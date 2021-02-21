No new COVID deaths reported in Region 4; hospital bed availability remains steady

COVID summary for Sunday, Feb. 21

On Sunday, the Illinois Department of Public Health listed metro-east Region 4 as having a seven-day average positivity rate of 4.4%, up slightly from 4.1% on Saturday, when it registered its lowest positivity rate since June 25 (3.9%). The current rate is based on data collected through Thursday. Region 4’s intensive care unit bed availability remains at 27%, the same as Friday and Saturday, above the state’s threshold of 20%. The region had administered more than 100,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine (104,262) and fully vaccinated 21,312 residents as of Saturday. All this gives officials and residents hope that the state is turning the corner on the coronavirus pandemic.

Sunday’s breakdown for Region 4

New cases: 56 (only St. Clair and Monroe counties reporting)

New deaths: 0 (only St. Clair and Monroe counties reporting)

Total vaccine doses administered: 104,262 (+7,593) as of Saturday

Daily positivity rate (as of Thursday): 3.6% (-2.2%)

7-day average positivity rate (as of Thursday): 4.4% (+0.3%)

Regional hospitalizations: 109 (-2)

Regional patients on ventilators: 12 (+1)

ICU bed availability (as of Friday): 27% (no change)

New cases from nearby counties outside Region 4: No new data as of 4 p.m.

New deaths from nearby counties outside Region 4: No new data as of 4 p.m.

ST. CLAIR COUNTY

Sunday’s new data: 54 new positives, 1,199 new tests administered, 81 new recoveries, 5 more patients hospitalized and 1 more patient on a ventilator

Total overall: 27,626 positives, 442 deaths, 278,901 tests administered, 26,500 recoveries, 74 patients hospitalized with 5 patients on ventilators

Vaccines administered: 2,782 doses Friday, bringing the total to 43,165

% of population fully vaccinated: 2.86% as of Friday

Additional data: People who tested positive ranged from their teens to their 90s. Of the 54 new positives, 25 are under 40

Congregate living facilities: No new outbreaks

Positivity rates (as of Thursday): Daily — 3.3% (_5.6%); 7-day average — 4.3% (+0.4%)

MADISON COUNTY

Sunday’s new data: No new data as of 5 p.m.

Total overall: 27,174 positives, 457 deaths, 254,739 tests administered, 23,175 recoveries, 32 patients hospitalized with 7 individuals on ventilators as of Saturday

Vaccines administered: 1,821 doses Friday, bringing the total to 36,338

% of population fully vaccinated: 2.99%

Additional data: N/A

Positivity rates (as of Thursday): Daily — 7.3% (-0.3%); 7-day average — 6.9% (+0.2%)

CLINTON COUNTY

Sunday’s new data: No new data

Total overall: 5,528 positives, 88 deaths, 5,338 recoveries, 9 patients hospitalized as of Friday

Vaccines administered: 487 doses Friday, bringing the total to 8,176

% of population fully vaccinated: 6.07%

Positivity rates (as of Thursday): Daily — 4.4% (+4%); 7-day average — 1.8% (+0.1%)

RANDOLPH COUNTY

Sunday’s new data: No new data

Total overall: 3,959 positives, 82 deaths, 3,864 recoveries, 1 patient hospitalized as of Friday

Vaccines administered: 168 doses Friday, bringing the total to 5,717

% of population fully vaccinated: 4.91%

Positivity rates (as of Thursday): Daily — 0.7% (-0.7%); 7-day average — 0.8% (+0.1%)

MONROE COUNTY

Sunday’s new data: 2 new positives

Total overall: 4,051 positives, 88 deaths, 22 patients hospitalized

Vaccines administered: 313 doses Friday, bringing the total to 5,602

% of population fully vaccinated: 2.95%

Positivity rates (as of Thursday): Daily — 1.8% (-2.6%); 7-day average — 5% (+0.5%)

BOND COUNTY

Sunday’s new data: No new data

Total overall: 1,994 positives, 21 deaths, 38,137 tests administered as of Friday

Vaccines administered: 97 doses Friday, bringing the total to 2,802

% of population fully vaccinated: 3.48%

Positivity rates (as of Thursday): Daily — 1.9% (no change); 7-day average — 1.6% (+0.1%)

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Sunday’s new data: No new data

Total overall: 1,580 positives, 27 deaths, 1,544 recoveries, 1 patient hospitalized as of Friday

Vaccines administered: 105 doses Friday, bringing the total to 2,462

% of population fully vaccinated: 3.62%

Positivity rates (as of Thursday): Daily — 16.1% (+6.1%); 7-day average — 8.3% (+1.2%)

MACOUPIN COUNTY

Sunday’s new data: No new data

Total overall: 4,444 positives, 108 deaths, 3,565 recoveries as of Friday

Vaccines administered: 1,157 doses Friday, bringing the total to 9,257

% of population fully vaccinated: 5.59%

Positivity rates (as of Thursday): Daily — 8.2% (+6.8%); 7-day average — 4% (+0.6%)

JERSEY COUNTY

Sunday’s new data: No new data

Total overall: 2,466 positives, 44 deaths, 25,755 tests administered, 2,392 recoveries as of Friday

Vaccines administered: 184 doses Friday, bringing the total to 5,136

% of population fully vaccinated: 4.91%

Positivity rates (as of Thursday): Daily — 2.3% (-2.2%); 7-day average — 4.5% (-0.8%)

PERRY COUNTY

Sunday’s new data: No new data

Total overall: 3,116 positives, 59 deaths, 3,008 recoveries as of Friday

Vaccines administered: 148 doses Friday, bringing the total to 3,226

% of population fully vaccinated: 3.73%

Positivity rates (as of Thursday): Daily — 0.5% (-5.3%); 7-day average — 1.4% (-0.3%)

CALHOUN COUNTY

Sunday’s new data: No new data

Total overall: 485 positives, 5 deaths, 482 recoveries as of Friday

Vaccines administered: 74 doses Friday, bringing the total at 1,105

% of population fully vaccinated: 6.02%

Positivity rates (as of Thursday): Daily — 9.1% (+9.1%); 7-day average — 5.9% (+2.4%)

Editor’s note: The number of new COVID-19 cases by ZIP code in each county is reported on Mondays and shows the increase for the past week. Information comes from county sources and the Illinois Department of Public Health website.

Illinois reports new COVID cases, deaths Sunday

This information is provided by the Illinois Department of Public Health. The number in parentheses shows the difference from the previous day’s increase or total.

New cases of COVID-19: 1,585(-337)

New deaths: 35 (-7)

New COVID-19 tests: 75,269 (+2,057)

Total cases: 1,174,409

Total deaths: 20,269

Total tests: 17,622,800

Total Illinoisans fully vaccinated against COVID-19: 540,904 (+33,042) — or 4.25% of the population as of Saturday

Total vaccine doses administered: 2,151,959 (+13,440)

Hospitalizations: 1,468 (-83)

People in ICU: 356 (+5)

People on ventilators: 170 (-1)

Statewide positivity rate (from Feb. 14-20): 2.7% (-0.1%)

Nation, world COVID-19 statistics

Here are the latest available statistics from the Johns Hopkins University’s coronavirus map as of Saturday afternoon.

U.S.: 28,124,317 cases, 498,715 deaths





28,124,317 cases, 498,715 deaths World: 111,319,845 cases, 2,465,258 deaths, 62,783,718 recoveries





Testing sites in southwestern Illinois

Here are some upcoming coronavirus testing options:

Tuesday, Feb. 23: 8 a.m.-4 p.m. at First United Presbyterian Church, 201 E. Church St. in Collinsville.

8 a.m.-4 p.m. at First United Presbyterian Church, 201 E. Church St. in Collinsville. Saturday, Feb. 27: 8 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Madison County Health Department, 101 E. Edwardsville Road, Wood River.





8 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Madison County Health Department, 101 E. Edwardsville Road, Wood River. Every Tuesday and Thursday: 9-11 a.m. COVID-19 rapid testing at the Clinton County Fairgrounds, 1899 Methodist St., Carlyle.

The Illinois Department of Public Health will continue to deploy mobile testing teams to locations in East St. Louis, including 4601 State St., 8 a.m.-to 4 p.m. every Sunday and Monday. Capacity is limited, and hours of operation are subject to change based on available equipment.

The testing site at the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Center in East St. Louis has been moved to St. Clair Square mall, in the parking lot behind Dillards. It’s open 8 a.m.-4 p.m. daily. It’s a drive-thru with four tents, allowing people to stay in their cars.

St. Clair County has a new service center at 330 W. Main St. in Belleville. Its regular hours are 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursdays; and 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Fridays.

Touchette Regional Hospital and Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation also offer daily testing in Belleville and Wood River. Call 618-646-2596 for an appointment.

COVID-19 definition key

Region 4: The state-defined metro-east region includes St. Clair, Madison, Clinton, Monroe, Randolph, Bond and Washington counties.

The state-defined metro-east region includes St. Clair, Madison, Clinton, Monroe, Randolph, Bond and Washington counties. Daily positivity rate: The percentage of tests performed in a single day that were positive for COVID-19. Source: dph.illinois.gov/regionmetrics

The percentage of tests performed in a single day that were positive for COVID-19. Source: dph.illinois.gov/regionmetrics 7-day average positivity rate: The number of positive tests in a week, divided by the total number of tests performed during the same period. It is one measure Illinois uses to determine whether restrictions should be strengthened or loosened because it gives an indication of the infection rate in a community. The state-defined target is 8% or less. Source: dph.illinois.gov/regionmetrics

The number of positive tests in a week, divided by the total number of tests performed during the same period. It is one measure Illinois uses to determine whether restrictions should be strengthened or loosened because it gives an indication of the infection rate in a community. The state-defined target is 8% or less. Source: dph.illinois.gov/regionmetrics Hospitalizations: The number of patients in the hospital who have COVID-19 or are suspected of having the disease.

The number of patients in the hospital who have COVID-19 or are suspected of having the disease. ICU bed availability: The number of staffed intensive-care unit beds that are empty over seven days, divided by the total number of beds in the region. It is another measure the state uses to make decisions about restrictions. The state-defined target is 20% or more. Source: dph.illinois.gov/regionmetrics

The number of staffed intensive-care unit beds that are empty over seven days, divided by the total number of beds in the region. It is another measure the state uses to make decisions about restrictions. The state-defined target is 20% or more. Source: dph.illinois.gov/regionmetrics Vaccine doses administered: The number of shots provided to individuals. Authorized COVID-19 vaccines require two shots. Source: dph.illinois.gov/covid19/vaccinedata

The number of shots provided to individuals. Authorized COVID-19 vaccines require two shots. Source: dph.illinois.gov/covid19/vaccinedata % of population vaccinated: The number of county residents who have received both shots of an authorized COVID-19 vaccine, divided by the county’s total population. Source: dph.illinois.gov/covid19/vaccinedata