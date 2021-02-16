More than 88,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in southwestern IL

COVID summary for Tuesday, Feb. 16

On Tuesday, the metro-east recorded a seven-day average positivity rate of 4.7%, down slightly from 4.8% on Monday. Additionally, Region 4’s ICU bed availability was 27% on Tuesday, down from 28% on Monday. The region has now administered more than 88,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine (88,545) and fully vaccinated more than 16,000 residents (16,351).

Tuesday’s breakdown for Region 4

This information is provided by the Illinois Department of Public Health and county health departments. The number in parentheses shows the difference from the previous day’s increase or total.

New cases: 21 (-88)

New deaths: 0 (no change)

Total vaccine doses administered: 88,545 (+1,275)

Daily positivity rate (as of Friday): 5.4% (+0.7)

7-day average positivity rate (as of Friday): 4.7% (-0.1)

Regional hospitalizations: 111 (-3)

Regional patients on ventilators: 5 (no change)

ICU bed availability (as of Sunday): 27% (-1)

New cases from nearby counties outside Region 4: 16

New deaths from nearby counties outside Region 4: No new data as of 4 p.m.

ST. CLAIR COUNTY

Tuesday’s new data: 18 positives, 658 tests administered, 97 recoveries, 1 patient hospitalized

Total overall: 27,321 positives, 427 deaths, 274,439 tests administered, 26,219 recoveries, 68 patients hospitalized with 2 individuals on ventilators

Vaccines administered: 441 doses Monday, bringing the total to 34,547

% of population fully vaccinated: 2.17%

Additional data: Individuals who tested positive ranged from under the age of 20 to their 80s.

Congregate living facilities: BRIA of Belleville reported one new case and Cedarhurst of Shiloh reported one new case.

Positivity rates (as of Saturday): Daily — 5.2% (-1.8); 7-day average — 4.2% (-0.3)

ZIP codes with positives:

62059 (Brooklyn): 36 (no change)

62201 (East St. Louis): 556 (+4)

62203 (East St. Louis, Centreville, Washington Park, Caseyville): 586 (+6)

62204 (East St. Louis): 370 (+6)

62205 (East St. Louis, Alorton, Centreville): 614 (+9)

62206 (East St. Louis, Cahokia): 1,233 (+8)

62207 (East St. Louis, Centreville, Alorton): 558 (+6)

62208 (Fairview Heights): 1,528 (+33)

62220 (Belleville, Smithton): 1,948 (+45)

62221 (Belleville): 2,621 (+47)

62223 (Belleville, Swansea): 1,635 (+37)

62225 (Scott Air Force Base): 132 (+2)

62226 (Belleville, Swansea): 3,003 (+51)

62232 (Fairview Heights, Caseyville): 850 (+15)

62239 (Dupo): 433 (+6)

62240 (Dupo): 151 (+3)

62243 (Freeburg): 720 (+24)

62254 (Lebanon): 770 (+17)

62255 (Lenzburg): 76 (+1)

62257 (Marissa): 332 (+10)

62258 (Mascoutah, Fayetteville) 986 (+22)

62260 (Millstadt): 754 (+13)

62264 (New Athens): 344 (+6)

62269 (O’Fallon): 3,086 (+53)

62282 (St. Libory): 63 (+2)

62285 (Smithton): 532 (+8)

62289 (Summerfield): 47 (+2)

MADISON COUNTY

Tuesday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Total overall: 26,924 positives, 453 deaths, 251,516 tests administered, 22,177 recoveries, 29 patients hospitalized with 2 individuals on ventilators

Vaccines administered: 321 doses Monday, bringing the total to 31,324

% of population fully vaccinated: 2.32%

Additional data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Positivity rates (as of Saturday): Daily — 7.5% (+1.3); 7-day average — 7.6% (+0.1)

ZIP codes with positives:

62040 (Granite City, Pontoon Beach): 3,746 (+92)

62025 (Edwardsville, Glen Carbon, Pontoon Beach, Roxana): 3,332 (+80)

62002 (Alton, East Alton, Godfrey): 3,071 (+44)

62234 (Collinsville, Pontoon Beach, State Park Place): 2,784 (+74)

62249 (Highland): 1,930 (+28)

62035 (Godfrey): 1,803 (+27)

62294 (Troy): 1,722 (+30)

62034 (Glen Carbon): 1,286 (+34)

62010 (Bethalto): 1,216 (+17)

62095 (Wood River): 1,095 (+25)

62062 (Maryville): 922 (+19)

62024 (East Alton): 820 (+7)

62281 (St. Jacob): 365 (+2)

62060 (Granite City, Madison, Venice): 333 (+7)

62097 (Prairietown, Worden): 270 (+4)

62067 (Moro): 283 (+3)





62018 (Alton, Bethalto, East Alton): 264 (+7)





62061 (Marine): 198 (+6)

62001 (Kaufman, Alhambra): 163 (+4)

62087 (Edwardsville, Roxana, South Roxana, Hartford): 154 (+2)

62084 (Edwardsville, Wood River, Pontoon Beach, Roxana, South Roxana): 133 (+2)

62048 (Edwardsville, Granite City, Roxana, Hartford): 121 (+2)

62046 (Hamel): 106 (+5)





62090 (Madison, Venice): 80 (no change)

62021 (Dorsey): 72 (no change)

62088 (Staunton, Livingston, Williamson): 66 (+2)

62074 (New Douglas): 75 (+5)

62275 (Pocahontas, Old Ripley, Jamestown): 53 (no change)

62058 (Livingston): 57 (no change)

62012 (Godfrey): 53 (+1)

62293: (St. Morgan): 25 (no change)

62201: (Fairmont City, Madison): 11 (no change)

CLINTON COUNTY

Tuesday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Total overall: 5,515 positives, 88 deaths, 5,228 recoveries, 10 patients hospitalized

Vaccines administered: 18 doses Monday, bringing the total to 7,494

% of population fully vaccinated: 4.59%

Positivity rates (as of Saturday): Daily — 0.8% (-0.6); 7-day average — 3.2% (-0.1)

ZIP codes with positives:

62215 (Albers, Damiansville): 256 (+5)

62216 (Aviston): 563 (+9)

62218 (Bartelso): 269 (+2)

62230 (Breese): 1,139 (+9)

62231 (Carlyle): 1,014 (+9)

62245 (Germantown): 264 (+8)

62265 (New Baden): 521 (+6)

62293 (Trenton): 587 (+8)

62801 (Centralia): 2,476 (+13)

RANDOLPH COUNTY

Tuesday’s new data: 18 new recoveries

Total overall: 3,948 positives, 81 deaths, 3,851 recoveries, two patients hospitalized

Vaccines administered: 49 doses Monday, bringing the total to 5,188

% of population fully vaccinated: 3.49%

Positivity rates (as of Saturday): Daily —3.3% (+2.8); 7-day average —1.7% (+0.1)

ZIP codes with positives:

62217 (Baldwin): 82 (+1)

62233 (Chester): 1,026 (+9)

62237 (Coulterville): 305 (+4)

62241 (Ellis Grove): 111 (+1)

62242 (Evansville): 141 (no change)

62272 (Percy): 192 (+2)

62277 (Prairie Du Rocher): 116 (+1)

62278 (Red Bud): 976 (+5)

62286 (Sparta): 741 (+10)

62288 (Steeleville): 405 (+1)

62292 (Tilden): 55 (no change)

62297 (Walsh): 38 (no change)

62916 (Campbell Hill): 92 (+6)

MONROE COUNTY

Tuesday’s new data: 3 new positives

Total overall: 4,013 positives, 88 deaths, 21 patients hospitalized

Vaccines administered: 423 doses Monday, bringing the total to 5,064

% of population fully vaccinated: 2.48%

Positivity rates (as of Saturday): Daily — 5.1% (+0.7); 7-day average — 4.5% (-0.4)

ZIP codes with positives:

62236 (Columbia): 1,525 (+30)

62244 (Fults): 96 (no change)

62295 (Valmeyer): 157 (+4)

62298 (Waterloo): 2,051 (+30)

BOND COUNTY

Tuesday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Total overall: 1,994 positives, 21 deaths, 38,137 tests administered

Vaccines administered: 1 dose Monday, bringing the total to 2,617

% of population fully vaccinated: 2.63%

Positivity rates (as of Saturday): Daily — 1.7% (+0.5); 7-day average — 1.7% (no change)

ZIP codes with positives:

62086 (Sorento): 118 (+1)

62246 (Greenville): 1,148 (+30)

62262 (Mulberry Grove): 224 (+3)

62275 (Pocahontas, Old Ripley): 369 (+2)

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Tuesday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Total overall: 1,574 positives, 27 deaths, 1,539 recoveries

Vaccines administered: 21 doses Monday, bringing the total to 2,310

% of population fully vaccinated: 3.01%

Positivity rates (as of Saturday): Daily — 17.4% (+13.4); 7-day average — 6.1% (+0.5)

ZIP codes with positives:

62214 (Venedy, Addieville): 125 (no change)

62263 (Nashville, New Minden): 669 (+4)

62268 (Oakdale): 62 (+2)

62271 (Okawville): 209 (+3)

62808 (Ashley): 150 (no change)

62848 (Irvington): 58 (no change)

MACOUPIN COUNTY

Tuesday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Total overall: 4,432 positives, 107 deaths, 3,479 recoveries

Vaccines administered: 23 doses Monday, bringing the total to 7,896

% of population fully vaccinated: 5.08%

Positivity rates (as of Saturday): Daily — 5.7% (+3.0); 7-day average — 3.6% (no change)

ZIP codes with positives:

62009 (Benld, Sawyerville, Mount Clare): 144 (+3)

62012 (Brighton): 684 (+8)

62014 (Bunker Hill): 321 (+3)

62033 (Gillespie): 508 (+5)

62063 (Medora, Summerville, Kemper, Rockbridge): 118 (+1)

62069 (Mount Olive): 293 (+6)

62088 (Staunton): 661 (+19)

62626 (Carlinville): 893 (+10)

62640 (Girard): 230 (+4)

62674 (Palmyra, Barr): 80 (+1)

62685 (Royal Lakes, Plainview, Shipman): 178 (+2)





62690 (Virden): 353 (+4)

JERSEY COUNTY

Tuesday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Total overall: 2,336 positives, 44 deaths, 25,184 tests administered, 2,439 recoveries

Vaccines administered: 13 doses Monday, bringing the total to 4,837

% of population fully vaccinated: 4.63%

Positivity rates (as of Saturday): Daily —6.5% (+1.9); 7-day average —6.3% (no change)

ZIP codes with positives:

62022 (Newbern): 121 (+1)

62028 (Elsah): 39 (+1)

62031 (Fieldon): 82 (no change)

62037 (Grafton): 180 (no change)

62052 (Jerseyville): 1,560 (+24)

PERRY COUNTY

Tuesday’s new data: 16 new positives

Total overall: 3,109 positives, 59 deaths, 2,939 recoveries

Vaccines administered: 10 doses Monday, bringing the total to 2,938

% of population fully vaccinated: 3.21%

Positivity rates (as of Saturday): Daily — 1.6% (-2.9); 7-day average — 2.0% (+0.2)

ZIP codes with positives:

62238 (Cutler): 64 (no change)

62274 (Pinckneyville): 1,518 (+17)

62832 (Du Quoin): 1,052 (+10)

62888 (Tamaroa): 168 (+3)

62997 (Willisville): 42 (+1)

CALHOUN COUNTY

Tuesday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m..

Total overall: 483 positives, 5 deaths, 466 recoveries

Vaccines administered: 0 doses Monday, bringing the total to 1,026

% of population fully vaccinated: 4.69%

Positivity rates (as of Saturday): Daily — 0% (no change); 7-day average — 2.1% (-4.3)

ZIP codes with positives:

62036 (Golden Eagle): 68 (no change)

62047 (Hardin): 166 (+2)

Editor’s note: The number of new COVID-19 cases by ZIP code in each county is reported on Mondays and shows the increase for the past week. Information comes from county sources and the Illinois Department of Public Health website.

Illinois reports new COVID cases, deaths Tuesday

This information is provided by the Illinois Department of Public Health. The number in parentheses shows the difference from the previous day’s increase or total.

New cases of COVID-19: 1,348 (-72)

New deaths: 32 (-9)

New COVID-19 tests: 46,630 (-5,759)

Total cases: 1,164,922

Total deaths: 20,034

Total tests: 17,270,877

Total Illinoisans fully vaccinated against COVID-19: 430,489 (+8,070) — or 3.38% of the population

Total vaccine doses administered: 1,863,562 (+40,354)

Hospitalizations: 1,726 (-63)

People in ICU: 385 (-4)

People on ventilators: 179 (-5)

Statewide positivity rate (from Feb. 9-15): 2.8% (-0.1)

Nation, world COVID-19 statistics

Here are the latest available statistics from the Worldometer and Johns Hopkins University’s coronavirus map as of Tuesday afternoon.

U.S.: 28,317,568 cases, 498,200 deaths, 18,356,515 recoveries





28,317,568 cases, 498,200 deaths, 18,356,515 recoveries World: 109,134,308 cases, 2,407,018 deaths, 61,305,386 recoveries





Testing sites in southwestern Illinois

Here are some upcoming coronavirus testing options:

Tuesday, Feb. 23: 8 a.m.-4 p.m. at First United Presbyterian Church, 201 E. Church St., Collinsville.





8 a.m.-4 p.m. at First United Presbyterian Church, 201 E. Church St., Collinsville. Thursday, Feb. 25: 8 a.m.-4 p.m. at Quad City/Mt. Nebo Complex, 1634 Seventh St., Madison.





8 a.m.-4 p.m. at Quad City/Mt. Nebo Complex, 1634 Seventh St., Madison. Saturday, Feb. 27: 8 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Madison County Health Department, 101 E. Edwardsville Road, Wood River.





8 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Madison County Health Department, 101 E. Edwardsville Road, Wood River. Every Tuesday and Thursday: 9-11 a.m. COVID-19 rapid testing at the Clinton County Fairgrounds, 1899 Methodist St., Carlyle.

The Illinois Department of Public Health will continue to deploy mobile testing teams to locations in East St. Louis, including 4601 State St., 8 a.m.-to 4 p.m. every Sunday and Monday. Capacity is limited, and hours of operation are subject to change based on available equipment.

The testing site at the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Center in East St. Louis has been moved to St. Clair Square mall, in the parking lot behind Dillards. It’s open 8 a.m.-4 p.m. daily. It’s a drive-thru with four tents, allowing people to stay in their cars.

St. Clair County has a new service center at 330 W. Main St. in Belleville. Its regular hours are 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursdays; and 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Fridays.

Touchette Regional Hospital and Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation also offer daily testing in Belleville and Wood River. Call 618-646-2596 for an appointment.

COVID-19 definition key

Region 4: The state-defined metro-east region includes St. Clair, Madison, Clinton, Monroe, Randolph, Bond and Washington counties.

The state-defined metro-east region includes St. Clair, Madison, Clinton, Monroe, Randolph, Bond and Washington counties. Daily positivity rate: The percentage of tests performed in a single day that were positive for COVID-19. Source: dph.illinois.gov/regionmetrics

The percentage of tests performed in a single day that were positive for COVID-19. Source: dph.illinois.gov/regionmetrics 7-day average positivity rate: The number of positive tests in a week divided by the total number of tests performed in that time. It is one measure Illinois uses to determine whether business restrictions should be strengthened or loosened because it gives an indication of the rate of infection in a community. The state-defined target is 8% or less. Source: dph.illinois.gov/regionmetrics

The number of positive tests in a week divided by the total number of tests performed in that time. It is one measure Illinois uses to determine whether business restrictions should be strengthened or loosened because it gives an indication of the rate of infection in a community. The state-defined target is 8% or less. Source: dph.illinois.gov/regionmetrics Hospitalizations: The number of patients in the hospital who have COVID-19 or are suspected of having the disease.

The number of patients in the hospital who have COVID-19 or are suspected of having the disease. ICU bed availability: The number of staffed intensive-care unit beds that are empty over seven days divided by the total number of beds in the region. It is another measure the state uses to make decisions about business restrictions. The state-defined target is 20% or more. Source: dph.illinois.gov/regionmetrics

The number of staffed intensive-care unit beds that are empty over seven days divided by the total number of beds in the region. It is another measure the state uses to make decisions about business restrictions. The state-defined target is 20% or more. Source: dph.illinois.gov/regionmetrics Vaccine doses administered: The number of shots provided to individuals. Authorized COVID-19 vaccines require two shots. Source: dph.illinois.gov/covid19/vaccinedata

The number of shots provided to individuals. Authorized COVID-19 vaccines require two shots. Source: dph.illinois.gov/covid19/vaccinedata % population vaccinated: The number of county residents who received both shots of an authorized COVID-19 vaccine divided by the county’s total population. Source: dph.illinois.gov/covid19/vaccinedata