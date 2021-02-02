Coronavirus
COVID-19 cases down in southwestern Illinois and hospital bed availability is up
COVID summary for Tuesday, Feb. 22
The metro-east’s positivity rate was below the 8% threshold for the ninth straight day Tuesday, coming in at 6.5%, the same as Monday. Meanwhile, the metro-east and all of Region 4 is nearing the possibility of moving out of Tier 2 mitigations because the ICU bed availability rose to 20% Tuesday. On Monday, 19% of ICU beds were available.
Tuesday’s breakdown for Region 4
New cases: 50
New deaths: 6 (St. Clair County reported 3 and Monroe County reported 2)
Total vaccines doses administered: 43,522
Daily positivity rate (as of Friday): 7.7% (+3.5)
7-day average positivity rate (as of Saturday): 6.5% (no change)
Regional hospitalizations: 151 (-2) (provided by St. Clair County)
Regional patients on ventilators: 10 (-3) (provided by St. Clair County)
ICU bed availability (as of Monday): 20% (+1)
New cases from nearby counties outside Region 4: No new data as of 4 p.m.
New deaths from nearby counties outside Region 4: No new data as of 4 p.m.
ST. CLAIR COUNTY
Tuesday’s new data: 39 new positives, 3 new deaths, 1,401 new tests administered, 9 fewer hospitalizations
Total overall: 26,200 positives, 419 deaths, 257,699 tests administered, 24,570 recoveries, 85 patients hospitalized with 7 on ventilators
Vaccines administered: 1,207 doses Monday, bringing the total to 15,630
% of population fully vaccinated: 1.14%
Additional data: Individuals who tested positive ranged from under the age of 10 to their 80s.
Congregate living facilities: Caseyville Nursing and Rehab reported 1 new case, Cedar Trails in Freeburg reported 1 new case, Colonnade in O’Fallon reported 1 new case, Freeburg Care Center reported 1 new death, New Athens Home for the Aged reported 1 new case and St. Paul’s Home in Belleville reported 1 new case.
Positivity rates (as of Saturday): Daily — 9.1% (+5.9); 7-day average — 5.2% (+0.1)
MADISON COUNTY
Tuesday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.
Total overall: 25,785 positives, 439 deaths, 237,058 tests administered, 17,255 recoveries, 46 patients hospitalized with 7 on ventilators
Vaccines administered: 598 doses Monday, bringing the total to 15,124
% of population fully vaccinated: 1.27%
Additional data: No new data as of 4 p.m.
Positivity rates (as of Saturday): Daily — 8.6% (+3.0); 7-day average — 8.7% (-0.3)
CLINTON COUNTY
Tuesday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.
Total overall: 5,289 positives, 83 deaths, 5,040 recoveries, 7 patients hospitalized
Vaccines administered: 109 doses Monday, bringing the total to 4,341
% of population fully vaccinated: 2.74%
Positivity rates (as of Saturday): Daily — 6.8% (+0.3; 7-day average —8.2% (+0.5)
RANDOLPH COUNTY
Tuesday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.
Total overall: 3,888 positives, 76 deaths, 3,775 recoveries, 2 patients hospitalized
Vaccines administered: 107 doses Monday, bringing the total to 3,302
% of population fully vaccinated: 2.02%
Positivity rates (as of Friday): Daily — 2.4% (-1.1); 7-day average — 3.5% (+0.1)
MONROE COUNTY
Tuesday’s new data: 11 new positives, 2 new deaths
Total overall: 3,850 positives, 80 deaths, 29 patients hospitalized
Vaccines administered: 266 doses Monday, bringing the total to 2,721
% of population fully vaccinated: 1.41%
Positivity rates (as of Saturday): Daily — 6.9% (-0.4); 7-day average — 9.3% (+0.1)
BOND COUNTY
Tuesday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.
Total overall: 1,907 positives, 19 deaths, 36,190 tests administered
Vaccines administered: 96 doses Monday, bringing the total to 1,274
% of population fully vaccinated: 1.65%
Positivity rates (as of Saturday): Daily — 0.0% (-1.1); 7-day average — 2.5% (-0.2)
WASHINGTON COUNTY
Tuesday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.
Total overall: 1,530 positives, 25 deaths, 1,486 recoveries
Vaccines administered: 27 doses Monday, bringing the total to 1,130
% of population fully vaccinated: 1.71%
Positivity rates (as of Saturday): Daily — 4.9% (+2.7); 7-day average — 6.3% (no change)
MACOUPIN COUNTY
Tuesday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.
Total overall: 4,285 positives, 101 deaths, 3,091 recoveries
Vaccines administered: 45 doses Monday, bringing the total to 4,422
% of population fully vaccinated: 2.23%
Positivity rates (as of Saturday): Daily — 7.4% (+0.7); 7-day average — 5.8% (+0.1)
JERSEY COUNTY
Tuesday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.
Total overall: 2,366 positives, 44 deaths, 23,878 tests administered, 2,263 recoveries
Vaccines administered: 23 doses Monday, bringing the total to 2,573
% of population fully vaccinated: 2.28%
Positivity rates (as of Saturday): Daily — 13.6 (+12.1); 7-day average — 5.3% (-0.5)
PERRY COUNTY
Tuesday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.
Total overall: 3,010 positives, 57 deaths, 2,872 recoveries
Vaccines administered: 45 doses Monday, bringing the total to 1,680
% of population fully vaccinated: 2.03%
Positivity rates (as of Saturday): Daily — 4.8% (-2.0); 7-day average — 4.5% (-0.1)
CALHOUN COUNTY
Tuesday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.
Total overall: 466 positives, 5 deaths, 449 recoveries
Vaccines administered: 7 doses Monday, bringing the total to 609
% of population fully vaccinated: 3.0%
Positivity rates (as of Saturday): Daily — 0.0% (no change); 7-day average — 2.3% (no change)
Editor’s note: The number of new COVID-19 cases by ZIP code in each county is reported on Mondays and shows the increase for the past week. Information comes from county sources and the Illinois Department of Public Health website.
Illinois reports new COVID cases, deaths Tuesday
This information is provided by the Illinois Department of Public Health. The number in parentheses shows the difference from the previous day’s increase or total.
New cases of COVID-19: 2,304 (-8)
New deaths: 47 (+31)
New COVID-19 tests: 60,899 (-724)
Total cases: 1,130,917
Total deaths: 19,306
Total tests: 16,161,454
Total Illinoisans fully vaccinated against COVID-19: 2337,362 (+7,995) — or 1.78% of the population
Total vaccine doses administered: 1,028,969 (+32,559)
Hospitalizations: 2,447 (+60)
People in ICU: 533 (+15)
People on ventilators: 265 (-13)
Statewide positivity rate (from Jan. 26-Feb. 1): 3.9% (no change)
Nation, world COVID-19 statistics
Here are the latest available statistics from the Johns Hopkins University’s coronavirus map as of Tuesday afternoon.
- U.S.: 26,377,125 cases, 445,419 deaths, 15,942,827 recoveries
- World: 103,684,249 cases, 2,246,443 deaths, 57,533,443 recoveries
Testing sites in southwestern Illinois
Here are some upcoming coronavirus testing options:
- Tuesday, Feb. 2: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Bond County Fairgrounds, 1224 Midway Drive, Greenville.
- Tuesday, Feb. 2: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Monroe County Annex Building, 901 Illinois Ave., Waterloo.
- Wednesday, Feb. 3: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Quad City/Mt. Nebo Complex, 1634 Seventh St., Madison.
- Wednesday, Feb. 3: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at McKendree University - The Het, 400 N. Alton St., Lebanon.
- Thursday, Feb. 4: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at House of Prayer to All Nations, 5503 N. Park Drive, Washington Park.
- Friday, Feb. 5: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at SIUE Soccer Stadium, 3345 Stadium Drive, Edwardsville.
- Saturday, Feb. 6: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Monroe County Annex Building, 901 Illinois Ave., Waterloo.
- Saturday, Feb. 6: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Washington County Fairgrounds, 810 E. Holzhauer Drive, Nashville.
- Sunday, Feb. 7: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Madison County Health Department, 101 E. Edwardsville Road, Wood River.
Sunday, Feb. 7: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Bond County Fairgrounds, 1224 Midway Drive, Greenville.
- Every Tuesday and Thursday: 9-11 a.m. COVID-19 rapid testing at the Clinton County Fairgrounds, 1899 Methodist St., Carlyle
The Illinois Department of Public Health will continue to deploy mobile testing teams to locations in East St. Louis, including 4601 State St., from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Sunday and Monday. Capacity is limited, and hours of operation are subject to change based on available equipment.
The testing site at the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Center in East St. Louis has been moved to St. Clair Square mall, in the parking lot behind Dillards. It’s open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. It’s a drive-thru with four tents, allowing people to stay in their cars.
St. Clair County has a new service center at 330 W. Main St. in Belleville. Its regular hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays; and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays.
Touchette Regional Hospital and Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation also offer daily testing in Belleville and Wood River. Call 618-646-2596 for an appointment.
COVID-19 definition key
- Region 4: The state-defined metro-east region includes St. Clair, Madison, Clinton, Monroe, Randolph, Bond and Washington counties.
- Daily positivity rate: The percentage of tests performed in a single day that were positive for COVID-19. Source: dph.illinois.gov/regionmetrics
- 7-day average positivity rate: The number of positive tests in a week divided by the total number of tests performed in that time. It is one measure Illinois uses to determine whether business restrictions should be strengthened or loosened because it gives an indication of the rate of infection in a community. The state-defined target is 8% or less. Source: dph.illinois.gov/regionmetrics
- Hospitalizations: The number of patients in the hospital who have COVID-19 or are suspected of having the disease.
- ICU bed availability: The number of staffed intensive care unit beds that are empty over seven days divided by the total number of beds in the region. It is another measure the state uses to make decisions about business restrictions. The state-defined target is 20% or more. Source: dph.illinois.gov/regionmetrics
- Vaccine doses administered: The number of shots provided to individuals. Authorized COVID-19 vaccines require two shots. Source: dph.illinois.gov/covid19/vaccinedata
- % population vaccinated: The number of county residents who received both shots of an authorized COVID-19 vaccine divided by the county’s total population. Source: dph.illinois.gov/covid19/vaccinedata
