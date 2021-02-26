Nearly 30,000 people fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in southwestern IL

COVID summary for Friday, Feb. 26

According to data released by the Illinois Department of Public Health on Friday, nearly 30,000 people have been vaccinated in the metro-east.

The region had administered 127,972 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and fully vaccinated 29,385 residents as of Friday. Also, according to data from the state, 102,670 doses were administered in Illinois on Thursday, marking the second-highest reported amount of vaccines administered to date.

Also on Friday, the Illinois Department of Public Health listed metro-east Region 4 as having a seven-day average positivity rate of 4.1%, down slightly from 4.3% on Thursday. The region also reported a daily positivity rate of 35%, down from 6.5% on Thursday. These rates are based on data collected through Tuesday.

Region 4’s intensive care unit bed availability rose slightly from 26% on Thursday to 27% on Friday, but is still above the state’s threshold of 20%.

Friday’s breakdown for Region 4

New cases: 68 (-41)

New deaths: 0 (-2)

Total vaccine doses administered (as of Friday): 127,972 (+7,126)

Daily positivity rate (as of Tuesday): 3.5% (-3.0)

7-day average positivity rate (as of Tuesday): 4.1% (-0.2)

Regional hospitalizations: 100 (no change) (provided by St. Clair County)

Regional patients on ventilators: 9 (+2) (provided by St. Clair County)

ICU bed availability (as of Thursday): 26% (+1.0)

New cases from nearby counties outside Region 4): No new data as of 4 p.m.

New deaths from nearby counties outside Region 4: No new data as of 4 p.m.

ST. CLAIR COUNTY

Friday’s new data: 64 new positives, 0 new deaths, 1,246 new tests administered, 36 new recoveries, 1 fewer patient hospitalized, 1 fewer patient on a ventilator

Total overall: 27,884 positives, 445 deaths, 284,187 tests administered, 26,848 recoveries, 64 patients hospitalized with 1 patient on ventilators

Vaccines administered: 3,122 doses Thursday, bringing the total to 53,709

% of population fully vaccinated: 4.36%

Additional data: People who tested positive ranged from under the age of 10 to their 80s. Of the 64 new positives, 28 were under the age of 40.

Congregate living facilities: Knollwood Retirement Center reported 1 new case and New Athens Home for the Aged reported 1 new case.

Positivity rates (as of Tuesday): Daily — 3.7% (-3.8); 7-day average — 3.9% (-0.3)

MADISON COUNTY

Friday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Total overall: 27,369 positives, 458 deaths, 258,729 tests administered, 24,328 recoveries, 25 patients hospitalized with 5 patients on ventilators

Vaccines administered: 3,150 doses Thursday, bringing the total to 44,940

% of population fully vaccinated: 3.74%

Additional data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Positivity rates (as of Tuesday): Daily — 6.4% (+1.1); 7-day average — 6.2% (no change)

CLINTON COUNTY

Friday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Total overall: 5,556 positives, 89 deaths, 5,420 recoveries, 4 patients hospitalized

Vaccines administered: 157 doses Thursday, bringing the total to 9.276

% of population fully vaccinated: 7.54%

Positivity rates (as of Tuesday): Daily — 2.2% (-2.2); 7-day average — 2.5% (no change)

RANDOLPH COUNTY

Friday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Total overall: 3,974 positives, 82 deaths, 3,874 recoveries, 3 patient hospitalized

Vaccines administered: 354 doses Thursday, bringing the total to 7,147

% of population fully vaccinated: 7.27%

Positivity rates (as of Tuesday): Daily —1.7% (-1.6); 7-day average — 1.34 (+0.1)

MONROE COUNTY

Friday’s new data: 2 new positives

Total overall: 4,078 positives, 91 deaths, 18 patients hospitalized

Vaccines administered: 160 doses Thursday, bringing the total to 6,777

% of population fully vaccinated: 4.43%

Positivity rates (as of Tuesday): Daily — 1.4% (-11.6); 7-day average — 3.8% (-0.8)

BOND COUNTY

Friday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Total overall: 2,057 positives, 21 deaths, 43,408 tests administered

Vaccines administered: 34 doses Thursday, bringing the total to 3,232

% of population fully vaccinated: 4.49%

Positivity rates (as of Tuesday): Daily — 1.2% (-6.8); 7-day average — 1.7% (-0.2)

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Friday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Total overall: 1,585 positives, 27 deaths, 1,559 recoveries

Vaccines administered: 149 doses Thursday, bringing the total to 2,891

% of population fully vaccinated: 4.87%

Positivity rates (as of Tuesday): Daily — 3.3% (-7.2); 7-day average — 9.1% (-0.8)

MACOUPIN COUNTY

Friday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Total overall: 4,495 positives, 108 deaths, 3,870 recoveries

Vaccines administered: 173 doses Thursday, bringing the total to 11,193

% of population fully vaccinated: 8.44%

Positivity rates (as of Tuesday): Daily — 0.9% (-0.4); 7-day average — 3.0% (-0.7)

JERSEY COUNTY

Friday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Total overall: 2,466 positives, 45 deaths, 25,755 tests administered, 2,413 recoveries

Vaccines administered: 587 doses Thursday, bringing the total to 5,992

% of population fully vaccinated: 8.17%

Positivity rates (as of Tuesday): Daily — 1.7% (-5.7); 7-day average — 2.6% (-0.7)

PERRY COUNTY

Friday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Total overall: 3,145 positives, 60 deaths, 3,042 recoveries

Vaccines administered: 253 doses Thursday, bringing the total to 4,074

% of population fully vaccinated: 4.84%

Positivity rates (as of Tuesday): Daily — 4.5% (-2.6); 7-day average —2.6% (+0.1)

CALHOUN COUNTY

Friday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Total overall: 491 positives, 5 deaths, 482 recoveries

Vaccines administered: 273 doses Thursday, keeping the total at 1,398

% of population fully vaccinated: 8.95%

Positivity rates (as of Tuesday): Daily — 6.1% (-4.4); 7-day average — 6.1% (-0.5)

Editor’s note: The number of new COVID-19 cases by ZIP code in each county is reported on Mondays and shows the increase for the past week. Information comes from county sources and the Illinois Department of Public Health website.

Illinois reports new COVID cases, deaths Friday

This information is provided by the Illinois Department of Public Health. The number in parentheses shows the difference from the previous day’s increase or total.

New cases of COVID-19:2,441 (+1,257)

New deaths: 55 (+23)

New COVID-19 tests: 92,256 (+964)

Total cases: 1,183,667

Total deaths: 20,460

Total tests: 17,988,085

Total Illinoisans fully vaccinated against COVID-19: 725,464 (+53,747) — or 5.69% of the population

Total vaccine doses administered: 2,543,620 (+102,670)

Hospitalizations: 1,393(-48)

People in ICU: 336 (+2)

People on ventilators: 174 (+6)

Statewide positivity rate (from Feb. 19-25): 2.5% (no change)

Nation, world COVID-19 statistics

Here are the latest available statistics from the Johns Hopkins University’s coronavirus map as of Friday afternoon.

U.S.: 28,974,623 cases, 518,363 deaths, 19,340,329 recoveries





28,974,623 cases, 518,363 deaths, 19,340,329 recoveries World: 113,123,466 cases, 2,509,229 deaths, 88,736,508 recoveries





Testing sites in southwestern Illinois

Here are some upcoming coronavirus testing options:

Saturday, Feb. 27: 8 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Madison County Health Department, 101 E. Edwardsville Road, Wood River.





8 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Madison County Health Department, 101 E. Edwardsville Road, Wood River. Every Tuesday and Thursday: 9-11 a.m. COVID-19 rapid testing at the Clinton County Fairgrounds, 1899 Methodist St., Carlyle.

The Illinois Department of Public Health will continue to deploy mobile testing teams to locations in East St. Louis, including 4601 State St., 8 a.m.-to 4 p.m. every Sunday and Monday. Capacity is limited, and hours of operation are subject to change based on available equipment.

The testing site at the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Center in East St. Louis has been moved to St. Clair Square mall, in the parking lot behind Dillards. It’s open 8 a.m.-4 p.m. daily. It’s a drive-thru with four tents, allowing people to stay in their cars.

St. Clair County has a service center at 330 W. Main St. in Belleville. Its regular hours are 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursdays; and 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Fridays.

Touchette Regional Hospital and Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation also offer daily testing in Belleville and Wood River. Call 618-646-2596 for an appointment.

COVID-19 definition key

Region 4: The state-defined metro-east region includes St. Clair, Madison, Clinton, Monroe, Randolph, Bond and Washington counties.

The state-defined metro-east region includes St. Clair, Madison, Clinton, Monroe, Randolph, Bond and Washington counties. Daily positivity rate: The percentage of tests performed in a single day that were positive for COVID-19. Source: dph.illinois.gov/regionmetrics

The percentage of tests performed in a single day that were positive for COVID-19. Source: dph.illinois.gov/regionmetrics 7-day average positivity rate: The number of positive tests in a week, divided by the total number of tests performed during the same period. It is one measure Illinois uses to determine whether restrictions should be strengthened or loosened because it gives an indication of the infection rate in a community. The state-defined target is 8% or less. Source: dph.illinois.gov/regionmetrics

The number of positive tests in a week, divided by the total number of tests performed during the same period. It is one measure Illinois uses to determine whether restrictions should be strengthened or loosened because it gives an indication of the infection rate in a community. The state-defined target is 8% or less. Source: dph.illinois.gov/regionmetrics Hospitalizations: The number of patients in the hospital who have COVID-19 or are suspected of having the disease.

The number of patients in the hospital who have COVID-19 or are suspected of having the disease. ICU bed availability: The number of staffed intensive-care unit beds that are empty over seven days, divided by the total number of beds in the region. It is another measure the state uses to make decisions about restrictions. The state-defined target is 20% or more. Source: dph.illinois.gov/regionmetrics

The number of staffed intensive-care unit beds that are empty over seven days, divided by the total number of beds in the region. It is another measure the state uses to make decisions about restrictions. The state-defined target is 20% or more. Source: dph.illinois.gov/regionmetrics Vaccine doses administered: The number of shots provided to individuals. Authorized COVID-19 vaccines require two shots. Source: dph.illinois.gov/covid19/vaccinedata

The number of shots provided to individuals. Authorized COVID-19 vaccines require two shots. Source: dph.illinois.gov/covid19/vaccinedata % of population vaccinated: The number of county residents who have received both shots of an authorized COVID-19 vaccine, divided by the county’s total population. Source: dph.illinois.gov/covid19/vaccinedata