 Methodist St., Carlyle

The testing site at the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Center in East St. Louis has been moved to St. Clair Square mall, in the parking lot behind Dillards. It’s open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. It’s a drive-thru with four tents, allowing people to stay in their cars.

The Illinois Department of Public Health will continue to deploy mobile testing teams to locations in East St. Louis, including 4601 State St., from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Sunday and Monday. Capacity is limited, and hours of operation are subject to change based on available equipment.

Additionally, St. Clair County has a new service center at 330 W. Main St. in Belleville. Its regular hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays; and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays.

Touchette Regional Hospital and Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation also offer daily testing in Belleville and Wood River. Call 618-646-2596 for an appointment.