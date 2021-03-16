Southwestern IL approaches 90,000 fully vaccinated against COVID-19, IDPH says

COVID-19 summary for Tuesday, March 16

According to data released by the Illinois Department of Public Health on Tuesday, the metro-east region has fully vaccinated nearly 90,000 people.

The state health department reported a total of 234,878 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered and 89,587 residents have been fully vaccinated.

Meanwhile, in St. Clair and Madison counties, 185,391 vaccines have been administered and 69,702 residents have been fully vaccinated.

Overall, more than 1.5 million Illinoisans have been fully vaccinated.

Also on Tuesday, the state health department listed metro-east Region 4 as having a seven-day average positivity rate of 3.3%, down from 3.4% on Monday.

Tuesday’s breakdown for Region 4

New cases: 61 (-17)

New deaths: 0 (-2)





Total vaccine doses administered (as of Monday): 234,878

Daily positivity rate (as of Saturday): 3.6% (-0.3)

7-day average positivity rate (as of Saturday): 3.3% (-0.1)

Regional hospitalizations: 67 (+1) (provided by St. Clair County)

Regional patients on ventilators: 6 (+1) (provided by St. Clair County)

ICU bed availability (as of Monday): 36% (+2.0)

ST. CLAIR COUNTY

Tuesday’s new data: 50 new positives, 985 new tests administered, 65 new recoveries, 3 fewer patients hospitalized, 1 additional individual on a ventilator

Total overall: 28,829 positives, 462 deaths, 300,729 tests administered, 27,870 recoveries, 36 patients hospitalized with 5 patients on a ventilator.

Vaccines administered: 3,155 doses Monday, bringing the total to 94,619

% of population fully vaccinated: 14.34%

Congregate living facilities: No new cases or deaths

Positivity rates (as of Saturday): Daily — 3.7% (-1.5); 7-day average — 3.2% (-0.2)

MADISON COUNTY

Tuesday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Total overall: 28,065 positives, 469 deaths, 273,977 tests administered, 27,766 recoveries, 22 patients hospitalized with 1 patient on ventilators

Vaccines administered: 2,471 doses Monday, bringing the total to 90,772

% of population fully vaccinated: 12.20%

Positivity rate (as of Saturday): Daily — 5.4% (+1.4); 7-day average — 5.0% (+0.3)

CLINTON COUNTY

Tuesday’s new data: 5 new positives, 6 new recoveries

Total overall: 5,608 positives, 89 deaths, 5,486 recoveries, 2 patients hospitalized

Vaccines administered: 200 doses Monday, bringing the total to 14,965

% of population fully vaccinated: 16.88%

Positivity rates (as of Saturday): Daily — 0.0% (-1.2); 7-day average — 1.9% (-0.1)

RANDOLPH COUNTY

Tuesday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Total overall: 4,018 positives, 82 deaths, 3,924 recoveries, 0 patients hospitalized

Vaccines administered: 257 doses Monday, bringing the total to 10,682

% of population fully vaccinated: 12.48%

Positivity rates (as of Saturday): Daily — 0.0% (-1.2); 7-day average — 1.5% (-0.3)

MONROE COUNTY

Tuesday’s new data: 6 new positives





Total overall: 4,161 positives, 100 deaths, 3 patients hospitalized

Vaccines administered: 407 doses Monday, bringing the total to 12,540

% of population fully vaccinated: 13.64%

Positivity rates (as of Saturday): Daily — 2.7% (-6.2); 7-day average — 3.3% (-0.5)

BOND COUNTY

Tuesday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Total overall: 2,075 positives, 21 deaths, 46,628 tests administered

Vaccines administered: 164 doses Monday, bringing the total to 5,813

% of population fully vaccinated: 13.87%

Positivity rates (as of Saturday): Daily — 0.0% (no change); 7-day average — 0.1% (-0.1)

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Tuesday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Total overall: 1,606 positives, 29 deaths, 1,579 recoveries, 0 patient hospitalized

Vaccines administered: 127 doses Monday, bringing the total to 5,487

% of population fully vaccinated: 15.73%

Positivity rates (as of Saturday): Daily — 5.0% (-3.1); 7-day average — 4.0% (+0.4)

Editor’s note: The number of new COVID-19 cases by ZIP code in each county is reported on Mondays and shows the increase for the past week. Information comes from county sources and the Illinois Department of Public Health website.

Illinois reports new COVID cases, deaths Tuesday

This information is provided by the Illinois Department of Public Health. The number in parentheses shows the difference from the previous day’s increase or total.

New cases of COVID-19: 1,997 (+1,215)

New deaths: 19 (+7)

New COVID-19 tests: 51,240 (+12,095)

Total cases: 1,212,110

Total deaths: 20,973

Total tests: 19,221,483

Total Illinoisans fully vaccinated against COVID-19: 1,563,294 — or 12.27% of the population

Total vaccine doses administered: 4,181,097 (+78,287)

Hospitalizations: 1,152 (+40)

People in ICU: 250 (+23)

People on ventilators: 124 (+29)

Statewide positivity rate (from March 5-11): 2.3% (-0.3)

Nation, world COVID-19 statistics

Here are the latest available statistics from the Johns Hopkins University’s coronavirus map and Worldometer as of Tuesday afternoon:

U.S.: 30,095,234 cases, 547,446 deaths, 22,184,811 recoveries





30,095,234 cases, 547,446 deaths, 22,184,811 recoveries World: 120,634,739 cases, 2,668,527 deaths, 97,219,338 recoveries





Testing sites in southwestern Illinois

Here are some upcoming coronavirus testing options:

Every Tuesday and Thursday: 9-11 a.m. COVID-19 rapid testing at the Clinton County Fairgrounds, 1899 Methodist St., Carlyle.





The Illinois Department of Public Health will continue to deploy mobile testing teams to locations in East St. Louis, including 4601 State St., 8 a.m.-to 4 p.m. every Sunday and Monday. Capacity is limited, and hours of operation are subject to change based on available equipment.

The testing site at the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Center in East St. Louis has been moved to St. Clair Square mall, in the parking lot behind Dillards. It’s open 8 a.m.-4 p.m. daily. It’s a drive-thru with four tents, allowing people to stay in their cars.

St. Clair County has a service center at 330 W. Main St. in Belleville. Its regular hours are 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursdays; and 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Fridays.

Touchette Regional Hospital and Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation also offer daily testing in Wood River. Call 618-646-2596 for an appointment.

