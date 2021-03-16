Coronavirus
Southwestern IL approaches 90,000 fully vaccinated against COVID-19, IDPH says
COVID-19 summary for Tuesday, March 16
According to data released by the Illinois Department of Public Health on Tuesday, the metro-east region has fully vaccinated nearly 90,000 people.
The state health department reported a total of 234,878 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered and 89,587 residents have been fully vaccinated.
Meanwhile, in St. Clair and Madison counties, 185,391 vaccines have been administered and 69,702 residents have been fully vaccinated.
Overall, more than 1.5 million Illinoisans have been fully vaccinated.
Also on Tuesday, the state health department listed metro-east Region 4 as having a seven-day average positivity rate of 3.3%, down from 3.4% on Monday.
Tuesday’s breakdown for Region 4
New cases: 61 (-17)
New deaths: 0 (-2)
Total vaccine doses administered (as of Monday): 234,878
Daily positivity rate (as of Saturday): 3.6% (-0.3)
7-day average positivity rate (as of Saturday): 3.3% (-0.1)
Regional hospitalizations: 67 (+1) (provided by St. Clair County)
Regional patients on ventilators: 6 (+1) (provided by St. Clair County)
ICU bed availability (as of Monday): 36% (+2.0)
ST. CLAIR COUNTY
Tuesday’s new data: 50 new positives, 985 new tests administered, 65 new recoveries, 3 fewer patients hospitalized, 1 additional individual on a ventilator
Total overall: 28,829 positives, 462 deaths, 300,729 tests administered, 27,870 recoveries, 36 patients hospitalized with 5 patients on a ventilator.
Vaccines administered: 3,155 doses Monday, bringing the total to 94,619
% of population fully vaccinated: 14.34%
Congregate living facilities: No new cases or deaths
Positivity rates (as of Saturday): Daily — 3.7% (-1.5); 7-day average — 3.2% (-0.2)
MADISON COUNTY
Tuesday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.
Total overall: 28,065 positives, 469 deaths, 273,977 tests administered, 27,766 recoveries, 22 patients hospitalized with 1 patient on ventilators
Vaccines administered: 2,471 doses Monday, bringing the total to 90,772
% of population fully vaccinated: 12.20%
Positivity rate (as of Saturday): Daily — 5.4% (+1.4); 7-day average — 5.0% (+0.3)
CLINTON COUNTY
Tuesday’s new data: 5 new positives, 6 new recoveries
Total overall: 5,608 positives, 89 deaths, 5,486 recoveries, 2 patients hospitalized
Vaccines administered: 200 doses Monday, bringing the total to 14,965
% of population fully vaccinated: 16.88%
Positivity rates (as of Saturday): Daily — 0.0% (-1.2); 7-day average — 1.9% (-0.1)
RANDOLPH COUNTY
Tuesday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.
Total overall: 4,018 positives, 82 deaths, 3,924 recoveries, 0 patients hospitalized
Vaccines administered: 257 doses Monday, bringing the total to 10,682
% of population fully vaccinated: 12.48%
Positivity rates (as of Saturday): Daily — 0.0% (-1.2); 7-day average — 1.5% (-0.3)
MONROE COUNTY
Tuesday’s new data: 6 new positives
Total overall: 4,161 positives, 100 deaths, 3 patients hospitalized
Vaccines administered: 407 doses Monday, bringing the total to 12,540
% of population fully vaccinated: 13.64%
Positivity rates (as of Saturday): Daily — 2.7% (-6.2); 7-day average — 3.3% (-0.5)
BOND COUNTY
Tuesday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.
Total overall: 2,075 positives, 21 deaths, 46,628 tests administered
Vaccines administered: 164 doses Monday, bringing the total to 5,813
% of population fully vaccinated: 13.87%
Positivity rates (as of Saturday): Daily — 0.0% (no change); 7-day average — 0.1% (-0.1)
WASHINGTON COUNTY
Tuesday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.
Total overall: 1,606 positives, 29 deaths, 1,579 recoveries, 0 patient hospitalized
Vaccines administered: 127 doses Monday, bringing the total to 5,487
% of population fully vaccinated: 15.73%
Positivity rates (as of Saturday): Daily — 5.0% (-3.1); 7-day average — 4.0% (+0.4)
Editor’s note: The number of new COVID-19 cases by ZIP code in each county is reported on Mondays and shows the increase for the past week. Information comes from county sources and the Illinois Department of Public Health website.
Illinois reports new COVID cases, deaths Tuesday
This information is provided by the Illinois Department of Public Health. The number in parentheses shows the difference from the previous day’s increase or total.
New cases of COVID-19: 1,997 (+1,215)
New deaths: 19 (+7)
New COVID-19 tests: 51,240 (+12,095)
Total cases: 1,212,110
Total deaths: 20,973
Total tests: 19,221,483
Total Illinoisans fully vaccinated against COVID-19: 1,563,294 — or 12.27% of the population
Total vaccine doses administered: 4,181,097 (+78,287)
Hospitalizations: 1,152 (+40)
People in ICU: 250 (+23)
People on ventilators: 124 (+29)
Statewide positivity rate (from March 5-11): 2.3% (-0.3)
Nation, world COVID-19 statistics
Here are the latest available statistics from the Johns Hopkins University’s coronavirus map and Worldometer as of Tuesday afternoon:
- U.S.: 30,095,234 cases, 547,446 deaths, 22,184,811 recoveries
- World: 120,634,739 cases, 2,668,527 deaths, 97,219,338 recoveries
Testing sites in southwestern Illinois
Here are some upcoming coronavirus testing options:
- Every Tuesday and Thursday: 9-11 a.m. COVID-19 rapid testing at the Clinton County Fairgrounds, 1899 Methodist St., Carlyle.
The Illinois Department of Public Health will continue to deploy mobile testing teams to locations in East St. Louis, including 4601 State St., 8 a.m.-to 4 p.m. every Sunday and Monday. Capacity is limited, and hours of operation are subject to change based on available equipment.
The testing site at the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Center in East St. Louis has been moved to St. Clair Square mall, in the parking lot behind Dillards. It’s open 8 a.m.-4 p.m. daily. It’s a drive-thru with four tents, allowing people to stay in their cars.
St. Clair County has a service center at 330 W. Main St. in Belleville. Its regular hours are 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursdays; and 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Fridays.
Touchette Regional Hospital and Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation also offer daily testing in Wood River. Call 618-646-2596 for an appointment.
COVID-19 definition key
- Region 4: The state-defined metro-east region includes St. Clair, Madison, Clinton, Monroe, Randolph, Bond and Washington counties.
- Daily positivity rate: The percentage of tests performed in a single day that were positive for COVID-19. Source: dph.illinois.gov/regionmetrics
- 7-day average positivity rate: The number of positive tests in a week, divided by the total number of tests performed during the same period. It is one measure Illinois uses to determine whether restrictions should be strengthened or loosened because it gives an indication of the infection rate in a community. The state-defined target is 8% or less. Source: dph.illinois.gov/regionmetrics
- Hospitalizations: The number of patients in the hospital who have COVID-19 or are suspected of having the disease.
- ICU bed availability: The number of staffed intensive-care unit beds that are empty over seven days, divided by the total number of beds in the region. It is another measure the state uses to make decisions about restrictions. The state-defined target is 20% or more. Source: dph.illinois.gov/regionmetrics
- Vaccine doses administered: The number of shots provided to individuals. Authorized COVID-19 vaccines require two shots. Source: dph.illinois.gov/covid19/vaccinedata
- % of population vaccinated: The number of county residents who have received both shots of an authorized COVID-19 vaccine, divided by the county’s total population. Source: dph.illinois.gov/covid19/vaccinedata
Comments