Early reviews of St. Clair County’s COVID-19 vaccination system are mixed

More than 500 people got vaccinated against COVID-19 in Belleville on Monday as St. Clair County opened its first mass vaccination clinic at Belle-Clair Fairgrounds.

The drive-thru operation went smoothly, said Herb Simmons, director of the St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency, which is working in conjunction with St. Clair County Health Department.

“It’s by appointment only,” he said. “We’ve had just a few people show up who didn’t have an appointment, and they were turned away. So the message we need to get out is that you have to (make an appointment).”

Clinic hours are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. For now, only people 75 and older are eligible to get the first of two required shots, Simmons said. Eligibility later will be expanded to those 65 and older.

The number of appointments scheduled each day will be based on vaccine shipments to the county from the state of Illinois, which is distributing supplies provided by the federal government, Simmons said.

“(Vaccine shortages are) not just here in Illinois, it’s all over the country,” he said. “We’re hoping for more vaccine to start rolling in. I’m confident that the program we’ve set up in St. Clair County ... However much they want to send us, we’re going to be able to get it in our citizens’ arms.”

Sam Bierman, the Health Department’s emergency response coordinator, took a break from working at the clinic Monday afternoon to appear for a live-streamed COVID-19 briefing on the Emergency Management Agency’s Facebook page.

“It has been a very inspiring first day,” she said. “We, of course, have some things that we are going to tweak to make the process even better as we go down the road, but we’re very happy with the way things have gone.”

A worker speaks with someone getting a COVID-19 vaccination at Belle-Clair Fairgrounds in Belleville on Monday, the first day for a drive-thru clinic operated by St. Clair County agencies with help from the National Guard. Derik Holtmann dholtmann@bnd.com

Appointments made online

People can go to the St. Clair County Health Department website and click on “COVID-19 Information Page” and then “Vaccine Notification Sign Up for Residents” to get email notifications on when they’re eligible for vaccination and how to make appointments.

The system is working for some, but not all, according to Jim Harris, 81, of Belleville. The retired state employee said he signed up for notifications in mid-January and never heard back, while a friend in her early 60s received a notification a week ago, made an appointment and got her shot at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in O’Fallon.

“I feel left out,” said Harris, who called the Health Department Monday morning and talked to a representative about it. “They don’t know what’s going on. It’s chaos.”

Several people reported similar problems with the system in comments on the Emergency Management Agency’s Facebook page.

Others described positive experiences.

“Got my shot at the fairgrounds this afternoon,” wrote Mimi Llamas, 76, of Belleville. “It was very smooth, professional and really quick. The National Guard was outstanding! Everyone was extremely friendly, even though it was really COLD out there! Shout out to all if you!!!”

More than 53,000 people, including 9,000 age 75 and older, had signed up for vaccine notifications in St. Clair County as of Friday, Simmons said.

Appointments at Belle-Clair are scheduled at 15-minute intervals. People drive through a tent to check in, then continue to a building overhang to get shots. They wait in “observation lots” for 15 or 30 minutes so medical personnel can check on reactions.

People are asked to stay in their vehicles at all times and honk their horns if they need to speak with someone.

Cars pull up for COVID-19 vaccinations at Belle-Clair Fairgrounds in Belleville on Monday, the first day for a drive-thru clinic operated by St. Clair County agencies with help from the National Guard. For now, only people 75 and older are eligible. Derik Holtmann dholtmann@bnd.com

Fairgrounds employees pitch in

Monday also was a busy day for Belle-Clair employees, who fielded dozens of calls from people who had heard about the clinic, looked up the fairgrounds phone number and asked what they needed to do to get vaccinated.

Some callers said they didn’t have computers or email accounts to sign up for notifications. They were directed to a county call center that’s manned from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. The number is 618-825-4447.

Longtime Belle-Clair bookkeeper Kathy Weir arrived for work at 10 a.m. Monday, when about 20 cars were winding around the parking lot.

“They come through the gate, and they’ve got their confirmations with them,” she said. “The sheriff’s department and the National Guard are out there, and they guide them through, so it runs real smooth. They are so organized.

“Between the Emergency Management Agency and the Health Department, I can’t believe how hard they work. ... There’s quite a few of them standing out in the cold. I feel really bad for them. But they’re worker bees, I’ll tell you that.”

The Health Department has leased Belle-Clair buildings and grounds for February, March and April at a discounted rate with the option of going longer, Weir said.

The fairgrounds has been hit hard by COVID-19. It hasn’t hosted an event since its last flea market in February of 2020 and gun show in March, despite the need to continue paying for maintenance, staff and utilities.

“(The Health Department rental isn’t) enough to cover everything, but it sure helps,” Weir said.

Belle-Clair is at 200 South Belt East in Belleville. St. Clair County Transit District has arranged for people who need transportation to the fairgrounds to ride MetroLink trains or Metro buses for free.

Simmons is asking residents to be patient while waiting for their turns to be vaccinated and to keep following safety precautions, such as wearing masks and social distancing, to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

“We can’t give up now,” he said. “We have to focus on that light at the end of the tunnel.”

More than 500 people were expected to be vaccinated for COVID-19 at Belle-Clair Fairgrounds in Belleville on Monday, the first day for a drive-thru clinic operated by St. Clair County agencies with help from the National Guard.