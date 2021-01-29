Nearly 7,000 people have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in southwestern IL

COVID summary for Friday, Jan. 29

The ICU bed availability for Region 4 remained below 20% on Friday — resting at 18% for a second straight day — meaning the metro-east still cannot move out of Tier 2 mitigations. Meanwhile, the metro-east’s seven-day positivity rate was below 8% for a fifth-straight day Friday, coming in at 7.2%. Region 4 counties have fully vaccinated nearly 7,000 residents and more than 36,000 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Friday’s breakdown for Region 4

New cases: 159 (-143)

New deaths: 2 (St. Clair County and Monroe County each reported 1 death)

Total vaccines doses administered: 36,837 (+3,697)

Daily positivity rate (as of Tuesday): 7.5% (-2.1)

7-day average positivity rate (as of Tuesday): 7.2% (-0.3)

Regional hospitalizations: 158 (-13) (provided by St. Clair County)

Regional patients on ventilators: 14 (+6) (provided by St. Clair County)

ICU bed availability (as of Thursday): 18% (no change)

New cases from nearby counties outside Region 4: No new data as of 4 p.m.

New deaths from nearby counties outside Region 4: No new data as of 4 p.m

ST. CLAIR COUNTY

Friday’s new data: 117 new positives, 1 new death, 1,703 new tests administered, 186 new recoveries

Total overall: 25,835 positives, 408 deaths, 252,374 tests administered, 24,210 recoveries, 87 patients hospitalized with 8 on ventilators

Vaccines administered: 992 doses Thursday, bringing the total to 12,967

% of population fully vaccinated: 1.02%

Additional data: Individuals who tested positive ranged in age from under 10 to their 90s. Of the 127 new positives, 54 individuals were under the age of 40.

Congregate living facilities: Mercy Rehab in Swansea reported 1 new case, St. Paul’s Home in Belleville reported 1 new case and Sycamore Village in Swansea reported 3 new cases.

Positivity rates (as of Tuesday): Daily — 7.1% (-2.8); 7-day average — 5.5% (-0.3)

MADISON COUNTY

Friday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Total overall: 25,347 positives, 429 deaths, 231,917 tests administered, 16,151 recoveries, 62 patients hospitalized with 6 on ventilators

Vaccines administered: 1,212 doses Thursday, bringing the total to 13,175

% of population fully vaccinated: 1.12%

Additional data: Individuals who tested positive ranged from under the age of 10 to their 90s. Of the 131 new positives, 60 individuals were under the age of 40.

Positivity rates (as of Tuesday): Daily — 8.3% (-0.6); 7-day average — 10.0% (-0.3)

CLINTON COUNTY

Friday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Total overall: 5,265 positives, 81 deaths, 4,930 recoveries, 6 patients hospitalized

Vaccines administered: 84 doses Thursday, bringing the total to 3,817

% of population fully vaccinated: 2.34%

Positivity rates (as of Tuesday): Daily — 13.3% (+0.6); 7-day average —8.6% (no change)

RANDOLPH COUNTY

Friday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Total overall: 3,865 positives, 76 deaths, 3,718 recoveries, 3 patients hospitalized

Vaccines administered: 279 doses Thursday, bringing the total to 2,989

% of population fully vaccinated: 1.54%

Positivity rates (as of Tuesday): Daily — 2.5% (+3.4); 7-day average — 4.2% (-0.5)

MONROE COUNTY

Friday’s new data: 35 new positives, 1 new death, 1 additional individual hospitalized

Total overall: 3,804 positives, 77 deaths, 34 patients hospitalized

Vaccines administered: 112 doses Thursday, bringing the total to 1,802

% of population fully vaccinated: 0.74%

Positivity rates (as of Tuesday): Daily — 4.4% (-7.4); 7-day average — 7.8% (-0.5)

BOND COUNTY

Friday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Total overall: 1,907 positives, 19 deaths, 36,190 tests administered

Vaccines administered: 26 doses since Thursday, bringing the total to 1,095

% of population fully vaccinated: 1.61%

Positivity rates (as of Tuesday): Daily — 3.1% (-4.7); 7-day average — 4.9% (no change)

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Friday’s new data: 7 new positives

Total overall: 1,524 positives, 24 deaths, 1,469 recoveries

Vaccines administered: 32 doses Thursday, bringing the total to 992

% of population fully vaccinated: 1.56%

Positivity rates (as of Tuesday): Daily — 7.0% (-9.3); 7-day average — 9.7% (-0.7)

MACOUPIN COUNTY

Friday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Total overall: 4,252 positives, 101 deaths, 3,025 recoveries

Vaccines administered: 65 doses Thursday, bringing the total to 3,584

% of population fully vaccinated: 1.66%

Positivity rates (as of Tuesday): Daily — 4.9% (-2.9); 7-day average — 7.3% (-0.2)

JERSEY COUNTY

Friday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Total overall: 2,317 positives, 44 deaths, 22,887 tests administered, 2,191 recoveries

Vaccines administered: 5 doses Thursday, bringing the total to 1,852

% of population fully vaccinated: 1.23%

Positivity rates (as of Tuesday): Daily — 5.3% (-1.9); 7-day average — 7.4% (-0.4)

PERRY COUNTY

Friday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Total overall: 2,929 positives, 57 deaths, 2,712 recoveries

Vaccines administered: 109 doses Thursday, bringing the total to 1,576

% of population fully vaccinated: 1.70%

Positivity rates (as of Tuesday): Daily — 3.6% (+0.9); 7-day average — 5.5% (+0.1)

CALHOUN COUNTY

Friday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Total overall: 466 positives, 5 deaths, 449 recoveries

Vaccines administered: 128 doses Thursday, bringing the total to 595

% of population fully vaccinated: 2.79%

Positivity rates (as of Tuesday): Daily — 2.9% (+1.0); 7-day average — 3.7% (-0.7)

Editor’s note: The number of new COVID-19 cases by ZIP code in each county is reported on Mondays and shows the increase for the past week. Information comes from county sources and the Illinois Department of Public Health website.

Illinois reports new COVID cases, deaths Friday

This information is provided by the Illinois Department of Public Health. The number in parentheses shows the difference from the previous day’s increase or total.

New cases of COVID-19: 4,156 (-35)

New deaths: 71 (-32)

New COVID-19 tests: 111,057 (+10,937)

Total cases: 1,120,528

Total deaths: 19,138

Total tests: 15,844,619

Total Illinoisans fully vaccinated against COVID-19: 194,471 (+15,787) — or 1.53% of the population

Total vaccine doses administered: 887,845 (+58,357)

Hospitalizations: 2,735 (-67)

People in ICU: 532 (-35)

People on ventilators: 297 (+5)

Statewide positivity rate (from Jan. 22-28): 4.3% (No change from Thursday)

Nation, world COVID-19 statistics

Here are the latest available statistics from the Illinois Department of Public Health and Johns Hopkins University’s coronavirus map as of Friday afternoon.

U.S.: 26,166,423 cases, 439,521 deaths, 15,942,827 recoveries





26,166,423 cases, 439,521 deaths, 15,942,827 recoveries World: 101,457,202 cases, 2,184,619 deaths, 73,349,218 recoveries





Testing sites in southwestern Illinois

Here are some upcoming coronavirus testing options:

Friday, Jan. 29: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at First United Presbyterian Church, 200 E. Church St., Collinsville.





8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at First United Presbyterian Church, 200 E. Church St., Collinsville. Saturday, Jan. 30: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Madison County Health Department, 101 E. Edwardsville Road, Wood River.

8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Madison County Health Department, 101 E. Edwardsville Road, Wood River. Saturday, Jan. 30: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at McKendree University – The Hett, 400 N. Alton St., Lebanon.





8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at McKendree University – The Hett, 400 N. Alton St., Lebanon. Sunday, Jan. 31: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at McKendree University – The Hett, 400 N. Alton St., Lebanon.

Sunday, Jan. 31: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at New Life in Christ Interdenominational Church, 689 Scott Troy Road, O’Fallon.

Every Tuesday and Thursday: 9-11 a.m. COVID-19 rapid testing at the Clinton County Fairgrounds, 1899 Methodist St., Carlyle

The testing site at the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Center in East St. Louis has been moved to St. Clair Square mall, in the parking lot behind Dillards. It’s open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. It’s a drive-thru with four tents, allowing people to stay in their cars.

The Illinois Department of Public Health will continue to deploy mobile testing teams to locations in East St. Louis, including 4601 State St., from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Sunday and Monday. Capacity is limited, and hours of operation are subject to change based on available equipment.

St. Clair County has a new service center at 330 W. Main St. in Belleville. Its regular hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays; and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays.

Touchette Regional Hospital and Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation also offer daily testing in Belleville and Wood River. Call 618-646-2596 for an appointment.

COVID-19 definition key