More than 15,000 people in southwestern Illinois fully vaccinated against COVID-19

COVID summary for Saturday, Feb. 13

On Saturday, the metro-east, or Region 4, recorded a seven-day average positivity rate of 5.4%, down slightly from 5.6% on Friday. Additionally, Region 4’s ICU bed availability remained at 29% on Saturday, the same percentage as Friday. Meanwhile, the region has now administered more than 80,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine (80,008) and fully vaccinated over 15,000 residents (15,368).

Friday’s breakdown for Region 4

This information is provided by the Illinois Department of Public Health and county health departments. The number in parentheses shows the difference from the previous day’s increase or total.

New cases: 154 (-32)

New deaths: 1 (-4)

Total vaccine doses administered: 80,008 (+4,205)

Daily positivity rate (as of Wednesday): 6% (no change)

7-day average positivity rate (as of Wednesday): 5.4% (-0.2)

Regional hospitalizations: 112 (+8)

Regional patients on ventilators: 6 (-1)

ICU bed availability (as of Friday): 29% (no change)

New cases from nearby counties outside Region 4: No new data as of 7 p.m.

New deaths from nearby counties outside Region 4: No new data as of 7 p.m.

ST. CLAIR COUNTY

Saturday’s new data: 78 positives, 938 tests administered, 99 recoveries, 9 patients hospitalized

Total overall: 27,200 positives, 427 deaths, 272,022 tests administered, 25,872 recoveries, 71 patients hospitalized with 4 individuals on ventilators

Vaccines administered: 1,561 doses Friday, bringing the total to 32,006

% of population fully vaccinated: 2.03%

Additional data: Individuals who tested positive ranged from under the age of 10 to their 90s. Of the 78 new positives, 32 were individuals under the age of 40.

Congregate living facilities: Integrity Healthcare of Smithton and Sycamore Village in Swansea each reported one new case.

Positivity rates (as of Wednesday): Daily — 5.5% (-2.8); 7-day average — 4.7% (-0.4)

MADISON COUNTY

Saturday’s new data: 65 positives, 1,056 tests administered, 381 recoveries

Total overall: 26,816 positives, 453 deaths, 250,070 tests administered, 21,691 recoveries

Vaccines administered: 1,758 doses Friday, bringing the total to 27,308

% of population fully vaccinated: 2.13%

Positivity rates (as of Wednesday): Daily — 8.0% (+0.2); 7-day average — 7.8% (+0.2)

CLINTON COUNTY

Saturday’s new data: No new data as of 7 p.m.

Total overall: 5,515 positives, 88 deaths, 5,228 recoveries, 10 patients hospitalized

Vaccines administered: 470 doses Friday, bringing the total to 7,309

% of population fully vaccinated: 4.53%

Positivity rates (as of Wednesday): Daily — 4.2% (+0.4); 7-day average — 4.9% (+0.1)

RANDOLPH COUNTY

Saturday’s new data: No new data as of 7 p.m.

Total overall: 3,948 positives, 81 deaths, 3,833 recoveries, two patients hospitalized

Vaccines administered: 110 doses Friday, bringing the total to 5,092

% of population fully vaccinated: 3.42%

Positivity rates (as of Wednesday): Daily —2.6% (-0.3); 7-day average —2.5% (no change)

MONROE COUNTY

Saturday’s new data: 11 positives, 1 death

Total overall: 4,001 positives, 88 deaths, 24 patients hospitalized

Vaccines administered: 134 doses Friday, bringing the total to 3,663

% of population fully vaccinated: 2.27%

Positivity rates (as of Wednesday): Daily — 2.6% (-0.1); 7-day average — 5.5% (-0.6)

BOND COUNTY

Saturday’s new data: No new data as of 7 p.m.

Total overall: 1,994 positives, 21 deaths, 38,137 tests administered

Vaccines administered: 27 doses Friday, bringing the total to 2,548

% of population fully vaccinated: 2.62%

Positivity rates (as of Wednesday): Daily — 3.2% (+0.8); 7-day average — 2.5% (-0.3)

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Saturday’s new data: No new data as of 7 p.m.

Total overall: 1,571 positives, 27 deaths, 1,537 recoveries

Vaccines administered: 142 doses Friday, bringing the total at 2,082

% of population fully vaccinated: 2.91%

Positivity rates (as of Wednesday): Daily — 6.5% (+4.9); 7-day average — 6% (+0.3)

MACOUPIN COUNTY

Saturday’s new data: No new data as of 7 p.m.

Total overall: 4,413 positives, 107 deaths, 3,387 recoveries

Vaccines administered: 144 doses Friday, bringing the total to 7,113

% of population fully vaccinated: 3.77%

Positivity rates (as of Wednesday): Daily — 3.8% (+0.4); 7-day average — 3.7% (-0.4)

JERSEY COUNTY

Saturday’s new data: No new data as of 7 p.m.

Total overall: 2,336 positives, 44 deaths, 25,184 tests administered, 2,439 recoveries

Vaccines administered: 121 doses Friday, bringing the total to 4,542

% of population fully vaccinated: 3.90%

Positivity rates (as of Wednesday): Daily —9.3% (+3.9); 7-day average —6.1% (+0.9)

PERRY COUNTY

Saturday’s new data: No new data as of 7 p.m.

Total overall: 3,093 positives, 59 deaths, 2,939 recoveries

Vaccines administered: 30 doses Friday, bringing the total to 2,901

% of population fully vaccinated: 3.17%

Positivity rates (as of Wednesday): Daily — 1% (-8.4); 7-day average — 2.6% (-0.4)

CALHOUN COUNTY

Saturday’s new data: No new data as of 7 p.m.

Total overall: 483 positives, 5 deaths, 466 recoveries

Vaccines administered: 3 doses Friday, bringing the total to 1,013

% of population fully vaccinated: 4.48%

Positivity rates (as of Wednesday): Daily — 6.3% (+6.3); 7-day average — 6.2% (-3.5)

Editor’s note: The number of new COVID-19 cases by ZIP code in each county is reported on Mondays and shows the increase for the past week. Information comes from county sources and the Illinois Department of Public Health website.

Illinois reports new COVID cases, deaths Saturday

This information is provided by the Illinois Department of Public Health. The number in parentheses shows the difference from the previous day’s increase or total.

New cases of COVID-19: 2,092 (-506)

New deaths: 53 (+21)

New COVID-19 tests: 84,990 (-18,019)

Total cases: 1,160,523

Total deaths: 19,926

Total tests: 17,106,909

Total Illinoisans fully vaccinated against COVID-19: 399,166 (+24,444) — or 3.13% of the population

Total vaccine doses administered: 1,724,187 (+79,704)

Hospitalizations: 1,892 (-23)

People in ICU: 425 (-12)

People on ventilators: 202 (-9)

Statewide positivity rate (from Feb. 6-12): 2.9% (-0.2)

Nation, world COVID-19 statistics

Here are the latest available statistics from the Worldometer and Johns Hopkins University’s coronavirus map as of Saturday afternoon.

U.S.: 28,188,952 cases, 495,764 deaths, 18,142,267 recoveries





28,188,952 World: 108,453,483 cases, 2,391,687 deaths, 60,792,545 recoveries





Testing sites in southwestern Illinois

Here are some upcoming coronavirus testing options:

Wednesday, Feb. 17: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Quad City/Mt. Nebo Complex, 1634 Seventh St., Madison.





8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Quad City/Mt. Nebo Complex, 1634 Seventh St., Madison. Tuesday, Feb. 23: 8 a.m.-4 p.m. at First United Presbyterian Church, 201 E. Church St., Collinsville.





8 a.m.-4 p.m. at First United Presbyterian Church, 201 E. Church St., Collinsville. Thursday, Feb. 25: 8 a.m.-4 p.m. at Quad City/Mt. Nebo Complex, 1634 Seventh St., Madison.





8 a.m.-4 p.m. at Quad City/Mt. Nebo Complex, 1634 Seventh St., Madison. Saturday, Feb. 27: 8 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Madison County Health Department, 101 E. Edwardsville Road, Wood River.





8 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Madison County Health Department, 101 E. Edwardsville Road, Wood River. Every Tuesday and Thursday: 9-11 a.m. COVID-19 rapid testing at the Clinton County Fairgrounds, 1899 Methodist St., Carlyle.

The Illinois Department of Public Health will continue to deploy mobile testing teams to locations in East St. Louis, including 4601 State St., 8 a.m.-to 4 p.m. every Sunday and Monday. Capacity is limited, and hours of operation are subject to change based on available equipment.

The testing site at the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Center in East St. Louis has been moved to St. Clair Square mall, in the parking lot behind Dillards. It’s open 8 a.m.-4 p.m. daily. It’s a drive-thru with four tents, allowing people to stay in their cars.

St. Clair County has a new service center at 330 W. Main St. in Belleville. Its regular hours are 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursdays; and 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Fridays.

Touchette Regional Hospital and Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation also offer daily testing in Belleville and Wood River. Call 618-646-2596 for an appointment.

COVID-19 definition key

Region 4: The state-defined metro-east region includes St. Clair, Madison, Clinton, Monroe, Randolph, Bond and Washington counties.

The state-defined metro-east region includes St. Clair, Madison, Clinton, Monroe, Randolph, Bond and Washington counties. Daily positivity rate: The percentage of tests performed in a single day that were positive for COVID-19. Source: dph.illinois.gov/regionmetrics

The percentage of tests performed in a single day that were positive for COVID-19. Source: dph.illinois.gov/regionmetrics 7-day average positivity rate: The number of positive tests in a week divided by the total number of tests performed in that time. It is one measure Illinois uses to determine whether business restrictions should be strengthened or loosened because it gives an indication of the rate of infection in a community. The state-defined target is 8% or less. Source: dph.illinois.gov/regionmetrics

The number of positive tests in a week divided by the total number of tests performed in that time. It is one measure Illinois uses to determine whether business restrictions should be strengthened or loosened because it gives an indication of the rate of infection in a community. The state-defined target is 8% or less. Source: dph.illinois.gov/regionmetrics Hospitalizations: The number of patients in the hospital who have COVID-19 or are suspected of having the disease.

The number of patients in the hospital who have COVID-19 or are suspected of having the disease. ICU bed availability: The number of staffed intensive-care unit beds that are empty over seven days divided by the total number of beds in the region. It is another measure the state uses to make decisions about business restrictions. The state-defined target is 20% or more. Source: dph.illinois.gov/regionmetrics

The number of staffed intensive-care unit beds that are empty over seven days divided by the total number of beds in the region. It is another measure the state uses to make decisions about business restrictions. The state-defined target is 20% or more. Source: dph.illinois.gov/regionmetrics Vaccine doses administered: The number of shots provided to individuals. Authorized COVID-19 vaccines require two shots. Source: dph.illinois.gov/covid19/vaccinedata

The number of shots provided to individuals. Authorized COVID-19 vaccines require two shots. Source: dph.illinois.gov/covid19/vaccinedata % population vaccinated: The number of county residents who received both shots of an authorized COVID-19 vaccine divided by the county’s total population. Source: dph.illinois.gov/covid19/vaccinedata

