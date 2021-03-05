St. Clair, Madison counties have fully vaccinated 33,000 residents from COVID-19

COVID summary for Friday, March 5

According to data released by the Illinois Department of Public Health on Friday, St. Clair and Madison counties have administered more than 131,000 vaccines (131,150) and fully vaccinated more than 33,000 residents (33,194).

The region, meanwhile, has administered 166,626 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and fully vaccinated 45,596 residents as of Friday. Statewide, Illinois surpassed 3 millions total vaccinations (3,125,425) and 1 million people who are fully vaccinated (1,019,685).

Also on Friday, the Illinois Department of Public Health listed metro-east Region 4 as having a seven-day average positivity rate of 3.9%, down from 4.0% on Thursday. The region also reported a daily positivity rate of 3.0%, down sharply from 6.0% on Thursday. These rates are based on data collected through Tuesday.

Friday’s breakdown for Region 4

New cases (as of 4 p.m.): 58 (-49)

New deaths (as of 4 p.m.): 4 (+3) (St. Clair County reported 3 new death and Washington County reported 1 new death.)





Total vaccine doses administered (as of Thursday): 166,626 (+7,241)

Daily positivity rate (as of Tuesday): 3.0% (-3.0)

7-day average positivity rate (as of Tuesday): 3.9% (-0.1)

Regional hospitalizations: 76 (+3) (provided by St. Clair County)

Regional patients on ventilators: 2 (no change) (provided by St. Clair County)

ICU bed availability (as of Thursday): 32% (no change)

ST. CLAIR COUNTY

Friday’s new data: 53 new positives, 3 new deaths, 1,267 new tests administered, 40 new recoveries, 1 fewer patient hospitalized

Total overall: 28,267 positives, 456 deaths, 290,446 tests administered, 27,251 recoveries, 39 patients hospitalized with 1 patient on a ventilator.

Vaccines administered: 3,080 doses Thursday, bringing the total to 69,236

% of population fully vaccinated: 7.53%

Additional data: People who tested positive ranged from under the age of 10 to their 80s. Of the 53 new positives, 29 were under the age of 40.

Congregate living facilities: No new cases or deaths

Positivity rates (as of Tuesday): Daily — 4.2% (-2.7); 7-day average — 4.1% (+0.1)

MADISON COUNTY

Friday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Total overall: 27,686 positives, 461 deaths, 264,707 tests administered, 26,184 recoveries, 24 patients hospitalized with 1 patient on a ventilator

Vaccines administered: 3,452 doses Thursday, bringing the total to 61,914

Additional data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

% of population fully vaccinated: 5.12%

Positivity rates (as of Tuesday): Daily — 4.3% (-1.9); 7-day average — 5.7% (-0.3)

CLINTON COUNTY

Friday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Total overall: 5,579 positives, 89 deaths, 5,455 recoveries, 2 patients hospitalized

Vaccines administered: 604 doses Thursday, bringing the total to 11,080

% of population fully vaccinated: 10.87%

Positivity rates (as of Tuesday): Daily — 0.5% (-3.3); 7-day average — 1.2% (-0.3)

RANDOLPH COUNTY

Friday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Total overall: 3,995 positives, 82 deaths, 3,893 recoveries, 2 patients hospitalized

Vaccines administered: 444 doses Thursday, bringing the total to 8,700

% of population fully vaccinated: 10.07%

Positivity rates (as of Tuesday): Daily — 2.9% (+1.3); 7-day average — 1.4% (+0.2)

MONROE COUNTY

Friday’s new data: 4 new positives





Total overall: 4,106 positives, 94 deaths, 11 patients hospitalized

Vaccines administered: 257 doses Thursday, bringing the total to 8,829

% of population fully vaccinated: 7.32%

Positivity rates (as of Tuesday): Daily — 0.9% (-0.5); 7-day average — 2.6% (-0.2)

BOND COUNTY

Friday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Total overall: 2,072 positives, 21 deaths, 45,561 tests administered

Vaccines administered: 257 doses Thursday, bringing the total to 4,303

% of population fully vaccinated: 9.36%

Positivity rates (as of Tuesday): Daily — 1.0% (-0.0); 7-day average — 1.2% (-0.1)

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Friday’s new data: 1 new positive, 1 new death, 2 new recoveries

Total overall: 1,596 positives, 28 deaths, 1,570 recoveries, 1 patient hospitalized

Vaccines administered: 212 doses Thursday, bringing the total to 3,629

% of population fully vaccinated: 7.20%

Positivity rates (as of Tuesday): Daily — 0.0% (-10.3); 7-day average — 5.7% (-0.3)

Editor’s note: The number of new COVID-19 cases by ZIP code in each county is reported on Mondays and shows the increase for the past week. Information comes from county sources and the Illinois Department of Public Health website.

Illinois reports new COVID cases, deaths Friday

This information is provided by the Illinois Department of Public Health. The number in parentheses shows the difference from the previous day’s increase or total.

New cases of COVID-19: 1,442 (-298)

New deaths: 33 (-9)

New COVID-19 tests: 103,336 (+29,346)

Total cases: 1,194,702

Total deaths: 20,700

Total tests: 18,492,848

Total Illinoisans fully vaccinated against COVID-19: 1,019,685 (+67,544) — or 8.0% of the population

Total vaccine doses administered: 3,125,425 (+131,882)

Hospitalizations: 1,166 (-34)

People in ICU: 263 (+3)

People on ventilators: 121 (-7)

Statewide positivity rate (from Feb. 26-March 4): 2.2% (-0.2)

Nation, world COVID-19 statistics

Here are the latest available statistics from the Johns Hopkins University’s coronavirus map and Worldometer as of Friday afternoon:

U.S.: 29,526,086 cases, 533,636 deaths, 20,093,442 recoveries





29,526,086 cases, 533,636 deaths, 20,093,442 recoveries World: 116,268,958 cases, 2,582,766 deaths, 91,932,396 recoveries

Testing sites in southwestern Illinois

Here are some upcoming coronavirus testing options:

Every Tuesday and Thursday: 9-11 a.m. COVID-19 rapid testing at the Clinton County Fairgrounds, 1899 Methodist St., Carlyle.





The Illinois Department of Public Health will continue to deploy mobile testing teams to locations in East St. Louis, including 4601 State St., 8 a.m.-to 4 p.m. every Sunday and Monday. Capacity is limited, and hours of operation are subject to change based on available equipment.

The testing site at the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Center in East St. Louis has been moved to St. Clair Square mall, in the parking lot behind Dillards. It’s open 8 a.m.-4 p.m. daily. It’s a drive-thru with four tents, allowing people to stay in their cars.

St. Clair County has a service center at 330 W. Main St. in Belleville. Its regular hours are 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursdays; and 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Fridays.

Touchette Regional Hospital and Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation also offer daily testing in Wood River. Call 618-646-2596 for an appointment.

COVID-19 definition key