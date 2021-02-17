St. Clair County expands COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to include more frontline workers

St. Clair County expanded eligibility for vaccine appointments Wednesday, according to the county health department.

All people in the state’s Phase 1B, Part 1 vaccination plan will be eligible. That group encompasses people over the age of 65 and frontline employees who do not work remotely. They include:

Firefighters

Law enforcement officers

911 dispatchers

Security personnel

Corrections officers and inmates

Food and agriculture workers

Postal service workers

Manufacturing workers

Grocery store workers

Teachers and educational support staff

Shelter employees

Adult day care facilities

People who fall into previous phases are still eligible for vaccination if they haven’t gotten an appointment yet. Phase 1A includes health care personnel, and people who work and live in congregate and long-term care facilities. St. Clair County was also vaccinating people over the age of 65, who fall into Phase 1B.

People who live or work in St. Clair County in those groups are eligible to sign up on the county’s vaccine notification list at https://Health.co.st-clair.il.us. This list is only for notification when an appointment is available. When an appointment is available, the county health department will send an email with instructions on how to schedule.

Anyone in need of assistance with signing up for notification may call 618-825-4447 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Appointments are based on vaccine availability. The health department requested that people refrain from calling for information about when and where they can be vaccinated to keep lines open for those who are able to schedule an appointment or need help doing so.

Anyone needed to cancel a vaccine appointment should call 618-233-7703 as soon as possible.

Other groups also have vaccine notification lists, including the East Side Health District, BJC/Memorial Hospital, HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital and SIHF/Touchette Hospital. The state has a vaccination provider list at coronavirus.illinois.gov/s/vaccination-location.

On Feb. 25, Illinois will expand eligibility to include people with high-risk medical conditions. St. Clair County will provide vaccines to those individuals as vaccine supply allows. People in Phase 1B, Part 2 include people between the ages of 16 and 64 who have one or more of the following conditions:

Obesity

Diabetes

Pulmonary disease

Heart conditions

Chronic kidney disease

Cancer

Immunocompromised state from a solid organ transplant

Sickle cell disease

Pregnancy

Persons with a disability

People should continue to wear masks, socially distance and wash their hands frequently as the vaccine rollout continues, health officials say.