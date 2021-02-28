St. Clair, Madison counties have fully vaccinated 23,601 people from coronavirus

COVID summary for Sunday, Feb. 28

According to data released by the Illinois Department of Public Health on Sunday, St. Clair County has administered 58,099 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine as of Saturday and fully vaccinated 13,243 people. Madison County, meanwhile, has administered 49,420 doses and fully vaccinated 10,358 people. Overall, the two counties have administered 107,519 doses and fully vaccinated 23,601 residents.

Per IDPH data, Region 4 in southwestern Illinois — which includes Bond, Clinton, Madison, Monroe, Randolph, St. Clair and Washington counties — has administered 138,291 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and fully vaccinated 32,463 residents, up 1,145 from the previous report of 31,318.

The area’s 7-day average positivity rate for the coronavirus stood at 3.9% on Sunday, the same as Saturday.

Sunday’s breakdown for Region 4

New cases (includes Monroe County’s data from Feb. 26-27): 52 in St. Clair and Monroe counties. No report from Madison, Clinton, Randolph, Bond and Washington counties.

New deaths (includes Monroe County’s ddata from Feb. 26-27): Monroe County reported 2 new deaths; St. Clair County did not report any new deaths.

Total vaccine doses administered (as of Saturday): 138,291 (+4,452)

Daily positivity rate (as of Thursday): 3.4% (-1.0)

7-day average positivity rate (as of Thursday): 3.9% (no change)

Regional hospitalizations: 80 (-5) (provided by St. Clair County)

Regional patients on ventilators: 6 (-2) (provided by St. Clair County)

ICU bed availability (as of Saturday): 27% (no change)

New cases from nearby counties outside Region 4: No new data

New deaths from nearby counties outside Region 4: No new data

ST. CLAIR COUNTY

Sunday’s new data: 48 new positives, 0 new deaths, 763 new tests administered, 64 new recoveries, 8 fewer patients hospitalized, 2 fewer patients on ventilators

Total overall: 27,990 positives, 445 deaths, 285,778 test administered, 27,009 recoveries, 50 patients hospitalized with 2 patients on ventilators.

Vaccines administered: 1,991 doses Saturday, bringing the total to 58,099

% of population fully vaccinated: 5.07%

Additional data: People who tested positive ranged from under the age of 10 to their 70s. Of the 48 new positives, 25 were under the age of 40.

Congregate living facilities: No new data

Positivity rates (as of Thursday): Daily — 3.2% (-0.8); 7-day average — 3.5% (-0.1)

MADISON COUNTY

Sunday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Total overall: 27,478 positives, 459 deaths, 260,687 tests administered, 24,972 recoveries, 24 patients hospitalized with 4 patients on ventilators

Vaccines administered: 1,858 doses Saturday, bringing the total to 49,420

% of population fully vaccinated: 3.92%

Additional data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Positivity rates (as of Thursday): Daily — 6.8% (-0.3); 7-day average — 6.2% (no change)

CLINTON COUNTY

Sunday’s new data: No new data

Total overall: 5,556 positives, 89 deaths, 5,420 recoveries, 4 patients hospitalized as of Thursday

Vaccines administered: 351 doses Saturday, bringing the total to 9,772

% of population fully vaccinated: 8.46%

Positivity rates (as of Thursday): Daily — 1.3% (-0.1); 7-day average — 2.0% (-0.6)

RANDOLPH COUNTY

Sunday’s new data: No new data

Total overall: 3,974 positives, 82 deaths, 3,874 recoveries, 3 patients hospitalized as of Thursday

Vaccines administered: 32 doses Saturday, bringing the total to 7,569

% of population fully vaccinated: 8.09%

Positivity rates (as of Thursday): Daily — 0.7% (no change); 7-day average — 1.4% (+0.1)

MONROE COUNTY

Sunday’s new data (includes data from Feb. 26-27): 4 new positives, 2 new deaths, 1 additional patient hospitalized

Total overall: 4,089 positives, 93 deaths, 20 patients hospitalized

Vaccines administered: 131 doses Saturday, bringing the total to 7,095

% of population fully vaccinated: 4.60%

Positivity rates (as of Thursday): Daily — 3.8% (+1.5); 7-day average — 3.7% (+0.3)

BOND COUNTY

Sunday’s new data: No new data

Total overall: 2,057 positives, 21 deaths, 43,408 tests administered

Vaccines administered: 20 doses Saturday, bringing the total to 3,281

% of population fully vaccinated: 4.62%

Positivity rates (as of Thursday): Daily — 0.4% (-2.0); 7-day average — 1.5% (-0.3)

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Sunday’s new data: No new data

Total overall: 1,590 positives, 27 deaths, 1,559 recoveries

Vaccines administered: 69 doses Saturday, bringing the total to 3,055

% of population fully vaccinated: 5.24%

Positivity rates (as of Thursday): Daily — 8.7% (+5.7); 7-day average — 6.4% (-0.8)

MACOUPIN COUNTY

Sunday’s new data: No new data

Total overall: 4,495 positives, 108 deaths, 3,870 recoveries

Vaccines administered: 92 doses Saturday, bringing the total to 12,289

% of population fully vaccinated: 10.62%

Positivity rates (as of Thursday): Daily — 1.5% (-3.9); 7-day average — 2.6% (-1.0)

JERSEY COUNTY

Sunday’s new data: No new data

Total overall: 2,466 positives, 45 deaths, 25,755 tests administered, 2,413 recoveries

Vaccines administered: 723 doses Saturday, bringing the total to 7,046

% of population fully vaccinated: 12.64%

Positivity rates (as of Thursday): Daily — 10.2% (-5.1); 7-day average — 3.1% (+0.6)

PERRY COUNTY

Sunday’s new data: No new data

Total overall: 3,145 positives, 60 deaths, 3,042 recoveries

Vaccines administered: 894 doses Saturday, bringing the total to 4,215

% of population fully vaccinated: 4.94%

Positivity rates (as of Thursday): Daily — 7.5% (+6.7); 7-day average — 2.2% (+0.4)

CALHOUN COUNTY

Sunday’s new data: No new data

Total overall: 491 positives, 5 deaths, 482 recoveries

Vaccines administered: 2 doses Saturday, bringing the total to 1,431

% of population fully vaccinated: 9.50%

Positivity rates (as of Thursday): Daily — 0.0% (-9.1); 7-day average — 6.0% (-0.9)

Editor’s note: The number of new COVID-19 cases by ZIP code in each county is reported on Mondays and shows the increase for the past week. Information comes from county sources and the Illinois Department of Public Health website.

Illinois reports new COVID cases, deaths Sunday

This information is provided by the Illinois Department of Public Health. The number in parentheses shows the difference from the previous day’s increase or total.

New cases of COVID-19: 1,249 (-531)

New deaths: 22 (-12)

New COVID-19 tests: 66,500 (-15,168)

Total cases: 1,186,696

Total deaths: 20,516

Total tests: 18,136,253

Total Illinoisans fully vaccinated against COVID-19: 814,241 (+41,831) — or 6.39% of the population

Total vaccine doses administered: 2,705,934 (+79,266)

Hospitalizations: 1,265 (-88)

People in ICU: 303 (-9)

People on ventilators: 150 (-10)

Statewide positivity rate (from Feb. 21-27): 2.4% (-0.3)

Nation, world COVID-19 statistics

Here are the latest available statistics from the Johns Hopkins University’s coronavirus map as of Sunday afternoon:

U.S.: 29,210,342 cases, 524,843 deaths, 19,632,668 recoveries

29,210,342 cases, 524,843 deaths, 19,632,668 recoveries World: 114,553,028 cases, 2,540,283 deaths, 90,051,838 recoveries

Testing sites in southwestern Illinois

Here are some upcoming coronavirus testing options:

Every Tuesday and Thursday: 9-11 a.m. COVID-19 rapid testing at the Clinton County Fairgrounds, 1899 Methodist St., Carlyle.





The Illinois Department of Public Health will continue to deploy mobile testing teams to locations in East St. Louis, including 4601 State St., 8 a.m.-to 4 p.m. every Sunday and Monday. Capacity is limited, and hours of operation are subject to change based on available equipment.

The testing site at the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Center in East St. Louis has been moved to St. Clair Square mall, in the parking lot behind Dillards. It’s open 8 a.m.-4 p.m. daily. It’s a drive-thru with four tents, allowing people to stay in their cars.

St. Clair County has a service center at 330 W. Main St. in Belleville. Its regular hours are 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursdays; and 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Fridays.

Touchette Regional Hospital and Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation also offer daily testing in Belleville and Wood River. Call 618-646-2596 for an appointment.

COVID-19 definition key

Region 4: The state-defined metro-east region includes St. Clair, Madison, Clinton, Monroe, Randolph, Bond and Washington counties.

The state-defined metro-east region includes St. Clair, Madison, Clinton, Monroe, Randolph, Bond and Washington counties. Daily positivity rate: The percentage of tests performed in a single day that were positive for COVID-19. Source: dph.illinois.gov/regionmetrics

The percentage of tests performed in a single day that were positive for COVID-19. Source: dph.illinois.gov/regionmetrics 7-day average positivity rate: The number of positive tests in a week, divided by the total number of tests performed during the same period. It is one measure Illinois uses to determine whether restrictions should be strengthened or loosened because it gives an indication of the infection rate in a community. The state-defined target is 8% or less. Source: dph.illinois.gov/regionmetrics

The number of positive tests in a week, divided by the total number of tests performed during the same period. It is one measure Illinois uses to determine whether restrictions should be strengthened or loosened because it gives an indication of the infection rate in a community. The state-defined target is 8% or less. Source: dph.illinois.gov/regionmetrics Hospitalizations: The number of patients in the hospital who have COVID-19 or are suspected of having the disease.

The number of patients in the hospital who have COVID-19 or are suspected of having the disease. ICU bed availability: The number of staffed intensive-care unit beds that are empty over seven days, divided by the total number of beds in the region. It is another measure the state uses to make decisions about restrictions. The state-defined target is 20% or more. Source: dph.illinois.gov/regionmetrics

The number of staffed intensive-care unit beds that are empty over seven days, divided by the total number of beds in the region. It is another measure the state uses to make decisions about restrictions. The state-defined target is 20% or more. Source: dph.illinois.gov/regionmetrics Vaccine doses administered: The number of shots provided to individuals. Authorized COVID-19 vaccines require two shots. Source: dph.illinois.gov/covid19/vaccinedata

The number of shots provided to individuals. Authorized COVID-19 vaccines require two shots. Source: dph.illinois.gov/covid19/vaccinedata % of population vaccinated: The number of county residents who have received both shots of an authorized COVID-19 vaccine, divided by the county’s total population. Source: dph.illinois.gov/covid19/vaccinedata