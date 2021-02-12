More than 14,000 people are fully vaccinated in southwestern IL

COVID summary for Friday, Feb. 12

On Friday, the metro-east recorded a seven-day average positivity rate of 5.6%, down slightly from 5.7% on Thursday. Additionally, Region 4’s ICU bed availability was at 29% on Friday, down from 30% Thursday. Meanwhile, the region has now administered vaccines to more than 70,000 people (75,803) and fully vaccinated over 14,000 residents (14,157).

Friday’s breakdown for Region 4

New cases: 114 (-69)

New deaths: 2 (-4) (St. Clair County and Washington County each reported 1 new death.)

Total vaccine doses administered: 75,803 (+3,389)

Daily positivity rate (as of Tuesday): 6.0% (+0.3)

7-day average positivity rate (as of Tuesday): 5.6% (-0.1)

Regional hospitalizations: 104 (-2) (provided by St. Clair County)

Regional patients on ventilators: 7 (-1) (provided by St. Clair County)

ICU bed availability (as of Wednesday): 29% (-1.0)

New cases from nearby counties outside Region 4 (includes Jersey County’s data from Feb. 5-10): No new data as of 4 p.m.

New deaths from nearby counties outside Region 4: No new data as of 4 p.m.

ST. CLAIR COUNTY

Friday’s new data: 91 new positives, 1 new death, 2,081 new tests administered, 139 new recoveries, 3 fewer patients hospitalized

Total overall: 27,122 positives, 427 deaths, 271,084 tests administered, 25,773 recoveries, 62 patients hospitalized with 5 individuals on ventilators

Vaccines administered: 1,498 doses Thursday, bringing the total to 30,445

% of population fully vaccinated: 1.88%

Additional data: Individuals who tested positive ranged from under the age of 10 to their 90s. Of the 91 new positives, 41 were individuals under the age of 40.

Congregate living facilities: Caseyville Nursing and Rehab reported 1 new case, Cedar Trails of Freeburg reported 2 new cases and St. Paul’s Home in Belleville reported 3 new cases.

Positivity rates (as of Tuesday): Daily — 8.3% (+4.0); 7-day average — 5.1% (No change)

MADISON COUNTY

Friday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Total overall: 26,688 positives, 450 deaths, 247,882 tests administered, 20,897 recoveries, 27 patients hospitalized with 1 individual on a ventilator

Vaccines administered: 2,071 doses Thursday, bringing the total to 25,550

% of population fully vaccinated: 1.87%

Additional data: Individuals who tested positive ranged from under the age of 10 to their 80s. Of the 73 new positives, 39 were individuals under the age of 40.

Positivity rates (as of Tuesday): Daily — 7.8% (-1.2); 7-day average — 7.6% (+0.1)

CLINTON COUNTY

Friday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Total overall: 5,507 positives, 87 deaths, 5,201 recoveries, 10 patients hospitalized

Vaccines administered: 361 doses Thursday, bringing the total to 6,839

% of population fully vaccinated: 4.47%

Positivity rates (as of Tuesday): Daily — 3.8% (-0.5); 7-day average — 4.8% (-0.5)

RANDOLPH COUNTY

Friday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Total overall: 3,948 positives, 81 deaths, 3,828 recoveries, 2 patients hospitalized

Vaccines administered: 188 doses Thursday bringing the total to 4,982

% of population fully vaccinated: 3.35%

Positivity rates (as of Tuesday): Daily — 2.9% (-6.4); 7-day average — 2.5% (-0.1)

MONROE COUNTY

Friday’s new data: 14 new positives

Total overall: 3,976 positives, 87 deaths, 26 patients hospitalized

Vaccines administered: 84 doses Thursday, bringing the total to 3,526

% of population fully vaccinated: 2.19%

Positivity rates (as of Tuesday): Daily — 2.7% (-14.5); 7-day average — 6.1% (-0.1)

BOND COUNTY

Friday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Total overall: 1,994 positives, 21 deaths, 38,137 tests administered

Vaccines administered: 80 doses Thursday, bringing the total to 2,521

% of population fully vaccinated: 2.54%

Positivity rates (as of Tuesday): Daily — 2.4% (No change); 7-day average — 2.8% (+0.1)

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Friday’s new data: 9 new positives, 1 new death

Total overall: 1,571 positives, 27 deaths, 1,531 recoveries

Vaccines administered: 108 doses Thursday, bringing the total at 1,940

% of population fully vaccinated: 2.75%

Positivity rates (as of Tuesday): Daily — 1.6% (-6.1); 7-day average — 5.7% (-2.4)

MACOUPIN COUNTY

Friday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Total overall: 4,409 positives, 107 deaths, 3,387 recoveries

Vaccines administered: 78 doses Thursday, bringing the total to 6,969

% of population fully vaccinated: 3.56%

Positivity rates (as of Tuesday): Daily — 3.4% (+1.5); 7-day average — 4.1% (-0.4)

JERSEY COUNTY

Friday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Total overall: 2,366 positives, 44 deaths, 23,878 tests administered, 2,263 recoveries

Vaccines administered: 41 doses Thursday, bringing the total to 4,421

% of population fully vaccinated: 3.461%

Positivity rates (as of Tuesday): Daily — 5.4% (+0.8); 7-day average — 5.2% (+0.2)

PERRY COUNTY

Friday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Total overall: 3,093 positives, 59 deaths, 2,939 recoveries

Vaccines administered: 163 doses Thursday, bringing the total to 2,871

% of population fully vaccinated: 3.14%

Positivity rates (as of Tuesday): Daily — 9.4% (+5.8); 7-day average — 3.0% (+0.1)

CALHOUN COUNTY

Friday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Total overall: 483 positives, 5 deaths, 466 recoveries

Vaccines administered: 47 doses Thursday, bringing the total to 1,010

% of population fully vaccinated: 4.41%

Positivity rates (as of Tuesday): Daily — 0.0% (-4.5); 7-day average — 9.7% (-1.6)

Editor’s note: The number of new COVID-19 cases by ZIP code in each county is reported on Mondays and shows the increase for the past week. Information comes from county sources and the Illinois Department of Public Health website.

Illinois reports new COVID cases, deaths Friday

This information is provided by the Illinois Department of Public Health. The number in parentheses shows the difference from the previous day’s increase or total.

New cases of COVID-19: 2,598 (-240)

New deaths: 32 (-70)

New COVID-19 tests: 103,009 (+6,484)

Total cases: 1,158,431

Total deaths: 19,873

Total tests: 17,021,919

Total Illinoisans fully vaccinated against COVID-19: 374,722 (+27,949) — or 2.94% of the population

Total vaccine doses administered: 1,644,483 (+95,375)

Hospitalizations: 1,915 (-39)

People in ICU: 437 (-11)

People on ventilators: 211 (-16)

Statewide positivity rate (from Feb. 5-11): 3.3% (no change)

Nation, world COVID-19 statistics

Here are the latest available statistics from the Worldometer and Johns Hopkins University’s coronavirus map as of Friday afternoon.

U.S.: 27,897,214 cases, 483,200 deaths, 17,827,323 recoveries





27,897,214 cases, 483,200 deaths, 17,827,323 recoveries World: 107,861,936 cases, 2,365,119 deaths, 79,879,221 recoveries





Testing sites in southwestern Illinois

Here are some upcoming coronavirus testing options:

Friday, Feb. 12: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Caseyville Village Hall, 909 S. Main St., Caseyville.





8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Caseyville Village Hall, 909 S. Main St., Caseyville. Sunday, Feb. 14: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Bond County Fairgrounds, 1224 Midway Drive, Greenville.





8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Bond County Fairgrounds, 1224 Midway Drive, Greenville. Sunday, Feb. 14: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at CYHS-Coordinated Youth & Human Services, 2106 Madison Ave., Granite City.

8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at CYHS-Coordinated Youth & Human Services, 2106 Madison Ave., Granite City. Monday, Feb. 15: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Troy United Methodist Church, 407 Edwardsville Road, Troy.

8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Troy United Methodist Church, 407 Edwardsville Road, Troy. Wednesday, Feb. 17: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Quad City/Mt. Nebo Complex, 1634 Seventh St., Madison.





8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Quad City/Mt. Nebo Complex, 1634 Seventh St., Madison. Tuesday, Feb. 23: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at First United Presbyterian Church, 201 E. Church St., Collinsville.





8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at First United Presbyterian Church, 201 E. Church St., Collinsville. Thursday, Feb. 25: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Quad City/Mt. Nebo Complex, 1634 Seventh St., Madison.





8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Quad City/Mt. Nebo Complex, 1634 Seventh St., Madison. Saturday, Feb. 27: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Madison County Health Department, 101 E. Edwardsville Road, Wood River.





8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Madison County Health Department, 101 E. Edwardsville Road, Wood River. Every Tuesday and Thursday: 9-11 a.m. COVID-19 rapid testing at the Clinton County Fairgrounds, 1899 Methodist St., Carlyle.

The Illinois Department of Public Health will continue to deploy mobile testing teams to locations in East St. Louis, including 4601 State St., from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Sunday and Monday. Capacity is limited, and hours of operation are subject to change based on available equipment.

The testing site at the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Center in East St. Louis has been moved to St. Clair Square mall, in the parking lot behind Dillards. It’s open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. It’s a drive-thru with four tents, allowing people to stay in their cars.

St. Clair County has a new service center at 330 W. Main St. in Belleville. Its regular hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays; and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays.

Touchette Regional Hospital and Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation also offer daily testing in Belleville and Wood River. Call 618-646-2596 for an appointment.

COVID-19 definition key

Region 4: The state-defined metro-east region includes St. Clair, Madison, Clinton, Monroe, Randolph, Bond and Washington counties.

The state-defined metro-east region includes St. Clair, Madison, Clinton, Monroe, Randolph, Bond and Washington counties. Daily positivity rate: The percentage of tests performed in a single day that were positive for COVID-19. Source: dph.illinois.gov/regionmetrics

The percentage of tests performed in a single day that were positive for COVID-19. Source: dph.illinois.gov/regionmetrics 7-day average positivity rate: The number of positive tests in a week divided by the total number of tests performed in that time. It is one measure Illinois uses to determine whether business restrictions should be strengthened or loosened because it gives an indication of the rate of infection in a community. The state-defined target is 8% or less. Source: dph.illinois.gov/regionmetrics

The number of positive tests in a week divided by the total number of tests performed in that time. It is one measure Illinois uses to determine whether business restrictions should be strengthened or loosened because it gives an indication of the rate of infection in a community. The state-defined target is 8% or less. Source: dph.illinois.gov/regionmetrics Hospitalizations: The number of patients in the hospital who have COVID-19 or are suspected of having the disease.

The number of patients in the hospital who have COVID-19 or are suspected of having the disease. ICU bed availability: The number of staffed intensive care unit beds that are empty over seven days divided by the total number of beds in the region. It is another measure the state uses to make decisions about business restrictions. The state-defined target is 20% or more. Source: dph.illinois.gov/regionmetrics

The number of staffed intensive care unit beds that are empty over seven days divided by the total number of beds in the region. It is another measure the state uses to make decisions about business restrictions. The state-defined target is 20% or more. Source: dph.illinois.gov/regionmetrics Vaccine doses administered: The number of shots provided to individuals. Authorized COVID-19 vaccines require two shots. Source: dph.illinois.gov/covid19/vaccinedata

The number of shots provided to individuals. Authorized COVID-19 vaccines require two shots. Source: dph.illinois.gov/covid19/vaccinedata % population vaccinated: The number of county residents who received both shots of an authorized COVID-19 vaccine divided by the county’s total population. Source: dph.illinois.gov/covid19/vaccinedata