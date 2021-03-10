Nearly 52,000 people fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in St. Clair, Madison counties

COVID-19 summary for Wednesday, March 10

According to data released by the Illinois Department of Public Health on Wednesday, St. Clair and Madison counties have administered 155,863 vaccines and fully vaccinated 51,898 residents.

The region, meanwhile, has administered 198,036 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and fully vaccinated 67,689 residents.

Also on Wednesday, the state health department listed metro-east Region 4 as having a seven-day average positivity rate of 3.7%, up from 3.6% Tuesday. Monday and Tuesday marked the lowest the rate has been since the Illinois Department of Public Health began tracking positivity rates June 11.

Wednesday’s breakdown for Region 4

New cases: 59 (-17)

New deaths: 0 (-3)





Total vaccine doses administered (as of Tuesday): 198,036 (+7,845)

Daily positivity rate (as of Sunday): 4.0% (-0.4)

7-day average positivity rate (as of Sunday): 3.7% (+0.1)

Regional hospitalizations: 66 (-2) (provided by St. Clair County)

Regional patients on ventilators: 3 (-1) (provided by St. Clair County)

ICU bed availability (as of Tuesday): 35% (+2.0)

ST. CLAIR COUNTY

Wednesday’s new data: 58 new positives, 725 new tests administered, 55 new recoveries, 2 fewer patients hospitalized, 1 fewer patient on a ventilator

Total overall: 28,533 positives, 459 deaths, 294,933 tests administered, 27,531 recoveries, 28 patients hospitalized with 2 patients on a ventilator.

Vaccines administered: 2,614 doses Tuesday, bringing the total to 79,059

% of population fully vaccinated: 10.18%

Congregate living facilities: No new cases or deaths.

Positivity rates (as of Sunday): Daily — 2.7% (-3.7); 7-day average — 3.9% (no change)

MADISON COUNTY

Wednesday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Total overall: 27,845 positives, 463 deaths, 269,010 tests administered, 27,630 recoveries, 29 patients hospitalized with 1 patient on a ventilator.

Vaccines administered: 3,789 doses Tuesday, bringing the total to 76,864

% of population fully vaccinated: 9.57%

Positivity rate (as of Sunday): Daily — 7.4% (+3.9); 7-day average — 4.7% (no change)

CLINTON COUNTY

Wednesday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Total overall: 5,583 positives, 89 deaths, 5,464 recoveries, 3 patients hospitalized

Vaccines administered: 353 doses Tuesday, bringing the total to 12,576

% of population fully vaccinated: 13.32%

Positivity rates (as of Sunday): Daily — 1.6% (+0.4); 7-day average — 1.4% (+0.2)

RANDOLPH COUNTY

Wednesday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Total overall: 4,005 positives, 82 deaths, 3,904 recoveries, 0 patients hospitalized

Vaccines administered: 324 doses Tuesday, bringing the total to 9,579

% of population fully vaccinated: 11.58%

Positivity rates (as of Sunday): Daily — 7.4% (+2.6); 7-day average — 2.8% (+0.5)

MONROE COUNTY

Wednesday’s new data: No new data





Total overall: 4,122 positives, 98 deaths, 7 patients hospitalized

Vaccines administered: 373 doses Tuesday, bringing the total to 10,398

% of population fully vaccinated: 10.09%

Positivity rates (as of Sunday): Daily — 0.0% (no change); 7-day average — 2.8% (-0.3)

BOND COUNTY

Wednesday’s new data: 1 new positive

Total overall: 2,075 positives, 21 deaths, 46,628 tests administered

Vaccines administered: 177 doses Tuesday, bringing the total to 5,082

% of population fully vaccinated: 12.41%

Positivity rates (as of Sunday): Daily — 0.0% (-2.2); 7-day average — 0.7% (-0.1)

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Wednesday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Total overall: 1,596 positives, 28 deaths, 1,575 recoveries, 1 patient hospitalized

Vaccines administered: 206 doses Tuesday, bringing the total to 4,478

% of population fully vaccinated: 10.95%

Positivity rates (as of Sunday): Daily — 0.0% (no change); 7-day average — 2.2% (-0.5)

Editor’s note: The number of new COVID-19 cases by ZIP code in each county is reported on Mondays and shows the increase for the past week. Information comes from county sources and the Illinois Department of Public Health website.

Illinois reports new COVID cases, deaths Wednesday

This information is provided by the Illinois Department of Public Health. The number in parentheses shows the difference from the previous day’s increase or total.

New cases of COVID-19: 1,682 (+172)

New deaths: 30 (+14)

New COVID-19 tests: 71,488 (+18,043)

Total cases: 1,202,709

Total deaths: 20,810

Total tests: 18,804,759

Total Illinoisans fully vaccinated against COVID-19: 1,247,781 (+53,461) — or 9.79% of the population

Total vaccine doses administered: 3,567,927 (+104,777)

Hospitalizations: 1,157 (-20)

People in ICU: 242 (-21)

People on ventilators: 111 (-21)

Statewide positivity rate (from March 3-9): 2.3% (no change)

Nation, world COVID-19 statistics

Here are the latest available statistics from the Johns Hopkins University’s coronavirus map and Worldometer as of Wednesday afternoon:

U.S.: 29,744,652 cases, 538,628 deaths, 20,449,634 recoveries





29,744,652 cases, 538,628 deaths, 20,449,634 recoveries World: 117,754,621 cases, 2,612,289 deaths, 93,439,396 recoveries





Testing sites in southwestern Illinois

Here are some upcoming coronavirus testing options:

Every Tuesday and Thursday: 9-11 a.m. COVID-19 rapid testing at the Clinton County Fairgrounds, 1899 Methodist St., Carlyle.





The Illinois Department of Public Health will continue to deploy mobile testing teams to locations in East St. Louis, including 4601 State St., 8 a.m.-to 4 p.m. every Sunday and Monday. Capacity is limited, and hours of operation are subject to change based on available equipment.

The testing site at the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Center in East St. Louis has been moved to St. Clair Square mall, in the parking lot behind Dillards. It’s open 8 a.m.-4 p.m. daily. It’s a drive-thru with four tents, allowing people to stay in their cars.

St. Clair County has a service center at 330 W. Main St. in Belleville. Its regular hours are 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursdays; and 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Fridays.

Touchette Regional Hospital and Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation also offer daily testing in Wood River. Call 618-646-2596 for an appointment.

COVID-19 definition key