Illinois announces details of next COVID reopening phase, vaccine eligibility expansion

Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced new plans Thursday toward fully reopening Illinois from coronavirus restrictions, and said all residents over the age of 16 will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine starting mid-April.

Universal eligibility begins Monday, April 12, Pritzker said during a news conference in Chicago. Eligibility will apply at all state-run mass vaccination sites, local health departments and pharmacies.

Before April 12, eligibility will expand to more groups of vulnerable people. Pritzker did not specify which groups.

The governor also announced a new “Bridge to Phase 5” in Illinois’ COVID-19 reopening plan. The state was in Phase 4, with the next and final fifth phase characterized by large gatherings and full business reopenings with precautions as part of a “new normal.”

Instead, Pritzker said, the new period between Phases 4 and 5 will be based on vaccination percentages. It will also allow for higher capacity at businesses and gatherings.

Illinois will move into the bridge phase when 70% of residents older than 65 have received at least a first dose. That group was at 58% as of Thursday. Before moving to that phase, Illinois will also have to maintain low hospitalization, case and death rates over 28 days.

Assuming there’s no significant increase in coronavirus rates, the state could move into Phase 5 if 50% of residents age 16 and older have received their first dose and after an additional 28-day period in the bridge phase. That group was at 28% as of Thursday.

A statewide mask requirement will remain in place until the U.S. Centers for Disease Control says it is no longer needed to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Pritzker said.

If state health officials see a spike in cases, hospitalizations and deaths over 10 days, it could re-implement restrictions.

This is a developing story and will be updated.