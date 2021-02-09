How will severe weather this week affect COVID vaccinations in St. Clair County?

St. Clair County officials plan to continue COVID-19 vaccinations at Belle-Clair Fairgrounds this week, despite a forecast of well-below-freezing temperatures, ice and snow.

Emergency Management Agency Director Herb Simmons said the county is hoping the weather doesn’t become too troublesome.

“Our plan is to get vaccines into the arms of the people who have appointments,” Simmons said.

The county recently added large heaters to the appointment-only mass vaccination site at the fairgrounds, where the National Guard is providing assistance. “We have brought in large heaters and have built some walls providing extra coverage for the staff. [We’re] doing a lot of praying mother nature is kind to us,” he said.

People scheduled to be vaccinated at the fairgrounds site this week should keep an eye on the county’s EMA page at www.facebook.com/stclaircoilema for any adjustments in appointment times due to fickle weather.

People interested in getting vaccinated against COVID-19 in St. Clair County can sign up at the county’s website at https://www.co.st-clair.il.us/departments/health-department. The county is currently vaccinating individuals who are 65-years or older.

St. Clair County Chairman Mark Kern said Monday if the county doesn’t receive another shipment of vaccine doses from the state this week, the county will run out of doses by Friday.