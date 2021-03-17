Experiencing side effects from a COVID vaccine? CDC wants to hear from you

V-safe is a tool that allows you to tell the CDC about any side effects you have after COVID-19 vaccination. ssharpe@newsobserver.com

Shortly after the coronavirus pandemic began, scientists started developing and testing COVID-19 vaccines in the lab in eager volunteers. Clinical trials showed the shots were safe and effective.

Now, even as millions receive a vaccine, health experts continue to monitor the shots’ safety — and they want to hear from you.

V-safe is a smartphone-based tool that allows recently vaccinated people to share any side effects and their severity with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It’s a tool that not only checks in on you with text messages and health surveys, but it also “helps keep COVID-19 vaccines safe — for you and for everyone.” And depending on your health questionnaire answers, someone from the CDC may call to check on you.

As of March 15, V-safe is available in English, Korean, simplified Chinese, Spanish and Vietnamese.

All you need is a smartphone and information about your COVID-19 vaccine, including the date of your first dose if you received a two-dose shot and the name of the vaccine, all of which can be found on your vaccination record card. If you lose your card, you can contact your health care provider or the center that administered your vaccine.

Anyone who has been vaccinated in the last six weeks can participate. But there are some features V-safe does not offer.

“V-safe cannot schedule vaccine appointments, including second doses of COVID-19 vaccines,” the CDC says. “If you need to schedule, reschedule, or cancel a COVID-19 vaccination appointment, contact the location that set up your appointment or a vaccine provider in your area.”

Although the tool cannot make second dose appointments, it can remind you when it is scheduled to occur.

The most common side effects after vaccination with the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 shots are headache, fatigue, dizziness, injection site pain, muscle aches, fever, joint pain and nausea, McClatchy News reported. The single-dose Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine may cause similar but not so frequent reactions compared to the other two shots.

All side effects generally disappear one to two days after vaccination. They also appear to occur more frequently among young women.

More than 72 million Americans have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as of March 16 — about 22% of the total population, a CDC tracker shows. More than 39 million people are fully vaccinated, or about 12% of the total population.