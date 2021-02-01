COVID-19 rate continues to dip in southwestern IL as ICU availability improves

COVID summary for Monday, Feb. 1

The metro-east’s positivity rate was below the 8% threshold for the eighth straight day Monday, coming in at 6.5%, down from 7% Sunday. However, metro-east and all of Region 4 still cannot move out of Tier 2 mitigations because the ICU bed availability remained below 20%. On Sunday, 19% of ICU beds were available.

Monday’s breakdown for Region 4

New cases: 299

New deaths: 15 (Madison County reported 8 deaths, St. Clair County reported 5 deaths and Washington County and Clinton County each reported 1

Total vaccines doses administered: 874 (-35,963)

Daily positivity rate (as of Friday): 4.2% (-1.9)

7-day average positivity rate (as of Friday): 6.5% (-0.5)

Regional hospitalizations: 151 (-2) (provided by St. Clair County)

Regional patients on ventilators: 10 (-3) (provided by St. Clair County)

ICU bed availability (as of Sunday): 19% (+1)

New cases from nearby counties outside Region 4: 81

New deaths from nearby counties outside Region 4: No new data as of 4 p.m.

ST. CLAIR COUNTY

Monday’s new data: 139 new positives, 5 new deaths, 1,242 new tests administered, 2 new hospitalizations

Total overall: 26,161 positives, 416 deaths, 256,268 tests administered, 24,570 recoveries, 94 patients hospitalized with 3 on ventilators

Vaccines administered: 103 doses Sunday, bringing the total to 14,423

% of population fully vaccinated: 1.12%

Additional data: Individuals who tested positive ranged from under the age of 10 to their 80s. Of the 139 new positives, 77 individuals were under the age of 40.

Congregate living facilities: Cedar Ridge of Lebanon reported 1 new death and Freeburg Care Center reported 2 deaths.

Positivity rates (as of Friday): Daily — 3.2% (-1.3); 7-day average — 5.1% (-0.6)

ZIP codes with positives:

62059 (Brooklyn): 36 (+1)

62201 (East St. Louis): 547 (+10)

62203 (East St. Louis, Centreville, Washington Park, Caseyville): 572 (+17)

62204 (East St. Louis): 364 (+6)

62205 (East St. Louis, Alorton, Centreville): 599 (+17)

62206 (East St. Louis, Cahokia): 1,194 (+45)

62207 (East St. Louis, Centreville, Alorton): 545 (+17)

62208 (Fairview Heights): 1,459 (+35)

62220 (Belleville, Smithton): 1,841 (+86)

62221 (Belleville): 2,502 (+88)

62223 (Belleville, Swansea): 1,553 (+43)

62225 (Scott Air Force Base): 128 (+2)

62226 (Belleville, Swansea): 2,877 (+105)

62232 (Fairview Heights, Caseyville): 827 (+21)

62239 (Dupo): 418 (+10)

62240 (Dupo): 145 (+9)

62243 (Freeburg): 673 (+19)

62254 (Lebanon): 736 (+25)

62255 (Lenzburg): 67 (+2)

62257 (Marissa): 309 (+19)

62258 (Mascoutah, Fayetteville) 936 (+23)

62260 (Millstadt): 715 (+40)

62264 (New Athens): 322 (+10)

62269 (O’Fallon): 2,951 (+100)

62282 (St. Libory): 58 (+4)

62285 (Smithton): 504 (+25)

62289 (Summerfield): 46 (+3)

MADISON COUNTY

Monday’s new data: 108 new positives (91 confirmed, 17 probable), 8 new deaths

Total overall: 25,785 positives, 439 deaths, 237,058 tests administered, 17,255 recoveries, 46 patients hospitalized with 7 on ventilators

Vaccines administered: 134 doses Sunday, bringing the total to 14,526

% of population fully vaccinated: 1.22%

Additional data: Individuals who tested positive ranged from under the age of 10 to their 90s. Of the 108 new positives, 69 individuals were under the age of 40.

Positivity rates (as of Friday): Daily — 5.6% (-3.8); 7-day average — 9.0% (-0.3)

ZIP codes with positives:

62040 (Granite City, Pontoon Beach): 3,555 (+131)

62025 (Edwardsville, Glen Carbon, Pontoon Beach, Roxana): 3,173 (+89)

62002 (Alton, East Alton, Godfrey): 2,951 (+86)

62234 (Collinsville, Pontoon Beach, State Park Place): 2,603 (+71)

62249 (Highland): 1,869 (+54)

62035 (Godfrey): 1,731 (+54)

62294 (Troy): 1,629 (+75)

62034 (Glen Carbon): 1,219 (+40)

62010 (Bethalto): 1,177 (+26)

62095 (Wood River): 1,045 (+24)

62062 (Maryville): 874 (+38)

62024 (East Alton): 793 (+23)

62281 (St. Jacob): 349 (+26)

62060 (Granite City, Madison, Venice): 322 (+12)

62097 (Prairietown, Worden): 255 (+6)

62067 (Moro): 277 (+22)





62018 (Alton, Bethalto, East Alton): 250 (+17)





62061 (Marine): 188 (+9)

62001 (Kaufman, Alhambra): 156 (no change)

62087 (Edwardsville, Roxana, South Roxana, Hartford): 152 (+9)

62084 (Edwardsville, Wood River, Pontoon Beach, Roxana, South Roxana): 132 (+6)

62048 (Edwardsville, Granite City, Roxana, Hartford): 119 (+3)

62046 (Hamel): 101 (+1)





62090 (Madison, Venice): 80 (no change)

62021 (Dorsey): 71 (+4)

62088 (Staunton, Livingston, Williamson): 63 (+4)

62074 (New Douglas): 71 (+7)

62275 (Pocahontas, Old Ripley, Jamestown): 53 (+1)

62058 (Livingston): 54 (+1)

62012 (Godfrey): 52 (+3)

62293: (St. Morgan): 25 (no change)

62201: (Fairmont City, Madison): 11 (no change)

CLINTON COUNTY

Monday’s new data (Jan. 30 - Feb. 1): 36 new positives, 1 new death

Total overall: 5,289 positives, 83 deaths, 5,040 recoveries, 7 patients hospitalized

Vaccines administered: 15 doses Sunday, bringing the total to 4,232

% of population fully vaccinated: 2.52%

Positivity rates (as of Friday): Daily — 6.5% (-2.2); 7-day average —7.7% (+0.2)

ZIP codes with positives:

62215 (Albers, Damiansville): 246 (+2)

62216 (Aviston): 549 (+14)

62218 (Bartelso): 260 (+5)

62230 (Breese): 1,098 (+28)

62231 (Carlyle): 968 (+19)

62245 (Germantown): 249 (+5)

62265 (New Baden): 505 (+16)

62293 (Trenton): 563 (+28)

62801 (Centralia): 2,438 (+46)

RANDOLPH COUNTY

Monday’s new data: 10 new positives

Total overall: 3,888 positives, 76 deaths, 3,775 recoveries, 2 patients hospitalized

Vaccines administered: 48 doses Sunday, bringing the total to 3,195

% of population fully vaccinated: 1.75%

Positivity rates (as of Friday): Daily — 3.5% (+0.6); 7-day average — 3.4% (-1.0)

ZIP codes with positives:

62217 (Baldwin): 81 (no change)

62233 (Chester): 1,010 (+26)

62237 (Coulterville): 301 (+4)

62241 (Ellis Grove): 108 (+1)

62242 (Evansville): 139 (+1)

62272 (Percy): 187 (+2)

62277 (Prairie Du Rocher): 115 (+1)

62278 (Red Bud): 963 (+15)

62286 (Sparta): 721 (+14)

62288 (Steeleville): 395 (+6)

62292 (Tilden): 55 (+5)

62297 (Walsh): 38 (no change)

62916 (Campbell Hill): 86 (no change)

MONROE COUNTY

Monday’s new data: No new data

Total overall: 3,839 positives, 78 deaths, 34 patients hospitalized

Vaccines administered: 8 doses Sunday, bringing the total to 2,455

% of population fully vaccinated: 1.39%

Positivity rates (as of Friday): Daily — 7.3% (-3.1); 7-day average — 9.2% (-0.5)

ZIP codes with positives:

62236 (Columbia): 1,466 (+53)

62244 (Fults): 95 (+3)

62295 (Valmeyer): 150 (+6)

62298 (Waterloo): 1,964 (+65)

BOND COUNTY

Monday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Total overall: 1,907 positives, 19 deaths, 36,190 tests administered

Vaccines administered: 2 doses Sunday, bringing the total to 1,178

% of population fully vaccinated: 1.61%

Positivity rates (as of Friday): Daily — 1.1% (-1.7); 7-day average — 2.7% (-0.3)

ZIP codes with positives:

62086 (Sorento): 114 (+1)

62246 (Greenville): 1,106 (+16)

62262 (Mulberry Grove): 219 (+2)

62275 (Pocahontas, Old Ripley): 364 (+7)

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Monday’s new data: 6 new positives, 1 new death

Total overall: 1,530 positives, 25 deaths, 1,486 recoveries

Vaccines administered: 21 doses Sunday, bringing the total to 1,103

% of population fully vaccinated: 1.64%

Positivity rates (as of Friday): Daily — 2.2% (-2.8); 7-day average — 6.3% (-1.1)

ZIP codes with positives:

62214 (Venedy, Addieville): 124 (+3)

62263 (Nashville, New Minden): 656 (+14)

62268 (Oakdale): 54 (+2)

62271 (Okawville): 196 (+5)

62808 (Ashley): 150 (+2)

62848 (Irvington): 57 (+1)

MACOUPIN COUNTY

Monday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Total overall: 4,285 positives, 101 deaths, 3,091 recoveries

Vaccines administered: 8 doses Sunday, bringing the total to 4,377

% of population fully vaccinated: 2.19%

Positivity rates (as of Friday): Daily — 6.7% (+2.7); 7-day average — 5.7% (-0.4)

ZIP codes with positives:

62009 (Benld, Sawyerville, Mount Clare): 139 (+8)

62012 (Brighton): 656 (+29)

62014 (Bunker Hill): 310 (+12)

62033 (Gillespie): 502 (+20)

62063 (Medora, Summerville, Kemper, Rockbridge): 113 (+2)

62069 (Mount Olive): 277 (+8)

62088 (Staunton): 631 (+14)

62626 (Carlinville): 878 (+15)

62640 (Girard): 215 (+5)

62674 (Palmyra, Barr): 77 (+1)

62685 (Royal Lakes, Plainview, Shipman): 174 (+9)





62690 (Virden): 348 (+9)

JERSEY COUNTY

Monday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Total overall: 2,351 positives, 44 deaths, 23,762 tests administered, 2,244 recoveries

Vaccines administered: 165 doses Sunday, bringing the total to 2,550

% of population fully vaccinated: 2.21%

Positivity rates (as of Friday): Daily — 1.5% (-3.2); 7-day average — 5.7% (-1.5)

ZIP codes with positives:

62022 (Newbern): 119 (+3)

62028 (Elsah): 38 (no change)

62031 (Fieldon): 82 (no change)

62037 (Grafton): 177 (+1)

62052 (Jerseyville): 1,509 (+29)

PERRY COUNTY

Monday’s new data: 81 new positives

Total overall: 3,010 positives, 57 deaths, 2,872 recoveries

Vaccines administered: 2 doses Sunday, bringing the total to 1,635

% of population fully vaccinated: 1.87%

Positivity rates (as of Friday): Daily — 6.8% (+2.3); 7-day average — 4.6% (+0.2)

ZIP codes with positives:

62238 (Cutler): 64 (no change)

62274 (Pinckneyville): 1,457 (+64)

62832 (Du Quoin): 1,022 (+29)

62888 (Tamaroa): 165 (no change)

62997 (Willisville): 40 (no change)

CALHOUN COUNTY

Monday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Total overall: 466 positives, 5 deaths, 449 recoveries

Vaccines administered: 2 doses Sunday, bringing the total to 602

% of population fully vaccinated: 2.87%

Positivity rates (as of Friday): Daily — 0.0% (-7.1); 7-day average — 2.3% (-0.3)

ZIP codes with positives:

62036 (Golden Eagle): 68 (no change)

62047 (Hardin): 155 (no change)

Editor’s note: The number of new COVID-19 cases by ZIP code in each county is reported on Mondays and shows the increase for the past week. Information comes from county sources and the Illinois Department of Public Health website.

Illinois reports new COVID cases, deaths Monday

This information is provided by the Illinois Department of Public Health. The number in parentheses shows the difference from the previous day’s increase or total.

New cases of COVID-19: 2,312 (-116)

New deaths: 16 (-24)

New COVID-19 tests: 61,623 (-25,608)

Total cases: 1,128,613

Total deaths: 19,259

Total tests: 16,100,555

Total Illinoisans fully vaccinated against COVID-19: 219,367 (+3,970) — or 1.72% of the population

Total vaccine doses administered: 996,410 (+14,422)

Hospitalizations: 2,387 (-80)

People in ICU: 515 (-23)

People on ventilators: 278 (-11)

Statewide positivity rate (from Jan. 25-31): 3.9% (no change)

Nation, world COVID-19 statistics

Here are the latest available statistics from the Illinois Department of Public Health and Johns Hopkins University’s coronavirus map as of Sunday afternoon.

U.S.: 26,147,162 cases, 440,843 deaths, 15,942,827 recoveries





26,147,162 cases, 440,843 deaths, 15,942,827 recoveries World: 102,840,181 cases, 2,225,302 deaths, 56,947,909 recoveries





Testing sites in southwestern Illinois

Here are some upcoming coronavirus testing options:

Tuesday, Feb. 2: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Bond County Fairgrounds, 1224 Midway Drive, Greenville.

8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Bond County Fairgrounds, 1224 Midway Drive, Greenville. Tuesday, Feb. 2: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Monroe County Annex Building, 901 Illinois Ave., Waterloo.

8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Monroe County Annex Building, 901 Illinois Ave., Waterloo. Wednesday, Feb. 3: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Quad City/Mt. Nebo Complex, 1634 Seventh St., Madison.

8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Quad City/Mt. Nebo Complex, 1634 Seventh St., Madison. Wednesday, Feb. 3: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at McKendree University - The Het, 400 N. Alton St., Lebanon.

8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at McKendree University - The Het, 400 N. Alton St., Lebanon. Thursday, Feb. 4: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at House of Prayer to All Nations, 5503 N. Park Drive, Washington Park.

8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at House of Prayer to All Nations, 5503 N. Park Drive, Washington Park. Friday, Feb. 5: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at SIUE Soccer Stadium, 3345 Stadium Drive, Edwardsville.

8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at SIUE Soccer Stadium, 3345 Stadium Drive, Edwardsville. Saturday, Feb. 6: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Monroe County Annex Building, 901 Illinois Ave., Waterloo.

8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Monroe County Annex Building, 901 Illinois Ave., Waterloo. Saturday, Feb. 6: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Washington County Fairgrounds, 810 E. Holzhauer Drive, Nashville.

8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Washington County Fairgrounds, 810 E. Holzhauer Drive, Nashville. Sunday, Feb. 7: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Madison County Health Department, 101 E. Edwardsville Road, Wood River.

8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Madison County Health Department, 101 E. Edwardsville Road, Wood River. Sunday, Feb. 7: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Bond County Fairgrounds, 1224 Midway Drive, Greenville.

Every Tuesday and Thursday: 9-11 a.m. COVID-19 rapid testing at the Clinton County Fairgrounds, 1899 Methodist St., Carlyle

The Illinois Department of Public Health will continue to deploy mobile testing teams to locations in East St. Louis, including 4601 State St., from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Sunday and Monday. Capacity is limited, and hours of operation are subject to change based on available equipment.

The testing site at the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Center in East St. Louis has been moved to St. Clair Square mall, in the parking lot behind Dillards. It’s open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. It’s a drive-thru with four tents, allowing people to stay in their cars.

St. Clair County has a new service center at 330 W. Main St. in Belleville. Its regular hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays; and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays.

Touchette Regional Hospital and Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation also offer daily testing in Belleville and Wood River. Call 618-646-2596 for an appointment.

