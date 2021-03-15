13% of southern Illinoisans vaccinated against COVID-19 as case rate remains low

COVID-19 summary for Monday, March 15

According to data released by the Illinois Department of Public Health on Monday, the metro-east region has fully vaccinated about 13% of its population against COVID-19.

The state health department reported a total of 228,097 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered and 86,008 residents have been fully vaccinated, or 13% of the region’s roughly 660,225 population.

Meanwhile, in St. Clair and Madison counties, 179,765 vaccines have been administered and 66,563 residents have been fully vaccinated.

Overall, more than 1.5 million Illinoisans have been fully vaccinated.

Also on Monday, the state health department listed metro-east Region 4 as having a seven-day average positivity rate of 3.4%, up from 3.2% on Sunday.

Monday’s breakdown for Region 4

New cases: 36

New deaths: 0





Total vaccine doses administered (as of Sunday): 208,119 (+6,171)

Daily positivity rate (as of Friday): 3.9% (+1.5)

7-day average positivity rate (as of Friday): 3.4% (+0.2)

Regional hospitalizations: 66 (provided by St. Clair County)

Regional patients on ventilators: 5 (provided by St. Clair County)

ICU bed availability (as of Sunday): 34%

ST. CLAIR COUNTY

Monday’s new data: 27 new positives, 472 new tests administered, 47 new recoveries

Total overall: 28,779 positives, 462 deaths, 299,744 tests administered, 27,805 recoveries, 39 patients hospitalized with 4 patients on a ventilator.

Vaccines administered: 2,056 doses Sunday, bringing the total to 91,646

% of population fully vaccinated: 13.46%

Congregate living facilities: No new cases or deaths

Positivity rates (as of Friday): Daily — 5.2% (+3.2); 7-day average — 3.4% (+0.3)

ZIP codes with positives:

62059 (Brooklyn): 38 (+1)

62201 (East St. Louis): 567 (+7)

62203 (East St. Louis, Centreville, Washington Park, Caseyville): 613 (+7)

62204 (East St. Louis): 389 (+3)

62205 (East St. Louis, Alorton, Centreville): 633 (+2)

62206 (East St. Louis, Cahokia): 1,287 (+18)

62207 (East St. Louis, Centreville, Alorton): 583 (+5)

62208 (Fairview Heights): 1,617 (+27)

62220 (Belleville, Smithton): 2,060 (+35)

62221 (Belleville): 2,764 (+5)

62223 (Belleville, Swansea): 1,741 (+28)

62225 (Scott Air Force Base): 138 (+1)

62226 (Belleville, Swansea): 3,182 (+48)

62232 (Fairview Heights, Caseyville): 894 (+9)

62239 (Dupo): 461 (+8)

62240 (Dupo): 158 (+4)

62243 (Freeburg): 767 (+9)

62254 (Lebanon): 794 (+7)

62255 (Lenzburg): 77 (no change)

62257 (Marissa): 340 (no change)

62258 (Mascoutah, Fayetteville) 1,041 (+5)

62260 (Millstadt): 795 (+13)

62264 (New Athens): 357 (+8)

62269 (O’Fallon): 3,238 (+45)

62282 (St. Libory): 65 (no change)

62285 (Smithton): 562 (+6)

62289 (Summerfield): 48 (no change)

MADISON COUNTY

Monday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Total overall: 27,965 positives, 466 deaths, 271,824 tests administered, 27,729 recoveries, 25 patients hospitalized with 1 patient on ventilators

Vaccines administered: 2,597 doses Sunday, bringing the total to 88,301

% of population fully vaccinated: 11.88%

Positivity rate (as of Friday): Daily — 5.4% (+1.4); 7-day average — 5.0% (+0.3)

ZIP codes with positives:

62040 (Granite City, Pontoon Beach): 3,955 (+41)

62025 (Edwardsville, Glen Carbon, Pontoon Beach, Roxana): 3,462 (+34)

62002 (Alton, East Alton, Godfrey): 3,211 (+45)

62234 (Collinsville, Pontoon Beach, State Park Place): 2,938 (+23)

62249 (Highland): 1,983 (+6)

62035 (Godfrey): 1,861 (+24)

62294 (Troy): 1,783 (+9)

62034 (Glen Carbon): 1,339 (+6)

62010 (Bethalto): 1,247 (+7)

62095 (Wood River): 1,142 (+15)

62062 (Maryville): 944 (+2)

62024 (East Alton): 851 (+11)

62281 (St. Jacob): 378 (no change)

62060 (Granite City, Madison, Venice): 341 (+2)

62097 (Prairietown, Worden): 274 (+1)

62067 (Moro): 293 (+5)





62018 (Alton, Bethalto, East Alton): 271 (+2)





62061 (Marine): 202 (+1)

62001 (Kaufman, Alhambra): 172 (+1)

62087 (Edwardsville, Roxana, South Roxana, Hartford): 162 (+5)

62084 (Edwardsville, Wood River, Pontoon Beach, Roxana, South Roxana): 147 (+1)

62048 (Edwardsville, Granite City, Roxana, Hartford): 128 (+1)

62046 (Hamel): 109 (+2)





62090 (Madison, Venice): 81 (+1)

62021 (Dorsey): 73 (+1)

62088 (Staunton, Livingston, Williamson): 68 (+1)

62074 (New Douglas): 76 (no change)

62275 (Pocahontas, Old Ripley, Jamestown): 53 (no change)

62058 (Livingston): 59 (+1)

62012 (Godfrey): 57 (+1)





62293: (St. Morgan): 26 (no change)

62201: (Fairmont City, Madison): 11 (no change)

CLINTON COUNTY

Monday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Total overall: 5,598 positives, 89 deaths, 5,472 recoveries, 2 patients hospitalized

Vaccines administered: 73 doses Sunday, bringing the total to 14,765

% of population fully vaccinated: 16.64%

Positivity rates (as of Friday): Daily — 1.2% (-1.1); 7-day average — 2.0% (+0.1)

ZIP codes with positives:

62215 (Albers, Damiansville): 260 (+1)

62216 (Aviston): 571 (+1)

62218 (Bartelso): 270 (no change)

62230 (Breese): 1,155 (+4)

62231 (Carlyle): 1,026 (+5)

62245 (Germantown): 270 (+1)

62265 (New Baden): 533 (+2)

62293 (Trenton): 595 (no change)

62801 (Centralia): 2,518 (+12)

RANDOLPH COUNTY

Monday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Total overall: 4,010 positives, 82 deaths, 3,913 recoveries, 0 patients hospitalized

Vaccines administered: 25 doses Sunday, bringing the total to 10,425

% of population fully vaccinated: 12.48%

Positivity rates (as of Friday): Daily — 1.2% (+0.1); 7-day average — 1.8% (+0.1)

ZIP codes with positives:

62217 (Baldwin): 84 (no change)

62233 (Chester): 1,051 (+5)

62237 (Coulterville): 310 (+1)

62241 (Ellis Grove): 114 (no change)

62242 (Evansville): 143 (no change)

62272 (Percy): 196 (+2)

62277 (Prairie Du Rocher): 119 (no change)

62278 (Red Bud): 1,003 (+7)

62286 (Sparta): 750 (+1)

62288 (Steeleville): 409 (+1)

62292 (Tilden): 55 (no change)

62297 (Walsh): 38 (no change)

62916 (Campbell Hill): 93 (+1)

MONROE COUNTY

Monday’s new data: 9 new positives





Total overall: 4,155 positives, 100 deaths, 3 patients hospitalized

Vaccines administered: 302 doses Sunday, bringing the total to 12,133

% of population fully vaccinated: 13.16%

Positivity rates (as of Friday): Daily — 2.7% (-6.2); 7-day average — 3.3% (-0.5)

ZIP codes with positives:

62236 (Columbia): 1,577 (+10)

62244 (Fults): 99 (no change)

62295 (Valmeyer): 159 (no change)

62298 (Waterloo): 2,117 (+15)

BOND COUNTY

Monday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Total overall: 2,075 positives, 21 deaths, 46,628 tests administered

Vaccines administered: 13 doses Sunday, bringing the total to 5,649

% of population fully vaccinated: 13.67%

Positivity rates (as of Friday): Daily — 0.0% (-0.4); 7-day average — 0.2% (-0.1)

ZIP codes with positives:

62086 (Sorento): 122 (no change)

62246 (Greenville): 1,188 (+1)

62262 (Mulberry Grove): 225 (+1)

62275 (Pocahontas, Old Ripley): 384 (no change)

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Monday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Total overall: 1,604 positives, 29 deaths, 1,578 recoveries, 1 patient hospitalized

Vaccines administered: 26 doses Sunday, bringing the total to 5,360

% of population fully vaccinated: 15.51%

Positivity rates (as of Friday): Daily — 8.1% (+8.1); 7-day average — 3.6% (+0.7)

ZIP codes with positives:

62214 (Venedy, Addieville): 130 (no change)

62263 (Nashville, New Minden): 683 (+4)

62268 (Oakdale): 63 (no change)

62271 (Okawville): 215 (+3)

62808 (Ashley): 151 (no change)





62848 (Irvington): 59 (no change)

Illinois reports new COVID cases, deaths Monday

This information is provided by the Illinois Department of Public Health. The number in parentheses shows the difference from the previous day’s increase or total.

New cases of COVID-19: 782

New deaths: 12

New COVID-19 tests: 39,145

Total cases: 1,210,113

Total deaths: 20,955

Total tests: 19,170,243

Total Illinoisans fully vaccinated against COVID-19: 1,524,765 — or 11.97% of the population

Total vaccine doses administered: 4,102,810

Hospitalizations: 1,112

People in ICU: 227

People on ventilators: 95

Statewide positivity rate (from March 4-10): 2.6%

Nation, world COVID-19 statistics

Here are the latest available statistics from the Johns Hopkins University’s coronavirus map and Worldometer as of Monday afternoon:

U.S.: 30,095,234 cases, 547,446 deaths, 22,184,811 recoveries





30,095,234 cases, 547,446 deaths, 22,184,811 recoveries World: 120,634,739 cases, 2,668,527 deaths, 97,219,338 recoveries





Testing sites in southwestern Illinois

Here are some upcoming coronavirus testing options:

Every Tuesday and Thursday: 9-11 a.m. COVID-19 rapid testing at the Clinton County Fairgrounds, 1899 Methodist St., Carlyle.





The Illinois Department of Public Health will continue to deploy mobile testing teams to locations in East St. Louis, including 4601 State St., 8 a.m.-to 4 p.m. every Sunday and Monday. Capacity is limited, and hours of operation are subject to change based on available equipment.

The testing site at the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Center in East St. Louis has been moved to St. Clair Square mall, in the parking lot behind Dillards. It’s open 8 a.m.-4 p.m. daily. It’s a drive-thru with four tents, allowing people to stay in their cars.

St. Clair County has a service center at 330 W. Main St. in Belleville. Its regular hours are 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursdays; and 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Fridays.

Touchette Regional Hospital and Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation also offer daily testing in Wood River. Call 618-646-2596 for an appointment.

