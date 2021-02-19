Southwestern IL nears 100,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered

COVID summary for Friday, Feb. 19

On Friday, the metro-east region recorded a seven-day average positivity rate of 4.2%, down from 4.3% on Thursday. This marked the region’s lowest positivity rate since June 25, when it stood at 3.9%. Additionally, Region 4’s intensive care unit bed availability fell to 27% on Friday from 28% on Thursday. The region has now administered more than 99,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine (96,669) and fully vaccinated 18,544 residents.

Friday’s breakdown for Region 4

New cases: 89 (-69)

New deaths: 0 (-4)

Total vaccine doses administered: 96,669 (+2,317)

Daily positivity rate (as of Tuesday): 6.3% (+2.6)

7-day average positivity rate (as of Tuesday): 4.2% (-0.1)

Regional hospitalizations: 113 21 (-8)

Regional patients on ventilators: 12 (-1)

ICU bed availability (as of Wednesday): 28% (+1.0)

New cases from nearby counties outside Region 4: No new data as of 4 p.m.

New deaths from nearby counties outside Region 4: No new data as of 4 p.m.

ST. CLAIR COUNTY

Friday’s new data: 73 new positives, 1,015 new tests administered, 86 new recoveries, 9 fewer patient hospitalized

Total overall: 27,527 positives, 442 deaths, 276,895 tests administered, 26,347 recoveries, 61 patients hospitalized with 5 individuals on ventilators

Vaccines administered: 2,265 doses Thursday, bringing the total to 40,383

% of population fully vaccinated: 2.54%

Additional data: Individuals who tested positive ranged from under the age of 1 to their 90s. Of the 73 new positives, 27 were individuals under the age of 40.

Congregate living facilities: No new cases or deaths.

Positivity rates (as of Tuesday): Daily — 8.1% (+5.5); 7-day average — 3.7% (-0.2)

MADISON COUNTY

Friday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Total overall: 27,065 positives, 457 deaths, 253,237 tests administered, 22,825 recoveries, 35 patients hospitalized with 7 individuals on ventilators

Vaccines administered: 1,539 doses Thursday, bringing the total to 34,517

% of population fully vaccinated: 2.58%

Additional data: Individuals who tested positive ranged from under the age of 10 to their 80s. Of the 71 new positives, 42 individuals were under the age of 40.

Positivity rates (as of Tuesday): Daily — 6.0% (-0.3); 7-day average — 6.8% (-0.2)

CLINTON COUNTY

Friday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Total overall: 5,528 positives, 88 deaths, 5,338 recoveries, 9 patients hospitalized

Vaccines administered: 89 doses Thursday, bringing the total to 7,689

% of population fully vaccinated: 4.82%

Positivity rates (as of Tuesday): Daily — 2.2% (+0.8); 7-day average — 2.2% (-0.5)

RANDOLPH COUNTY

Friday’s new data: 4 new positives

Total overall: 3,959 positives, 82 deaths, 3,864 recoveries, 1 patient hospitalized

Vaccines administered: 76 doses Thursday, bringing the total to 5,549

% of population fully vaccinated: 4.48%

Positivity rates (as of Tuesday): Daily — 2.6% (+2.6); 7-day average — 0.9% (-0.3)

MONROE COUNTY

Friday’s new data: 8 new positives

Total overall: 4,038 positives, 88 deaths, 20 patients hospitalized

Vaccines administered: 99 doses Thursday, bringing the total to 5,289

% of population fully vaccinated: 2.64%

Positivity rates (as of Tuesday): Daily — 3.5% (-11.5); 7-day average — 5.3% (+0.6)

BOND COUNTY

Friday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Total overall: 1,994 positives, 21 deaths, 38,137 tests administered

Vaccines administered: 56 doses Thursday, bringing the total to 2,705

% of population fully vaccinated: 3.02%

Positivity rates (as of Tuesday): Daily — 5.6% (+5.6); 7-day average — 1.6% (-0.1)

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Friday’s new data: 5 new positives

Total overall: 1,580 positives, 27 deaths, 1,544 recoveries, 1 patient hospitalized

Vaccines administered: 17 doses Thursday, bringing the total to 2,357

% of population fully vaccinated: 3.12%

Positivity rates (as of Tuesday): Daily — 5.9% (-1.5); 7-day average — 6.7% (+1.0)

MACOUPIN COUNTY

Friday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Total overall: 4,444 positives, 108 deaths, 3,565 recoveries

Vaccines administered: 80 doses Thursday, bringing the total to 8,100

% of population fully vaccinated: 5.31%

Positivity rates (as of Tuesday): Daily — 6.3% (+3.8); 7-day average — 3.6% (+0.2

JERSEY COUNTY

Friday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Total overall: 2,466 positives, 44 deaths, 25,755 tests administered, 2,392 recoveries

Vaccines administered: 42 doses Thursday, bringing the total to 4,952

% of population fully vaccinated: 4.91%

Positivity rates (as of Tuesday): Daily — 5.6% (-4.4); 7-day average — 6.3% (+0.3)

PERRY COUNTY

Friday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Total overall: 3,116 positives, 59 deaths, 3,008 recoveries

Vaccines administered: 90 doses Thursday, bringing the total to 3,078

% of population fully vaccinated: 3.58%

Positivity rates (as of Tuesday): Daily — 4.8% (+4.8); 7-day average — 1.3% (-0.4)

CALHOUN COUNTY

Friday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Total overall: 485 positives, 5 deaths, 482 recoveries

Vaccines administered: 2 doses Thursday, bringing the total at 1,031

% of population fully vaccinated: 4.73%

Positivity rates (as of Tuesday): Daily — 11.1% (-39.0); 7-day average — 5.2% (-2.5)

Editor’s note: The number of new COVID-19 cases by ZIP code in each county is reported on Mondays and shows the increase for the past week. Information comes from county sources and the Illinois Department of Public Health website.

Illinois reports new COVID cases, deaths Friday

This information is provided by the Illinois Department of Public Health. The number in parentheses shows the difference from the previous day’s increase or total.

New cases of COVID-19: 2,219 (+253)

New deaths: 63 (-9)

New COVID-19 tests: 85,963 (+18,421)

Total cases: 1,170,902

Total deaths: 20,192

Total tests: 17,474,319

Total Illinoisans fully vaccinated against COVID-19: 507,862 (+35,107) — or 3.99% of the population

Total vaccine doses administered: 2,060706 (+83,673)

Hospitalizations: 1,569 (-59)

People in ICU: 366 (-20)

People on ventilators: 190 (+6)

Statewide positivity rate (from Feb. 12-18): 2.8% (+0.1)

Nation, world COVID-19 statistics

Here are the latest available statistics from the Worldometer and Johns Hopkins University’s coronavirus map as of Friday afternoon.

U.S.: 28,453,526 cases, 502,544 deaths, 18,596,497 recoveries





28,453,526 cases, 502,544 deaths, 18,596,497 recoveries World: 110,456,415 cases, 2,441,464 deaths, 85,355,430 recoveries





Testing sites in southwestern Illinois

Here are some upcoming coronavirus testing options:

Saturday, Feb. 27: 8 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Madison County Health Department, 101 E. Edwardsville Road, Wood River.





8 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Madison County Health Department, 101 E. Edwardsville Road, Wood River. Every Tuesday and Thursday: 9-11 a.m. COVID-19 rapid testing at the Clinton County Fairgrounds, 1899 Methodist St., Carlyle.

The Illinois Department of Public Health will continue to deploy mobile testing teams to locations in East St. Louis, including 4601 State St., 8 a.m.-to 4 p.m. every Sunday and Monday. Capacity is limited, and hours of operation are subject to change based on available equipment.

The testing site at the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Center in East St. Louis has been moved to St. Clair Square mall, in the parking lot behind Dillards. It’s open 8 a.m.-4 p.m. daily. It’s a drive-thru with four tents, allowing people to stay in their cars.

St. Clair County has a new service center at 330 W. Main St. in Belleville. Its regular hours are 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursdays; and 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Fridays.

Touchette Regional Hospital and Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation also offer daily testing in Belleville and Wood River. Call 618-646-2596 for an appointment.

COVID-19 definition key

Region 4: The state-defined metro-east region includes St. Clair, Madison, Clinton, Monroe, Randolph, Bond and Washington counties.

The state-defined metro-east region includes St. Clair, Madison, Clinton, Monroe, Randolph, Bond and Washington counties. Daily positivity rate: The percentage of tests performed in a single day that were positive for COVID-19. Source: dph.illinois.gov/regionmetrics

The percentage of tests performed in a single day that were positive for COVID-19. Source: dph.illinois.gov/regionmetrics 7-day average positivity rate: The number of positive tests in a week divided by the total number of tests performed in that time. It is one measure Illinois uses to determine whether business restrictions should be strengthened or loosened because it gives an indication of the rate of infection in a community. The state-defined target is 8% or less. Source: dph.illinois.gov/regionmetrics

The number of positive tests in a week divided by the total number of tests performed in that time. It is one measure Illinois uses to determine whether business restrictions should be strengthened or loosened because it gives an indication of the rate of infection in a community. The state-defined target is 8% or less. Source: dph.illinois.gov/regionmetrics Hospitalizations: The number of patients in the hospital who have COVID-19 or are suspected of having the disease.

The number of patients in the hospital who have COVID-19 or are suspected of having the disease. ICU bed availability: The number of staffed intensive-care unit beds that are empty over seven days divided by the total number of beds in the region. It is another measure the state uses to make decisions about business restrictions. The state-defined target is 20% or more. Source: dph.illinois.gov/regionmetrics

The number of staffed intensive-care unit beds that are empty over seven days divided by the total number of beds in the region. It is another measure the state uses to make decisions about business restrictions. The state-defined target is 20% or more. Source: dph.illinois.gov/regionmetrics Vaccine doses administered: The number of shots provided to individuals. Authorized COVID-19 vaccines require two shots. Source: dph.illinois.gov/covid19/vaccinedata

The number of shots provided to individuals. Authorized COVID-19 vaccines require two shots. Source: dph.illinois.gov/covid19/vaccinedata % population vaccinated: The number of county residents who received both shots of an authorized COVID-19 vaccine divided by the county’s total population. Source: dph.illinois.gov/covid19/vaccinedata