Saturday COVID numbers: Metro-East continues to deal with coronavirus cases, hospitalizations

Saturday’s breakdown for Region 4

New cases: 315

New deaths: 4 (St. Clair County, Madison County, Clinton County and Monroe County each reported one death)

Total vaccines doses administered: 36,837 (+3,697)

Daily positivity rate (as of Tuesday): 7.7% (+2.1)

7-day average positivity rate (as of Tuesday): 7.0% (-2.0)

Regional hospitalizations: 158 (-13) (provided by St. Clair County)

Regional patients on ventilators: 14 (+6) (provided by St. Clair County)

ICU bed availability (as of Thursday): 18% (no change)

ST. CLAIR COUNTY

Saturday’s new data: 112 new positives, one new death, 1,523 new tests administered, 186 new recoveries

Total overall: 25,947 positives, 409 deaths, 253,897 tests administered, 24,361 recoveries, 83 patients hospitalized with nine on ventilators

Vaccines administered: 1,090 on Friday bringing the total to 14,057

% of population fully vaccinated: 1.02%

Additional data: Individuals who tested positive ranged in age from under 10 to their 90s. Of the 112 new positives, 58 individuals were under the age of 40.

Congregate living facilities:

Positivity rates (as of Tuesday): Daily — 7.4% (+0.3); 7-day average — 8.0% (+2.5)

MADISON COUNTY

Saturday’s new data: 103 new positives (80 confirmed, 23 probable), one new death, 1,473 new tests administered

Total overall: 25,571 positives, 431 deaths, 234,884 tests administered, 16,464 recoveries, 56 patients hospitalized with 6 on ventilators

Vaccines administered: 925 on Friday, bringing the total to 14,100

% of population fully vaccinated: 1.20%

Additional data: Individuals who tested positive ranged from under the age of 10 to their 90s. Of the 103 new positives, 59 individuals were under the age of 40.

Positivity rates (as of Tuesday): Daily — 7.4% (-0.9); 7-day average — 9.7% (-0.3)

MONROE COUNTY

Saturday’s new data: 19 new positives

Total overall: 3,823 positives, 77 deaths, 33 patients hospitalized

Vaccines administered: bringing the total to 2,442

% of population fully vaccinated: 1.37%

Positivity rates (as of Tuesday): Daily — 4.4% (-7.4); 7-day average — 7.8% (-0.5)

Editor’s note: The number of new COVID-19 cases by ZIP code in each county is reported on Mondays and shows the increase for the past week. Information comes from county sources and the Illinois Department of Public Health website.

Illinois reports new COVID cases, deaths Saturday

This information is provided by the Illinois Department of Public Health. The number in parentheses shows the difference from the previous day’s increase or total.

New cases of COVID-19: 3,345 (-811)

New deaths: 65 (-6)

New COVID-19 tests: 107,802 (-3,255)

Total cases: 1,123,873

Total deaths: 19,203

Total tests: 15,952,421

Total Illinoisans fully vaccinated against COVID-19: 208, 211 (+13,740) — or 1.63% of the population

Total vaccine doses administered: 945, 137 (+57, 292)

Hospitalizations: 2,600 (-135)

People in ICU: 522 (-10)

People on ventilators: 284 (-14)

Statewide positivity rate (from Jan. 23-29): 4.0%

Testing sites in southwestern Illinois

Here are some upcoming coronavirus testing options:

Sunday, Jan. 31: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at McKendree University — The Hett, 400 N. Alton St., Lebanon.

Sunday, Jan. 31: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at New Life in Christ Interdenominational Church, 689 Scott Troy Road, O’Fallon.

Every Tuesday and Thursday: 9-11 a.m. COVID-19 rapid testing at the Clinton County Fairgrounds, 1899 Methodist St., Carlyle

The testing site at the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Center in East St. Louis has been moved to St. Clair Square mall, in the parking lot behind Dillards. It’s open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. It’s a drive-thru with four tents, allowing people to stay in their cars.

The Illinois Department of Public Health will continue to deploy mobile testing teams to locations in East St. Louis, including 4601 State St., from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Sunday and Monday. Capacity is limited, and hours of operation are subject to change based on available equipment.

St. Clair County has a new service center at 330 W. Main St. in Belleville. Its regular hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays; and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays.

Touchette Regional Hospital and Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation also offer daily testing in Belleville and Wood River. Call 618-646-2596 for an appointment.

COVID-19 definition key

Region 4: The state-defined metro-east region includes St. Clair, Madison, Clinton, Monroe, Randolph, Bond and Washington counties.

The state-defined metro-east region includes St. Clair, Madison, Clinton, Monroe, Randolph, Bond and Washington counties. Daily positivity rate: The percentage of tests performed in a single day that were positive for COVID-19. Source: dph.illinois.gov/regionmetrics

The percentage of tests performed in a single day that were positive for COVID-19. Source: dph.illinois.gov/regionmetrics 7-day average positivity rate: The number of positive tests in a week divided by the total number of tests performed in that time. It is one measure Illinois uses to determine whether business restrictions should be strengthened or loosened because it gives an indication of the rate of infection in a community. The state-defined target is 8% or less. Source: dph.illinois.gov/regionmetrics

The number of positive tests in a week divided by the total number of tests performed in that time. It is one measure Illinois uses to determine whether business restrictions should be strengthened or loosened because it gives an indication of the rate of infection in a community. The state-defined target is 8% or less. Source: dph.illinois.gov/regionmetrics Hospitalizations: The number of patients in the hospital who have COVID-19 or are suspected of having the disease.

The number of patients in the hospital who have COVID-19 or are suspected of having the disease. ICU bed availability: The number of staffed intensive care unit beds that are empty over seven days divided by the total number of beds in the region. It is another measure the state uses to make decisions about business restrictions. The state-defined target is 20% or more. Source: dph.illinois.gov/regionmetrics

The number of staffed intensive care unit beds that are empty over seven days divided by the total number of beds in the region. It is another measure the state uses to make decisions about business restrictions. The state-defined target is 20% or more. Source: dph.illinois.gov/regionmetrics Vaccine doses administered: The number of shots provided to individuals. Authorized COVID-19 vaccines require two shots. Source: dph.illinois.gov/covid19/vaccinedata

The number of shots provided to individuals. Authorized COVID-19 vaccines require two shots. Source: dph.illinois.gov/covid19/vaccinedata % population vaccinated: The number of county residents who received both shots of an authorized COVID-19 vaccine divided by the county’s total population. Source: dph.illinois.gov/covid19/vaccinedata