Roughly 11% of southwestern Illinoisans have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19
COVID-19 summary for Friday, March 12
According to data released by the Illinois Department of Public Health on Friday, the region has fully vaccinated roughly 11% of its population against COVID-19.
The state health department reported a total of 208,119 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered and 74,323 residents have been fully vaccinated, or 11.2% of the region’s roughly 660,225 population.
Meanwhile, in St. Clair and Madison counties, 163,140 vaccines have been administered and 57,125 residents have been fully vaccinated.
Overall, more than 1.3 million Illinoisans have been fully vaccinated.
Also on Friday, the state health department listed metro-east Region 4 as having a seven-day average positivity rate of 3.3%, up from 3.2% on Thursday. Thursday’s rate of 3.2% marked the lowest the rate has been since the state health department began tracking positivity rates June 11.
Friday’s breakdown for Region 4
New cases: 94 (-52)
New deaths: 2 (-3) (Washington County and St. Clair County each reported 1 death)
Total vaccine doses administered (as of Thursday): 208,119 (+6,171)
Daily positivity rate (as of Tuesday): 4.2% (+2.1)
7-day average positivity rate (as of Tuesday): 3.3% (+0.1)
Regional hospitalizations: 63 (-2) (provided by St. Clair County)
Regional patients on ventilators: 4 (-1) (provided by St. Clair County)
ICU bed availability (as of Thursday): 34% (-1.0)
ST. CLAIR COUNTY
Friday’s new data: 51 new positives, 1 new death, 1,050 new tests administered, 45 new recoveries, 2 additional patients hospitalized
Total overall: 28,657 positives, 460 deaths, 297,227 tests administered, 27,652 recoveries, 35 patients hospitalized with 3 patients on a ventilator.
Vaccines administered: 2,157 doses Thursday, bringing the total to 82,800
% of population fully vaccinated: 11.16%
Congregate living facilities: No new cases or deaths
Positivity rates (as of Tuesday): Daily — 6.2% (+4.4); 7-day average — 3.3% (+0.2)
MADISON COUNTY
Friday’s new data: 30 new positives, 831 new tests administered.
Total overall: 27,965 positives, 466 deaths, 271,824 tests administered, 27,729 recoveries, 25 patients hospitalized with 1 patients on ventilators
Vaccines administered: 2,271 doses Thursday, bringing the total to 80,340
% of population fully vaccinated: 10.58%
Positivity rate (as of Tuesday): Daily — 3.8% (+0.1); 7-day average — 4.4% (-0.1)
CLINTON COUNTY
Friday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.
Total overall: 5,598 positives, 89 deaths, 5,472 recoveries, 2 patients hospitalized
Vaccines administered: 790 doses Thursday, bringing the total to 13,751
% of population fully vaccinated: 14.52%
Positivity rates (as of Tuesday): Daily — 8.9% (+8.5); 7-day average — 2.1% (+1.0)
RANDOLPH COUNTY
Friday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.
Total overall: 4,010 positives, 82 deaths, 3,913 recoveries, 0 patients hospitalized
Vaccines administered: 173 doses Thursday, bringing the total to 10,016
% of population fully vaccinated: 12.48%
Positivity rates (as of Tuesday): Daily — 3.0% (+1.8); 7-day average — 2.6% (no change)
MONROE COUNTY
Friday’s new data: 5 new positives
Total overall: 4,140 positives, 100 deaths, 5 patients hospitalized
Vaccines administered: 535 doses Thursday, bringing the total to 11,201
% of population fully vaccinated: 11.40%
Positivity rates (as of Tuesday): Daily — 3.0% (+0.8); 7-day average — 4.1% (+1.3)
BOND COUNTY
Friday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.
Total overall: 2,075 positives, 21 deaths, 46,628 tests administered
Vaccines administered: 79 doses Thursday, bringing the total to 5,229
% of population fully vaccinated: 12.56%
Positivity rates (as of Tuesday): Daily — 0.2% (+0.2); 7-day average — 0.4% (-0.2)
WASHINGTON COUNTY
Friday’s new data: 8 new positives, 1 new death
Total overall: 1,604 positives, 29 deaths, 1,578 recoveries, 1 patient hospitalized
Vaccines administered: 161 doses Thursday, bringing the total to 4,777
% of population fully vaccinated: 12.30%
Positivity rates (as of Tuesday): Daily — 2.9% (-4.0); 7-day average — 2.1% (+0.3)
Editor’s note: The number of new COVID-19 cases by ZIP code in each county is reported on Mondays and shows the increase for the past week. Information comes from county sources and the Illinois Department of Public Health website.
Illinois reports new COVID cases, deaths Friday
This information is provided by the Illinois Department of Public Health. The number in parentheses shows the difference from the previous day’s increase or total.
New cases of COVID-19: 1,700 (+18)
New deaths: 55 (+25)
New COVID-19 tests: 89,893 (+18,405)
Total cases: 1,204,409
Total deaths: 20,863
Total tests: 18,894,652
Total Illinoisans fully vaccinated against COVID-19: 1,306,561 (+58,780) — or 10.25% of the population
Total vaccine doses administered: 3,680,703(+112,776)
Hospitalizations: 1,118 (-39)
People in ICU: 231 (-11)
People on ventilators: 102 (-9)
Statewide positivity rate (from March 4-10): 2.2% (-0.1)
Nation, world COVID-19 statistics
Here are the latest available statistics from the Johns Hopkins University’s coronavirus map and Worldometer as of Friday afternoon:
- U.S.: 29,862,124 cases, 542,191 deaths, 20,640,270 recoveries
- World: 118,638,190 cases, 2,632,074 deaths, 94,251,086 recoveries
Testing sites in southwestern Illinois
Here are some upcoming coronavirus testing options:
- Every Tuesday and Thursday: 9-11 a.m. COVID-19 rapid testing at the Clinton County Fairgrounds, 1899 Methodist St., Carlyle.
The Illinois Department of Public Health will continue to deploy mobile testing teams to locations in East St. Louis, including 4601 State St., 8 a.m.-to 4 p.m. every Sunday and Monday. Capacity is limited, and hours of operation are subject to change based on available equipment.
The testing site at the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Center in East St. Louis has been moved to St. Clair Square mall, in the parking lot behind Dillards. It’s open 8 a.m.-4 p.m. daily. It’s a drive-thru with four tents, allowing people to stay in their cars.
St. Clair County has a service center at 330 W. Main St. in Belleville. Its regular hours are 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursdays; and 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Fridays.
Touchette Regional Hospital and Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation also offer daily testing in Wood River. Call 618-646-2596 for an appointment.
COVID-19 definition key
- Region 4: The state-defined metro-east region includes St. Clair, Madison, Clinton, Monroe, Randolph, Bond and Washington counties.
- Daily positivity rate: The percentage of tests performed in a single day that were positive for COVID-19. Source: dph.illinois.gov/regionmetrics
- 7-day average positivity rate: The number of positive tests in a week, divided by the total number of tests performed during the same period. It is one measure Illinois uses to determine whether restrictions should be strengthened or loosened because it gives an indication of the infection rate in a community. The state-defined target is 8% or less. Source: dph.illinois.gov/regionmetrics
- Hospitalizations: The number of patients in the hospital who have COVID-19 or are suspected of having the disease.
- ICU bed availability: The number of staffed intensive-care unit beds that are empty over seven days, divided by the total number of beds in the region. It is another measure the state uses to make decisions about restrictions. The state-defined target is 20% or more. Source: dph.illinois.gov/regionmetrics
- Vaccine doses administered: The number of shots provided to individuals. Authorized COVID-19 vaccines require two shots. Source: dph.illinois.gov/covid19/vaccinedata
- % of population vaccinated: The number of county residents who have received both shots of an authorized COVID-19 vaccine, divided by the county’s total population. Source: dph.illinois.gov/covid19/vaccinedata
