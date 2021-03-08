COVID-19 case rate in southwestern IL hits record low, state health department says

COVID summary for Monday, March 8

On Monday, the Illinois Department of Public Health listed metro-east Region 4 as having a seven-day average positivity rate of 3.6%, down from 3.8% on Sunday, the lowest the rate has been since the Illinois Department of Public Health began tracking positivity rates.

The region also reported a daily positivity rate of 3%, down sharply from 6% on Thursday. These rates are based on data collected through Tuesday.

Also, according to data released by the Illinois Department of Public Health on Monday, St. Clair and Madison counties have administered more than 144,000 vaccines (144,401) and fully vaccinated more than 42,000 residents (42,695).

The region, meanwhile, has administered 183,761 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and fully vaccinated 56,731 residents as of Monday. Statewide, Illinois surpassed 3.3 million total vaccinations (3,387,778) and 1.1 million people who are fully vaccinated (1,152,020).

Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses also began arriving in the metro-east Monday. St. Clair County officials said the first shipment of doses of the one-shot vaccination were administered at the county’s mass vaccination site in Belleville on Monday.

Monday’s breakdown for Region 4

New cases: 51

New deaths: 1 (Monroe County reported 1 death)





Total vaccine doses administered (as of Sunday): 183,761

Daily positivity rate (as of Friday): 2.9% (+0.2)

7-day average positivity rate (as of Friday): 3.6% (-0.3)

Regional hospitalizations: 76 (provided by St. Clair County)

Regional patients on ventilators: 4 (provided by St. Clair County)

ICU bed availability (as of Thursday): 34% (no change)

ST. CLAIR COUNTY

Monday’s new data: 43 new positives, 742 new tests administered

Total overall: 28,432 positives, 456 deaths, 293,186 tests administered, 27,428 recoveries, 34 patients hospitalized with 2 patients on a ventilator.

Vaccines administered: 1,116 doses Sunday, bringing the total to 74,853

% of population fully vaccinated: 8.88%

Congregate living facilities: BRIA of Belleville reported 8 new cases

Positivity rates (as of Friday): Daily — 2.9% (+0.7); 7-day average — 3.7% (-0.5)

ZIP codes with positives:

62059 (Brooklyn): 37 (no change)

62201 (East St. Louis): 560 (+3)

62203 (East St. Louis, Centreville, Washington Park, Caseyville): 606 (+14)

62204 (East St. Louis): 386 (+3)

62205 (East St. Louis, Alorton, Centreville): 631 (+6)

62206 (East St. Louis, Cahokia): 1,269 (+9)

62207 (East St. Louis, Centreville, Alorton): 578 (+4)

62208 (Fairview Heights): 1,589 (+12)

62220 (Belleville, Smithton): 2,025 (+27)

62221 (Belleville): 2,732 (+33)

62223 (Belleville, Swansea): 1,713 (+19)

62225 (Scott Air Force Base): 137 (+3)

62226 (Belleville, Swansea): 3,134 (+36)

62232 (Fairview Heights, Caseyville): 885 (+13)

62239 (Dupo): 455 (+4)

62240 (Dupo): 154 (+1)

62243 (Freeburg): 758 (+14)

62254 (Lebanon): 787 (no change)

62255 (Lenzburg): 77 (no change)

62257 (Marissa): 339 (+2)

62258 (Mascoutah, Fayetteville) 1,023 (+7)

62260 (Millstadt): 782 (+15)

62264 (New Athens): 349 (+4)

62269 (O’Fallon): 3,193 (+25)

62282 (St. Libory): 65 (+2)

62285 (Smithton): 556 (+2)

62289 (Summerfield): 48 (+1)

MADISON COUNTY

Monday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Total overall: 27,710 positives, 461 deaths, 265,626 tests administered, 26,857 recoveries, 28 patients hospitalized with 1 patient on a ventilator

Vaccines administered: 1,189 doses Sunday, bringing the total to 69,548

% of population fully vaccinated: 7.38%

Positivity rates (as of Friday): Daily — 4.0% (-0.4); 7-day average — 5.0% (+0.1)

ZIP codes with positives:

62040 (Granite City, Pontoon Beach): 3,914 (+55)

62025 (Edwardsville, Glen Carbon, Pontoon Beach, Roxana): 3,428 (+85)

62002 (Alton, East Alton, Godfrey): 3,166 (+30)

62234 (Collinsville, Pontoon Beach, State Park Place): 2,915 (+54)

62249 (Highland): 1,977 (+11)

62035 (Godfrey): 1,837 (+10)

62294 (Troy): 1,774 (+18)

62034 (Glen Carbon): 1,333 (+6)

62010 (Bethalto): 1,240 (+4)

62095 (Wood River): 1,127 (+12)

62062 (Maryville): 942 (+6)

62024 (East Alton): 840 (+8)

62281 (St. Jacob): 378 (+2)

62060 (Granite City, Madison, Venice): 339 (+1)

62097 (Prairietown, Worden): 273 (no change)

62067 (Moro): 288 (+3)





62018 (Alton, Bethalto, East Alton): 271 (+2)





62061 (Marine): 201 (+1)

62001 (Kaufman, Alhambra): 171 (+1)

62087 (Edwardsville, Roxana, South Roxana, Hartford): 157 (no change)

62084 (Edwardsville, Wood River, Pontoon Beach, Roxana, South Roxana): 146 (+1)

62048 (Edwardsville, Granite City, Roxana, Hartford): 127 (+1)

62046 (Hamel): 107 (+1)





62090 (Madison, Venice): 80 (no change)

62021 (Dorsey): 72 (no change)

62088 (Staunton, Livingston, Williamson): 67 (no change)

62074 (New Douglas): 76 (no change)

62275 (Pocahontas, Old Ripley, Jamestown): 53 (no change)

62058 (Livingston): 58 (no change)

62012 (Godfrey): 56 (+1)





62293: (St. Morgan): 26 (no change)

62201: (Fairmont City, Madison): 11 (no change)

CLINTON COUNTY

Monday’s new data: No new data

Total overall: 5,581 positives, 89 deaths, 5,462 recoveries, 4 patients hospitalized

Vaccines administered: 65 doses Sunday, bringing the total to 11,769

% of population fully vaccinated: 12.13%

Positivity rates (as of Friday): Daily — 0.8% (-0.8); 7-day average — 1.3% (-0.1)

ZIP codes with positives:

62215 (Albers, Damiansville): 259 (+1)

62216 (Aviston): 570 (+1)

62218 (Bartelso): 270 (no change)

62230 (Breese): 1,151 (+2)

62231 (Carlyle): 1,021 (+1)

62245 (Germantown): 269 (+4)

62265 (New Baden): 531 (no change)

62293 (Trenton): 595 (+2)

62801 (Centralia): 2,506 (+10)

RANDOLPH COUNTY

Monday’s new data: 7 new positives

Total overall: 4,005 positives, 82 deaths, 3,901 recoveries, 2 patients hospitalized

Vaccines administered: 8 doses Sunday, bringing the total to 9,022

% of population fully vaccinated: 10.54%

Positivity rates (as of Friday): Daily — 0.8% (-1.4); 7-day average — 2.4% (no change)

ZIP codes with positives:

62217 (Baldwin): 84 (+2)

62233 (Chester): 1,046 (+10)

62237 (Coulterville): 309 (+1)

62241 (Ellis Grove): 114 (+1)

62242 (Evansville): 143 (+1)

62272 (Percy): 194 (+2)

62277 (Prairie Du Rocher): 119 (+3)

62278 (Red Bud): 996 (+8)

62286 (Sparta): 749 (+2)

62288 (Steeleville): 408 (+1)

62292 (Tilden): 55 (no change)

62297 (Walsh): 38 (no change)

62916 (Campbell Hill): 92 (no change)

MONROE COUNTY

Monday’s new data: 1 new positive, 1 new death





Total overall: 4,118 positives, 98 deaths, 10 patients hospitalized

Vaccines administered: 115 doses Sunday, bringing the total to 9,777

% of population fully vaccinated: 8.84%

Positivity rates (as of Friday): Daily — 5.2% (-2.0); 7-day average — 3.2% (-0.2)

ZIP codes with positives:

62236 (Columbia): 1,567 (+8)

62244 (Fults): 99 (+1)

62295 (Valmeyer): 159 (no change)

62298 (Waterloo): 2,102 (+15)

BOND COUNTY

Monday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Total overall: 2,072 positives, 21 deaths, 45,561 tests administered

Vaccines administered: 3 doses Sunday, bringing the total to 4,601

% of population fully vaccinated: 10.44%

Positivity rates (as of Friday): Daily — 0.3% (+0.3); 7-day average — 0.8% (-0.1)

ZIP codes with positives:

62086 (Sorento): 122 (+1)

62246 (Greenville): 1,187(+7)

62262 (Mulberry Grove): 224 (no change)

62275 (Pocahontas, Old Ripley): 384 (+2)

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Monday’s new data: No new data

Total overall: 1,596 positives, 28 deaths, 1,575 recoveries, 1 patient hospitalized

Vaccines administered: 9 doses Sunday, bringing the total to 4,164

% of population fully vaccinated: 9.40%

Positivity rates (as of Friday): Daily — 2.7% (+2.7); 7-day average — 3.0% (-0.9)

ZIP codes with positives:

62214 (Venedy, Addieville): 130 (+2)

62263 (Nashville, New Minden): 679 (+1)

62268 (Oakdale): 63 (no change)

62271 (Okawville): 212 (+1)

62808 (Ashley): 151 (no change)





62848 (Irvington): 59 (no change)

Editor’s note: The number of new COVID-19 cases by ZIP code in each county is reported on Mondays and shows the increase for the past week. Information comes from county sources and the Illinois Department of Public Health website.

Illinois reports new COVID cases, deaths Monday

This information is provided by the Illinois Department of Public Health. The number in parentheses shows the difference from the previous day’s increase or total.

New cases of COVID-19: 1,182

New deaths: 5

New COVID-19 tests: 39,636

Total cases: 1,199,517

Total deaths: 20,767

Total tests: 18,679,826

Total Illinoisans fully vaccinated against COVID-19: 1,152,020 — or 9.04% of the population

Total vaccine doses administered: 3,387,778

Hospitalizations: 1,178

People in ICU: 266

People on ventilators: 118

Statewide positivity rate (from March 1-7): 2.3%

Nation, world COVID-19 statistics

Here are the latest available statistics from the Johns Hopkins University’s coronavirus map and Worldometer as of Monday afternoon:

U.S.: 29,726,533 cases, 538,233 deaths, 20,396,778 recoveries





29,726,533 cases, 538,233 deaths, 20,396,778 recoveries World: 117,695,091 cases, 2,610,154 deaths, 93,310,520 recoveries

Testing sites in southwestern Illinois

Here are some upcoming coronavirus testing options:

Every Tuesday and Thursday: 9-11 a.m. COVID-19 rapid testing at the Clinton County Fairgrounds, 1899 Methodist St., Carlyle.





The Illinois Department of Public Health will continue to deploy mobile testing teams to locations in East St. Louis, including 4601 State St., 8 a.m.-to 4 p.m. every Sunday and Monday. Capacity is limited, and hours of operation are subject to change based on available equipment.

The testing site at the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Center in East St. Louis has been moved to St. Clair Square mall, in the parking lot behind Dillards. It’s open 8 a.m.-4 p.m. daily. It’s a drive-thru with four tents, allowing people to stay in their cars.

St. Clair County has a service center at 330 W. Main St. in Belleville. Its regular hours are 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursdays; and 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Fridays.

Touchette Regional Hospital and Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation also offer daily testing in Wood River. Call 618-646-2596 for an appointment.

COVID-19 definition key