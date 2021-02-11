Coronavirus

St. Clair, Madison counties have fully vaccinated more than 9,300 people from COVID

COVID summary for Thursday, Feb. 11

On Thursday, the metro-east recorded a seven-day average positivity rate of 5.7%, up slightly from 5.6% on Wednesday. Additionally, Region 4’s ICU bed availability was at 30% on Thursday, the same as Wednesday. Meanwhile, the region has now administered vaccines to more than 70,000 people (72,414) and fully vaccinated over 13,000 residents (13,129). St. Clair and Madison counties have combined to administer 53,427 vaccines while fully vaccinating 9,302 individuals, according to data from the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Thursday’s breakdown for Region 4

New cases (as of 4 p.m.): 94 (-127)

New deaths (as of 4 p.m.): 0 (-6)

Total vaccine doses administered: 72,414 (+3,899)

Daily positivity rate (as of Monday): 5.7% (+1.7)

7-day average positivity rate (as of Monday): 5.7% (+0.1)

Regional hospitalizations: 106 (-18) (provided by St. Clair County)

Regional patients on ventilators: 8 (-8) (provided by St. Clair County)

ICU bed availability (as of Wednesday): 30% (no change)

New cases from nearby counties outside Region 4 (as of 4 p.m.; includes Jersey County’s data from Feb. 5-10): 49 (+24)

New deaths from nearby counties outside Region 4 (as of 4 p.m.): 0 (no change)

ST. CLAIR COUNTY

Thursday’s new data: 89 new positives, 0 new deaths, 1,189 new tests administered, 139 new recoveries, 6 fewer patients hospitalized

Total overall: 27,031 positives, 426 deaths, 269,003 tests administered, 25,735 recoveries, 65 patients hospitalized with 5 individuals on ventilators

Vaccines administered: 2,047 doses Wednesday, bringing the total to 29,948

% of population fully vaccinated: 1.72%

Additional data: Individuals who tested positive ranged from under the age of 10 to their 90s.

Congregate living facilities: Sycamore Village Assisted Living in Swansea reported 1 new case.

Positivity rates (as of Monday): Daily — 4.3% (+1.6); 7-day average — 5.1% (+0.1)

MADISON COUNTY

Thursday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Total overall: 26,615 positives, 450 deaths, 246,746 tests administered, 20,495 recoveries, 35 patients hospitalized with 0 on ventilators

Vaccines administered: 1,180 doses Wednesday, bringing the total to 23,469

% of population fully vaccinated: 1.79%

Additional data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Positivity rates (as of Monday): Daily — 9.0% (-0.2); 7-day average — 7.5% (+0.1)

CLINTON COUNTY

Thursday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Total overall: 5,500 positives, 86 deaths, 5,165 recoveries, 10 patients hospitalized

Vaccines administered: 261 doses Wednesday, bringing the total to 6,478

% of population fully vaccinated: 3.68%

Positivity rates (as of Monday): Daily — 4.3% (+0.2); 7-day average — 5.3% (-0.6)

RANDOLPH COUNTY

Thursday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Total overall: 3,943 positives, 77 deaths, 3,824 recoveries, 2 patients hospitalized

Vaccines administered: 202 doses Wednesday bringing the total to 4,794

% of population fully vaccinated: 3.03%

Positivity rates (as of Monday): Daily — 9.3% (+8.6); 7-day average — 2.6% (+0.2)

MONROE COUNTY

Thursday’s new data: 5 new positives, 4 fewer patients hospitalized

Total overall: 3,976 positives, 87 deaths, 26 patients hospitalized

Vaccines administered: 40 doses Wednesday, bringing the total to 3,442

% of population fully vaccinated: 2.07%

Positivity rates (as of Monday): Daily — 17.2% (+12.7); 7-day average — 6.2% (+0.6)

BOND COUNTY

Thursday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Total overall: 1,994 positives, 21 deaths, 38,137 tests administered

Vaccines administered: 113 doses Wednesday, bringing the total to 2,441

% of population fully vaccinated: 2.47%

Positivity rates (as of Monday): Daily — 2.4% (+2.4); 7-day average — 2.7% (+0.2)

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Thursday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Total overall: 1,562 positives, 26 deaths, 1,531 recoveries

Vaccines administered: 56 doses Wednesday, bringing the total at 1,832

% of population fully vaccinated: 2.48%

Positivity rates (as of Monday): Daily — 7.7% (+5.2); 7-day average — 8.1% (-0.2)

MACOUPIN COUNTY

Thursday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Total overall: 4,402 positives, 106 deaths, 3,367 recoveries

Vaccines administered: 103 doses Wednesday, bringing the total to 6,891

% of population fully vaccinated: 3.50%

Positivity rates (as of Monday): Daily — 1.9% (-4.3); 7-day average — 4.5% (-0.2)

JERSEY COUNTY

Thursday’s new data (includes data from Feb. 5-10): 42 new positives, 1,306 new tests administered, 73 new recoveries

Total overall: 2,366 positives, 44 deaths, 23,878 tests administered, 2,263 recoveries

Vaccines administered: 35 doses Wednesday, bringing the total to 4,380

% of population fully vaccinated: 3.41%

Positivity rates (as of Monday): Daily — 4.6% (-8.7); 7-day average — 5.0% (-0.4)

PERRY COUNTY

Thursday’s new data: 7 new positives

Total overall: 3,093 positives, 59 deaths, 2,939 recoveries

Vaccines administered: 299 doses Wednesday, bringing the total to 2,708

% of population fully vaccinated: 3.02%

Positivity rates (as of Monday): Daily — 3.6% (+2.1); 7-day average — 2.9% (-0.2)

CALHOUN COUNTY

Thursday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Total overall: 483 positives, 5 deaths, 466 recoveries

Vaccines administered: 37 doses Wednesday, bringing the total to 963

% of population fully vaccinated: 4.25%

Positivity rates (as of Monday): Daily — 4.5% (+4.5); 7-day average — 11.3% (+0.1)

Editor’s note: The number of new COVID-19 cases by ZIP code in each county is reported on Mondays and shows the increase for the past week. Information comes from county sources and the Illinois Department of Public Health website.

Illinois reports new COVID cases, deaths Thursday

This information is provided by the Illinois Department of Public Health. The number in parentheses shows the difference from the previous day’s increase or total.

New cases of COVID-19: 2,838 (+13)

New deaths: 102 (+49)

New COVID-19 tests: 96,525 (+13,640)

Total cases: 1,155,833

Total deaths: 19,841

Total tests: 16,918,910

Total Illinoisans fully vaccinated against COVID-19: 346,773 (+19,360) — or 2.72% of the population

Total vaccine doses administered: 1,549,108 (+69,029)

Hospitalizations: 1,954 (-128)

People in ICU: 448 (-16)

People on ventilators: 227 (-5)

Statewide positivity rate (from Feb. 4-10): 3.3% (no change)

Testing sites in southwestern Illinois

Here are some upcoming coronavirus testing options:

The Illinois Department of Public Health will continue to deploy mobile testing teams to locations in East St. Louis, including 4601 State St., from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Sunday and Monday. Capacity is limited, and hours of operation are subject to change based on available equipment.

The testing site at the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Center in East St. Louis has been moved to St. Clair Square mall, in the parking lot behind Dillards. It’s open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. It’s a drive-thru with four tents, allowing people to stay in their cars.

St. Clair County has a new service center at 330 W. Main St. in Belleville. Its regular hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays; and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays.

Touchette Regional Hospital and Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation also offer daily testing in Belleville and Wood River. Call 618-646-2596 for an appointment.

COVID-19 definition key

