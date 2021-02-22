Nearly 109,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in southwestern Illinois

COVID summary for Monday, Feb. 22

On Monday, the Illinois Department of Public Health listed metro-east Region 4 as having a seven-day average positivity rate of 4.2%, down, slightly from 4.4% on Sunday. The rate is based on data collected through Friday.

Region 4’s intensive care unit bed availability remains at 27%, the same as Friday, Saturday and Sunday, above the state’s threshold of 20%. The region had administered 108,951 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and fully vaccinated 21,818 residents as of Sunday.

Monday’s breakdown for Region 4

New cases: 48 (-8)

New deaths: 0 (no change)

Total vaccine doses administered: 108,951 (+4,689) as of Sunday

Daily positivity rate (as of Friday): 3.9% (+0.3)

7-day average positivity rate (as of Friday): 4.2% (-0.2)

Regional hospitalizations: 112 (+3)

Regional patients on ventilators: 11 (-1)

ICU bed availability (as of Sunday): 27% (no change)

New cases from nearby counties outside Region 4: 24 positives

New deaths from nearby counties outside Region 4: No new data as of 4 p.m.

ST. CLAIR COUNTY

Monday’s new data: 38 new positives, 831 new tests administered, 89 new recoveries, 1 fewer patient hospitalized and 1 fewer patient on a ventilator

Total overall: 27,664 positives, 442 deaths, 279,732 tests administered, 26,589 recoveries, 73 patients hospitalized with 4 patients on ventilators

Vaccines administered: 1,974 doses Sunday, bringing the total to 45,186

% of population fully vaccinated: 2.92% as of Sunday

Additional data: People who tested positive ranged from their teens to their 70s. Of the 38 new positives, 27 were under 40

Congregate living facilities: No new cases or deaths.

Positivity rates (as of Friday): Daily — 3.9% (+0.6); 7-day average — 3.9% (-0.4)

ZIP codes with positives:

62059 (Brooklyn): 37 (+1)

62201 (East St. Louis): 557 (+1)

62203 (East St. Louis, Centreville, Washington Park, Caseyville): 590 (+4)

62204 (East St. Louis): 372 (+2)

62205 (East St. Louis, Alorton, Centreville): 615 (+1)

62206 (East St. Louis, Cahokia): 1,250 (+17)

62207 (East St. Louis, Centreville, Alorton): 561 (+3)

62208 (Fairview Heights): 1,554 (+26)

62220 (Belleville, Smithton): 1,965 (+17)

62221 (Belleville): 2,652 (+31)

62223 (Belleville, Swansea): 1,663 (+28)

62225 (Scott Air Force Base): 134 (+2)

62226 (Belleville, Swansea): 3,038 (+35)

62232 (Fairview Heights, Caseyville): 860 (+10)

62239 (Dupo): 435 (+2)

62240 (Dupo): 151 (+3)

62243 (Freeburg): 729 (+9)

62254 (Lebanon): 780 (+10)

62255 (Lenzburg): 77 (+1)

62257 (Marissa): 335 (+3)

62258 (Mascoutah, Fayetteville) 998 (+12)

62260 (Millstadt): 763 (+9)

62264 (New Athens): 344 (no change)

62269 (O’Fallon): 3,121 (+35)

62282 (St. Libory): 63 (no change)

62285 (Smithton): 539 (+7)

62289 (Summerfield): 47 (no change)

MADISON COUNTY

Monday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Total overall: 27,191 positives, 457 deaths, 255,515 tests administered, 23,371 recoveries, 30 patients hospitalized with 7 individuals on ventilators

Vaccines administered: 1,827 doses Sunday, bringing the total to 38,318

% of population fully vaccinated: 3.09%

Additional data: N/A

Positivity rates (as of Friday): Daily — 6.3% (-1.0); 7-day average — 6.9% (no change)

ZIP codes with positives:

62040 (Granite City, Pontoon Beach): 3,798 (+52)

62025 (Edwardsville, Glen Carbon, Pontoon Beach, Roxana): 3,363 (+31)

62002 (Alton, East Alton, Godfrey): 3,095 (+24)

62234 (Collinsville, Pontoon Beach, State Park Place): 2,813 (+29)

62249 (Highland): 1,949 (+19)

62035 (Godfrey): 1,813 (+10)

62294 (Troy): 1,735 (+13)

62034 (Glen Carbon): 1,305 (+19)

62010 (Bethalto): 1,222 (+8)

62095 (Wood River): 1,107 (+12)

62062 (Maryville): 929 (+7)

62024 (East Alton): 826 (+6)

62281 (St. Jacob): 371 (+6)

62060 (Granite City, Madison, Venice): 337 (+4)

62097 (Prairietown, Worden): 270 (no change)

62067 (Moro): 283 (no change)





62018 (Alton, Bethalto, East Alton): 267 (+3)





62061 (Marine): 200 (+2)

62001 (Kaufman, Alhambra): 169 (+6)

62087 (Edwardsville, Roxana, South Roxana, Hartford): 155 (+1)

62084 (Edwardsville, Wood River, Pontoon Beach, Roxana, South Roxana): 143 (+10)

62048 (Edwardsville, Granite City, Roxana, Hartford): 125 (+4)

62046 (Hamel): 106 (no change)





62090 (Madison, Venice): 80 (no change)

62021 (Dorsey): 72 (no change)

62088 (Staunton, Livingston, Williamson): 67 (+1)

62074 (New Douglas): 76 (+1)

62275 (Pocahontas, Old Ripley, Jamestown): 53 (no change)

62058 (Livingston): 57 (no change)

62012 (Godfrey): 53 (no change)





62293: (St. Morgan): 26 (+1)

62201: (Fairmont City, Madison): 11 (no change)

CLINTON COUNTY

Monday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Total overall: 5,528 positives, 88 deaths, 5,338 recoveries, 9 patients hospitalized

Vaccines administered: 59 doses Sunday, bringing the total to 8,489

% of population fully vaccinated: 6.10%

Positivity rates (as of Friday): Daily — 1.8% (-2.6); 7-day average — 2.0% (+0.2)

ZIP codes with positives:

62215 (Albers, Damiansville): 258 (+2)

62216 (Aviston): 565 (+2)

62218 (Bartelso): 269 (no change)

62230 (Breese): 1,144 (+5)

62231 (Carlyle): 1,018 (+4)

62245 (Germantown): 265 (+1)

62265 (New Baden): 526 (+5)

62293 (Trenton): 592 (+5)

62801 (Centralia): 2,484 (+8)

RANDOLPH COUNTY

Monday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Total overall: 3,959 positives, 82 deaths, 3,864 recoveries, 1 patient hospitalized

Vaccines administered: 61 doses Sunday, bringing the total to 5,782

% of population fully vaccinated: 4.97%

Positivity rates (as of Friday): Daily — 2.6% (+1.9); 7-day average — 1.0% (+0.2)

ZIP codes with positives:

62217 (Baldwin): 82 (no change)

62233 (Chester): 1,033 (+7)

62237 (Coulterville): 306 (+1)

62241 (Ellis Grove): 112 (+1)

62242 (Evansville): 142 (+1)

62272 (Percy): 192 (no change)

62277 (Prairie Du Rocher): 116 (no change)

62278 (Red Bud): 983 (+7)

62286 (Sparta): 745 (+4)

62288 (Steeleville): 405 (no change)

62292 (Tilden): 55 (no change)

62297 (Walsh): 38 (no change)

62916 (Campbell Hill): 92 (no change)

MONROE COUNTY

Monday’s new data: 1 new positive

Total overall: 4,052 positives, 88 deaths, 22 patients hospitalized

Vaccines administered: 148 doses Sunday, bringing the total to 5,801

% of population fully vaccinated: 2.98%

Positivity rates (as of Friday): Daily — 5.1% (+3.3); 7-day average — 5.1% (+0.1)

ZIP codes with positives:

62236 (Columbia): 1,538 (+13)

62244 (Fults): 97 (+1)

62295 (Valmeyer): 157 (no change)

62298 (Waterloo): 2,071 (+20)

BOND COUNTY

Monday’s new data: 6 new positives

Total overall: 2,045 positives, 21 deaths, 40,048 tests administered

Vaccines administered: 9 doses Sunday, bringing the total to 2,815

% of population fully vaccinated: 3.49%

Positivity rates (as of Friday): Daily — 0.6% (-1/3); 7-day average — 1.4% (-0.2)

ZIP codes with positives:

62086 (Sorento): 121 (+3)

62246 (Greenville): 1,167 (+19)

62262 (Mulberry Grove): 224 (no change)

62275 (Pocahontas, Old Ripley): 372 (+2)

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Monday’s new data (Feb. 20-22): 3 new positives

Total overall: 1,583 positives, 27 deaths, 1,557 recoveries, 1 patient hospitalized

Vaccines administered: 80 doses Sunday, bringing the total to 2,553

% of population fully vaccinated: 3.79%

Positivity rates (as of Friday): Daily — 10.7% (-5.4); 7-day average — 9.3% (+1.0)

ZIP codes with positives:

62214 (Venedy, Addieville): 126 (+1)

62263 (Nashville, New Minden): 671 (+2)

62268 (Oakdale): 63 (+1)

62271 (Okawville): 210 (+1)

62808 (Ashley): 151 (+1)

62848 (Irvington): 59 (+1)

MACOUPIN COUNTY

Monday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Total overall: 4,471 positives, 108 deaths, 3,692 recoveries

Vaccines administered: 63 doses Sunday, bringing the total to 9,333

% of population fully vaccinated: 5.63%

Positivity rates (as of Friday): Daily — 3.4% (-4.8); 7-day average — 4.1% (+0.1)

ZIP codes with positives:

62009 (Benld, Sawyerville, Mount Clare): 145 (+1)

62012 (Brighton): 689 (+5)

62014 (Bunker Hill): 326 (+5)

62033 (Gillespie): 510 (+2)

62063 (Medora, Summerville, Kemper, Rockbridge): 119 (+1)

62069 (Mount Olive): 295 (+2)

62088 (Staunton): 668 (+7)

62626 (Carlinville): 898 (+5)

62640 (Girard): 236 (+6)

62674 (Palmyra, Barr): 80 (no change)

62685 (Royal Lakes, Plainview, Shipman): 180 (+2)





62690 (Virden): 352 (-1)

JERSEY COUNTY

Monday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Total overall: 2,466 positives, 44 deaths, 25,755 tests administered, 2,392 recoveries

Vaccines administered: 35 doses Sunday, bringing the total to 5,259

% of population fully vaccinated: 5.05%

Positivity rates (as of Friday): Daily — 1.3% (-1.0); 7-day average — 3.5% (-1.0)

ZIP codes with positives:

62022 (Newbern): 121 (no change)

62028 (Elsah): 40 (+1)

62031 (Fieldon): 85 (+3)

62037 (Grafton): 180 (no change)

62052 (Jerseyville): 1,572 (+12)

PERRY COUNTY

Monday’s new data (Feb. 20-22): 24 new positives

Total overall: 3,130 positives, 59 deaths, 3,008 recoveries

Vaccines administered: 39 doses Sunday, bringing the total to 3,275

% of population fully vaccinated: 3.82%

Positivity rates (as of Friday): Daily — 17.9% (+17.4); 7-day average — 2.1% (+0.7)

ZIP codes with positives:

62238 (Cutler): 64 (no change)

62274 (Pinckneyville): 1,527 (+9)

62832 (Du Quoin): 1,067 (+15)

62888 (Tamaroa): 169 (+1)

62997 (Willisville): 44 (+2)

CALHOUN COUNTY

Monday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Total overall: 485 positives, 5 deaths, 482 recoveries

Vaccines administered: 2 doses Sunday, bringing the total at 1,107

% of population fully vaccinated: 6.06%

Positivity rates (as of Friday): Daily — 5.9% (-3.2); 7-day average — 6.3% (+0.4)

ZIP codes with positives:

62036 (Golden Eagle): 68 (no change)

62047 (Hardin): 168 (+2)

Editor’s note: The number of new COVID-19 cases by ZIP code in each county is reported on Mondays and shows the increase for the past week. Information comes from county sources and the Illinois Department of Public Health website.

Illinois reports new COVID cases, deaths Monday

This information is provided by the Illinois Department of Public Health. The number in parentheses shows the difference from the previous day’s increase or total.

New cases of COVID-19: 1,246 (-339)

New deaths: 34 (-1)

New COVID-19 tests: 37,361 (-37,908)

Total cases: 1,175,655

Total deaths: 20,303

Total tests: 17,660,161

Total Illinoisans fully vaccinated against COVID-19: 571,260 (+30,356) — or 4.48% of the population as of Sunday

Total vaccine doses administered: 2,211,700 (+59,741)

Hospitalizations: 1,508 (+36)

People in ICU: 377 (+21)

People on ventilators: 169 (-1)

Statewide positivity rate (from Feb. 16-21): 2.8% (+0.1)

Nation, world COVID-19 statistics

Here are the latest available statistics from the Johns Hopkins University’s coronavirus map as of Monday afternoon.

U.S.: 28,124,317 cases, 498,715 deaths





28,124,317 cases, 498,715 deaths World: 111,319,845 cases, 2,465,258 deaths, 62,783,718 recoveries





Testing sites in southwestern Illinois

Here are some upcoming coronavirus testing options:

Tuesday, Feb. 23: 8 a.m.-4 p.m. at First United Presbyterian Church, 201 E. Church St. in Collinsville.

8 a.m.-4 p.m. at First United Presbyterian Church, 201 E. Church St. in Collinsville. Saturday, Feb. 27: 8 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Madison County Health Department, 101 E. Edwardsville Road, Wood River.





8 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Madison County Health Department, 101 E. Edwardsville Road, Wood River. Every Tuesday and Thursday: 9-11 a.m. COVID-19 rapid testing at the Clinton County Fairgrounds, 1899 Methodist St., Carlyle.

The Illinois Department of Public Health will continue to deploy mobile testing teams to locations in East St. Louis, including 4601 State St., 8 a.m.-to 4 p.m. every Sunday and Monday. Capacity is limited, and hours of operation are subject to change based on available equipment.

The testing site at the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Center in East St. Louis has been moved to St. Clair Square mall, in the parking lot behind Dillards. It’s open 8 a.m.-4 p.m. daily. It’s a drive-thru with four tents, allowing people to stay in their cars.

St. Clair County has a service center at 330 W. Main St. in Belleville. Its regular hours are 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursdays; and 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Fridays.

Touchette Regional Hospital and Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation also offer daily testing in Belleville and Wood River. Call 618-646-2596 for an appointment.

COVID-19 definition key

Region 4: The state-defined metro-east region includes St. Clair, Madison, Clinton, Monroe, Randolph, Bond and Washington counties.

The state-defined metro-east region includes St. Clair, Madison, Clinton, Monroe, Randolph, Bond and Washington counties. Daily positivity rate: The percentage of tests performed in a single day that were positive for COVID-19. Source: dph.illinois.gov/regionmetrics

The percentage of tests performed in a single day that were positive for COVID-19. Source: dph.illinois.gov/regionmetrics 7-day average positivity rate: The number of positive tests in a week, divided by the total number of tests performed during the same period. It is one measure Illinois uses to determine whether restrictions should be strengthened or loosened because it gives an indication of the infection rate in a community. The state-defined target is 8% or less. Source: dph.illinois.gov/regionmetrics

The number of positive tests in a week, divided by the total number of tests performed during the same period. It is one measure Illinois uses to determine whether restrictions should be strengthened or loosened because it gives an indication of the infection rate in a community. The state-defined target is 8% or less. Source: dph.illinois.gov/regionmetrics Hospitalizations: The number of patients in the hospital who have COVID-19 or are suspected of having the disease.

The number of patients in the hospital who have COVID-19 or are suspected of having the disease. ICU bed availability: The number of staffed intensive-care unit beds that are empty over seven days, divided by the total number of beds in the region. It is another measure the state uses to make decisions about restrictions. The state-defined target is 20% or more. Source: dph.illinois.gov/regionmetrics

The number of staffed intensive-care unit beds that are empty over seven days, divided by the total number of beds in the region. It is another measure the state uses to make decisions about restrictions. The state-defined target is 20% or more. Source: dph.illinois.gov/regionmetrics Vaccine doses administered: The number of shots provided to individuals. Authorized COVID-19 vaccines require two shots. Source: dph.illinois.gov/covid19/vaccinedata

The number of shots provided to individuals. Authorized COVID-19 vaccines require two shots. Source: dph.illinois.gov/covid19/vaccinedata % of population vaccinated: The number of county residents who have received both shots of an authorized COVID-19 vaccine, divided by the county’s total population. Source: dph.illinois.gov/covid19/vaccinedata