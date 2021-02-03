Inmate at St. Clair County Jail dies from COVID-19, officials and family say

An inmate at the St. Clair County Jail has died from complications from COVID-19, a family member and the Sheriff’s Department confirmed.

Preston Thomas, 63, died Jan. 26 at Belleville Memorial Hospital, 10 days after testing positive for the virus and three days after being transferred by ambulance from the jail.

St. Clair County Sheriff Sgt. James Hendricks issued a press release acknowledging the death Wednesday after a Belleville News-Democrat reporter requested comment from Sheriff Rick Watson about complaints that jail staff were not doing enough to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.

The Sheriff’s Department release did not identify the prisoner by name, but it was confirmed by a family member.

Thomas arrived at the St. Clair County Jail in July 2019, after his bond was revoked on a federal charge of aggravated battery with a firearm, according to records at the U.S. Court for the Southern District of Illinois.

He checked in with some pre-existing conditions, including high blood pressure and diabetes, said his sister, Desira Caffy.

“To me, I think that exasperated everything because he had some serious conditions,” she said. “When he did get the virus and tested positive, he was concerned.”

The Sheriff’s Department release said Thomas tested positive for COVID-19 on Jan. 16 and was moved to the jail infirmary shortly after.

Caffy said she learned of her brother’s illness from another inmate, who said Thomas wasn’t eating and hadn’t gotten out of bed for three days.

“He’s got to be really, really sick or something because he never not calls me,” she said. “The attorney told me that she could get a phone conference with him the next day.”

On Jan. 23, Caffy said her brother’s oxygen levels and blood sugar levels had fallen, which prompted jail staff to summons the ambulance to take Thomas to the hospital. Three days later, just 10 days after testing positive, Thomas died.

The Sheriff’s Department release stated that its staff takes all precautions possible to limit the spread of COVID-19 through a jail that is chronically overcrowded.

Hendricks said face coverings and gloves are worn by staff at all times and that, in addition to regular cleaning, the jail is sanitized twice daily with a bleach solution commonly used in hospitals.

The release said that new inmates fill out a questionnaire to alert guards of medical problems or pre-existing conditions that would put them at a higher risk for contracting the coronavirus and, recently, staff have begun administering rapid tests that can tell within 15 minutes if an inmate is positive.

“We have provided two facial coverings that have been issued to each detainee,” the release stated. “We have also purchased two Clorox Total 360 machines that are used to further disinfect areas inside of the facility. The use of these machines in combination with other sanitation methods further reduces the spread of many viruses inside of the building.”

Since March 11, 2020, the jail has administered 1,205 COVID-19 tests and confirmed 200 cases, the sheriff’s department release stated.

According to an obituary from Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton, Thomas was afforded military burial rights by the Alton VFW Post 1308 on Sunday, Jan. 31.