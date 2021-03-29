Cases, deaths continue to fall throughout southwest IL as vaccinations continue

COVID-19 summary for Monday, March 29

On Monday, the state health department listed metro-east Region 4 as having a seven-day average positivity rate of 3.4%, the same as Sunday. The state reported a daily positivity rate of 2.7%, down from 3.1% on Sunday.

St. Clair County reported 29 new cases Monday and no one deaths.

The Belleville News-Democrat is not reporting vaccination data today due to conflicting information from IDPH and local county health departments on recent vaccination numbers.

Monday’s breakdown for Region 4

New cases: 51

New deaths: 1 (Monroe County reported 1 death)

Daily positivity rate (as of Friday): 2.7% (-0.4)

7-day average positivity rate (as of Friday): 3.4% (no change)

Regional hospitalizations: 50 (provided by St. Clair County)

Regional patients on ventilators: 6 (provided by St. Clair County)

ICU bed availability (as of Sunday): 29% (no change)

ST. CLAIR COUNTY

Monday’s new data: 29 new positives, 0 new deaths, 790 new tests administered, 150 new recoveries

Total overall: 29,316 positives, 469 deaths, 312,216 tests administered, 28,510 recoveries, 24 patients hospitalized with 4 patients on a ventilator

% of population fully vaccinated: 18.80%

Congregate living facilities: No new data.

Positivity rates (as of Tuesday): Daily — 5.0% (+3.3); 7-day average — 2.5% (+0.1)

MADISON COUNTY

Monday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Total overall: 28,563 positives, 480 deaths, 282,466 tests administered, 28,065 recoveries, 24 patients hospitalized with 1 patients on a ventilator

% of population fully vaccinated: 19.15%

Positivity rate (as of Friday): Daily — 6.4% (+0.3); 7-day average — 5.4% (+0.4)

CLINTON COUNTY

Monday’s new data (March 27-29): 2 new positives

Total overall: 5,663 positives, 89 deaths, 5,544 recoveries, 0 patients hospitalized

% of population fully vaccinated: 18.93%

Positivity rates (as of Friday): Daily — 2.2% (-1.6); 7-day average — 2.9% (-0.3)

RANDOLPH COUNTY

Monday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Total overall: 4,039 positives, 83 deaths, 3,940 recoveries, 1 patient hospitalized

% of population fully vaccinated: 16.12%

Positivity rates (as of Friday): Daily — 1.3% (+1.3); 7-day average — 1.8% (+0.1)

MONROE COUNTY

Monday’s new data (March 26-29): 22 new positives, 1 new death

Total overall: 4,225 positives, 102 deaths, 2 patients hospitalized

% of population fully vaccinated: 17.10%

Positivity rates (as of Friday): Daily — 8.2% (+3.7); 7-day average — 5.6% (+0.4)

BOND COUNTY

Monday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Total overall: 2,075 positives, 21 deaths, 46,628 tests administered

% of population fully vaccinated: 15.29%

Positivity rates (as of Friday): Daily — 1.5% (+1.5); 7-day average — 0.7% (+0.4)

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Monday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Total overall: 1,619 positives, 29 deaths, 1,592 recoveries, 0 patients hospitalized

% of population fully vaccinated: 20.54%

Positivity rates (as of Friday): Daily — 4.0% (+0.6); 7-day average — 3.4% (-0.1)

Illinois reports new COVID cases, deaths Monday

This information is provided by the Illinois Department of Public Health. The number in parentheses shows the difference from the previous day’s increase or total.

New cases of COVID-19: 1,761

New deaths: 5

New COVID-19 tests: 49,449

Total cases: 1,239,589

Total deaths: 21,256

Total tests: 20,183,744

Hospitalizations: 1,352

People in ICU: 280

People on ventilators: 128

Statewide positivity rate (from March 22-28): 3.3%

Nation, world COVID-19 statistics

Here are the latest available statistics from the Johns Hopkins University’s coronavirus map and Worldometer as of Monday afternoon:

U.S.: 31,001,309, 562,724 deaths, 23,464,355 recoveries





31,001,309, 562,724 deaths, 23,464,355 recoveries World: 128,103,167 cases, 2,800,215 deaths, 103,293,609 recoveries





Testing in southwestern Illinois, change at St. Clair Square site

Here are some upcoming coronavirus testing options:

Every Tuesday and Thursday: 9-11 a.m. COVID-19 rapid testing at the Clinton County Fairgrounds, 1899 Methodist St., Carlyle.





The Illinois Department of Public Health will continue to deploy mobile testing teams to locations in East St. Louis, including 4601 State St., 8 a.m.-to 4 p.m. every Sunday and Monday. Capacity is limited, and hours of operation are subject to change based on available equipment.

The testing site at the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Center in East St. Louis has been moved to St. Clair Square mall, in the parking lot behind Dillards. The facility previously was open daily. Now, per county health officials, it will be open Monday-Wednesday-Friday-Saturday, still from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

St. Clair County has a service center at 330 W. Main St. in Belleville. Its regular hours are 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursdays; and 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Fridays.

Touchette Regional Hospital and Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation also offer daily testing in Wood River. Call 618-646-2596 for an appointment.

COVID-19 definition key