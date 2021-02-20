More than 20,000 fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in southwestern IL

COVID summary for Saturday, Feb. 20

On Saturday, the metro-east region recorded a seven-day average positivity rate of 4.1%, down from 4.2% on Friday. This marked the region’s lowest positivity rate since June 25, when it stood at 3.9%. Additionally, Region 4’s intensive care unit bed availability fell to 27% on Saturday, the same as the previous day. The region has now administered more than 100,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine (104,262) and fully vaccinated 21,312 residents.

Saturday’s breakdown for Region 4

New cases: 56 (-64)

New deaths: 0 (no change)

Total vaccine doses administered: 104,262 (+7,593)

Daily positivity rate (as of Wednesday): 5.8% (-0.5)

7-day average positivity rate (as of Wednesday): 4.1% (-0.1)

Regional hospitalizations: 111 (-2)

Regional patients on ventilators: 11 (-1)

ICU bed availability (as of Friday): 27% (no change)

New cases from nearby counties outside Region 4: No new data as of 4 p.m.

New deaths from nearby counties outside Region 4: No new data as of 4 p.m.

ST. CLAIR COUNTY

Saturday’s new data: 45 new positives, 807 new tests administered, 86 new recoveries, eight additional patients hospitalized and one fewer patient on a ventilator

Total overall: 27,572 positives, 442 deaths, 277,702 tests administered, 26,419 recoveries, 69 patients hospitalized with four individuals on ventilators

Vaccines administered: 2,782 doses Friday, bringing the total to 43,165

% of population fully vaccinated: 2.86%

Additional data: Individuals who tested positive ranged from under the age of 10 to their 90s. Of the 73 new positives, 27 were individuals under the age of 40

Congregate living facilities: Cedarhurst of Shiloh reported one new case

Positivity rates (as of Wednesday): Daily — 8.9% (+0.8); 7-day average — 3.9% (+0.2)

MADISON COUNTY

Saturday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Total overall: 27,096 positives, 457 deaths, 253,992 tests administered, 23,010 recoveries, 32 patients hospitalized with seven individuals on ventilators

Vaccines administered: 1,821 doses Friday, bringing the total to 36,338

% of population fully vaccinated: 2.99%

Additional data: Individuals who tested positive ranged from under the age of 10 to their 80s. Of the 31 new positives, 23 individuals were under the age of 40.

Positivity rates (as of Wednesday): Daily — 7.6 (+1.6); 7-day average — 6.7% (-0.1)

CLINTON COUNTY

Saturday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Total overall: 5,528 positives, 88 deaths, 5,338 recoveries, nine patients hospitalized

Vaccines administered: 487 doses Friday, bringing the total to 8,176

% of population fully vaccinated: 6.07%

Positivity rates (as of Wednesday): Daily — 0.4% (-1.8); 7-day average — 1.7% (-0.5)

RANDOLPH COUNTY

Saturday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Total overall: 3,959 positives, 82 deaths, 3,864 recoveries, one patient hospitalized

Vaccines administered: 168 doses Friday, bringing the total to 5,717

% of population fully vaccinated: 4.91%

Positivity rates (as of Wednesday): Daily — 1.4% (-2.6); 7-day average — 0.7% (-0.2)

MONROE COUNTY

Saturday’s new data: 11 new positives

Total overall: 4,049 positives, 88 deaths, 20 patients hospitalized

Vaccines administered: 313 doses Friday, bringing the total to 5,602

% of population fully vaccinated: 2.95%

Positivity rates (as of Wednesday): Daily — 4.4% (+0.9); 7-day average — 5.5% (+0.2)

BOND COUNTY

Saturday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Total overall: 1,994 positives, 21 deaths, 38,137 tests administered

Vaccines administered: 97 doses Friday, bringing the total to 2,802

% of population fully vaccinated: 3.48%

Positivity rates (as of Wednesday): Daily — 1.9% (-3.7); 7-day average — 1.5% (-0.1)

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Saturday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Total overall: 1,580 positives, 27 deaths, 1,544 recoveries, one patient hospitalized

Vaccines administered: 105 doses Friday, bringing the total to 2,462

% of population fully vaccinated: 3.62%

Positivity rates (as of Wednesday): Daily — 10.0% (+4.9); 7-day average — 7.1% (+0.4)

MACOUPIN COUNTY

Saturday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Total overall: 4,444 positives, 108 deaths, 3,565 recoveries

Vaccines administered: 1,157 doses Friday, bringing the total to 9,257

% of population fully vaccinated: 5.59%

Positivity rates (as of Wednesday): Daily — 1.4% (-4.9); 7-day average — 3.4% (-0.2)

JERSEY COUNTY

Saturday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Total overall: 2,466 positives, 44 deaths, 25,755 tests administered, 2,392 recoveries

Vaccines administered: 184 doses Friday, bringing the total to 5,136

% of population fully vaccinated: 4.91%

Positivity rates (as of Wednesday): Daily — 4.5% (-1.1); 7-day average — 5.3% (-1.0)

PERRY COUNTY

Saturday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Total overall: 3,116 positives, 59 deaths, 3,008 recoveries

Vaccines administered: 148 doses Friday, bringing the total to 3,226

% of population fully vaccinated: 3.73%

Positivity rates (as of Wednesday): Daily — 5.8% (+1.0); 7-day average — 1.7% (+0.4)

CALHOUN COUNTY

Saturday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Total overall: 485 positives, five deaths, 482 recoveries

Vaccines administered: 74 doses Friday, bringing the total at 1,105

% of population fully vaccinated: 6.02%

Positivity rates (as of Wednesday): Daily — 0.0% (-11.1); 7-day average — 3.5% (-1.7)

Editor’s note: The number of new COVID-19 cases by ZIP code in each county is reported on Mondays and shows the increase for the past week. Information comes from county sources and the Illinois Department of Public Health website.

Illinois reports new COVID cases, deaths Saturday

This information is provided by the Illinois Department of Public Health. The number in parentheses shows the difference from the previous day’s increase or total.

New cases of COVID-19: 1,922 (-297)

New deaths: 42 (-21)

New COVID-19 tests: 73,212 (-12,751)

Total cases: 1,172,824

Total deaths: 20,234

Total tests: 17,547,531

Total Illinoisans fully vaccinated against COVID-19: 540,904 (+33,042) — or 4.25% of the population

Total vaccine doses administered: 2,138,519 (+77,813)

Hospitalizations: 1,551 (-18)

People in ICU: 351 (-15)

People on ventilators: 171 (-19)

Statewide positivity rate (from Feb. 13-19): 2.8% (no change)

Nation, world COVID-19 statistics

Here are the latest available statistics from the Johns Hopkins University’s coronavirus map as of Saturday afternoon.

U.S.: 28,060,047 cases, 497,345 deaths, 18,859,311 recoveries





28,060,047 cases, 497,345 deaths, 18,859,311 recoveries World: 110,949,111 cases, 2,457,373 deaths, 62,554,334 recoveries





Testing sites in southwestern Illinois

Here are some upcoming coronavirus testing options:

Saturday, Feb. 27: 8 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Madison County Health Department, 101 E. Edwardsville Road, Wood River.





8 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Madison County Health Department, 101 E. Edwardsville Road, Wood River. Every Tuesday and Thursday: 9-11 a.m. COVID-19 rapid testing at the Clinton County Fairgrounds, 1899 Methodist St., Carlyle.

The Illinois Department of Public Health will continue to deploy mobile testing teams to locations in East St. Louis, including 4601 State St., 8 a.m.-to 4 p.m. every Sunday and Monday. Capacity is limited, and hours of operation are subject to change based on available equipment.

The testing site at the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Center in East St. Louis has been moved to St. Clair Square mall, in the parking lot behind Dillards. It’s open 8 a.m.-4 p.m. daily. It’s a drive-thru with four tents, allowing people to stay in their cars.

St. Clair County has a new service center at 330 W. Main St. in Belleville. Its regular hours are 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursdays; and 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Fridays.

Touchette Regional Hospital and Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation also offer daily testing in Belleville and Wood River. Call 618-646-2596 for an appointment.

COVID-19 definition key

Region 4: The state-defined metro-east region includes St. Clair, Madison, Clinton, Monroe, Randolph, Bond and Washington counties.

The state-defined metro-east region includes St. Clair, Madison, Clinton, Monroe, Randolph, Bond and Washington counties. Daily positivity rate: The percentage of tests performed in a single day that were positive for COVID-19. Source: dph.illinois.gov/regionmetrics

The percentage of tests performed in a single day that were positive for COVID-19. Source: dph.illinois.gov/regionmetrics 7-day average positivity rate: The number of positive tests in a week divided by the total number of tests performed in that time. It is one measure Illinois uses to determine whether business restrictions should be strengthened or loosened because it gives an indication of the rate of infection in a community. The state-defined target is 8% or less. Source: dph.illinois.gov/regionmetrics

The number of positive tests in a week divided by the total number of tests performed in that time. It is one measure Illinois uses to determine whether business restrictions should be strengthened or loosened because it gives an indication of the rate of infection in a community. The state-defined target is 8% or less. Source: dph.illinois.gov/regionmetrics Hospitalizations: The number of patients in the hospital who have COVID-19 or are suspected of having the disease.

The number of patients in the hospital who have COVID-19 or are suspected of having the disease. ICU bed availability: The number of staffed intensive-care unit beds that are empty over seven days divided by the total number of beds in the region. It is another measure the state uses to make decisions about business restrictions. The state-defined target is 20% or more. Source: dph.illinois.gov/regionmetrics

The number of staffed intensive-care unit beds that are empty over seven days divided by the total number of beds in the region. It is another measure the state uses to make decisions about business restrictions. The state-defined target is 20% or more. Source: dph.illinois.gov/regionmetrics Vaccine doses administered: The number of shots provided to individuals. Authorized COVID-19 vaccines require two shots. Source: dph.illinois.gov/covid19/vaccinedata

The number of shots provided to individuals. Authorized COVID-19 vaccines require two shots. Source: dph.illinois.gov/covid19/vaccinedata % population vaccinated: The number of county residents who received both shots of an authorized COVID-19 vaccine divided by the county’s total population. Source: dph.illinois.gov/covid19/vaccinedata