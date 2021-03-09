St. Clair, Madison counties approaching 150,000 COVID-19 vaccinations

COVID summary for Tuesday, March 9

According to data released by the Illinois Department of Public Health on Tuesday, St. Clair and Madison counties have administered nearly 150,000 vaccines (149,511) and fully vaccinated almost 47,000 residents (46,860).

The region, meanwhile, has administered 190,191 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and fully vaccinated 61,882 residents — as of Monday.

Also on Tuesday, the IDPH listed metro-east Region 4 as having a seven-day average positivity rate of 3.6%, the same as Monday. The 3.6% represents the lowest the rate has been since the Illinois Department of Public Health began tracking positivity rates June 11.

Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses also began arriving in the metro-east Monday. St. Clair County officials said the first shipment of doses of the one-shot vaccination were administered at the county’s mass vaccination site in Belleville on Monday.

Tuesday’s breakdown for Region 4

New cases (as of 4 p.m.; includes Bond County’s data from March 6-8): 48 (-47)

New deaths (as of 4 p.m.): 3 (+2) (St. Clair County reported 3 new deaths.)





Total vaccine doses administered (as of Monday): 190,191 (+6,430)

Daily positivity rate (as of Saturday): 4.4.% (+1.5)

7-day average positivity rate (as of Saturday): 3.6% (no change)

Regional hospitalizations: 68 (-8) (provided by St. Clair County)

Regional patients on ventilators: 4 (no change) (provided by St. Clair County)

ICU bed availability (as of Monday): 33% (-0.1)

ST. CLAIR COUNTY

Tuesday’s new data: 43 new positives, 3 new deaths, 1,022 new tests administered, 55 new recoveries, 4 fewer patients hospitalized, 1 additional patient on a ventilator

Total overall: 28,475 positives, 459 deaths, 294,208 tests administered, 27,483 recoveries, 30 patients hospitalized with 3 patients on a ventilator.

Vaccines administered: 1,592 doses Monday, bringing the total to 76,445

% of population fully vaccinated: 9.38%

Additional data: People who tested positive ranged from under the age of 10 to their 70s. Of the 43 new positives, 23 were under the age of 40.

Congregate living facilities: BRIA of Belleville reported 5 new cases and St. Paul’s Home in Belleville reported 1 new death.

Positivity rates (as of Saturday): Daily — 6.4% (+3.5); 7-day average — 3.9% (+0.2)

MADISON COUNTY

Tuesday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Total overall: 27,819 positives, 461 deaths, 268,392 tests administered, 27,411 recoveries, 31 patients hospitalized with 2 patients on a ventilator

Vaccines administered: 3,518 doses Monday, bringing the total to 73,066

% of population fully vaccinated: 8.46%

Additional data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Positivity rate (as of Saturday): Daily — 3.5% (-0.5); 7-day average — 4.7% (-0.3)

CLINTON COUNTY

Tuesday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Total overall: 5,581 positives, 89 deaths, 5,462 recoveries, 4 patients hospitalized

Vaccines administered: 454 doses Monday, bringing the total to 12,233

% of population fully vaccinated: 12.99%

Positivity rates (as of Saturday): Daily — 1.2% (+0.4); 7-day average — 1.2% (-0.1)

RANDOLPH COUNTY

Tuesday’s new data: 3 new recoveries, 2 fewer patients hospitalized

Total overall: 4,005 positives, 82 deaths, 3,904 recoveries, 0 patients hospitalized

Vaccines administered: 233 doses Monday, bringing the total to 9,255

% of population fully vaccinated: 11.01%

Positivity rates (as of Saturday): Daily — 4.8% (+4.0); 7-day average — 2.3% (-0.1)

MONROE COUNTY

Tuesday’s new data: 3 new positives, 3 fewer patients hospitalized





Total overall: 4,122 positives, 98 deaths, 7 patients hospitalized

Vaccines administered: 248 doses Monday, bringing the total to 10,025

% of population fully vaccinated: 9.32%

Positivity rates (as of Saturday): Daily — 0.0% (-5.2); 7-day average — 3.1% (-0.1)

BOND COUNTY

Tuesday’s new data (includes data from March 6-8): 2 new positives, 707 new tests administered

Total overall: 2,074 positives, 21 deaths, 46,628 tests administered

Vaccines administered: 304 doses Monday, bringing the total to 4,905

% of population fully vaccinated: 12.10%

Positivity rates (as of Saturday): Daily — 2.2% (+1.9); 7-day average — 0.8% (no change)

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Tuesday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Total overall: 1,596 positives, 28 deaths, 1,575 recoveries, 1 patient hospitalized

Vaccines administered: 108 doses Monday, bringing the total to 4,272

% of population fully vaccinated: 9.88%

Positivity rates (as of Saturday): Daily — 0.0% (-2.7); 7-day average — 2.7% (-0.3)

Editor’s note: The number of new COVID-19 cases by ZIP code in each county is reported on Mondays and shows the increase for the past week. Information comes from county sources and the Illinois Department of Public Health website.

Illinois reports new COVID cases, deaths Tuesday

This information is provided by the Illinois Department of Public Health. The number in parentheses shows the difference from the previous day’s increase or total.

New cases of COVID-19: 1,510 (+328)

New deaths: 16 (+11)

New COVID-19 tests: 53,445 (+13,809)

Total cases: 1,201,027

Total deaths: 20,781

Total tests: 18,733,271

Total Illinoisans fully vaccinated against COVID-19: 1,194,320 (+42,300) — or 9.37% of the population

Total vaccine doses administered: 3,463,150 (+75,372)

Hospitalizations: 1,177 (-1)

People in ICU: 263 (-3)

People on ventilators: 132 (+14)

Statewide positivity rate (from March 2-8): 2.3% (no change)

Nation, world COVID-19 statistics

Here are the latest available statistics from the Johns Hopkins University’s coronavirus map and Worldometer as of Tuesday afternoon:

U.S.: 29,744,652 cases, 538,628 deaths, 20,449,634 recoveries





29,744,652 cases, 538,628 deaths, 20,449,634 recoveries World: 117,754,621 cases, 2,612,289 deaths, 93,439,396 recoveries





Testing sites in southwestern Illinois

Here are some upcoming coronavirus testing options:

Every Tuesday and Thursday: 9-11 a.m. COVID-19 rapid testing at the Clinton County Fairgrounds, 1899 Methodist St., Carlyle.





The Illinois Department of Public Health will continue to deploy mobile testing teams to locations in East St. Louis, including 4601 State St., 8 a.m.-to 4 p.m. every Sunday and Monday. Capacity is limited, and hours of operation are subject to change based on available equipment.

The testing site at the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Center in East St. Louis has been moved to St. Clair Square mall, in the parking lot behind Dillards. It’s open 8 a.m.-4 p.m. daily. It’s a drive-thru with four tents, allowing people to stay in their cars.

St. Clair County has a service center at 330 W. Main St. in Belleville. Its regular hours are 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursdays; and 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Fridays.

Touchette Regional Hospital and Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation also offer daily testing in Wood River. Call 618-646-2596 for an appointment.

COVID-19 definition key