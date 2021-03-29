Coronavirus
Cases, deaths continue to fall throughout southwest IL as vaccinations continue
COVID-19 summary for Monday, March 29
On Monday, the state health department listed metro-east Region 4 as having a seven-day average positivity rate of 3.4%, the same as Sunday. The state reported a daily positivity rate of 2.7%, down from 3.1% on Sunday.
St. Clair County reported 29 new cases Monday and no one deaths.
The Belleville News-Democrat is not reporting vaccination data today due to conflicting information from IDPH and local county health departments on recent vaccination numbers.
Monday’s breakdown for Region 4
New cases: 51
New deaths: 1 (Monroe County reported 1 death)
Daily positivity rate (as of Friday): 2.7% (-0.4)
7-day average positivity rate (as of Friday): 3.4% (no change)
Regional hospitalizations: 50 (provided by St. Clair County)
Regional patients on ventilators: 6 (provided by St. Clair County)
ICU bed availability (as of Sunday): 29% (no change)
ST. CLAIR COUNTY
Monday’s new data: 29 new positives, 0 new deaths, 790 new tests administered, 150 new recoveries
Total overall: 29,316 positives, 469 deaths, 312,216 tests administered, 28,510 recoveries, 24 patients hospitalized with 4 patients on a ventilator
% of population fully vaccinated: 18.80%
Congregate living facilities: No new data.
Positivity rates (as of Tuesday): Daily — 5.0% (+3.3); 7-day average — 2.5% (+0.1)
MADISON COUNTY
Monday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.
Total overall: 28,563 positives, 480 deaths, 282,466 tests administered, 28,065 recoveries, 24 patients hospitalized with 1 patients on a ventilator
% of population fully vaccinated: 19.15%
Positivity rate (as of Friday): Daily — 6.4% (+0.3); 7-day average — 5.4% (+0.4)
CLINTON COUNTY
Monday’s new data (March 27-29): 2 new positives
Total overall: 5,663 positives, 89 deaths, 5,544 recoveries, 0 patients hospitalized
% of population fully vaccinated: 18.93%
Positivity rates (as of Friday): Daily — 2.2% (-1.6); 7-day average — 2.9% (-0.3)
RANDOLPH COUNTY
Monday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.
Total overall: 4,039 positives, 83 deaths, 3,940 recoveries, 1 patient hospitalized
% of population fully vaccinated: 16.12%
Positivity rates (as of Friday): Daily — 1.3% (+1.3); 7-day average — 1.8% (+0.1)
MONROE COUNTY
Monday’s new data (March 26-29): 22 new positives, 1 new death
Total overall: 4,225 positives, 102 deaths, 2 patients hospitalized
% of population fully vaccinated: 17.10%
Positivity rates (as of Friday): Daily — 8.2% (+3.7); 7-day average — 5.6% (+0.4)
BOND COUNTY
Monday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.
Total overall: 2,075 positives, 21 deaths, 46,628 tests administered
% of population fully vaccinated: 15.29%
Positivity rates (as of Friday): Daily — 1.5% (+1.5); 7-day average — 0.7% (+0.4)
WASHINGTON COUNTY
Monday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.
Total overall: 1,619 positives, 29 deaths, 1,592 recoveries, 0 patients hospitalized
% of population fully vaccinated: 20.54%
Positivity rates (as of Friday): Daily — 4.0% (+0.6); 7-day average — 3.4% (-0.1)
Illinois reports new COVID cases, deaths Monday
This information is provided by the Illinois Department of Public Health. The number in parentheses shows the difference from the previous day’s increase or total.
New cases of COVID-19: 1,761
New deaths: 5
New COVID-19 tests: 49,449
Total cases: 1,239,589
Total deaths: 21,256
Total tests: 20,183,744
Hospitalizations: 1,352
People in ICU: 280
People on ventilators: 128
Statewide positivity rate (from March 22-28): 3.3%
Nation, world COVID-19 statistics
Here are the latest available statistics from the Johns Hopkins University’s coronavirus map and Worldometer as of Monday afternoon:
- U.S.: 31,001,309, 562,724 deaths, 23,464,355 recoveries
- World: 128,103,167 cases, 2,800,215 deaths, 103,293,609 recoveries
Testing in southwestern Illinois, change at St. Clair Square site
Here are some upcoming coronavirus testing options:
- Every Tuesday and Thursday: 9-11 a.m. COVID-19 rapid testing at the Clinton County Fairgrounds, 1899 Methodist St., Carlyle.
The Illinois Department of Public Health will continue to deploy mobile testing teams to locations in East St. Louis, including 4601 State St., 8 a.m.-to 4 p.m. every Sunday and Monday. Capacity is limited, and hours of operation are subject to change based on available equipment.
The testing site at the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Center in East St. Louis has been moved to St. Clair Square mall, in the parking lot behind Dillards. The facility previously was open daily. Now, per county health officials, it will be open Monday-Wednesday-Friday-Saturday, still from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
St. Clair County has a service center at 330 W. Main St. in Belleville. Its regular hours are 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursdays; and 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Fridays.
Touchette Regional Hospital and Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation also offer daily testing in Wood River. Call 618-646-2596 for an appointment.
COVID-19 definition key
- Region 4: The state-defined metro-east region includes St. Clair, Madison, Clinton, Monroe, Randolph, Bond and Washington counties.
- Daily positivity rate: The percentage of tests performed in a single day that were positive for COVID-19. Source: dph.illinois.gov/regionmetrics
- 7-day average positivity rate: The number of positive tests in a week, divided by the total number of tests performed during the same period. It is one measure Illinois uses to determine whether restrictions should be strengthened or loosened because it gives an indication of the infection rate in a community. The state-defined target is 8% or less. Source: dph.illinois.gov/regionmetrics
- Hospitalizations: The number of patients in the hospital who have COVID-19 or are suspected of having the disease.
- ICU bed availability: The number of staffed intensive-care unit beds that are empty over seven days, divided by the total number of beds in the region. It is another measure the state uses to make decisions about restrictions. The state-defined target is 20% or more. Source: dph.illinois.gov/regionmetrics
- Vaccine doses administered: The number of shots provided to individuals. Authorized COVID-19 vaccines require two shots. Source: dph.illinois.gov/covid19/vaccinedata
- % of population vaccinated: The number of county residents who have received both shots of an authorized COVID-19 vaccine, divided by the county’s total population. Source: dph.illinois.gov/covid19/vaccinedata
