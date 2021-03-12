Roughly 11% of southwestern Illinoisans have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19

COVID-19 summary for Friday, March 12

According to data released by the Illinois Department of Public Health on Friday, the region has fully vaccinated roughly 11% of its population against COVID-19.

The state health department reported a total of 208,119 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered and 74,323 residents have been fully vaccinated, or 11.2% of the region’s roughly 660,225 population.

Meanwhile, in St. Clair and Madison counties, 163,140 vaccines have been administered and 57,125 residents have been fully vaccinated.

Overall, more than 1.3 million Illinoisans have been fully vaccinated.

Also on Friday, the state health department listed metro-east Region 4 as having a seven-day average positivity rate of 3.3%, up from 3.2% on Thursday. Thursday’s rate of 3.2% marked the lowest the rate has been since the state health department began tracking positivity rates June 11.

Friday’s breakdown for Region 4

New cases: 94 (-52)

New deaths: 2 (-3) (Washington County and St. Clair County each reported 1 death)





Total vaccine doses administered (as of Thursday): 208,119 (+6,171)

Daily positivity rate (as of Tuesday): 4.2% (+2.1)

7-day average positivity rate (as of Tuesday): 3.3% (+0.1)

Regional hospitalizations: 63 (-2) (provided by St. Clair County)

Regional patients on ventilators: 4 (-1) (provided by St. Clair County)

ICU bed availability (as of Thursday): 34% (-1.0)

ST. CLAIR COUNTY

Friday’s new data: 51 new positives, 1 new death, 1,050 new tests administered, 45 new recoveries, 2 additional patients hospitalized

Total overall: 28,657 positives, 460 deaths, 297,227 tests administered, 27,652 recoveries, 35 patients hospitalized with 3 patients on a ventilator.

Vaccines administered: 2,157 doses Thursday, bringing the total to 82,800

% of population fully vaccinated: 11.16%

Congregate living facilities: No new cases or deaths

Positivity rates (as of Tuesday): Daily — 6.2% (+4.4); 7-day average — 3.3% (+0.2)

MADISON COUNTY

Friday’s new data: 30 new positives, 831 new tests administered.

Total overall: 27,965 positives, 466 deaths, 271,824 tests administered, 27,729 recoveries, 25 patients hospitalized with 1 patients on ventilators

Vaccines administered: 2,271 doses Thursday, bringing the total to 80,340

% of population fully vaccinated: 10.58%

Positivity rate (as of Tuesday): Daily — 3.8% (+0.1); 7-day average — 4.4% (-0.1)

CLINTON COUNTY

Friday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Total overall: 5,598 positives, 89 deaths, 5,472 recoveries, 2 patients hospitalized

Vaccines administered: 790 doses Thursday, bringing the total to 13,751

% of population fully vaccinated: 14.52%

Positivity rates (as of Tuesday): Daily — 8.9% (+8.5); 7-day average — 2.1% (+1.0)

RANDOLPH COUNTY

Friday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Total overall: 4,010 positives, 82 deaths, 3,913 recoveries, 0 patients hospitalized

Vaccines administered: 173 doses Thursday, bringing the total to 10,016

% of population fully vaccinated: 12.48%

Positivity rates (as of Tuesday): Daily — 3.0% (+1.8); 7-day average — 2.6% (no change)

MONROE COUNTY

Friday’s new data: 5 new positives





Total overall: 4,140 positives, 100 deaths, 5 patients hospitalized

Vaccines administered: 535 doses Thursday, bringing the total to 11,201

% of population fully vaccinated: 11.40%

Positivity rates (as of Tuesday): Daily — 3.0% (+0.8); 7-day average — 4.1% (+1.3)

BOND COUNTY

Friday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Total overall: 2,075 positives, 21 deaths, 46,628 tests administered

Vaccines administered: 79 doses Thursday, bringing the total to 5,229

% of population fully vaccinated: 12.56%

Positivity rates (as of Tuesday): Daily — 0.2% (+0.2); 7-day average — 0.4% (-0.2)

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Friday’s new data: 8 new positives, 1 new death

Total overall: 1,604 positives, 29 deaths, 1,578 recoveries, 1 patient hospitalized

Vaccines administered: 161 doses Thursday, bringing the total to 4,777

% of population fully vaccinated: 12.30%

Positivity rates (as of Tuesday): Daily — 2.9% (-4.0); 7-day average — 2.1% (+0.3)

Editor’s note: The number of new COVID-19 cases by ZIP code in each county is reported on Mondays and shows the increase for the past week. Information comes from county sources and the Illinois Department of Public Health website.

Illinois reports new COVID cases, deaths Friday

This information is provided by the Illinois Department of Public Health. The number in parentheses shows the difference from the previous day’s increase or total.

New cases of COVID-19: 1,700 (+18)

New deaths: 55 (+25)

New COVID-19 tests: 89,893 (+18,405)

Total cases: 1,204,409

Total deaths: 20,863

Total tests: 18,894,652

Total Illinoisans fully vaccinated against COVID-19: 1,306,561 (+58,780) — or 10.25% of the population

Total vaccine doses administered: 3,680,703(+112,776)

Hospitalizations: 1,118 (-39)

People in ICU: 231 (-11)

People on ventilators: 102 (-9)

Statewide positivity rate (from March 4-10): 2.2% (-0.1)

Nation, world COVID-19 statistics

Here are the latest available statistics from the Johns Hopkins University’s coronavirus map and Worldometer as of Friday afternoon:

U.S.: 29,862,124 cases, 542,191 deaths, 20,640,270 recoveries





29,862,124 cases, 542,191 deaths, 20,640,270 recoveries World: 118,638,190 cases, 2,632,074 deaths, 94,251,086 recoveries





Testing sites in southwestern Illinois

Here are some upcoming coronavirus testing options:

Every Tuesday and Thursday: 9-11 a.m. COVID-19 rapid testing at the Clinton County Fairgrounds, 1899 Methodist St., Carlyle.





The Illinois Department of Public Health will continue to deploy mobile testing teams to locations in East St. Louis, including 4601 State St., 8 a.m.-to 4 p.m. every Sunday and Monday. Capacity is limited, and hours of operation are subject to change based on available equipment.

The testing site at the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Center in East St. Louis has been moved to St. Clair Square mall, in the parking lot behind Dillards. It’s open 8 a.m.-4 p.m. daily. It’s a drive-thru with four tents, allowing people to stay in their cars.

St. Clair County has a service center at 330 W. Main St. in Belleville. Its regular hours are 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursdays; and 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Fridays.

Touchette Regional Hospital and Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation also offer daily testing in Wood River. Call 618-646-2596 for an appointment.

COVID-19 definition key